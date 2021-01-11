Una visita a luxemburgo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNA VISITA A LA CIUDAD DE LUXEMBURGO Enrique Posada Restrepo 2020
Luxemburgo (1) El Gran Ducado de Luxemburgo estás situado en Europa limitado por Francia, Alemania y Bélgica. Cuenta con u...
Luxemburgo (2) Luxemburgo posee culturas y tradiciones diversas por encontrarse entre la Europa latina y la germánica. El ...
Luxemburgo (3) Por herencia pasó al emperador Carlos V y su hijo Felipe II en 1555, permaneció en manos de España hasta 17...
Luxemburgo (4) Fue ocupado por Alemania durante la Primera Guerra Mundial. Un referéndum (1919) apoyó la restauración de l...
Vista aérea de la ciudad de Luxemburgo Ciudad de Luxemburgo Nuestra visita al país estuvo centrada en la ciudad de Luxembu...
Quebrada topografía en la ciudad de Luxemburgo, impresionantes combinaciones de verde y vida urbana
Puente viejo (puente de Passerelle) o viaducto de Luxemburgo
Una verde cortina, entreabierta, deja ver el paso de los tiempos, mezcla de hombre y naturaleza
P
Torres arbóreas, prevalentes y altivas; torres urbanas, insistentes y desafiantes, todas ellas vivas
Una ciudad que presenta muchos sitios para guardar los recuerdos de viaje
Plaza de los Mártires en la ciudad de Luxemburgo, jardines ordenados, severos y limpios
El notorio edificio de la sede de ARBED en la Plaza de los Mártires
ARBED En la ciudad de Luxemburgo está la impresionante antigua sede de Arcelor Mittal, que es la mayor empresa siderúrgica...
ARBED La Aciéries Réunies de Burbach-Eich-Dudelange, conocida por sus siglas ARBED, fue una importante empresa productora ...
Escultura Madre e Hijo del artista británico Henry Moore (British, 1898-1986) en la Plaza de los Mártires
Rodrigo, Catalina, David en Luxemburgo
Monumento Nacional a la Solidaridad
Hay abundancia de árboles en la ciudad de Luxemburgo
Homenaje a los héroes luego de la segunda guerra mundial
Estela de homenaje a los miembros de la Guardia del Gran Ducado
En la planicie alta de la ciudad, llamada del Espíritu Santo, cerca a la Ciudad Judicial, está esta fuente adornada con un...
El Centro Judicial de la Ciudad de Luxemburgo. Al frente, la escultura de las palomas
Una doble vista del Centro Judicial y la escultura con el doble vuelo de las palomas
El Centro Judicial de la Ciudad de Luxemburgo.
El Centro Judicial de la Ciudad de Luxemburgo con elegantes ánforas de brillantes colores.
El viajero curioso La esencia del viajero curioso, curiosamente se refleja en cada objeto que mira, en cada imagen precios...
Es hermoso ver el paisaje reflejado en estos objetos y no verlos manchados con el feo y sucio grafiti de los desadaptados,...
Toda ocasión puede ser aprovechada/ para algún apunte de viaje/para humanizar el paisaje
La catedral de Nuestra Señora Es el corazón religioso de la nación y uno de los lugares más populares en Luxemburgo. Cuent...
Artísticamente, fue sobre todo el escultor alemán Daniel Muller quien contribuyó a la apariencia de la iglesia, incluyendo...
Altar mayor de la Catedral de Nuestra Señora (dos miradas y luego una tercera)
Coro y altar mayor de la Catedral de Nuestra Señora Foto de Benh LIEU SONG
Vitrales e imágenes en la Catedral de Nuestra Señora en Luxemburgo
Nave en la Catedral de Nuestra Señora en Luxemburgo Entrada lateral
Catedral de Nuestra Señora en la Ciudad de Luxemburgo
Catedral de Nuestra Señora en la Ciudad de Luxemburgo Foto de Николай Максимович
P
Monumento a la Gran Duquesa Carlota en la plaza Clairefontaine, no lejos de la catedral del distrito gubernamental. La pla...
P
Sede de la Presidencia del Gobierno
P
P
Green sky at Luxembourg Print Olga Aleksandrova Calles de la ciudad de Luxemburgo y una mirada desde el arte
Un aspecto de la plaza de Guillaime II
Plaza Guillaume II Se le conoce coloquialmente como Knuedler, de la palabra luxemburguesa que significa nudo, en referenci...
Otros aspecto de la plaza de Guillaime II
Alcaldía de la ciudad de Luxemburgo
El edificio de la alcaldía se completó en 1838. El edificio se mantuvo sin cambios importantes hasta 1938, con la adición ...
Monumento “Gelle Fra” (La Dama Dorada) Está en la Plaza de la Constitución con vistas al valle de Petrusse. Fue erigido en...
Gelle Fra y la leyenda en letras doradas con palabras del Mariscal Foch en homenaje al servicio de los legionarios volunta...
Gelle Fra removida del obelisco para ser llevada al pabellón de Luxemburgo en la Expo 2010 de Shanghai
En el monumento de Gelle Fra, esculturas de la base en medio de una pequeña multitud
Ya cae la tarde. Cerca a la Gelle Fra, la feria navideña y las hermosas siluetas de los árboles sin hojas
Trabajos de reparación en el Puente Adolfo
El Puente Adolfo. Al fondo el
Puente Adolfo Es un puente de piedra en arco situado de la ciudad de Luxemburgo que cruza el río Pétrusse, conectando el B...
El puente Adolfo en agosto de 2018 tras la finalización las obras de renovación, que se estaban realizando en nuestra visi...
El puente Adolfo en agosto de 2018 tras la finalización las obras de renovación. Se aprecia el piso inferior para uso de b...
Bello edificio del Museo del Banco Estatal de Ahorros de Luxemburgo con su torre del reloj com una altura de 46 metros. El...
Terminamos nuestra visita a la ciudad de Luxemburgo con esta bella obra de Michael Tompsett que resalta el horizonte de la...
Muchas gracias por su atención Espero haya sido de su agrado Comparta, divulgue y baje la presentación, mencionando al aut...
Una visita a luxemburgo
Una visita a luxemburgo
Una visita a luxemburgo
Una visita a luxemburgo
Una visita a luxemburgo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Una visita a luxemburgo

38 views

Published on

Se muestran fotografias y notas de un corto viaje a la ciudad de Luxemburgo en 2014

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Una visita a luxemburgo

  1. 1. UNA VISITA A LA CIUDAD DE LUXEMBURGO Enrique Posada Restrepo 2020
  2. 2. Luxemburgo (1) El Gran Ducado de Luxemburgo estás situado en Europa limitado por Francia, Alemania y Bélgica. Cuenta con una población de 600.000 habitantes sobre un área de 2586 kilómetros cuadrados. Buena parte de la población está formada por inmigrantes europeos. Es una monarquía constitucional y parlamentaria, con una economía muy desarrollada, uno de los países del mundo de mayor ingreso per cápita Luxemburgo es miembro de la Unión Europea, la Organización del Tratado del Atlántico Norte, la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económico, las Naciones Unidas y el Benelux, reflejando su apoyo a la integración económica, política y militar internacional. Luxemburgo, es sede de varia instituciones y agencias de la Unión Europea.
  3. 3. Luxemburgo (2) Luxemburgo posee culturas y tradiciones diversas por encontrarse entre la Europa latina y la germánica. El país tiene tres lenguas oficiales: luxemburgués, francés y alemán. La localidad Schengen, origen del espacio Schengen de la UE, está ubicada en Luxemburgo. Estuvo originalmente poblado por los tréveros, una tribu de origen belga, que dominaron la región hasta la conquista romana en 53 a. C. En el siglo V, los francos se apoderaron del territorio que más adelante pasó a formar parte de otros reinos, como Austrasia (en el noreste del reino franco), Lotaringia y el Sacro Imperio Romano Germánico Se considera que su historia comienza en 963 con la adquisición de Lucilinburhuc (el Castillo de Luxemburgo) por Sigfrido, conde de las Ardenas. En el siglo XIV los emperadores germánicos lo convirtieron en ducado. En 1441 fue incorporado a Borgoña. Gran duque Enrique de Nassau-Weilburg.
  4. 4. Luxemburgo (3) Por herencia pasó al emperador Carlos V y su hijo Felipe II en 1555, permaneció en manos de España hasta 1714 en que, por el tratado de Rastatt, fue cedido a la línea austriaca de la dinastía de Luxemburgo. En 1795 fue conquistado por la Francia revolucionaria. Luego de la derrota napoleónica y el Tratado de París de 1815, quedó bajo administración del rey de los Países Bajos, que lo erigió en Gran Ducado. El tratado también dividió Luxemburgo, que ya había sido dividido en 1659 y volvería a serlo también en 1839, quedando bajo soberanía de Bélgica y los Países Bajos. Aunque estos tratados redujeron su territorio, lo dejaron en poder de su independencia, lo que se confirmó después de la Crisis de Luxemburgo en 1867. El tratado de Londres de 1867 lo declaró estado neutral, siendo gobernado desde 1890 por los Nassau. Palacio ducal
  5. 5. Luxemburgo (4) Fue ocupado por Alemania durante la Primera Guerra Mundial. Un referéndum (1919) apoyó la restauración de la monarquía de los Nassau. En 1940 fue ocupado por Alemania y luego de Segunda Guerra Mundial, el país suscribió un pacto con Bélgica y Países Bajos, el Benelux (1947). En 1949 se adhirió a la OTAN y en los años 50 fue uno de los Estados fundadores de la Comunidad Europea. Se ha convertido en un país rico, con base en el sector de los servicios financieros, su estabilidad política y la integración europea. En su condición de miembro fundador y por su ubicación central dentro de la UE, es sede del Tribunal de Justicia de la UE y del Tribunal de Cuentas Europeo, del Banco Europeo de Inversiones y de la Secretaría General del Parlamento Europeo. Un país rico en valles y ríos, los cuales en general pertenecen a la cuenca del Mosela, que es navegable y que llega al Rin. Los ríos más importantes son el Sûre en el centro, el Alzette en el sur y el Wiltz en el norte.
  6. 6. Vista aérea de la ciudad de Luxemburgo Ciudad de Luxemburgo Nuestra visita al país estuvo centrada en la ciudad de Luxemburgo. ubicada en un lugar muy pintoresco, en lo alto de los acantilados escarpados que descienden en los valles de los ríos Alzette y Pétrusse, que se unen en la ciudad. Las gargantas de 70 m están talladas por estos ríos y están atravesados por espectaculares puentes (puente Adolfo, puente de la Gran Duquesa Carlota, y la Pasarela). Es una ciudad de formas compleja, distribuida en varios niveles, como se observa en las siguientes fotografías. El municipio cubre un área de 51 km². Tiene unos 100.000 habitantes y cuenta con amplias zonas de parques, áreas forestales, y sitios históricos importantes, además de extensiones de tierras de cultivo en los límites de la ciudad.
  7. 7. Quebrada topografía en la ciudad de Luxemburgo, impresionantes combinaciones de verde y vida urbana
  8. 8. Puente viejo (puente de Passerelle) o viaducto de Luxemburgo
  9. 9. Una verde cortina, entreabierta, deja ver el paso de los tiempos, mezcla de hombre y naturaleza
  10. 10. P
  11. 11. Torres arbóreas, prevalentes y altivas; torres urbanas, insistentes y desafiantes, todas ellas vivas
  12. 12. Una ciudad que presenta muchos sitios para guardar los recuerdos de viaje
  13. 13. Plaza de los Mártires en la ciudad de Luxemburgo, jardines ordenados, severos y limpios
  14. 14. El notorio edificio de la sede de ARBED en la Plaza de los Mártires
  15. 15. ARBED En la ciudad de Luxemburgo está la impresionante antigua sede de Arcelor Mittal, que es la mayor empresa siderúrgica del mundo. Fue construida en 1922 y anteriormente albergaba a la antigua empresa minera luxemburguesa ARBED antes de su fusión con USINOR (F) y ACERALIA (E). Esta estructura incluyen un bloque voluminoso con 4 alas y un gran patio interior. Dominando el lado frontal, el portal de entrada está flanqueado por pilares con las figuras de Victoria y Mercurio que enfatizan la conexión entre ARBED y la minería, el procesamiento del acero y la agricultura. El edificio pertenece hoy al Banco de Ahorro del Estado (Banque Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat)
  16. 16. ARBED La Aciéries Réunies de Burbach-Eich-Dudelange, conocida por sus siglas ARBED, fue una importante empresa productora de acero y hierro con sede en Luxemburgo. Creada en 1911 tras la fusión de tres empresas siderúrgicas, ARBED tuvo un papel importante en la economía del Gran Ducado hasta que se fusionó en 2002 con otras dos empresas siderúrgicas europeas para crear Arcelor. A pesar del final de su producción de acero en Luxemburgo en 1997, después de haber llegado a producir hasta 6.45 millones de toneladas anuales en 1974 y de emplear 25.000 personas, ARBED siguió siendo un actor económico mundial. Su diversificación y desarrollo de su ámbito internacional permitió a ARBED seguir siendo competitiva. En 2002, ARBED y otras dos empresas europeas de producción y fabricación de acero, el socio estratégico español Aceralia y el francés Usinor, se fusionaron en Arcelor. En 2006 Mittal Steel lanzó una adquisición de Arcelor que condujo a la creación de ArcelorMittal Antigua planta de ARBED en Luxemburgo (1912)
  17. 17. Escultura Madre e Hijo del artista británico Henry Moore (British, 1898-1986) en la Plaza de los Mártires
  18. 18. Rodrigo, Catalina, David en Luxemburgo
  19. 19. Monumento Nacional a la Solidaridad
  20. 20. Hay abundancia de árboles en la ciudad de Luxemburgo
  21. 21. Homenaje a los héroes luego de la segunda guerra mundial
  22. 22. Estela de homenaje a los miembros de la Guardia del Gran Ducado
  23. 23. En la planicie alta de la ciudad, llamada del Espíritu Santo, cerca a la Ciudad Judicial, está esta fuente adornada con una escultura que representa un doble vuelo de palomas, celebrando el vuelo de la paz.
  24. 24. El Centro Judicial de la Ciudad de Luxemburgo. Al frente, la escultura de las palomas
  25. 25. Una doble vista del Centro Judicial y la escultura con el doble vuelo de las palomas
  26. 26. El Centro Judicial de la Ciudad de Luxemburgo.
  27. 27. El Centro Judicial de la Ciudad de Luxemburgo con elegantes ánforas de brillantes colores.
  28. 28. El viajero curioso La esencia del viajero curioso, curiosamente se refleja en cada objeto que mira, en cada imagen preciosa creando formas inesperadas y resonancias muy bellas en todo sencillo detalle, en cada paisaje, en cada cosa. Como es arriba, es abajo, sea al derecho o al revés, cada imagen es reflejo del mundo, amorosa fotografía; recuerdos que impactan el alma, que van permanecer explicando muchas cosas con callada simetría. El viajero curioso observa, abre sus ojos, mira amoroso, siente emociones y gozos a cada paso, sin cansancio registra, toma notas mentales, bosqueja silencioso. Sin darse cuenta, quizás, crea imaginadas obras maestras que algún día serán valiosas posesiones en su inventario, fuentes de respuestas creativas a sus preguntas inquietas.
  29. 29. Es hermoso ver el paisaje reflejado en estos objetos y no verlos manchados con el feo y sucio grafiti de los desadaptados, siempre dispuestos a degradar el paisaje urbano con su ignorancia
  30. 30. Toda ocasión puede ser aprovechada/ para algún apunte de viaje/para humanizar el paisaje
  31. 31. La catedral de Nuestra Señora Es el corazón religioso de la nación y uno de los lugares más populares en Luxemburgo. Cuenta con una interesante mezcla de murales y tapices, arcos y torres muy altas y un altar decorado de forma colorida. Los jesuitas de Bélgica abrieron un colegio en la ciudad de Luxemburgo en 1603, donde se enseñó a la mayoría de los jóvenes luxemburgueses hasta 1773. Ellos impulsaron la construcción, cuya primera piedra se colocó en 1613, Su constructor fue Ulrich Job, de Lucerna. Fue consagrada y dedicada a la Inmaculada en 1621 Fue consagrada a Nuestra Señora en 1848. Cuando Luxemburgo fue elevado a obispado por el Papa Pío IX en 1870, la Iglesia se convirtió Catedral
  32. 32. Artísticamente, fue sobre todo el escultor alemán Daniel Muller quien contribuyó a la apariencia de la iglesia, incluyendo sus obras en la tribuna del órgano. Las decoraciones en alabastro, un material favorito de los escultores renacentistas holandeses, representan a los primeros ángeles del Barroco, que tocan música entre hojas y decoraciones florales.
  33. 33. Altar mayor de la Catedral de Nuestra Señora (dos miradas y luego una tercera)
  34. 34. Coro y altar mayor de la Catedral de Nuestra Señora Foto de Benh LIEU SONG
  35. 35. Vitrales e imágenes en la Catedral de Nuestra Señora en Luxemburgo
  36. 36. Nave en la Catedral de Nuestra Señora en Luxemburgo Entrada lateral
  37. 37. Catedral de Nuestra Señora en la Ciudad de Luxemburgo
  38. 38. Catedral de Nuestra Señora en la Ciudad de Luxemburgo Foto de Николай Максимович
  39. 39. P
  40. 40. Monumento a la Gran Duquesa Carlota en la plaza Clairefontaine, no lejos de la catedral del distrito gubernamental. La plaza Clairefontaine lleva el nombre de un lugar de refugio, un refugio que pertenece a la abadía de Clairefontaine cerca de la frontera belga. La plaza fue rediseñada a finales de los 80 y el Charlotte Memorial se erigió en honor a la Gran Duquesa Charlotte (1896-1985). Fue diseñado por el escultor parisino Jean Cardot, y fue inaugurado oficialmente en 1990 en presencia de la familia Gran Ducal. La gran duquesa Charlotte, muy popular, gobernó largamente, desde 1919-1964.
  41. 41. P
  42. 42. Sede de la Presidencia del Gobierno
  43. 43. P
  44. 44. P
  45. 45. Green sky at Luxembourg Print Olga Aleksandrova Calles de la ciudad de Luxemburgo y una mirada desde el arte
  46. 46. Un aspecto de la plaza de Guillaime II
  47. 47. Plaza Guillaume II Se le conoce coloquialmente como Knuedler, de la palabra luxemburguesa que significa nudo, en referencia al nudo en el cinturón usado por los frailes franciscanos. La plaza fue originalmente el sitio de un monasterio franciscano, de ahí el nombre coloquial.
  48. 48. Otros aspecto de la plaza de Guillaime II
  49. 49. Alcaldía de la ciudad de Luxemburgo
  50. 50. El edificio de la alcaldía se completó en 1838. El edificio se mantuvo sin cambios importantes hasta 1938, con la adición de dos esculturas de leones, que flanquean la entrada, diseñadas por el luxemburgués Auguste Trémont y que son símbolos de la ciudad de Luxemburgo y están en su escudo
  51. 51. Monumento “Gelle Fra” (La Dama Dorada) Está en la Plaza de la Constitución con vistas al valle de Petrusse. Fue erigido en 1923 en honor a los habitantes del país que murieron en la Primera Guerra Mundial. Así lo señalan las letras doradas en francés en la base del pilar. En la parte superior, bañada en oro, sobre un obelisco de piedra de 21 m, aparece Nike, diosa de la victoria, o Reina de la Libertad, con una corona de laurel como si la colocara sobre la cabeza de la nación. Al pie del obelisco hay dos figuras de bronce sin dorar, que representan a los soldados luxemburgueses; uno yace, muerto al servicio de su país, mientras que el otro está sentado, llorando a su compatriota muerto. El escultor de las tres figuras de bronce fue el artista luxemburgués Claus Cito. En 1940, los nazis derribaron el monumento que fue restaurado en 1984.
  52. 52. Gelle Fra y la leyenda en letras doradas con palabras del Mariscal Foch en homenaje al servicio de los legionarios voluntarios de Luxemburgo en los campos de batalla de Francia en Champaña y Verdún en la primera guerra mundial
  53. 53. Gelle Fra removida del obelisco para ser llevada al pabellón de Luxemburgo en la Expo 2010 de Shanghai
  54. 54. En el monumento de Gelle Fra, esculturas de la base en medio de una pequeña multitud
  55. 55. Ya cae la tarde. Cerca a la Gelle Fra, la feria navideña y las hermosas siluetas de los árboles sin hojas
  56. 56. Trabajos de reparación en el Puente Adolfo
  57. 57. El Puente Adolfo. Al fondo el
  58. 58. Puente Adolfo Es un puente de piedra en arco situado de la ciudad de Luxemburgo que cruza el río Pétrusse, conectando el Boulevard Real, en Ville Haute, con la Avenida de la Liberté, en Gare. Tiene 17 m de ancho, 4 carriles, incluyendo uno para buses y dos aceras peatonales,,El puente es un símbolo de la independencia de Luxemburgo y un atractivo turístico. Fue diseñado por Paul Sejourné, ingeniero francés y Paul Rodange, ingeniero luxemburgués y construido entre 1900 y 1903. El nombre del puente se debe al Gran Duque Adolfo de Luxemburgo que reinó el país entre 1890 y 1905. Aunque tiene más de 100 años se le sigue llamando el Puente Nuevo, para distinguirlo del puente antiguo es la Passerelle, construido entre 1859 y 1861.P Vieja postal del puente Adolfo Tomada de https://www.todocoleccion.net/postales- europa/luxembourg-puente-adolfo-postal-no- circulada~x54673112
  59. 59. El puente Adolfo en agosto de 2018 tras la finalización las obras de renovación, que se estaban realizando en nuestra visita que incluyeron la suspensión entre sus arcos de un piso inferior para uso de bicicletas y peatones; la reducción de los carriles de circulación con su conversión a un solo sentido; y la reinstalación de las vías originales del tranvía. A la derecha del puente está el Palacio de Metz, hoy un museo. Foto de Denise Hastert
  60. 60. El puente Adolfo en agosto de 2018 tras la finalización las obras de renovación. Se aprecia el piso inferior para uso de bicicletas y peatones. Foto de Krzysztof Golik
  61. 61. Bello edificio del Museo del Banco Estatal de Ahorros de Luxemburgo con su torre del reloj com una altura de 46 metros. El museo recoge más de 150 años de tradición e innovación bancaria
  62. 62. Terminamos nuestra visita a la ciudad de Luxemburgo con esta bella obra de Michael Tompsett que resalta el horizonte de la ciudad https://fineartamerica.com/featured/1-luxembourg-city-skyline-michael-tompsett.html
  63. 63. Muchas gracias por su atención Espero haya sido de su agrado Comparta, divulgue y baje la presentación, mencionando al autor

×