Lição 3 - A lei e a justiça no reino

A LEI E A JUSTIÇA NO REINO LIÇÃO 3
TEXTO DO DIA “Porque o fim da lei é Cristo para justiça de todo aquele que crê” (Rm 10.4).
SÍNTESE A postura de Jesus em relação à Lei ensina-nos como deve ser o comportamento de todo aquele que se tornou seu disc...
17 — Não cuideis que vim destruir a lei ou os profetas; não vim abrogar, mas cumprir. 18 — Porque em verdade vos digo que,...
INTRODUÇÃO
INTRODUÇÃO Muitos comentaristas e estudiosos da Bíblia afirmam que Mateus 5.17-20 são os principais versículos do Sermão d...
INTRODUÇÃO adverte para os perigos de se violar os E ensiná-los de forma deturpada fala da honra de cumpri-los E ensiná-lo...
INTRODUÇÃO Ao final resta-nos, como discípulos dEle, o desafio de viver instruídos sob outra perspectiva, distinta da lega...
I JESUS E SUA RELAÇÃO COM A LEI
1. Abolição ou completude da Lei.
1. Abolição ou completude da Lei. Jesus veio abolir a Lei? O Filho de Deus não veio abolir a Lei ou os Profetas, antes, um...
1. Abolição ou completude da Lei. Jesus veio abolir a Lei? O Filho de Deus não veio abolir a Lei ou os Profetas, antes, um...
2. A validade da Lei.
2. A validade da Lei. utilizava figuras de linguagem, entre elas a hipérbolehipérbole “Porque em verdade vos digo que, até...
2. A validade da Lei. utilizava figuras de linguagem, entre elas a hipérbolehipérbole “Porque em verdade vos digo que, até...
2. A validade da Lei. fez tudo para expressar o seu respeito pela Lei e também o quanto ela falava dEle “E disse-lhes: São...
3. Jesus e o cumprimento da Lei.
3. Jesus e o cumprimento da Lei. É importante perceber que nos versículos 17 e 18, Jesus está falando de sua relação com a...
3. Jesus e o cumprimento da Lei. É importante perceber que nos versículos 17 e 18, Jesus está falando de sua relação com a...
3. Jesus e o cumprimento da Lei. Enquanto tudo que está na Lei não se cumprir em sua plenitude. Nada de escatológico deve ...
II ENSINO E RECONHECIMENTO
1. A Lei na perspectiva de Cristo.
No versículo 19, o Mestre antecipa a responsabilidade que cada discípulo deve ter no que diz respeito à ressignificação qu...
1. A Lei na perspectiva de Cristo. Obedecer a Deus vai muito além da observância mecânica de regras (vv.21-48) Lei de Mois...
2. "Maior" e "menor" no Reino.
2. “Maior” e “menor” no Reino. utiliza uma linguagem corrente entre os discípulos para despertar a atenção (Mt 18.1-4; Mc ...
2. “Maior” e “menor” no Reino. utiliza uma linguagem corrente entre os discípulos para despertar a atenção (Mt 18.1-4; Mc ...
2. “Maior” e “menor” no Reino. Comparando esse texto com os ensinamentos de Jesus é perceptível que Jesus não apoia qualqu...
2. “Maior” e “menor” no Reino. Comparando esse texto com os ensinamentos de Jesus é perceptível que Jesus não apoia qualqu...
3. O ensino no contexto do Sermão do Monte.
3. O ensino no contexto do Sermão do Monte. Na perspectiva e no contexto do Sermão do Monte Deve ter implicações práticas ...
3. O ensino no contexto do Sermão do Monte. O Mestre fala de pessoas que “violam”, ou transgridem, e ensinam os outros a f...
III A JUSTIÇA NA PERSPECTIVA DO REINO www.ebdemfoco.com http://slidesebd.com
1. O ensino fundamental do Sermão do Monte.
“Porque vos digo que, se a vossa justiça não exceder a dos escribas e fariseus, de modo nenhum entrareis no reino dos céus...
“Porque vos digo que, se a vossa justiça não exceder a dos escribas e fariseus, de modo nenhum entrareis no reino dos céus...
2. Ultrapassando a "justiça farisaica".
2. Ultrapassando a “justiça farisaica”. Luminosidade A justiça dos discípulos deve ultrapassar A justiça dos escribas e fa...
Obediência 2. Ultrapassando a “justiça farisaica”. Luminosidade A motivação para se viver corretamente não pode vir de qua...
3. Três tipos de justiça: teológica, "piedosa" e do Reino.
3. Três tipos de justiça: teológica, “piedosa” e do Reino. Apesar de parecer estar em pé de igualdade, escribas e fariseus...
3. Três tipos de justiça: teológica, “piedosa” e do Reino. A “justiça” dos escribas será contrastada nos versículos 21 a 4...
CONCLUSÃO
Baixe em Power Point http://slidesebd.com
Além disso, o Mestre cumpriu a “justiça” tal como ensinava os seus seguidores a cumprir (Mt 3.15), deixando um grande exem...
1. O que Jesus quis dizer quando falou que veio “cumprir a Lei”? Ele veio completá-la, isto é, dar-lhe pleno cumprimento. ...
Acesse o site: www.ebdemfoco.com
Faça o download do slide em PowerPoint http://slidesebd.com

  45. 45. Além disso, o Mestre cumpriu a “justiça” tal como ensinava os seus seguidores a cumprir (Mt 3.15), deixando um grande exemplo de harmonia e coerência entre discurso e ação (Lc 24.19). CONCLUSÃO Mateus revela Jesus como Mestre da Palavra e da ação. Enquanto no Sermão do Monte Jesus é o ensinador da Palavra, nos capítulos seguintes Ele aparece curando e libertando pessoas.
  46. 46. 1. O que Jesus quis dizer quando falou que veio “cumprir a Lei”? Ele veio completá-la, isto é, dar-lhe pleno cumprimento. 2. Por que o Mestre utiliza as expressões “maior” e “menor”? Para despertar a atenção dos discípulos cuja linguagem corrente era esta. 3. O que significa justiça no contexto do Sermão do Monte? Significa algo como a motivação íntima que orienta cada um a fazer aquilo que é certo ou que se julga correto. 4. Qual deve ser a motivação para se fazer o que é certo e agir corretamente? A motivação para se viver corretamente não pode vir de qualquer desejo de ser premiado e nem por medo algum de ser punido. 5. Jesus falou de justiça na perspectiva do Reino, porque havia outros tipos. Cite os três tipos de justiça. A dos escribas, a dos fariseus e a do Reino. PERGUNTAS
×