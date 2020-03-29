Activities march 30 april 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TITLE: Hitting the road CLASS: A2 RED BOOK TEACHER: Mrs. Eréndira A. Tellez UNIT#: 6 3RD TRIMESTER
Monday march 30th- Friday April 3rd -Student book page 244 (Bonus activity appendix page 335): Read the travel brochure an...
-St. Book page 245 (Bonus Activity appendix page 336): pros and cons of traveling obroad.
St. Book page 246: Design your own travel brochure (portfolio activity)
Instructions  1. Take a picture of the book activities answered. 2. Copy and paste ALL the pictures to a word document. 3...
Very important note!!!  Remember to download the teamlink App to your cell or computer and connect on MONDAY 30th and TUE...
