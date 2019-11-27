Tics proyecto empresarial.pptm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Instituto Politécnico Nacional Escuela Superior de Comercio y Administración Unidad Santo Tomas 1CM7 Proyecto Empresarial ...
EL BALCÓN DE FELICIANO Somos una empresa comisionista con giro comercial que impulsa a jóvenes emprendedores a la par que ...
Mezcla mercadológica • Nuestros productos: • Acondicionador elaborado a base de elementos completamente naturales. • Bolíg...
Métodos de venta • DIRECTO: El cliente contacta directamente con la empresa del producto que quiere conseguir y le será en...
Mercado Somos una empresa cuyo principal mercado se abre a través de internet, es por eso que todo usuario interesado en l...
Nuestro FODA
Nuestro blog
Organigrama Director generalYunuen Asmarari Dirección de ventas Recursos financieros Recursos humanos Subdirector general ...
  1. 1. Instituto Politécnico Nacional Escuela Superior de Comercio y Administración Unidad Santo Tomas 1CM7 Proyecto Empresarial Unidad de aprendizaje: Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación Profesor: Juan Carlos García Cruz Alumnas: Feliciano Gómez María Eréndira Iretí Feliciano Gómez Yunuen Asmarari
  2. 2. EL BALCÓN DE FELICIANO Somos una empresa comisionista con giro comercial que impulsa a jóvenes emprendedores a la par que impulsamos el desarrollo sustentable en México.
  3. 3. Mezcla mercadológica • Nuestros productos: • Acondicionador elaborado a base de elementos completamente naturales. • Bolígrafos ecológicos hechos de materiales orgánicos. • Lápices ecológicos con semillas. • Cuadernos hechos de reciclaje. • Camas para mascotas, hechas de elementos reutilizados.
  4. 4. Métodos de venta • DIRECTO: El cliente contacta directamente con la empresa del producto que quiere conseguir y le será enviado mediante servicios de paquetería como: DHL o FEDEX. • INDIRECTA: El cliente podrá adquirir los productos a través de nuestra página web con un pedido vía correo al blog.
  5. 5. Mercado Somos una empresa cuyo principal mercado se abre a través de internet, es por eso que todo usuario interesado en los productos que ofrecemos es nuestro mercado activo.
  6. 6. Nuestro FODA
  7. 7. Nuestro blog
  8. 8. Organigrama Director generalYunuen Asmarari Dirección de ventas Recursos financieros Recursos humanos Subdirector general Eréndira Iretí

