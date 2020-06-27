Weekly Outlook for Nifty and major indices (27/06/2017 to 30/06/2017)

Nifty closed the week on negative note losing around 0.15%.



As we have mentioned last week that minor resistance for the index lies in the zone of 9650 to 9680. Resistance for the index lies in the zone of 9730 to 9750. If the index manages to close above these levels then the index can move to the levels of 9880 to 9900. During the week the index manages to hit a high of 9699 and close the week around the levels of 9575.



Minor support for the index lies in the zone of 9530 to 9550. Support for the index lies in the zone of 9400 to 9450 where break out levels and short term moving averages for the index is lying. If the index manages to close below these levels then the index can drift to the levels of 9200 to 9250 where break out gap for the index is lying.



Minor resistance for the index lies in the zone of 9610 to 9630. Resistance for the index lies in the zone of 9700 to 9750 where the index has formed a double top pattern. If the index manages to close above these levels then the index can move to the levels of 9880 to 9900.



Broad range for the week is seen from 9350 on downside & 9750 on upside.