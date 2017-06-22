Lição 13 - A decisão crucial do discípulo ouvir e praticar

www.ebdemfoco.comErberson R. Pinheiro dos Santos A DECISÃO CRUCIAL DO DISCÍPULO: OUVIR E PRATICAR LIÇÃO 13 www.slidesebd.c...
TEXTO DO DIA “Aquele, porém, que atenta bem para a lei perfeita da liberdade e nisso persevera, não sendo ouvinte esquecid...
SÍNTESE A justiça do Reino não é um amontoado de regras que serve para debates, trata-se de posturas e atitudes que precis...
24 — Todo aquele, pois, que escuta estas minhas palavras e as pratica, assemelhá-lo-ei ao homem prudente, que edificou a s...
27 — E desceu a chuva, e correram rios, e assopraram ventos, e combateram aquela casa, e caiu, e foi grande a sua queda. 2...
0 INTRODUÇÃO www.ebdemfoco.com www.slidesebd.com
INTRODUÇÃO finaliza o Sermão do Monte chamando-nos a todos a que tomemos uma decisão séria diante do que ouvimos (Mt 7.24-...
INTRODUÇÃO evidencia claramente que não tem interesse algum em fundar uma escola de interpretação, tornar-se tema de debat...
INTRODUÇÃO Os últimos dois versículos do capítulo sete são da conclusão de Mateus que observa e assinala a reação do povo ...
I O HOMEM PRUDENTE QUE CONSTRUIU SUA VIDA EM UM TERRENO SEGURO www.ebdemfoco.com www.slidesebd.com
1. A imprescindibilidade da obediência no Antigo Testamento.
Diferente das divindades pagãs das nações ao redor da Terra Prometida 1. A imprescindibilidade da obediência no Antigo Tes...
Através de Jeremias 1. A imprescindibilidade da obediência no Antigo Testamento. Mas com a obediência (Jr 7.21-26) Que não...
2. A relação entre obediência e bênção no Antigo Testamento.
Apesar de o pensamento corrente afirmar que havia uma conexão automática e mecânica entre obediência e bênção no Antigo Te...
2. A relação entre obediência e bênção no Antigo Testamento. Muitos interpretavam errado porque havia regras quanto Cuidad...
3. A escolha sensata.
3. A escolha sensata. chega ao fim de seu sermão apelando não para uma memorização irrefletida do que Ele disse acerca da ...
2. A relação entre obediência e bênção no Antigo Testamento. ensina que aquele que colocasse em prática a sua justiça podi...
2. A relação entre obediência e bênção no Antigo Testamento. A construção é comparada à vida Apesar dessas dificuldades, t...
II O HOMEM INSENSATO QUE CONSTRUIU A SUA VIDA SOBRE UM TERRENO INSEGURO www.ebdemfoco.com www.slidesebd.com
1. O tema da desobediência no Antigo Testamento.
1. O tema da desobediência no Antigo Testamento. Ela era o grande conteúdo das mensagens proféticas (Jr 26.1-6).(Jr 7.23-2...
2. A relação entre desobediência e maldição no Antigo Testamento.
2. A relação entre desobediência e maldição no Antigo Testamento. Apesar de haver um resultado automático entre desobediên...
2. A relação entre desobediência e maldição no Antigo Testamento. Contudo, é importante lembrar-se de que, ainda no períod...
3. A escolha insana.
3. A escolha insana. No v. 26, Jesus ilustra o homem imprudente, que devido à pressa ou mesmo por desleixo , resolve const...
3. A escolha insana. A casa construída na areia nos mostra, que da mesma forma que na Antiga Aliança A desobediência está ...
III A RADICALIDADE DO ENSINAMENTO DE JESUS www.ebdemfoco.com www.slidesebd.com
1. A simplicidade da doutrina de Jesus Cristo e a admiração do povo.
1. A simplicidade da doutrina de Jesus Cristo e a admiração do povo. A “Lei oral” possuía 613 preceitos, e os escribas deb...
1. A simplicidade da doutrina de Jesus Cristo e a admiração do povo. A doutrina do Mestre era simples, direta e facilmente...
2. A autoridade do Mestre.
2. A autoridade do Mestre. A simplicidade do ensinamento de Cristo O motivo da admiração do povo era A “Lei oral” não era ...
“Porquanto os ensinava com autoridade e não como os escribas” (Mt 7.29). 2. A autoridade do Mestre. não tinha compromisso ...
3. A radicalidade da justiça do Reino.
3. A radicalidade da justiça do Reino. coloca nas mãos do ouvinte, a responsabilidade e o desafio deste ouvir e proceder c...
3. A radicalidade da justiça do Reino. Não há possibilidade alguma de seguir o Mestre como um mero repetidor de conteúdos ...
CONCLUSÃO www.ebdemfoco.com www.slidesebd.com
CONCLUSÃO O ex-funcionário estatal conclui de forma magistral seu registro do Sermão do Monte, mostrando o povo admirado d...
1. O que Deus exigiu do seu povo desde o início? Obediência. 2. Por que a obediência, em si mesma, era “algo abençoador”? ...
4. Qual o significado da maldição decorrente da desobediência? Da mesma forma que na Antiga Aliança, a desobediência está ...
Fique por dentro do conteúdo da Escola Bíblica Dominical. Acesse o site: www.ebdemfoco.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lição 13 - A decisão crucial do discípulo ouvir e praticar

5 views

Published on

Faça o download do slide em PowerPoint http://slidesebd.com

Published in: Spiritual
License: CC Attribution License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Lição 13 - A decisão crucial do discípulo ouvir e praticar

  1. 1. www.ebdemfoco.comErberson R. Pinheiro dos Santos A DECISÃO CRUCIAL DO DISCÍPULO: OUVIR E PRATICAR LIÇÃO 13 www.slidesebd.com
  2. 2. TEXTO DO DIA “Aquele, porém, que atenta bem para a lei perfeita da liberdade e nisso persevera, não sendo ouvinte esquecido, mas fazedor da obra, este tal será bem-aventurado no seu feito” (Tg 1.25).
  3. 3. SÍNTESE A justiça do Reino não é um amontoado de regras que serve para debates, trata-se de posturas e atitudes que precisam ser vivenciadas e praticadas.
  4. 4. 24 — Todo aquele, pois, que escuta estas minhas palavras e as pratica, assemelhá-lo-ei ao homem prudente, que edificou a sua casa sobre a rocha. 25 — E desceu a chuva, e correram rios, e assopraram ventos, e combateram aquela casa, e não caiu, porque estava edificada sobre a rocha. 26 — E aquele que ouve estas minhas palavras e as não cumpre, compará-lo-ei ao homem insensato, que edificou a sua casa sobre a areia. TEXTO BÍBLICO Mateus 7.24-29
  5. 5. 27 — E desceu a chuva, e correram rios, e assopraram ventos, e combateram aquela casa, e caiu, e foi grande a sua queda. 28 — E aconteceu que, concluindo Jesus este discurso, a multidão se admirou da sua doutrina, 29 — porquanto os ensinava com autoridade e não como os escribas. TEXTO BÍBLICO Mateus 7.24-29
  6. 6. 0 INTRODUÇÃO www.ebdemfoco.com www.slidesebd.com
  7. 7. INTRODUÇÃO finaliza o Sermão do Monte chamando-nos a todos a que tomemos uma decisão séria diante do que ouvimos (Mt 7.24-27). Tal postura se contrasta com a dos mestres religiosos de Israel Posto que eles mesmos não cumpriam as lições transmitidas em seus ensinamentos (Mt 23.1-38). ESCRIBAS FARISEUS
  8. 8. INTRODUÇÃO evidencia claramente que não tem interesse algum em fundar uma escola de interpretação, tornar-se tema de debate ou mesmo um rabino popular por suas diferentes leituras da Lei. Seu objetivo é fazer com que as pessoas conheçam e vivam a verdade Que pode salvá-las em tempos de aflição (Jo 6.60-69; 10.10)
  9. 9. INTRODUÇÃO Os últimos dois versículos do capítulo sete são da conclusão de Mateus que observa e assinala a reação do povo diante de tudo o que acabara de ouvir (vv.28,29). “E aconteceu que, concluindo Jesus este discurso, a multidão se admirou da sua doutrina, porquanto os ensinava com autoridade e não como os escribas” (Mt 7.28,29).
  10. 10. I O HOMEM PRUDENTE QUE CONSTRUIU SUA VIDA EM UM TERRENO SEGURO www.ebdemfoco.com www.slidesebd.com
  11. 11. 1. A imprescindibilidade da obediência no Antigo Testamento.
  12. 12. Diferente das divindades pagãs das nações ao redor da Terra Prometida 1. A imprescindibilidade da obediência no Antigo Testamento. o Deus de Israel nunca exigiu coisa alguma de seu povo que não a obediência (1Sm 15.22) “Porém Samuel disse: Tem porventura o Senhor tanto prazer em holocaustos e sacrifícios, como em que se obedeça à palavra do Senhor? Eis que o obedecer é melhor do que o sacrificar; e o atender melhor é do que a gordura de carneiros” (1 Sm 15.22).
  13. 13. Através de Jeremias 1. A imprescindibilidade da obediência no Antigo Testamento. Mas com a obediência (Jr 7.21-26) Que não se preocupa com os rituais veterotestamentários revela
  14. 14. 2. A relação entre obediência e bênção no Antigo Testamento.
  15. 15. Apesar de o pensamento corrente afirmar que havia uma conexão automática e mecânica entre obediência e bênção no Antigo Testamento 2. A relação entre obediência e bênção no Antigo Testamento. Uma leitura mais atenta dos textos demonstra que o próprio ato de obedecer já era algo abençoador (Lv 26.1-13; Dt 28.1-14) gera É ^ ^
  16. 16. 2. A relação entre obediência e bênção no Antigo Testamento. Muitos interpretavam errado porque havia regras quanto Cuidado no relacionamento interpessoal Cuidado consigo Ao cuidado com a terra residia a “bênção” pessoal e comunitária E na observância dos ^
  17. 17. 3. A escolha sensata.
  18. 18. 3. A escolha sensata. chega ao fim de seu sermão apelando não para uma memorização irrefletida do que Ele disse acerca da justiça do Reino Considerando o aspecto citado da Antiga Aliança Justiça do Reino Reino Justiça do Mas à Prática da Pois em tal ação há segurança existencial (v.24) “Todo aquele, pois, que escuta estas minhas palavras e as pratica, assemelhá-lo-ei ao homem prudente, que edificou a sua casa sobre a rocha” (Mt 7.24).
  19. 19. 2. A relação entre obediência e bênção no Antigo Testamento. ensina que aquele que colocasse em prática a sua justiça podia ser comparado ao homem prudente que construiu sua casa sobre um fundamento seguro Reino Justiça do
  20. 20. 2. A relação entre obediência e bênção no Antigo Testamento. A construção é comparada à vida Apesar dessas dificuldades, ter prudência e praticar a justiça do Reino, assim como na Antiga Aliança, é para o nosso próprio bem (v.25). Na metáfora utilizada por Jesus e as intempéries exemplificadas na “chuva”, “rios” e “ventos” são comparadas aos problemas e dificuldades comuns a todos “Todo aquele, pois, que escuta estas minhas palavras e as pratica, assemelhá-lo-ei ao homem prudente, que edificou a sua casa sobre a rocha. E desceu a chuva, e correram rios, e assopraram ventos, e combateram aquela casa, e não caiu, porque estava edificada sobre a rocha” (Mt 7.24,25).
  21. 21. II O HOMEM INSENSATO QUE CONSTRUIU A SUA VIDA SOBRE UM TERRENO INSEGURO www.ebdemfoco.com www.slidesebd.com
  22. 22. 1. O tema da desobediência no Antigo Testamento.
  23. 23. 1. O tema da desobediência no Antigo Testamento. Ela era o grande conteúdo das mensagens proféticas (Jr 26.1-6).(Jr 7.23-26; 25.1-11; 44.4,5). ANTIGO TESTAMENTO Semelhantemente ao assunto da obediência, o tema da desobediência era a tônica no DESOBEDIÊNCIA
  24. 24. 2. A relação entre desobediência e maldição no Antigo Testamento.
  25. 25. 2. A relação entre desobediência e maldição no Antigo Testamento. Apesar de haver um resultado automático entre desobediência e maldição, desde o pecado de Adão, tal resultado raramente se dá em linha reta (Gn 2.16,17; 3.1-24) Mas suas consequências são inevitáveis (Gn 3.17-19; Lv 26.14-39; Dt 28.15-68) E, às vezes, duradouras (Rm 5.12-14) Tem a condenação eterna Perdição Eterna
  26. 26. 2. A relação entre desobediência e maldição no Antigo Testamento. Contudo, é importante lembrar-se de que, ainda no período da Antiga Aliança, Deus “mudou” o resultado da desobediência no que diz respeito à abrangência e implicações Havendo arrependimento Deus sempre está disposto a mudar sua sentença Tem a condenação eterna Perdição Eterna Tem seus pecados perdoados (Êx 20.5,6 cf. Jr 31.29,30 e Ez 18.1-32; Jn 4.10,11 cf. 3.1-10).
  27. 27. 3. A escolha insana.
  28. 28. 3. A escolha insana. No v. 26, Jesus ilustra o homem imprudente, que devido à pressa ou mesmo por desleixo , resolve construir sua casa sobre um terreno arenoso e movediço Quando as dificuldades que acometem a todos, indistintamente lhe sobrevieram Sua “casa” desabou, ou seja, sua vida, e foi “grande a sua queda” (v.27)“E desceu a chuva, e correram rios, e assopraram ventos, e combateram aquela casa, e caiu, e foi grande a sua queda” (Mt 7.27).
  29. 29. 3. A escolha insana. A casa construída na areia nos mostra, que da mesma forma que na Antiga Aliança A desobediência está relacionada à queda e aos efeitos danosos de todos que decidem por tomar o caminho contrário ao que o Senhor propõe (Pv 14.12) Tem a condenação eterna Perdição Eterna “Há um caminho que ao homem parece direito, mas o fim dele são os caminhos da morte” (Pv 14.12). DESOBEDIÊNCIA
  30. 30. III A RADICALIDADE DO ENSINAMENTO DE JESUS www.ebdemfoco.com www.slidesebd.com
  31. 31. 1. A simplicidade da doutrina de Jesus Cristo e a admiração do povo.
  32. 32. 1. A simplicidade da doutrina de Jesus Cristo e a admiração do povo. A “Lei oral” possuía 613 preceitos, e os escribas debatiam entre as várias escolas de interpretação sobre qual deles era o mais importante
  33. 33. 1. A simplicidade da doutrina de Jesus Cristo e a admiração do povo. A doutrina do Mestre era simples, direta e facilmente inteligível (v.28), levando o povo a ficar admirado (Mc 1.27). Jesus escreve na areia (Jo 8.6,7). Jesus lava os pés dos discípulos (Jo 13.3-17). “E aconteceu que, concluindo Jesus este discurso, a multidão se admirou da sua doutrina” (Mt 7.28). “E todos se admiraram, a ponto de perguntarem entre si, dizendo: Que é isto? Que nova doutrina é esta? Pois com autoridade ordena aos espíritos imundos, e eles lhe obedecem” (Mc 1.27).
  34. 34. 2. A autoridade do Mestre.
  35. 35. 2. A autoridade do Mestre. A simplicidade do ensinamento de Cristo O motivo da admiração do povo era A “Lei oral” não era divina, mas uma interpretação humana acerca da Lei de Moisés (Mt 15.1-20) ESCRIBAS E também o fato de Ele não ter preocupação alguma com a “tradição dos anciãos”
  36. 36. “Porquanto os ensinava com autoridade e não como os escribas” (Mt 7.29). 2. A autoridade do Mestre. não tinha compromisso algum com a “Lei oral”, pois esta não era divina E sim com o espírito da Lei do Senhor em si Por isso Jesus disse seis vezes durante o sermão: “Ouviste o que foi dito, eu, porém, vos digo” (Mt 5.21,22,27,28,31-34,38,39,43,44). não ensinava como os doutores da Lei de sua época, mas com a autoridade dada pelo Pai (v.29). Lei de Deus ESCRIBAS
  37. 37. 3. A radicalidade da justiça do Reino.
  38. 38. 3. A radicalidade da justiça do Reino. coloca nas mãos do ouvinte, a responsabilidade e o desafio deste ouvir e proceder conforme ele acabara de ensinar quem decide proceder conforme a Na verdade, só pode ser discípulo dEle Reino Justiça do
  39. 39. 3. A radicalidade da justiça do Reino. Não há possibilidade alguma de seguir o Mestre como um mero repetidor de conteúdos não requer nada menos que a prática e a imitação do Mestre (Mt 10.16-42; 16.24-26) Justiça do Reino Justiça do Reino Justiça do Reino pois a radicalidade da Reino Justiça do
  40. 40. CONCLUSÃO www.ebdemfoco.com www.slidesebd.com
  41. 41. CONCLUSÃO O ex-funcionário estatal conclui de forma magistral seu registro do Sermão do Monte, mostrando o povo admirado da doutrina do Filho de Deus, em clara substituição da forma dos escribas ensinar. Como Mateus escreve a judeus e estes têm Moisés como o maior dos profetas, ele mostra o Mestre, tal como Moisés, promulgando a nova justiça do alto de um monte (Êx 31.12-32.1 cf. Mt 5.1).
  42. 42. 1. O que Deus exigiu do seu povo desde o início? Obediência. 2. Por que a obediência, em si mesma, era “algo abençoador”? Porque havia regras quanto ao cuidado com a terra, consigo e no relacionamento interpessoal, só para citar algumas, e em sua observância residia a “bênção” pessoal e comunitária (Lv 25). 3. Construir a “casa” sobre a rocha significava livrar-se dos problemas? Explique. Não. A metáfora utilizada por Jesus, isto é, a construção comparada à vida, e as intempéries exemplificadas na “chuva”, “rios” e “ventos”, significando os problemas e dificuldades comuns a todos, demonstra que a observância da justiça do Reino é, tal como na Antiga Aliança, para o nosso próprio bem (v.25). PERGUNTAS
  43. 43. 4. Qual o significado da maldição decorrente da desobediência? Da mesma forma que na Antiga Aliança, a desobediência está relacionada à derrocada e aos efeitos danosos de todos que decidem por tomar o caminho contrário ao que o Senhor propõe (Pv 14.12). 5. Fale sobre a simplicidade da doutrina do Mestre. Enquanto a “Lei oral” possuía 613 preceitos, e os escribas debatiam entre as várias escolas de interpretação qual deles era o mais importante, tendo sempre que se subordinar à interpretação dada pelo fundador de tal escola, a doutrina do Mestre era simples, direta e facilmente entendível (v.28), levando o povo a ficar admirado (Mc 1.27). PERGUNTAS
  44. 44. Fique por dentro do conteúdo da Escola Bíblica Dominical. Acesse o site: www.ebdemfoco.com

×