Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
At Basilica of St Francis of Assisi
At Sopritendenza de Mare
At Teatro Ditirammu
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Day2

21 views

Published on

the second SMILE day in Palermo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Day2

  1. 1. At Basilica of St Francis of Assisi
  2. 2. At Sopritendenza de Mare
  3. 3. At Teatro Ditirammu

×