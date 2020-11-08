ILA presentation on leadership as praxis

Leadership scholars have called for public leadership research to go beyond the traditional case study method, yet there is limited guidance on how to enact such research. This session will highlight praxis-oriented leadership research, through the lens of Raelin’s (2019) leadership-as-practice (L-A-P) framework. We will draw upon insights from a multi-year cooperative agreement with the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), as they worked to restructure and enhance the organization’s leadership. Reflection upon the experience yields a more clear vision for public leadership research that embodies mutual learning, deep understanding, and collaborative action—for the betterment of all involved.