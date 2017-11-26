Los sueños y lo sobrenatural

Los sueños y lo sobre natural Ernesto Priani Saisó Facultad de Filosofía y Letras, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México...
• Itinerario: • Los sueños • Siglo XVI La tradición ornitocrítica • Un sueño con muertos • Lo sobrenatural y lo diabólico ...
Sueños El campo de las imágenes oníricas no es distinto a otros campos de la representación que mantienen una constante te...
Los sueños, y el modo en que les atribuimos significado son un campo para indagar eso que Agamben llama “la vida de las im...
es un siglo de grandes transformaciones. Lo conocemos por ser el siglo De la conquista Del De revolucionibus de Nicolás Co...
Hasta la Edad Media Artemidoro. Orniocrítico
• Los sueños se refieren al futuro • Están compuestos por signos • Se interpretan sustituyendo el signo por la “realidad” ...
Girolamo Cardano escribe Synesiorum somniorum omnis generis insomnia explicantes en 1562 Es receptor de la tradición de Ar...
El 2 de octubre del año 1537, dos horas antes de la salida del sol, soñé con Prospero Marinone, íntimo amigo mío, que habí...
• Soñar con muertos es sólo un signo a ser significado • No hay una emoción que sea propia de este sueño: ni alegría, ni t...
supernatural (adj.) early 15c. "of or given by God," from Medieval Latin supernaturalis "above or beyond nature, divine," ...
• En el siglo XVI el concepto de sobrenatural comenzará su viaje del terreno de lo divino hacia el terreno de lo demoniaco...
nightmare (n.) late 13c., "an evil female spirit afflicting sleepers with a feeling of suffocation," compounded from night...
La pesadilla es una nueva concepción del sueño Como negativo Demoniaco Melancólico Sofocante Que aprieta el corazón 1611
The Terrors of the Night or A Discourse of Apparitions. Thomas Nash 1594. Es una obra poética y satírica Hace mofa de la f...
As touching the terrors of the night, they are as many as our sins. The night is the devil’s black book, wherein he record...
No se trata de ser contradictorio pero el diablo puede transformarse en un ángel de la luz, aparecer en el día, así como e...
Un sueño no es nada más que podredumbre burbujeante, espuma de la imaginación que el día ha dejado sin digerir, o los rest...
The story behind it begins with an interview that Tartini gave to the French astronomer Jerome Lalande a few years before ...
News from he invisible world by John Tregortha. Bruselas, 1813 Hace algún tiempo una dama soñó que una figura espantosa ap...
• En el siglo XVI se produce un cambio que afecta al sueño • Su origen sigue siendo sobrenatural pero ha pasado de positiv...
Muchas gracias @epriani epriani@gmail.com
