DATE: 23/06/2017 WEEKLY OUTLOOK FOR NIFTY AND MAJOR INDICES (27/06/2017 - 30/06/2017)
NIFTYPAGE 2 © EquityPandit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. | www.equitypandit.com | info@equitypandit.com Nifty closed the we...
PAGE 3 © EquityPandit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. | www.equitypandit.com | info@equitypandit.com Nifty Bank closed the we...
PAGE 4 © EquityPandit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. | www.equitypandit.com | info@equitypandit.com Nifty IT index closed th...
PAGE 5 © EquityPandit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. | www.equitypandit.com | info@equitypandit.com Nifty FMCG index closed ...
PAGE 6 © EquityPandit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. | www.equitypandit.com | info@equitypandit.com Nifty PHARMA index close...
PAGE 7 © EquityPandit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. | www.equitypandit.com | info@equitypandit.com Nifty AUTO index closed ...
PAGE 8 © EquityPandit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. | www.equitypandit.com | info@equitypandit.com Nifty ENERGY index close...
PAGE 9 © EquityPandit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. | www.equitypandit.com | info@equitypandit.com Nifty METAL index closed...
PAGE 10 © EquityPandit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. | www.equitypandit.com | info@equitypandit.com Nifty PSU BANK index cl...
PAGE 11 © EquityPandit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. | www.equitypandit.com | info@equitypandit.com Nifty REALTY index clos...
PAGE 12 © EquityPandit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. | www.equitypandit.com | info@equitypandit.com Nifty Media index close...
PAGE 13 © EquityPandit Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. | www.equitypandit.com | info@equitypandit.com About EquityPandit Equi...
Weekly Outlook for Nifty and major indices (27/06/2017 to 30/06/2017)

