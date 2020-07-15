Los libros de enrique posada

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Los libros publicados por Enrique Posada Lista Cómo adquirirlos Resúmenes
Con frecuencia me preguntan por mis libros ¿Cuáles son? ¿Cómo los he publicado? ¿Cómo se consiguen? ¿De qué tratan? Acá co...
MI IMAGEN COMO ESCRITOR Soy Enrique Posada y me gusta escribir. Estoy escribiendo desde niño, sin descanso. Como ingeniero...
MI IMAGEN COMO ESCRITOR (2) Esto de quedarme a veces sin buenos lectores en mis escritos de ingeniero que redacta informes...
MI IMAGEN COMO ESCRITOR (3) Mis libros son de ediciones modestas en cantidad, aunque bellas y dignas, financiadas por mí m...
MI IMAGEN COMO ESCRITOR (4) Escribo para disfrutar, pero me interesa mucho la comunicación, el servicio, el compartir, el ...
La comunicación eterna Antiguo amigo que escribiste misteriosos trazos en una muralla para que yo los convirtiera atrevido...
Los siguientes son los libros míos que acá describo. Les invito a leerlos. EN BUSCA DEL CONOCIMIENTO CREATIVO LA CONTEMPLA...
EN BUSCA DEL CONOCIMIENTO CREATIVO Esta obra es un homenaje a la inteligencia que reina en lo más profundo de nuestro ser ...
En busca del conocimiento creativo
En busca del conocimiento creativo Contenidos (1) Inicialmente se presenta el concepto de la inteligencia creativa con sus...
En busca del conocimiento creativo Contenidos (2) A nivel práctico todos estos conceptos aparecen reflejados en los proyec...
Este libro está publicado en Amazon en edición digital (Kindle) e impreso en tapa blanda. Se puede pedir digitalmente en a...
LA CONTEMPLACIÓN CREATIVA Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida Los Yoga Sûtra o Aforismos del Yoga, de Patan...
La Contemplación Creativa Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida Tengo la confianza y la esperanza de que este...
La Contemplación Creativa Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida Contenido (1) El libro tiene tres capítulos. ...
La Contemplación Creativa Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida
La Contemplación Creativa Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida Contenido (2) El capítulo segundo se refiere ...
La Contemplación Creativa Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida Contenido (3) El capítulo tercero se refiere ...
La Contemplación Creativa Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida La estructura del libro está compuesta de cin...
La contemplación creativa - Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida Este libro está publicado en español en Ama...
Creative contemplation: Application of Patanjali’s Aphorisms to life Este libro también está publicado en inglés en Amazon...
LA ENSEÑANZA Y EL APRENDIZAJE DE LA CREATIVIDAD En esta obra el autor comparte su experiencia de más de 40 años como profe...
La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad Al leerlo se van a encontrar bases conceptuales sobre la creatividad, su d...
La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad Escribí este libro porque deseo contribuir a que nos atrevamos a crear vis...
La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad
La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad Contenido (1) Se inicia con una discusión sobre las bases los procesos de ...
La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad Contenido (2) Se discute lo que tiene que ver con el entrenamiento de la v...
La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad Contenido (3) Se considera el desarrollo de la conciencia creativa y de la...
La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad Este libro está publicado en Amazon en edición digital (Kindle) e impreso ...
HACIA UNA ÉTICA DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE: El efecto de las creencias sobre el manejo sensible y sostenible del medio ambiente En...
Hacia una Ética del Medio Ambiente: El efecto de las creencias sobre el manejo sensible y sostenible del medio ambiente
Hacia una Ética del Medio Ambiente: El efecto de las creencias sobre el manejo sensible y sostenible del medio ambiente Co...
Hacia una Ética del Medio Ambiente: El efecto de las creencias sobre el manejo sensible y sostenible del medio ambiente Co...
Hacia una Ética del Medio Ambiente: El efecto de las creencias sobre el manejo sensible y sostenible del medio ambiente Co...
Les invito a apoyar el trabajo editorial con la compra y lectura del libro Lo pueden adquirir conmigo o en la Sociedad Ant...
HACIA UNA ÉTICA DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE: El efecto de las creencias sobre el manejo sensible y sostenible del medio ambiente Es...
HACIA UNA CULTURA DE LA GESTIÓN ENERGÉTICA EMPRESARIAL: Energía, cultura y desarrollo sostenible El objetivo fundamental d...
Hacia una cultura de la gestión energética empresarial: Energía, cultura y desarrollo sostenible
Hacia una cultura de la gestión energética empresarial: Energía, cultura y desarrollo sostenible Contenido Auditorías ener...
Lo pueden adquirir en la editorial Autores Editores. Es enviado a su dirección. https://www.autoreseditores.com/libro/2527...
HACIA UNA CULTURA DE LA GESTIÓN ENERGÉTICA EMPRESARIAL: Energía, cultura y desarrollo sostenible Este libro está publicado...
EL CINE COMO APROXIMACIÓN A LA VIDA CREATIVA Estos escritos reflejan mis divertimentos como crítico de cine, oficio que ha...
EL CINE COMO APROXIMACIÓN A LA VIDA CREATIVA Entonces se produce el acto creativo y el crítico se convierte en un escritor...
Saliendo de cine, con Luz Alba Pineda, mi compañera de vida y de tantas películas
EL CINE COMO APROXIMACIÓN A LA VIDA CREATIVA Contenido (1) Están organizados los escritos de este libro en la siguiente fo...
EL CINE COMO APROXIMACIÓN A LA VIDA CREATIVA Contenido (2) CRÍTICAS DE CINE La esencia de este libro son las críticas de c...
También lo pueden adquirir en la editorial Autores Editores. Es enviado a su dirección. https://www.autoreseditores.com/li...
EL CINE COMO APROXIMACIÓN A LA VIDA CREATIVA Este libro está publicado también en español en Amazon en edición digital (Ki...
GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA Este trabajo hace un recorrido por la pintura en Colombia a partir de la coloni...
GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA Desde niño he sentido una fascinación por el arte. Aprovechaba varios de los do...
GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA
GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA Contenido La conformación de la lista de los pintores ha sido fruto en buena pa...
GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA Origen cantidad % Bogotá 48 31,3 Antioquia 27 16,7 Bolívar 7 4,7 Valle 7 4,7 Ca...
GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA Contenido Se aprecia, como es de esperar, la preponderancia de la Bogotá y de A...
Lo pueden adquirir en la editorial Autores Editores. Es enviado a su dirección. Color https://www.autoreseditores.com/libr...
GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA Este libro está publicado también en español en Amazon en edición digital (Kind...
LAS QUEBRADAS DE MEDELLÍN: UNA CRÓNICA POÉTICA Siempre he sido un enamorado de las quebradas que bajan de las montañas del...
LAS QUEBRADAS DE MEDELLÍN: UNA CRÓNICA POÉTICA Está escrita para contribuir a hacer de ellas lugares de referencia, tesoro...
LAS QUEBRADAS DE MEDELLÍN: UNA CRÓNICA POÉTICA
LAS QUEBRADAS DE MEDELLÍN: UNA CRÓNICA POÉTICA Contenido (1) Se inicia el libro con una introducción que indica sus antece...
LAS QUEBRADAS DE MEDELLÍN: UNA CRÓNICA POÉTICA Contenido 2 Los recorridos se hacen sobre las siguientes quebradas: Quebrad...
Lo pueden adquirir en la editorial Autores Editores. Es enviado a su dirección. Color https://www.autoreseditores.com/libr...
LAS QUEBRADAS DE MEDELLÍN: UNA CRÓNICA POÉTICA Este libro está publicado también en español en Amazon en edición digital (...
LA SENDA RESPETUOSA POEMAS Les invito a apoyar el trabajo editorial con la compra y lectura del libro Lo pueden adquirir c...
TEORÍA Y PRÁCTICA DE LA PEQUEÑA COMUNIDAD Les invito a apoyar el trabajo editorial con la compra y lectura del libro Lo pu...
A continuación les comparto el listado de los demás libros que he publicado, todos están a la venta en Autores Editores ht...
Colores $ 39,300,00 Blanco y negro categoría: Astronomía número/año de edición: 1/2017 número de páginas: 223 editorial: e...
La Basílica de la Anunciación está situada en la ciudad de Nazaret, en el norte de Israel. Se estableció en el lugar donde...
La Grecia actual tiene sus orígenes en la civilización de la antigua Grecia, considerada la cuna de la civilización occide...
Hice en 2014 un viaje a las ruinas de Pompeya, ciudad del antiguo imperio romano, población hermana de Herculano, en la re...
Este libro es un homenaje a nuestra abuela Elvira Escobar y sus descendientes, antepasados y familia extendida. Hemos reco...
categoría: Memorias número/año de edición: 1/2017 número de páginas: 204 editorial: edición del autor formato: 17 x 24 cm ...
Colores $ 28,000,00 Blanco y negro categoría: Viajes y turismo número/año de edición: 1/2017 número de páginas: 77 editori...
Alaska es una región de los Estados Unidos situada muy al norte de América. Su clima es frío y esté cubierta de nieves la ...
He querido hacer una recopilación de diversos escritos y fotografías del fundador mayor de las Comunidades EAS, el padre A...
Colores $ 35,200,00 Blanco y negro En el marco de la REORGANIZACIÓN DEL TRANSPORTE PÚBLICO COLECTIVO Y LOS INTEGRADORES AL...
Este es el trabajo colectivo de 40 compañeros de la promoción de bachilleres de la UNIVERSIDAD PONTIFICIA BOLIVARIANA de 1...
Muchas gracias por su amable atención Enrique Posada eposadar@yahoo.com
Los libros de enrique posada
Los libros de enrique posada
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Los libros de enrique posada

59 views

Published on

Hago una lista de los libros que he publicado, junto con su descripción, su contenido y la forma de conseguirlos

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Los libros de enrique posada

  1. 1. Los libros publicados por Enrique Posada Lista Cómo adquirirlos Resúmenes
  2. 2. Con frecuencia me preguntan por mis libros ¿Cuáles son? ¿Cómo los he publicado? ¿Cómo se consiguen? ¿De qué tratan? Acá contesto estas preguntas Agradezco mucho su amable atención y naturalmente, que los adquieran, los lean y los divulguen.
  3. 3. MI IMAGEN COMO ESCRITOR Soy Enrique Posada y me gusta escribir. Estoy escribiendo desde niño, sin descanso. Como ingeniero, me he desempeñado en la investigación, en la docencia, en los proyectos y he escrito centenares de reportes, de informes, de estudios, miles de páginas. He sido muy cuidadoso con esto, pues desde mis inicios de escritor ingeniero, descubrí cómo se conectan las lógicas mentales, tan necesarias en la solución técnica de problemas, con la capacidad para explicar las cosas, para analizar, para sacar conclusiones bien razonadas y coherentes. La escritura lleva a la mente de la mano, por caminos agradables y estéticos y eso produce una profunda satisfacción. Aún si no se logra siempre que haya un buen lector que lea lo que escribo.
  4. 4. MI IMAGEN COMO ESCRITOR (2) Esto de quedarme a veces sin buenos lectores en mis escritos de ingeniero que redacta informes y reportes, al final, poco ha importado, igual disfruto de lo que escribo al escribirlo y al volverlo a leer en algún momento, ya pasados los tiempos urgentes de la escritura que debe ajustarse a cronogramas y plazos. Puesto que me gusta escribir, no me he limitado a los límites de lo técnico. He transitado los caminos de la poesía, del ensayo, de la escritura educativa, de las crónicas, del cuento, de las columnas de periódico de barrio y las cartas. A la que fue mi novia, hoy mi esposa de 48 años, le escribí cartas cada dos días durante tres años. He escrito tres libros sobre temas de creatividad e investigación y un libro de poemas. En la actualidad estoy preparando mi segundo libro de textos poéticos, ilustrando los bosquejos que he hecho en diversos viajes.
  5. 5. MI IMAGEN COMO ESCRITOR (3) Mis libros son de ediciones modestas en cantidad, aunque bellas y dignas, financiadas por mí mismo y me sirven ante todo para compartir con personas cercanas y con mis amigos. Me gusta compartir lo que escribo con todos y si alguno lo quiere ver, lo puede leer en www.slideshare.net/eposadar Fundé un grupo literario en Facebook denominado “Poesías y escritos poéticos cortos” en el cual ya hemos publicado diez libros digitales e impresos, con la participación de unos 100 escritores aficionados a la poesía.
  6. 6. MI IMAGEN COMO ESCRITOR (4) Escribo para disfrutar, pero me interesa mucho la comunicación, el servicio, el compartir, el contribuir a que las cosas funcionen. Naturalmente, escribir es muy educativo, en esta forma se estudia y se aprende. Mis textos tienden cada vez más a ser poéticos, veo un poder enorme en la poesía, por su capacidad de expresar lo que se piensa y lo que se siente. Por ejemplo, sobre la escritura, se me ocurre decir lo siguiente, siguiendo las imágenes de los antiguos escritores egipcios
  7. 7. La comunicación eterna Antiguo amigo que escribiste misteriosos trazos en una muralla para que yo los convirtiera atrevido en un mensaje de sabiduría clara. ¿Cómo se puede volar y salir del encierro? Rompiendo las fronteras del pasado. ¿Cómo se pueden superar las angustias? Ordenando las cosas con cariño renovado. ¿Cómo mantener vigente la memoria? Asociando las cosas en secuencia. ¿Cómo descubrir los ocultos secretos? Con la paciente mirada de la ciencia. ¿Cómo embellecer y alegrar la vida? Con el amoroso encanto de las flores. ¿Cómo vencer el miedo y perdonar? Cerrando el círculo de las repeticiones. Amigo antiguo, escriba de arcanos que dejaste tu mensaje en la muralla para que yo hiciera mis versos adivinos, ¿Qué más querías decir, qué se me escapa?
  8. 8. Los siguientes son los libros míos que acá describo. Les invito a leerlos. EN BUSCA DEL CONOCIMIENTO CREATIVO LA CONTEMPLACIÓN CREATIVA - Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida LA ENSEÑANZA Y ELAPRENDIZAJE DE LA CREATIVIDAD HACIA UNA ÉTICA DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE: El efecto de las creencias sobre el manejo sensible y sostenible del medio ambiente HACIA UNA CULTURA DE LA GESTIÓN ENERGÉTICA EMPRESARIAL: Energía, cultura y desarrollo sostenible EL CINE COMO APROXIMACIÓN A LA VIDA CREATIVA GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA LAS QUEBRADAS DE MEDELLÍN: Una crónica poética LA SENDA RESPETUOSA Poemas TEORÍA Y PRÁCTICA DE LA PEQUEÑA COMUNIDAD Al final les comparto el listado de los demás libros que he publicado y que están a la venta en Autores Editores https://www.autoreseditores.com/busqueda.php?q=enrique+posada&s=&page=2
  9. 9. EN BUSCA DEL CONOCIMIENTO CREATIVO Esta obra es un homenaje a la inteligencia que reina en lo más profundo de nuestro ser y que se manifiesta en la belleza y armonía de la naturaleza y en las miradas dulces de los seres humanos. A través de mi vida como docente e investigador he aprendido a encontrar la fuente del conocimiento y de la energía creadora en esa inteligencia inagotable, directa expresión de la bondad y de la sabiduría divinas. Estos textos son hijos legítimos de la experiencia propia, por lo cual no están adornados con citas y referencias a terceros. Son resultado del amor y de la educación recibidos, en el contado con tantos maestros y alumnos como los que se encuentra uno cuando busca sinceramente el conocimiento.
  10. 10. En busca del conocimiento creativo
  11. 11. En busca del conocimiento creativo Contenidos (1) Inicialmente se presenta el concepto de la inteligencia creativa con sus poderosas cualidades y modos de contacto para aplicarlas en la vida real. Se presenta a continuación el concepto de investigación como búsqueda de la excelencia propia y como descubrimiento de las fuerzas que gobiernan nuestra evolución y nuestra felicidad. Se señala el papel de la búsqueda del conocimiento en la formación del bien comunitario y en el enriquecimiento del trabajo. Se hace una exploración de los métodos para generar ideas, creatividad y conocimiento con una amplia gama de posibilidades existentes. Se profundiza el concepto de lo no manifiesto, que da sustento al mundo físico y material, como realidad y objeto deseable de exploración y conocimiento.
  12. 12. En busca del conocimiento creativo Contenidos (2) A nivel práctico todos estos conceptos aparecen reflejados en los proyectos de investigación, que se materializan en informes y en conocimiento disponible. El objetivo final que se busca es la coherencia entre nuestra visión, nuestros sentimientos y nuestra vida práctica. Se discurre la idea de que las tradiciones antiguas y el fascinante mundo del conocimiento científico moderno, son resultados de la misma inteligencia y aportan claves preciosas de coherencia y felicidad para todos los seres humanos, Esta es una obra práctica y por ello cada sección va acompañada de ejercicios prácticos para ayudar en la búsqueda real del conocimiento creativo.
  13. 13. Este libro está publicado en Amazon en edición digital (Kindle) e impreso en tapa blanda. Se puede pedir digitalmente en ambas versiones https://www.amazon.com/dp/1687384819 Les invito a apoyar el trabajo editorial con la compra y lectura del libro Lo pueden adquirir conmigo o en la Sociedad Antioqueña de Ingenieros SAI en Medellín, Colombia, donde se dispone de ejemplares para entrega inmediata. El valor en edición impresa es de $ 40.000 (válido para 2020) y que no incluye costos de envío.
  14. 14. LA CONTEMPLACIÓN CREATIVA Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida Los Yoga Sûtra o Aforismos del Yoga, de Patanjali, se consideran como los textos fundamentales del Yoga. Se atribuyen tradicionalmente al sabio Patanjali, un sabio legendario. Los aforismos son en realidad textos que se han trabajado durante varios siglos, inclusive en forma oral. Los Yoga Sutra han sido objeto de numerosos comentarios, en los cuales se trata de explicar el sentido oscuro de muchos de los aforismos y de dar coherencia al conjunto. Es generalizada la autoridad y el respeto que se asignan a los aforismos de Patanjali dentro de las enseñanzas del Yoga. La práctica del yoga es un camino de búsqueda de sabiduría que trata de despertar en la persona su auténtica naturaleza. Se busca que contribuya a recuperar su origen como ser esencial, capaz de funcionar en estados de conciencia superiores, llegando a la unión entre la vida y este ser esencial. Esta unión es el yoga. Los caminos del yoga se basan especialmente en técnicas mentales de tipo concentración, meditación y contemplación y a ellos se refieren los textos.
  15. 15. La Contemplación Creativa Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida Tengo la confianza y la esperanza de que este trabajo sea útil para sus posibles lectores. Escribirlo ha sido muy grato. Este libro es para leerlo con calma, para degustar cada aforismo. Se puede empezar, suspender y retomar. La esencia de las prácticas tiene que ver con la meditación. Muchos aforismos la describen y la enseñan, dada su importancia. Mi trabajo ha consistido en examinar los aforismos detenidamente, a la luz de mis experiencias de toda una vida sobre estas prácticas, aprendidas en la tradición de Patanjali con base en las enseñanzas de grandes maestros. Las he presentado de forma práctica, aplicables a la vida diaria, tal como he hecho en mi caso personal.
  16. 16. La Contemplación Creativa Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida Contenido (1) El libro tiene tres capítulos. El primero se refiere al yoga de la meditación recurrente, cuya práctica permite acercarse al estado de la conciencia pura, con lo cual se desarrolla el conocimiento interior y un buen equilibrio entre la mente y el cuerpo. La práctica esencial es la de la observación recurrente de los objetos, especialmente de los pensamientos y de las creencias propias. Esta práctica permite jugar con puntos de vista, para lograr mayor flexibilidad y una mejor aproximación hacia la realidad objetiva y personal.
  17. 17. La Contemplación Creativa Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida
  18. 18. La Contemplación Creativa Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida Contenido (2) El capítulo segundo se refiere a la práctica del yoga de la acción mental Describe instrumentos prácticos para el logro de la evolución de las personas. Se define lo que es el yoga de la acción y los obstáculos que dificultan la práctica. Se señala cómo el yoga los aquieta permitiendo alcanzar variados y valiosos resultados Se trabajan luego las relaciones entre sujeto, método y objeto, centrado este análisis en el tema del conocimiento, con etapas que se pueden distinguir y que se van completando, a través de una estrategia muy clara, compuesta de ocho herramientas. Se señalan y de definen en forma general y particular ocho herramientas, de manera didáctica y escalonada. Se explican así los mecanismos de funcionamiento de la conciencia personal, con énfasis en el empleo de la meditación recurrente y de la contemplación creativa.
  19. 19. La Contemplación Creativa Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida Contenido (3) El capítulo tercero se refiere a los logros del yoga. Se refiere a los beneficios que se logran con la práctica del yoga, muchos de los cuales son sorprendentes. Inclusive aunque sean ordinarios y sencillos, son siempre de gran valor desde el inicio mismo de la práctica misma. Se definen las tres herramientas del yoga que se basan en los estados de concentración recurrente, las cuales son la concentración, la meditación y la contemplación. Estas tres herramientas conforman un conjunto que Patanjali denomina Samyama y que yo he denominado Contemplación Creativa. Se presentan los logros que se obtienen con estas prácticas. Se trata de los Sidhis o poderes, cuyo rango de aplicación va desde lo sencillo hasta lo extraordinario y cuyo valor constituye un gran atractivo para que aquel que practica el Yoga, en la medida en que sepa evolucionar en los logros con humildad y desprendimiento.
  20. 20. La Contemplación Creativa Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida La estructura del libro está compuesta de cinco partes, para cada aforismo • Se hace una versión en español de textos en inglés considerados autorizados. • Se hace una segunda versión con un sentido más libre, en un lenguaje más cercano a la forma como se habla en nuestro medio. • Se presenta luego un comentario, en el cual trato de explicar mi visión personal del aforismo y de relacionarlo con mi propia experiencia. • Se incluye un texto poético o literario, en general de mi autoría, como reflexión sobre el aforismo, con el ánimo de provocar evocaciones en el lector. • Se termina con un ejercicio práctico. Conformar los 110 ejercicios que se proponen, ha sido otra experiencia muy significativa y un gran desafío, pues quería transmitir ejercicios que fueran reales, que funcionaran, que estuvieran relacionados con mi experiencia personal, pero que a la vez se refirieran al aforismo, para darle su sentido práctico para el lector.
  21. 21. La contemplación creativa - Aplicación de los aforismos de Patanjali a la vida Este libro está publicado en español en Amazon en edición digital (Kindle) e impreso en tapa blanda https://www.amazon.com/dp/1687373027 Les invito a apoyar el trabajo editorial con la compra y lectura del libro Lo pueden adquirir conmigo o en la Sociedad Antioqueña de Ingenieros SAI en Medellín, Colombia, donde se dispone de ejemplares para entrega inmediata. El valor en edición impresa es de $ 50.000 (válido para 2020) y que no incluye costos de envío.
  22. 22. Creative contemplation: Application of Patanjali’s Aphorisms to life Este libro también está publicado en inglés en Amazon en edición digital (Kindle) e impreso en tapa blanda https://www.amazon.com/dp/1687368287
  23. 23. LA ENSEÑANZA Y EL APRENDIZAJE DE LA CREATIVIDAD En esta obra el autor comparte su experiencia de más de 40 años como profesor universitario, investigador, ingeniero de proyectos, empresario, hombre de familia y explorador de la conciencia y la creatividad, en forma de un conjunto de herramientas y principios al alcance de todos, para el desarrollo de la imaginación, la intuición, la creatividad y la observación. Este libro ha sido concebido pensando en enseñar y aprender. Pero no solamente para aquellas personas que tienen responsabilidades docentes y formativas, sino también para todos aquellos que quieren desarrollar su conciencia y su creatividad personal y grupal.
  24. 24. La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad Al leerlo se van a encontrar bases conceptuales sobre la creatividad, su desarrollo y su aplicabilidad y sobre cómo se enseña y se aprende. La idea es ser muy conscientes de la importancia que nuestras creencias y nuestros estados de conciencia tienen la experiencias y logros. Esto lo denomino aprender, crear y enseñar con el deseo. Se exploran para ello las relaciones que se dan entre creencias, valores y experiencias. Relaciones de las cuales no somos muy conscientes y que nos pueden llevar a grandes resultados o a la frustración. Planteo establecer visiones creativas sobre el desarrollo personal, como personas que enseñamos y aprendemos. Eso lo denomino aprender, crear y enseñar con el sentir.
  25. 25. La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad Escribí este libro porque deseo contribuir a que nos atrevamos a crear visiones y compromisos con relación a lo que hacemos, al avance del conocimiento y a las relaciones y la evolución de la enseñanza y el aprendizaje. Para ello me atrevo a sugerir un conjunto de herramientas muy prácticas. Eso lo denomino crear escuelas de creatividad y conocimiento. Doy en mi libro gran importancia a los métodos y herramientas para trabajar en grupo que respeten la diversidad humana y que conduzcan al aprecio por las ideas de los demás. Eso lo denomino compartir creativo.
  26. 26. La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad
  27. 27. La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad Contenido (1) Se inicia con una discusión sobre las bases los procesos de la docencia creativa (enseñanza y aprendizaje). Se propone el concepto del establecimiento de comunidades creativas Se procede luego a plantear cómo estimular el uso de la totalidad del sistema nervioso y del cerebro en los que intervienen en este proceso, enseñando y aprendiendo. Se examinan a continuación las relaciones en la personalidad y el proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Se resaltan los aspectos vocacionales y la necesidad de asumir compromisos de forma comprometida y personal, con base en una visión de la vida muy especial, la del que enseña amorosamente y la del que recibe y aprende con aprecio y agradecimiento.
  28. 28. La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad Contenido (2) Se discute lo que tiene que ver con el entrenamiento de la voluntad creativa y su papel para liberarse de las mediocridades del comportamiento (causadas por la reactividad) y así poder entrar al mundo creativo. Se señalan aspectos del entrenamiento de la observación creativa, muy relacionados con el manejo de la atención y con el manejo recurrente de puntos de vista; con la flexibilidad mental y con la habilidad para observar las cosas desde distintos puntos de vista.
  29. 29. La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad Contenido (3) Se considera el desarrollo de la conciencia creativa y de la capacidad creativa. Se da importancia a formas para para recuperar y poner en acción estas fortalezas de las personas. Se plantea el camino hacia el establecimiento de realidades creativas en la vida, mediante metas y proyectos, respaldados por acciones efectivas que permitan el logro. Finalmente se presentan sólidas bases para apoyar el comportamiento creativo, aplicando diez principios de creatividad. El libro comprende abundantes ejercicios y talleres, de gran utilidad, que son en sí mismos un gozo y un proceso de crecimiento creativo.
  30. 30. La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la creatividad Este libro está publicado en Amazon en edición digital (Kindle) e impreso en tapa blanda https://www.amazon.com/dp/168739766X Les invito a apoyar el trabajo editorial con la compra y lectura del libro Lo pueden adquirir conmigo o en la Sociedad Antioqueña de Ingenieros SAI en Medellín, Colombia, donde se dispone de ejemplares para entrega inmediata. El valor en edición impresa es de $ 40.000 (válido para 2020) y que no incluye costos de envío.
  31. 31. HACIA UNA ÉTICA DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE: El efecto de las creencias sobre el manejo sensible y sostenible del medio ambiente En esta obra tiene los siguientes objetivos: Crear conciencia sobre la importancia que las ideas, valores, creencias y los estados de conciencia de las personas tienen sobre su compromiso real y efectivo con el desarrollo sostenible. Explorar las relaciones entre ideas, valores y experiencias, planteando visiones creativas sobre el desarrollo personal y su relación con el medio ambiente. Desarrollar herramientas para crear visiones y compromisos comunitarios y empresariales en relación con el medio ambiente y explorar técnicas para aprender a trabajar en grupo, para respetar la diversidad humana y para apreciar las ideas de los demás.
  32. 32. Hacia una Ética del Medio Ambiente: El efecto de las creencias sobre el manejo sensible y sostenible del medio ambiente
  33. 33. Hacia una Ética del Medio Ambiente: El efecto de las creencias sobre el manejo sensible y sostenible del medio ambiente Contenido (1) Se parte de la importancia de la coherencia personal y grupal y de contar con un esquema evolutivo de la realidad y de las relaciones. Se discuten las posibilidades que ofrece nuestro sistema nervioso para examinar la realidad desde amplios puntos de vista. Se plantean asuntos como el de las ideas personales y el medio ambiente; el del manejo propio de nuestras relaciones con el medio ambiente; el origen del comportamiento ético; el del aprecio y el manejo de la atención hacia el medio.
  34. 34. Hacia una Ética del Medio Ambiente: El efecto de las creencias sobre el manejo sensible y sostenible del medio ambiente Contenido (2) Se hace un recorrido por las capacidades creativas de las personas, que permiten enfocar de forma novedosa las relaciones con el medio ambiente a través de las contemplación de las ideas y de la ética del medio ambiente. Esto tiene que ver con la generación de la capacidad para imaginar, intuir, crear y observar. Se examinan las respuestas personales y la ética, en términos de la atención, el cuerpo y el entorno físico. Se proponen esquemas para establecer visiones reales y comprometidas sobre el medio ambiente, examinando la importancia de cambiar y plantear puntos de vista.
  35. 35. Hacia una Ética del Medio Ambiente: El efecto de las creencias sobre el manejo sensible y sostenible del medio ambiente Contenido (3) En la parte final se entra a la definición de esquemas para una ética ambiental, en lo cual se resalta el papel que juegan las creencias y la importancia de que la ética ambiental tenga su base en el desarrollo de la conciencia personal, fundamentada en el ser y en la pureza interior. Se propone el establecimiento de metas éticas, incluyendo un provocativo planteamiento sobre cómo enfrentar los retos del desarrollo sostenible con base en nuevos sistemas de creencias, fundamentados en 10 principios naturales. Finalmente se presentan una serie de principios para la elaboración de normas y leyes
  36. 36. Les invito a apoyar el trabajo editorial con la compra y lectura del libro Lo pueden adquirir conmigo o en la Sociedad Antioqueña de Ingenieros SAI en Medellín, Colombia, donde se dispone de ejemplares para entrega inmediata. El valor en edición impresa es de $ 35.000 (válido para 2020) y que no incluye costos de envío. Lo pueden adquirir también en la editorial Autores Editores. Es enviado a su dirección. Contacto https://www.autoreseditores.com/libro/1921/enrique- posada-restrepo/hacia-una-etica-del-medio-ambiente.html
  37. 37. HACIA UNA ÉTICA DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE: El efecto de las creencias sobre el manejo sensible y sostenible del medio ambiente Este libro está publicado también en español en Amazon en edición digital (Kindle) e impreso en tapa blanda https://www.amazon.com/dp/1694369714
  38. 38. HACIA UNA CULTURA DE LA GESTIÓN ENERGÉTICA EMPRESARIAL: Energía, cultura y desarrollo sostenible El objetivo fundamental de este trabajo es ofrecer a los lectores herramientas de ingeniería, de termodinámica, de administración para el logro de la eficiencia energética en los procesos productivos y de fabricación. Es esencial en el este trabajo todo lo relacionado con el establecimiento de una cultura del uso eficiente de la energía y con el establecimiento y desarrollo de proyectos para el logro de mejoras y cambios favorables en los procesos que permitan contribuir a una mejor gestión de la energía y al logro de los objetivos del desarrollo sostenible en que está comprometida la humanidad.
  39. 39. Hacia una cultura de la gestión energética empresarial: Energía, cultura y desarrollo sostenible
  40. 40. Hacia una cultura de la gestión energética empresarial: Energía, cultura y desarrollo sostenible Contenido Auditorías energéticas en la industria Cuantificación económica y técnica de consumos de energía. Optimización de sistemas energéticos Gestión energética
  41. 41. Lo pueden adquirir en la editorial Autores Editores. Es enviado a su dirección. https://www.autoreseditores.com/libro/2527/enrique-posada-restrepo-indisa- sa/hacia-una-cultura-de-la-gestion-energetica-empresarial.html
  42. 42. HACIA UNA CULTURA DE LA GESTIÓN ENERGÉTICA EMPRESARIAL: Energía, cultura y desarrollo sostenible Este libro está publicado también en español en Amazon en edición impresa en tapa blanda https://www.amazon.com/dp/9584647466
  43. 43. EL CINE COMO APROXIMACIÓN A LA VIDA CREATIVA Estos escritos reflejan mis divertimentos como crítico de cine, oficio que ha ocupado regularmente mis tiempos libres desde 2011, cuando terminé mis estudios de Maestría en Crítica de Cine. Para mí un crítico cinematográfico es alguien que ha visto una película con atención y ha sentido suficiente atracción por lo que ha visto, como para atreverse a hacer un comentario escrito o verbal para también atraer a otros hacia la película. El crítico ha puesto su atención en la película. Dada la naturaleza del cine, que va transcurriendo, su atención va quedando atrapada a medida que la ve. Ha sido capaz de observar distintos detalles y a medida que los capta, se ha ido apasionando más y más, hasta sentir una cierta identificación, una sensación de enamoramiento, un deseo de comunicación.
  44. 44. EL CINE COMO APROXIMACIÓN A LA VIDA CREATIVA Entonces se produce el acto creativo y el crítico se convierte en un escritor, en un narrador. Convierte sus encantos, sus reacciones, sus impresiones en una obra, en una narración. Escribe, cuenta, narra y así se extiende hacia los otros y en esa forma la película se vuelve parte real del crítico que en esta forma crece y se vuelve cineasta. Su obra se convierte en una contribución, en una divulgación de las bellezas, de los hechos notables que merecen ser vistos y apreciados por otros. Este libro es el resultado de todo ello.
  45. 45. Saliendo de cine, con Luz Alba Pineda, mi compañera de vida y de tantas películas
  46. 46. EL CINE COMO APROXIMACIÓN A LA VIDA CREATIVA Contenido (1) Están organizados los escritos de este libro en la siguiente forma. EXPLORANDO SIGNIFICADOS DEL CINE. He elaborado este capítulo con base en algunas reflexiones personales desarrolladas a medida que me fui involucrando en los temas del cine. El ellas se dejan entrever mis gustos y mis visiones, que se constituyen en guía de mis trabajos reales como crítico de cine. Constituyen elementos básicos y principios que dan sentido a mi análisis de las películas. 2-INVESTIGACIONES SOBRE EL CINE. En mis trabajos de crítico y estudioso del cine, con frecuencia he hecho algunos trabajos de investigación, donde se tratan con cierta extensión diversos temas, teniendo como base una o varias películas. En este capítulo les comparto mis trabajos de investigación.
  47. 47. EL CINE COMO APROXIMACIÓN A LA VIDA CREATIVA Contenido (2) CRÍTICAS DE CINE La esencia de este libro son las críticas de cine. En este capítulo les comparto una muy completa selección de las que he escrito desde 2011 hasta mediados de 2019. Casi todas ellas han aparecido en la revista virtual de cine EL ESPECTADOR IMAGINARIO que se publica mensualmente Ver (http://www.elespectadorimaginario.com/).
  48. 48. También lo pueden adquirir en la editorial Autores Editores. Es enviado a su dirección. https://www.autoreseditores.com/libro/14917/enrique-posada/el-cine-como-aproximacion-a-la- vida-creativa.html Les invito a apoyar el trabajo editorial con la compra y lectura del libro Lo pueden adquirir conmigo. Dispongo de ejemplares para entrega inmediata. El valor en edición impresa es de $ 75.000 (válido para 2020) y no incluye costos de envío.
  49. 49. EL CINE COMO APROXIMACIÓN A LA VIDA CREATIVA Este libro está publicado también en español en Amazon en edición digital (Kindle) e impreso en tapa blanda https://www.amazon.com/dp/1704132584
  50. 50. GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA Este trabajo hace un recorrido por la pintura en Colombia a partir de la colonia hasta los tiempos modernos. Se han colocado sencillas notas bibliográficas sobre cada artista, adornadas con algunas consideraciones literarias del compilador inspiradas por las obras de cada pintor. Para cada uno de los pintores escogidos se han colocado varias obras, seleccionadas al gusto del compilador, tratando de mostrar distintos momentos del trabajo del artista. Muchas de las fotografías son mías; otras son tomadas del internet, notablemente del sitio del Banco de la República.
  51. 51. GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA Desde niño he sentido una fascinación por el arte. Aprovechaba varios de los domingos en que salía de los barrios Belén y Manrique donde vivía, para visitar el centro de la ciudad de Medellín y darme una pasada tranquila por el antiguo Museo de Zea, cuyas colecciones hacen ahora parte del Museo de Antioquia. Varias de las obras que admiraba en aquellos días de los años 1960 a 1970 están incluidas en esta galería que he preparado. Les invito a que lean mi libro y me acompañen en una visita por mi Galería Nacional, como un homenaje a la belleza, a nuestra patria, a nuestros artistas y a nuestros museos. Yo me iré deteniendo en algunas de las obras y de los artistas; en algunos de los temas, utilizando herramientas contemplativas relacionadas con el sentir, como son las historias que las obras me susurran y que me animo a compartir con ustedes; los poemas que surgen; las descripciones de aspectos que me llaman la atención y las anécdotas que recuerdo y que me vienen a la mente en estos recorridos.
  52. 52. GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA
  53. 53. GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA Contenido La conformación de la lista de los pintores ha sido fruto en buena parte de la lectura del libro BREVE HISTORIA DE LA PINTURA EN COLOMBIA de Santiago Londoño Vélez. En total se incluyen obras y comentarios sobre 153 pintores de todo el país, en toda su historia desde la colonia, con algunas referencias a la época precolombina. Naturalmente, hay que decir que se trata de una lista seleccionada con criterios subjetivos, pero luego de realizar el trabajo de compilación he sentido una gran satisfacción al recorrer las obras, una gran admiración por el talento de nuestros pintores y un deseo de contribuir a que las personas tengan fácil acceso a los pintores y a sus obras, aprovechando las maravillas de los medios digitales y las exquisitas colecciones de los museos de nuestro país, todos estos medios que nos acercan a las maravillas del arte. La siguiente tabla resume las procedencias de los artistas.
  54. 54. GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA Origen cantidad % Bogotá 48 31,3 Antioquia 27 16,7 Bolívar 7 4,7 Valle 7 4,7 Caldas 6 4,0 Atlántico 5 3,3 Cauca 5 3,3 Norte Santander 4 2,7 Tolima 4 2,7 Cundinamarca 3 2,0 Santander 3 2,0 Boyacá 2 1,3 Huila 2 1,3 Córdoba 1 0,7 Magdalena 1 0,7 Putumayo 1 0,7 Quindío 1 0,7 Risaralda 1 0,7 Sin lugar conocido 6 4,0 Exterior 19 12,7
  55. 55. GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA Contenido Se aprecia, como es de esperar, la preponderancia de la Bogotá y de Antioquia, seguidos de la costa Atlántica, el Viejo Caldas y el Valle del Cauca, lugares de mayor población urbana y donde hay mayor influencia de Escuelas de Bellas Artes, facultades de arte y arquitectura y museos. Se aprecia una creciente presencia de las mujeres, la cual era casi inexistente antes del siglo 20, pero que ya es decididamente importante y lo seguirá siendo en el futuro. Hay que resaltar el trabajo y el sentido de donación comunitaria de varios de los artistas que han contribuido a que distintas ciudades y lugares cuentes con museos de gran valor, donando colecciones enteras propias y de artista nacionales e internacionales y contribuyendo a crear cultura y valor en el arte nacional.
  56. 56. Lo pueden adquirir en la editorial Autores Editores. Es enviado a su dirección. Color https://www.autoreseditores.com/libro/13321/enrique-posada/galeria-de-la-pintura-colombiana.html BN https://www.autoreseditores.com/libro/13320/enrique-posada-compilador/galeria-nacional-de-la-pintura-de- colombia.html Les invito a apoyar el trabajo editorial con la compra y lectura del libro Lo pueden adquirir en Amazon (colores) o en Autores Editores (Blanco y negro y colores) Colores $ 62,400,00 Blanco y negro
  57. 57. GALERÍA NACIONAL DE LA PINTURA DE COLOMBIA Este libro está publicado también en español en Amazon en edición digital (Kindle) e impreso en tapa blanda, en colores https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0882JH3PZ
  58. 58. LAS QUEBRADAS DE MEDELLÍN: UNA CRÓNICA POÉTICA Siempre he sido un enamorado de las quebradas que bajan de las montañas del Valle de Aburrá hacia el Río Medellín. Son decenas de corrientes, casi todas humilladas por la ciudad, que las ha canalizado, tunelizado, domesticado, descuidado, hasta convertir a muchas de ellas en simples canales de aguas turbias, tristes y sucias. Sin embargo, ellas tienen nombres, muchos de ellos sonoros y poéticos; tienen historia; tienen cosas propias y pueden ser rescatadas y devueltas parcialmente a su perdido esplendor. Esta es una crónica poética de las quebradas que pasan por la ciudad de Medellín hacia el Río de su nombre. Está escrita para contribuir a hacer de ellas lugares de referencia, tesoros ecológicos, paisajísticos y recreativos; para que tengan protagonismo, para crear conciencia pública y ciudadana, de manera que se vaya creando toda una corriente de opinión y toda una serie de proyectos para su recuperación.
  59. 59. LAS QUEBRADAS DE MEDELLÍN: UNA CRÓNICA POÉTICA Está escrita para contribuir a hacer de ellas lugares de referencia, tesoros ecológicos, paisajísticos y recreativos; para que tengan protagonismo, para crear conciencia pública y ciudadana, de manera que se vaya creando toda una corriente de opinión y toda una serie de proyectos para su recuperación. Concibo a la poesía como un arte que tiene función pública y comunitaria, como una práctica espiritual que crea conciencia. Los poemas y los escritos se refieren a las distintas quebradas y arroyos que llegan al río en la ciudad de Medellín, ilustrados con bosquejos y fotografías, la mayor parte de mi autoría. Los he preparado luego de recorrer las quebradas, de entrevistarme con personas, de investigar crónicas, historias, artículos y archivos. Esta tarea me ha transformado, al escribirla me he convertido en una corriente más, que quiere llenar de frescura a este hermoso Valle de Aburrá, a esta hermosa ciudad de Medellín.
  60. 60. LAS QUEBRADAS DE MEDELLÍN: UNA CRÓNICA POÉTICA
  61. 61. LAS QUEBRADAS DE MEDELLÍN: UNA CRÓNICA POÉTICA Contenido (1) Se inicia el libro con una introducción que indica sus antecedentes y las razones para escribirlo. Se habla del Valle de Aburrá y de la forma en que se han asumido sus corrientes de agua, siempre entre excesos y defectos. Se resaltan algunos esfuerzos como el de la Ayurá en envigado, el proyecto de recuperación de quebradas, algunas propuestas e ideas. Se comenta sobre el proyecto parques del río y las plantas de tratamiento de aguas residuales y se describe el Río Medellín Pasa luego el libro a los diferentes recorridos fotográficos y poéticos por las quebradas de Medellín
  62. 62. LAS QUEBRADAS DE MEDELLÍN: UNA CRÓNICA POÉTICA Contenido 2 Los recorridos se hacen sobre las siguientes quebradas: Quebradas de Manrique y Campo Valdés (La Mansión, La Chorrera - El Molino, El remolino, La Bermejala, La Honda) Quebrada Santa Elena y las quebradas del centro Quebradas de El Poblado (La Poblada, La Presidenta, La Guadalajara, Los Balsos, La Aguacatala, La Zúñiga Quebradas de Belén y La América (Crónicas sobre las quebradas de Belén. La Altavista, La Picacha, los arroyos de la Loma de los Bernal, La Hueso) La Quebrada La Iguaná y las quebradas del noroccidente
  63. 63. Lo pueden adquirir en la editorial Autores Editores. Es enviado a su dirección. Color https://www.autoreseditores.com/libro/15973/enrique-posada/las-quebradas-de-medellin.html B y N https://www.autoreseditores.com/libro/16240/enrique-posada/las-quebradas-de-medellin.html Les invito a apoyar el trabajo editorial con la compra y lectura del libro Lo pueden adquirir en Amazon (colores) o en Autores Editores (Blanco y negro y colores) Colores $ 47,400,00 Blanco y negro
  64. 64. LAS QUEBRADAS DE MEDELLÍN: UNA CRÓNICA POÉTICA Este libro está publicado también en español en Amazon en edición digital (Kindle) e impreso en tapa blanda, en colores https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087L6VHZG
  65. 65. LA SENDA RESPETUOSA POEMAS Les invito a apoyar el trabajo editorial con la compra y lectura del libro Lo pueden adquirir conmigo. Dispongo de ejemplares para entrega inmediata. El valor en edición impresa es de $ 40.000 (válido para 2020) y no incluye costos de envío.
  66. 66. TEORÍA Y PRÁCTICA DE LA PEQUEÑA COMUNIDAD Les invito a apoyar el trabajo editorial con la compra y lectura del libro Lo pueden adquirir conmigo. Dispongo de ejemplares para entrega inmediata. El valor en edición impresa es de $ 25.000 (válido para 2020) y no incluye costos de envío.
  67. 67. A continuación les comparto el listado de los demás libros que he publicado, todos están a la venta en Autores Editores https://www.autoreseditores.com/ Se encuentran en la página web que les acabo de compartir y buscando como autor a Enrique Posada
  68. 68. Colores $ 39,300,00 Blanco y negro categoría: Astronomía número/año de edición: 1/2017 número de páginas: 223 editorial: edición del autor formato: 17 x 24 cm (sin solapa), Rústico (pegado) interior: Papel Blanco 75 Grs El libro se basa en los trabajos de Charles Messier (1730 - 1817), un hombre de una capacidad de observación excepcional. Messier observó objetos con aspecto nebuloso que eran confundidos con cometas. Messier, elaboró un catálogo de sus observaciones, con un centenar de objetos. He utilizado este catálogo para hacer mi propio recorrido por los cielos, usando las fotografías y descripciones que aparecen en el internet, como resultado del trabajo de la NASA, de muchos observatorios y agencias espaciales y astronómicas en todo el mundo. El catálogo Messier incluye regiones de formación de estrellas, nebulosas de reflexión, cúmulos de estrellas, nebulosas planetarias, restos de supernovas, galaxias espirales, galaxias elípticas e irregulares. Todo un mundo, que el autor ha complementado con información básica sobre las estrellas, sus secuencias y su desarrollo. Además, en cada objeto, se presentan datos de interés, para que la visión sea más completa. El autor ha escrito algunos poemas y notas personales para dar un toque propio a estas exploraciones.
  69. 69. La Basílica de la Anunciación está situada en la ciudad de Nazaret, en el norte de Israel. Se estableció en el lugar donde tuvo lugar la Anunciación, según la tradición católica romana. Es un edificio de diseño moderno, de dos plantas construido en 1969 sobre emplazamientos de la era de los cruzados y de la época bizantina anterior. En el interior, la planta baja contiene la Gruta de la Anunciación, considerada por muchos cristianos como el sitio donde estaba la casa de la infancia de la Virgen María. En esta Basílica se encuentra una galería con mosaicos que representan a algunas de las advocaciones marianas más importantes de diversos países. En este libro el autor comparte fotografías, casi todas suyas, tomadas en esa galería de mosaicos y en otros lugares de la basílica. Las fotografías vienen acompañadas de notas sobre la importancia de la Virgen María en las tradiciones de los distintos países y de poemas del autor, en los cuales deja ver los sentimientos y las emociones que surgen en su persona al contemplar las imágenes y al visitar este hermoso lugar Colores $ 26,800,00 Blanco y negro categoría: Poesía número/año de edición: 1/2016 número de páginas: 62 editorial: edición del autor formato: 17 x 24 cm (sin solapa), Rústico (pegado) interior: Papel Blanco 75 Grs
  70. 70. La Grecia actual tiene sus orígenes en la civilización de la antigua Grecia, considerada la cuna de la civilización occidental. Para Occidente es el lugar de nacimiento de la democracia, la filosofía, los Juegos Olímpicos, la literatura y el estudio de la historia, la política y los más importantes principios de las matemáticas y de la ciencia. El cronista hizo un viaje a Grecia en 2012 y tuvo el cuidado de recoger imágenes y detalles que le permitieron elaborar esta crónica, que recoge visitas a Atenas, Delfos, El Peloponeso y alguna isla del Mar Egeo. Se incluyen descripciones de importantes monumentos y museos. Con frecuencia se adornan los relatos con poemas que reflejan los sentimientos del autor ante la belleza y el simbolismo de los lugares y las obras de arte. hermoso lugar Colores $ 37,300,00 Blanco y negro categoría: Viajes y turismo número/año de edición: 1/2016 número de páginas: 198 editorial: edición del autor formato: 17 x 24 cm (sin solapa), Rústico (pegado) interior: Papel Blanco 75 Grs
  71. 71. Hice en 2014 un viaje a las ruinas de Pompeya, ciudad del antiguo imperio romano, población hermana de Herculano, en la región de Campania, cerca de Nápoles. Ambas fueron sepultadas por la violenta erupción del volcán Vesubio en el año 79 d. C. La mayor parte de sus habitantes perecieron. En la actualidad se pueden apreciar las huellas de estas dos antiguas ciudades, en muy buen grado de conservación. El visitante puede en esta forma acercarse y tener un verdadero encuentro con la historia urbana del imperio romano de comienzos de la era cristiana. En mi libro los llevo por una recorrido detallado por estos antiguos lugares, resaltando aspectos urbanos, cívicos, religiosos y cotidianos, matizando acá y allá con algún poema y con detalles históricos y arquitectónicos tomados de diversas fuentes. Colores $ 29,800,00 Blanco y negro categoría: Viajes y turismo número/año de edición: 1/2016 número de páginas: 101 editorial: edición del autor formato: 17 x 24 cm (sin solapa), Rústico (pegado) interior: Papel Blanco 75 Grs
  72. 72. Este libro es un homenaje a nuestra abuela Elvira Escobar y sus descendientes, antepasados y familia extendida. Hemos recogido estas memorias para nuestros hijos, nietos y sus descendientes, contribuyendo a evitar que el tiempo las vaya borrando inexorablemente. Como base se tuvieron entrevistas con los primos Rosa Elvira y Maria Eugenia Ángel Restrepo, con Enrique Posada Restrepo y con el tío Emilio Restrepo Escobar, el único tío sobreviviente. Esto lo hemos completado con diversas notas y escritos elaborados por nosotros, Enrique y Martha Libia Posada y por algunos de nuestros primos y amigos. Hemos incluido testimonios fotográficos que consideramos de gran valor documental y que hemos recogido con la colaboración de muchos y nuestro esfuerzo de búsqueda. Este clan a la fecha, cuenta con 152 descendientes contabilizados y reportados a partir de 10 hijos, 48 nietos y 80 bisnietos y 24 tataranietos. Colores $ 41,200,00 Blanco y negro categoría: Memorias número/año de edición: 1/2018 número de páginas: 248 editorial: edición del autor formato: 17 x 24 cm (sin solapa), Rústico (pegado) interior: Papel Blanco 75 Grs
  73. 73. categoría: Memorias número/año de edición: 1/2017 número de páginas: 204 editorial: edición del autor formato: 17 x 24 cm (sin solapa), Rústico (pegado) interior: Papel Blanco 75 Grs Colores $ 37,800,00 Blanco y negro Estas son las crónicas de una pareja enamorada y de su descendencia. Les invito a leer estas crónicas escritas con amor. Prepararlas ha sido una aventura, que, aunque laboriosa, ha valido la pena; pues es cosa buena, y bastante hermosa, registrar las memorias y las luchas de un hombre y de una mujer que se amaron con pasión. Los invitamos a que se deleiten con esta pequeña puerta de entrada a las memorias y las anécdotas narradas por descendientes de la familia Posada Correa, constituida por Carlos Enrique Posada y Rosa María Correa, el 17 de abril de 1904. Nos han contados estos relatos entre nostalgias, risas, fotografías, amores y desamores. Nos han abierto sus corazones y sus hogares para celebrar, para rendir un homenaje, para tejer entre todos, una historia. La historia de la familia Posada Correa.
  74. 74. Colores $ 28,000,00 Blanco y negro categoría: Viajes y turismo número/año de edición: 1/2017 número de páginas: 77 editorial: edición del autor formato: 17 x 24 cm (sin solapa), Rústico (pegado) interior: Papel Blanco 75 Grs Asís es una pequeña ciudad de la región de Umbría en el centro de Italia. Es un lugar que guarda memorias de la edad media, especialmente las relacionadas con las vidas de San Francisco de Asís y Santa Clara. Es un lugar muy hermoso y sereno, que propicia la contemplación. El autor estuvo allí durante un viaje por Italia en la primavera de 2013, época lluviosa, de poca afluencia de visitantes. Presenta en este libro una crónica de esta visita, ilustrada con información geográfica, religiosa e histórica; narrada por medio de fotografías, anotaciones y poemas. Incluye una serie de escenas poéticas del autor, y de descripciones basadas en los famosos cuadros del Giotto que narran la vida del Santo y en textos de la comunidad franciscana. Estos textos y estos poemas constituyen una celebración del sentido de devoción y de respeto por los sentimientos religiosos y sagrados, que si bien se han ido perdiendo en la sociedad actual, constituyen, en opinión del autor, un aspecto fundamental para la humanidad, que debe ser cultivado. Por ello ha preparado estas crónicas.
  75. 75. Alaska es una región de los Estados Unidos situada muy al norte de América. Su clima es frío y esté cubierta de nieves la mayor parte del tiempo. Pero en el verano, el clima se vuelve benigno, de tal manera que llegan turistas de todo el mundo a conocer sus preciosos paisajes y a tener contacto con la vida silvestre en muy buen estado de conservación. El autor estuvo con su familia extendida en un viaje de dos semanas, organizado por dos de sus hijos, residentes en los Estados Unidos. Presenta en este libro una crónica de este viaje, ilustrada con información geográfica, ecológica e histórica; narrada por medio de anotaciones y poemas y acompañada de algunos de los bocetos que dibujó en su jornada. Estos textos constituyen una celebración a la vida familiar y a la naturaleza hermosa, que debemos cuidar con esmero y enorme respeto. categoría: Viajes y turismo número/año de edición: 2/2017 número de páginas: 110 editorial: edición del autor formato: 17 x 24 cm (sin solapa), Rústico (pegado) interior: Papel Blanco 75 Grs Colores $ 30,500,00 Blanco y negro
  76. 76. He querido hacer una recopilación de diversos escritos y fotografías del fundador mayor de las Comunidades EAS, el padre Antonio Hortelano. Quiero contribuir, de alguna manera, a que el legado de Antonio permanezca en el tiempo, como un testimonio vivo, convincente, así como lo fue cuando venía, anualmente, a Colombia, a dar una vuelta, a dedicarnos un cariñoso vistazo que siempre vitalizaba y motivaba a las comunidades de Colombia. Adicionalmente, queremos reflexionar sobre el estado actual de las comunidades en el mundo, especialmente las de Colombia. Para ello se presenta el resultado de un sondeo de opinión, una obra teatral que intenta traer a Antonio Hortelano de nuevo a la vida y diversas reflexiones de personas y de comunidades de Colombia, con propuestas concretas para una mejor marcha y un mejor futuro para las comunidades. Blanco y negro
  77. 77. Colores $ 35,200,00 Blanco y negro En el marco de la REORGANIZACIÓN DEL TRANSPORTE PÚBLICO COLECTIVO Y LOS INTEGRADORES AL METRO EN LA CIUDAD DE MEDELLÍN, se diseñó un programa de formación para el personal de TRANSPORTES MEDELLÍN CASTILLA S.A., administrativo y operativo, basado en charlas y talleres participativos a diversos grupos de la empresa sobre el concepto de buenas prácticas de conducción y movilidad sostenible. Estuvieron a cargo, profesores del Politécnico Colombiano Jaime Isaza Cadavid y asesores de la empresa INDISA S.A. (Hoy Hatch) Las capacitaciones se basaron en metodologías participativas y talleres creativos, en un ambiente de ideación, que estimulara los aspectos sensibles y creativos de las personas. Los responsables de los talleres plantearon a los participantes, que sus ideas, expresadas en dibujos y frases, serían organizadas y sintetizadas en un libro, que acá presentamos para beneficio de la región. categoría: Educación y Psicología número/año de edición: 1/2016 número de páginas: 170 editorial: edición del autor formato: 17 x 24 cm (sin solapa), Rústico (pegado) interior: Papel Blanco 75 Grs
  78. 78. Este es el trabajo colectivo de 40 compañeros de la promoción de bachilleres de la UNIVERSIDAD PONTIFICIA BOLIVARIANA de 1966. Cada uno de los participantes en este empeño preparó un resumen de su vida personal, familiar, de trabajo y de la sociedad. Muchos de ellos incluyeron reflexiones sobre temas variados de interés. Se ilustran los trabajos con fotografías sobre las personas, sus familias y sus trabajos. Al comienzo se hace una remembranza de la forma en que nos hemos reunido durante estos cincuenta años, ilustrada con fotografías y con registros documentales de la FUNDACIÓN BACHILLERES UPB que en su momento se constituyó para contribuir al sostenimiento de estudiantes meritorios necesitados en el bachillerato. Luego se presentan las historias de vida, que terminan con un homenaje a los compañeros ya fallecidos y con un llamado a continuar hacia el futuro con la amistad y los proyectos. categoría: Biografías número/año de edición: 2/2016 número de páginas: 181 editorial: edición del autor formato: 17 x 24 cm (sin solapa), Rústico (pegado) interior: Papel Blanco 75 Grs Colores $ 36,000,00 Blanco y negro
  79. 79. Muchas gracias por su amable atención Enrique Posada eposadar@yahoo.com

×