Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EPVSanJosedominicas.blogspot.com Colegio San José Dominicas Las Palmas de Gran Canaria E s c e n a s d e l a c i u d a d v...
EPVSanJosedominicas.blogspot.com Colegio San José Dominicas Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 3 ➤ Captura una escena Cuando estés...
EPVSanJosedominicas.blogspot.com Colegio San José Dominicas Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 5 ➤ Entrégalo Muy bien ahora lo que...
EPVSanJosedominicas.blogspot.com Colegio San José Dominicas Las Palmas de Gran Canaria ⟥ Ejemplo 2: ● La Imagen: ● Enlace ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Escenas de la ciudad virtual

35 views

Published on

Instrucciones de la tarea

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Escenas de la ciudad virtual

  1. 1. EPVSanJosedominicas.blogspot.com Colegio San José Dominicas Las Palmas de Gran Canaria E s c e n a s d e l a c i u d a d v i r t u a l 1 ➤ Entra en Google Maps https://www.google.es/maps/@28.1053269,-15.4170057,16z ◄ Activa “Street View” en las opciones de la izquierda (en las tres rayitas ) Entra en la calle que quieras (pinchando en las líneas que ahora son azules) 2 ➤ Busca una escena (dentro delárea de juego) Tienes que elegir una escena, cualquier visión curiosa o interesante, pero dentro de la zona elegida, fíjate bien que es desde el parque San Telmo-Bravo Murillo hasta la carretera GC-110, y por arriba hasta la calle Domingo Guerra del Río.
  2. 2. EPVSanJosedominicas.blogspot.com Colegio San José Dominicas Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 3 ➤ Captura una escena Cuando estés ante la escena, captura pantalla y pégala en un editor de imagen (como Paint) o en un documento de Word (se captura pantalla con las teclas Ctrl + Impr Pa y se pega con Ctrl + V. ¡Importante! recorta la parte superior e inferior para que no salga la dirección de arriba ni el mapa de abajo. 4 ➤ Copia la direcciónde esa escena Copia el enlace del menú de la parte superior izquierda (o de la barra de navegación)
  3. 3. EPVSanJosedominicas.blogspot.com Colegio San José Dominicas Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 5 ➤ Entrégalo Muy bien ahora lo que tienes que entregar son 4 cosas: ● La imagen capturada de tu escena (Mejor en formato imagen, si no, en un Word) (punto 3) ● Enlace a la escena (punto 4) ● Una historia, que describa fantasiosamente la imagen. ● Una pista (ni muy fácil ni muy difícil) __ EJEMPLOS __ ⟥ Ejemplo 1: ● La Imagen: ● Enlace a la escena: https://media.giphy.com/media/d2jjuAZzDSVLZ5kI/giphy.gif ● Historia: Los quesos de Valsequillo realmente se hacen en un piso de Las Palmas, esta imagen es la prueba: se ve cómo cargan los quesos recién hechos. El señor quesero ha descubierto la cámara y se acerca por el paso de peatones a impedir que se tomen más imágenes. ● Pista: La carretera ancha que se ve, va dirección mar-centro de la isla.
  4. 4. EPVSanJosedominicas.blogspot.com Colegio San José Dominicas Las Palmas de Gran Canaria ⟥ Ejemplo 2: ● La Imagen: ● Enlace a la escena: https://media.giphy.com/media/d2jjuAZzDSVLZ5kI/giphy.gif ● Historia: Alfredo iba a despedirse a la prisa, porque llegaba tarde una vez más al gimnasio, pero Ingrid le agarró de la mano y le quiso agradecer con un calmado beso que esa mañana se levantara temprano para limpiar sus playeras favoritas, dejándolas relucientes, brillantes. ● Pista: Cerca de Triana.

×