Застосування векторного метода для розв’язування геометричних задач

Весняна сесія: 3 квітня – 13 квітня 2018 р.
Крижановський Олександр Феліксович, Заслужений учитель України, учитель-методист Харківського НВК № 45 «Академічна гімназі...
Геометрія методів: від ідеї до технології • Метод координат. • Метод геометричних перетворень. • Векторний метод.
Геометрія методів: від ідеї до технології Чому координати, вектори й геометричні перетворення є традиційно важкими темами?...
Геометрія методів: від ідеї до технології 1. «Ця мова дуже проста» Пропонуємо довести за допомогою відповідного методу доб...
Геометрія методів: від ідеї до технології 2. «Цією мовою розмовляють усі» Демонструємо застосування відповідного методу дл...
Геометрія методів: від ідеї до технології 3. «Ця мова відкриває нові можливості» Пропонуємо задачі, розв’язування яких без...
Теорія: на що звернути увагу
Теорія: на що звернути увагу
Теорія: на що звернути увагу
Векторний метод: способи розв’язування
Ця мова дуже проста
Ця мова дуже проста
Цією мовою розмовляють усі
Цією мовою розмовляють усі
Ця мова відкриває нові можливості
Ця мова відкриває нові можливості
Ця мова відкриває нові можливості
Ця мова відкриває нові можливості
Завдання практичного змісту
Завдання практичного змісту
Що далі?.. Підручник «Геометрія 10» Стабільна лінія підручників: від першого знайомства з геометрією на площині через геом...
О. Ф. Крижановський e-mail: plushakaf1@gmail.com Відділ фізико-математичної літератури e-mail: phys-mat@ranok.com.ua
Інтерактивна школа творчого вчителя
Видавництво "Ранок"
4.04.18
Спікер: Крижановський Олександр Феліксович

