9 points pour 1000 solutions avec le table a tracer

KAYA !!! YAKA ??
Il s'agit d'un modèle utile pour créer et gérer le changement. A voir comme une carte permettant de guider quiconque cherche à sortir d'une situation chaotique.

  1. 1. 9 actions pour 1000 solutions bpositif SPRL par Eric Nenin - 04/2020 Les secrets de la table à tracer.
  2. 2. 9 Système Situation actuelle insatisfaisante vers situation future satisfaisante. • Situation actuelle insatisfaisante : problème! • Tout commence ici • Système actuel
  3. 3. 1 Prendre conscience Regarder la situation en face. • Accuser le coup et prendre conscience du besoin de changement • Regarder la réalité dans les yeux
  4. 4. 2 Evaluer Lucidité, objectivité, faits. • Accepter et gérer les émotions (pleurer, râler, pester,…) • Evaluer les potentiels, les ressources • Réaliser un bilan objectivé et lucide • Le positif du négatif • Les risques (le négatif du positif)
  5. 5. 3 Planifier Etablir un calendrier. • Fixer des délais • Créer un agenda • Fixer les grandes étapes
  6. 6. 4 Agir Passer aux actes concrets. • Plan d’action • Déﬁnir les tâches • Sortir les projets du placard • Ranger, trier, mettre en ordre • Rythme, rituels, espace de travail • Exécuter les tâches méthodiquement
  7. 7. 5 Communiquer S’ouvrir au dialogue. • Chercher des idées, échanger, partager, s’ouvrir, se former • Activer la communication externe • Travailler son mix de moyens de comm • Ajuster son écosystème de comm
  8. 8. 6 Exploiter le stock de solutions Puiser dans le potentiel. • Recycler les succès • Réutiliser les modèles probants • Activer ses propres compétences • Exploiter ce qui est directement disponible
  9. 9. 7 Créativité ! Innover, sortir de la zone de confort. • Des pistes pour être créatif et innovant. • Utiliser la méthode du : « et si…? » • La pire idée possible • « Benchmarker » : s’inspirer des bonnes idées • Les 6 chapeaux de Bono http://www.innovatech.be/10-sources-dinspiration-pour-etre-plus-creatif/
  10. 10. 8 Etre OK Accepter d’appliquer le changement. • Etre ok pour la mise en pratique quotidienne • Donner du sens à ce changement • Trouver l’ « Accord » (acceptation) • Lancer la « mise à jour »
  11. 11. 9 Système à jour Injecter le changement dans le système et mesurer. • Situation future satisfaisante • Etre prêt-te pour un nouveau cycle • Intégrer le changement • Appliquer au quotidien • Proﬁter des bénéﬁces
  12. 12. KAYA !!! YAKA ??

