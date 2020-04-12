Escenas de la ciudad virtual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. EPV SanJosedominicas. b l o g s p o t . c o m Co le gi o Sa n Jo sé D om i ni ca s L a s P al m a s d e G r an Ca n a ri a E s c e n a s d e l a c i u d a d v i r t u a l
  EPV SanJosedominicas. b l o g s p o t . c o m Co le gi o Sa n Jo sé D om i ni ca s L a s P al m a s d e G r an Ca n a ri a
  1 ➤ Entra en Google Maps https://www.google.es/maps/@28.1053269,-15.4170057,16z ◄ Activa "Street View" en las opciones de la izquierda (en las tres rayitas ) Entra en la calle que quieras (pinchando en las líneas que ahora son azules)
  2 ➤ Busca una escena (dentro del área de juego) Tienes que elegir una escena, cualquier visión curiosa o interesante, pero dentro de la zona elegida, fíjate bien que es desde el parque San Telmo-Bravo Murillo hasta la carretera GC- 110, y por arriba hasta la calle Domingo Guerra del Río.
  3 ➤ Captura una escena Cuando estés ante la escena, captura pantalla y pégala en un editor de imagen (como Paint) o en un documento de Word(se captura pantalla con las teclas Ctrl + Impr Pa y se pega con Ctrl + V. ¡Importante! recorta la parte superior e inferior para que no salga la dirección de arriba ni el mapa de abajo.
  4 ➤ Copia la dirección de esa escena Copia el enlace del menú de la parte superior izquierda (o de la barra de navegación)
  5 ➤ Entrégalo Muy bien ahora lo que tienes que entregar son 4 cosas: ● La imagen capturada de tu escena (Mejor en formato imagen, si no, en un Word) (punto 3) ● Enlace a la escena (punto 4) ● Una historia, que describa fantasiosamente la imagen. ● Una pista (ni muy fácil ni muy difícil)
  ⟥ Ejemplo 1: ● La Imagen: ● Enlace a la escena: https://media.giphy.com/media/d2jjuAZzDSVLZ5kI/giphy.gif ● Historia: Los quesos de Valsequillo realmente se hacen en un piso de Las Palmas, esta imagen es la prueba: se ve cómo cargan los quesos recién hechos. El señor quesero ha descubierto la cámara y se acerca por el paso de peatones a impedir que se tomen más imágenes. ● Pista: La carretera ancha que se ve, va dirección mar-centro de la isla.
  ⟥ Ejemplo 2: ● La Imagen: ● Enlace a la escena: https://media.giphy.com/media/d2jjuAZzDSVLZ5kI/giphy.gif ● Historia: Alfredo iba a despedirse a la prisa, porque llegaba tarde una vez más al gimnasio, pero Ingrid le agarró de la mano y le quiso agradecer con un calmado beso que esa mañana se levantara temprano para limpiar sus playeras favoritas, dejándolas relucientes, brillantes. ● Pista: Cerca de Triana.

