İNSAN KAYNAKLARINI OYUNLAŞTIRMA BAŞLIYOR… 19 : 59 : 00 DAKİKA SANİYE SALİSE Gamification Turkey Summit 2017
Bireysel Girişimci ve Üst Düzey Yönetici olarak, 12 Yıllık İş Hayatının Ardından… ICF Onaylı Profesyonel Koç, İnsan Kaynak...
-Mülakat Süreci Nasıl olacak? -Hangi Eğitim Yöntemleri Uygulanacak? -Değerlendirme Kriterleri Neler Olacak? -Sürecin Planl...
Bana Kendinden Bahset Şirketimiz hakkında ne biliyorsun Başvurduğunuz pozisyonu araştırdınız mı? Güçlü ve Zayıf Yanlarınız...
Yeni Konsept DAVRANIŞI DEĞİŞTİRMEK İÇİN YA DA BİR DAVRANIŞ OLUŞTURMAK İÇİN ÇOK FAZLA YÖNTEM UYGULANMAKTA… ‘’OYUNLAŞTIRMA’’
OYUNLARDA AKTİF BİR DENEYİMLEME VE KEŞİF SÜRECİ VAR..
Adaylar, PwC sayfalarında Ortalama 5-10 dakikada zaman harcarken Oyunda 1,5 saat zaman geçirdiler… İşe Alım Sürecinde Oyun...
Oyun Tabanlı Seçme Sistemi
Heineken'den Sıradışı Mülakat
İNSAN KAYNAKLARINDA ‘’OYUNLAŞTIRMA’’ NASIL KULLANILMALI? • Çalışan Katılımı • Hedef Gerçekleştirme • Oyun Öğeleri • Oyun M...
MÜLAKAT HARİTASI Kariyer Haritası
İK Oyun Tasarımını Yaparken Nasıl Düşünür? Sosyal Hayat Performans Katılımı Teşvik Verimlilik
İş Yapış Şeklinizi Oyunlaştırmaya Hemen Başlayın. Yrd. Doç. Dr. Pelin Vardarlıer @pelinvardarlier https://www.linkedin.com...
TEŞEKKÜRLER… 00 : 00 : 00 DAKİKA SANİYE SALİSE
  1. 1. İNSAN KAYNAKLARINI OYUNLAŞTIRMA BAŞLIYOR… 19 : 59 : 00 DAKİKA SANİYE SALİSE Gamification Turkey Summit 2017
  2. 2. Bireysel Girişimci ve Üst Düzey Yönetici olarak, 12 Yıllık İş Hayatının Ardından… ICF Onaylı Profesyonel Koç, İnsan Kaynakları, Liderlik, Sosyal Medya Davranış Tasarımı ve Oyunlaştırma Sosyalika ve Sosyal Medya Stratejileri Kitabı Yazarı @pelinvardarlier https://www.linkedin.com/in/pelin-vardarlıer Yaşam Amacı Mottosu? Kendi değerleriyle örtüşen bir mesleği yapmak. Akademisyen, Kariyer Koçu, Mentor Paylaşmak, Öğrenmek, Öğretmek Yardım Etmek, Sosyal Sorumluluk Sevdiği işi yapmak… Yrd. Doç. Dr. Pelin VARDARLIER
  3. 3. -Mülakat Süreci Nasıl olacak? -Hangi Eğitim Yöntemleri Uygulanacak? -Değerlendirme Kriterleri Neler Olacak? -Sürecin Planlanması Nasıl Yapılacak? -Ödüllendirme ve Teşvik Nasıl Yapılır? -Geri Bildirim Verilecek mi ? -Sürecin İletişimi Nasıl Yapılacak?
  4. 4. Bana Kendinden Bahset Şirketimiz hakkında ne biliyorsun Başvurduğunuz pozisyonu araştırdınız mı? Güçlü ve Zayıf Yanlarınız Neler? Sizi neden işe almalıyız? Bu şirkette siz çalışmayı neden seviyorsunuz? Bana Kültürden bahseder misiniz? İlk 3 ay içerisinde ki gelişimim nasıl olacaktır? Bu pozisyon neden boş? Bu pozisyona başvuran adaylar neden rakipler yerine burayı tercih etmeliler? Bundan sonraki süreç nasıl ilerleyecek? 2
  5. 5. Yeni Konsept DAVRANIŞI DEĞİŞTİRMEK İÇİN YA DA BİR DAVRANIŞ OLUŞTURMAK İÇİN ÇOK FAZLA YÖNTEM UYGULANMAKTA… ‘’OYUNLAŞTIRMA’’
  6. 6. OYUNLARDA AKTİF BİR DENEYİMLEME VE KEŞİF SÜRECİ VAR..
  7. 7.
  8. 8. Adaylar, PwC sayfalarında Ortalama 5-10 dakikada zaman harcarken Oyunda 1,5 saat zaman geçirdiler… İşe Alım Sürecinde Oyunlaştırma2014 yılının En İyi İK Projesi İş Süreçlerinin Daha İyi Öğrenilmesi Aday Sayısında %90 artış Oyunu tamamlayanların %78’si PwC’ de çalışmaya başladı
  9. 9. Oyun Tabanlı Seçme Sistemi
  10. 10. Heineken'den Sıradışı Mülakat
  11. 11. İNSAN KAYNAKLARINDA ‘’OYUNLAŞTIRMA’’ NASIL KULLANILMALI? • Çalışan Katılımı • Hedef Gerçekleştirme • Oyun Öğeleri • Oyun Mekaniği
  12. 12. MÜLAKAT HARİTASI Kariyer Haritası
  13. 13. İK Oyun Tasarımını Yaparken Nasıl Düşünür? Sosyal Hayat Performans Katılımı Teşvik Verimlilik
  14. 14. İş Yapış Şeklinizi Oyunlaştırmaya Hemen Başlayın. Yrd. Doç. Dr. Pelin Vardarlıer @pelinvardarlier https://www.linkedin.com/in/pelin- vardarlıer pelinvardarlier
  15. 15. TEŞEKKÜRLER… 00 : 00 : 00 DAKİKA SANİYE SALİSE

