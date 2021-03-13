https://reader.ebookexprees.com/combination/1600785298 Penned by accessible travel expert Candy B. Harrington, this access guide includes detailed information about accessible trails, picnic areas, lodging options and attractions in Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. This handy resource features: Information on accessible trails, picnic areas and attractions in all three parks Access details and photos over 40 lodging options, including all in-park lodgings as well gateway city offerings Details on accessible bus and boat tours, along with shuttle services to, from, and within the parks Amtrak, airport and accessible van rental information for easy connections to the parks Information on loaner wheelchairs, free-ranger-led tours, access passes and discounts, and loads of insider access tips for a truly accessible national park vacation Information about barrier-free camping options in the parks, including the site numbers and features of the accessible campsites Recent access upgrades and updates in the parksThis guide will help you find an accessible room that works for you, and plan a accessible itinerary based on your abilities. ▶️Barrier-Free Travel ▶️ ▶️Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks for Wheelers and Slow Walkers ▶️ is a great resource for seniors, parents with stroller-aged children, Baby Boomers, folks who just like to take things a little slower, and anybody who uses a cane, walker, wheelchair or scooter.An essential National Park resource!