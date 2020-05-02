Como avanza el covid 19 en colombia y el mundo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CRÓNICA DEL AVANCE DE UNA TRAGEDIA INESPERADA La Epidemia Covid-19 en Colombia…hasta ahora ENRIQUE POSADA RESTREPO Abril 3...
INTRODUCCIÓN – CONTENIDO Como todo habitante de nuestro planeta estoy afectado por las situaciones asociadas con la epidem...
REVISIÓN DE LOS DATOS DE LOS PAÍSES QUE MUESTRAN MÁS INFECCIONES REPORTADAS QUE COLOMBIA Y UNA COMPARACIÓN CON LOS DATOS D...
Crecimiento exponencial en el mundo Enero 14 2020 Febrero 18 2020 Marzo 9 2020 Marzo 29 2020
Los casos se expanden. Es una pandemia. El mundo se ha llenado de manchas oscuras en menos de tres meses. Mapa al 30 de ab...
Evolución de los casos. Parece que se ha llegado a la máxima zona y empieza el descenso
Evolución de las muertes. Todo indica que Parece que se ha llegado a la máxima zona y empieza el descenso
Situación mundial a 19 de abril de 2020 26,1 % 6,85 %
Situación mundial a Mayo 1 de 2020 7,05 % 31,8 %
Colombia también ha estado afectada. Datos a 19 de abril de 2020 4,75 % muertes 20,2 % Recuperados
Colombia también ha estado afectada. Datos a mayor 1 de 2020 4,48 % muertes 22,1 % Recuperados
ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓN Como ingeniero curioso, tengo una tendencia natural a mirar los número y a realizar algún análisis...
ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓN Presento a continuación distintas cifras. Inicio con algunas en las cuales comparo a Colombia con ...
Casos Corresponden a los casos positivos de Covid-19 detectados a la fecha Muertes Corresponden a las muertes por efecto d...
Países Casos Muertes Casos por 1M Muertes por 1M Pruebas por 1M % Positivos % muertes % de casos mundiales % de muertes mu...
Países Casos Muertes Casos por 1M Muertes por 1M Pruebas por 1M % Positivos % muertes % de casos mundiales % de muertes mu...
Este indicador tiene bastante que ver con la extensión de la infección como con el nivel de muestreo. Los países europeos ...
Se comparan estos dos indicadores para visualizar qué tan extendida está la infección. Los países muy poblados de Asia (Ch...
Esto también indica qué tan extendida está la infección. Algunos países (Francia, Bélgica, Ecuador, Brasil, Irán, México, ...
Los países europeos son los de muy altos indicadores de muertes con relación a su población. Colombia es de los que menor ...
Esta gráfica es similar a la de muertes por 1M de habitantes e indica qué tan extendida está la infección, en esta caso co...
Los países europeos son los de mayor porcentajes de muertes con relación a los casos positivos. Algunos países asiáticos y...
Se comparan estos dos indicadores para visualizar qué tan grave es el resultado de la infección. Los países muy poblados d...
Cada vez los países alcanzan nivele más altos de muestreo, con varios por encima de las 40.ooo muestras por 1 millón de ha...
Otra mirada es la de las correlaciones. Acá se aprecia que el porcentaje de muertes con respecto a los casos positivos aum...
Las muertes por cada millón de habitantes con respecto a los casos positivos aumentan con el porcentaje de casos positivos...
ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓN EN COLOMBIA Y LAS CIUDADES DE BOGOTÁ Y MEDELLÍN Metodología de estudio y fuente de los datos Curva...
ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓN EN COLOMBIA Y LAS CIUDADES DE BOGOTÁ Y MEDELLÍN Presento a continuación distintas cifras y gráfico...
En la tabla que entrega el ministerio de salud se suministra la siguiente información para cada uno de los casos estudiado...
País de origen % casos Colombia 87,52 España 3,96 Estados Unidos 3,17 Ecuador 0,72 México 0,71 Panamá 0,52 Brasil 0,45 Tur...
Se aprecia que los casos importados, que fueron evidentemente el origen del problema, han ido perdiendo importancia. En ca...
Se aprecia que la acumulación de casos importados, que fueron evidentemente el origen del problema, ya cesó y se ha estabi...
De nuevo se aprecia que la acumulación de casos importados, que fueron evidentemente el origen del problema, ya cesó y se ...
Se registra un aumento inicial creciente y sostenido de los casos, con una nivelación cercana a los 200 casos diarios para...
Se registra un aumento inicial creciente y sostenido de las muertes, con una nivelación cercana a los 15 casos diarios par...
Se registra un aumento inicial creciente y sostenido de los casos, con velocidades de cambio fuertes al inicio, las cuales...
Este es un indicador importante, que permite comparar la gravedad de las situaciones relativamente. Se observa que se regi...
Se registra un aumento inicial creciente y sostenido de las muertes acumuladas, el cual se ha venido moderando en su ritmo...
Este revelador gráfico muestra que las altas tendencias de crecimiento inicial en los casos se ha venido moderando para el...
Este gráfico todavía no es muy significativo por el número relativamente pequeño de casos. Además no incluye las muertes p...
Este es un gráfico importante, siempre en construcción a medida que aparezcan muertes de caso diagnosticados que no han fa...
Este es un gráfico importante, también todavía en construcción a medida que aparezcan muertes de casos ya diagnosticados q...
EL IMPACTO DE LA EDAD DE LAS PERSONAS CONTAGIADAS SOBRE LOS CASOS DE CONTAGIO Y DE MUERTE Este es un asunto de la mayor im...
Quiero señalar en este gráfico la forma en que se ha comportado Medellín en comparación con Bogotá y el país. Se reafirma ...
Se nota que la distribución de los casos tiende a seguir la de las pirámides poblacionales, con excepción de la cohorte de...
Se nota que si bien la distribución de los casos tiende a seguir la de las pirámides poblacionales (se observa que los val...
Se observa la situación caso especial de Medellín para las cohortes de los adultos mayores, cuyos casos de contagio son si...
Es evidente que en Medellín se ha logrado mucho mejor control sobre el contagio de la población mayor. Esto es muy importa...
Acá se observa más claramente el caso especial de Medellín para las cohortes de los adultos mayores, cuyos casos de contag...
Se observa también acá la situación caso especial de Medellín para las cohortes de los adultos mayores, cuyos casos de con...
Se observa que las muertes son más prevalentes en las cohortes de mayor edad. Medellín registra 3 muertes, todavía ninguna...
Se observa que las muertes tienden a ocurrir para las edades mayores (de más de 60 años), siendo también importante, pero ...
Se observa que las muertes por millón de habitantes totales, para los adultos mayores son más prevalentes en Bogotá que en...
Esta gráfico muestra la calidad relativa de la atención a los pacientes, especialmente para el caso de los adultos mayores...
Más del 70 % de las muertes tienden a ocurrir para las edades mayores. Las muertes en Medellín han ocurrido todas en esta ...
Se observan los casos de muertes, por edades, como % de los casos contagiados totales en cada cohorte de edad. Los porcent...
Se observan que las personas contagiadas que tengan más de 60 años, tienen probabilidades de morir mayores en el país que ...
Se observa que las recuperaciones reportadas toman en promedio unos 23 días, intervalo que parece mayor de lo que sería de...
Se observa que los días entre los síntomas y las muertes, para los que fallecen, son en promedio unos 17 para los menores ...
Se observa que los días entre los diagnósticos y las muertes, para los que fallecen, son en promedio 9,2 para los menores ...
Se observa que es significativa la diferencia entre los tiempos de recuperación para los pacientes de Medellín y de Bogotá...
Se observa que es significativa la diferencia entre los tiempos de recuperación y los porcentajes de casos recuperados par...
PROPUESTAS Y CONCLUSIONES Perspectivas de la vida y de la muerte Sabiduría y negatividad en tiempo de crisis Agradecimient...
PROPUESTAS Y CONCLUSIONES Un análisis como este se hace con un propósito. Toma tiempo, requiere esfuerzo. Corresponde natu...
PERSPECTIVAS DE LA VIDA Y DE LA MUERTE (1) Como se ha visto en este análisis el virus produce muertes. Por ello es importa...
PERSPECTIVAS DE LA VIDA Y DE LA MUERTE (2) Las muertes resultantes de estas infecciones se pueden y se deben prevenir y di...
PERSPECTIVAS DE LA VIDA Y DE LA MUERTE (3) Simplemente para tener perspectiva, observemos la tabla siguiente: Causas de la...
SABIDURÍA Y NEGATIVIDAD EN TIEMPO DE CRISIS En tiempos de crisis existe la tendencia a buscar culpables. De hecho muchas p...
Las personas deben reunirse interdisciplinariamente
EL ENCANTO SURREALISTA DE LA INACTIVIDAD PRODUCTIVA Estamos viviendo circunstancias surreales, con los gobiernos de todo e...
ACCIONES DE RESPUESTA Hay que advertir las acciones que la humanidad está emprendiendo para enfrentar la crisis. Se advier...
AGRADECIMIENTO A LOS QUE ASUMEN LAS TAREAS COMPLEJAS Propondría más bien agradecer y enfocarse con energía y sabiduría en ...
EL MIEDO, LOS TEMORES Y LA REACTIVIDAD Ante la crisis siempre existe el riesgo de perder la capacidad de actuar con inteli...
No hay que dejar que el miedo atropelle nuestras vidas con confusos presentimientos
EL MIEDO, LOS TEMORES Y LA REACTIVIDAD Además de experimentar estas sensaciones, alentadas en mayor o menor medida por pro...
EL MIEDO, LOS TEMORES Y LA REACTIVIDAD Otra extraña situación es caída universal de la economía, de los ingresos, de los e...
EL MIEDO, LOS TEMORES Y LA REACTIVIDAD La unidad y la solidaridad como respuesta sabia Hay que enfocarse en la unidad y en...
EL MIEDO, LOS TEMORES Y LA REACTIVIDAD La unidad y la solidaridad como respuesta sabia Hay que pensar en diversos grupos h...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Pienso que las medidas de choque actuales, han sido en general adecuadas. Pero deberían term...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Hay que evitar que el remedio sea peor que la enfermedad hasta el punto de acabar con el pac...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La población más vulnerable Las conclusiones de mi estudio están muy claras. La población má...
La población más vulnerable Hay que dar atención inmediata a la población mayor cuando se tengan indicios de que esté afec...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA El prudente distanciamiento (1) Ya se conocen muchos principios y procesos de distanciamient...
Cultura metro Nuestro extraordinario sistema metro, de inmediato ajustó sus espacios y procesos al distanciamiento social....
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA El prudente distanciamiento (2) Se tiene creciente evidencia de que es importante para tener...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La protección personal. El sentido común y la OMS Hace muy pocos días, en plena pandemia des...
Luz Alba y Enrique, los dos abuelos, nuestro hijo Rodrigo y el nietecito Juan Luis con las máscaras de Lucía Galeano. Mi h...
La protección personal Hay que desarrollar a gran velocidad los sistemas de protección personal (por ejemplo, máscaras y g...
Sistemas propuestos y creados por la empresa INNAHEALTH Contacto: Alejandro Vargas Gutiérrez, móvil 312 787 82 97 email: e...
Iniciativa de la empresa de jóvenes ingenieros Ciclo Urbano Fábrica local dedicada a la manufactura de tapaboca y máscaras...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Los posibles tratamientos Hay que enfocarse en los sistemas de atención, en las posibles ter...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Fortaleciendo los sistemas inmunológicos Pienso que ya se tiene certeza de que la respuesta ...
El equipo de científicos, conformado por Óscar Franco, Nathalia González y Valentina González, del Instituto de Medicina S...
El Ministerio de Salud a través del INS tiene proyecciones de casos, uso de hospitales y muertes para cada una de las ciud...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Reporte desde Hong Kong Hablando de tapabocas y Asia, les comparto una preciosa crónica comp...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA ¡ME TAPARON LA BOCA! (2) El hecho de que en enero anunciaran que el virus nuevo que venía de...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA ¡ME TAPARON LA BOCA! (3) Desde niña crecí con el tema de lavarme las manos constantemente, a...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA ¡ME TAPARON LA BOCA! (4) LO MEJOR DE NUESTROS DÍAS DE pseudo ENCIERRO Aparte del respiro que...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA ¡ME TAPARON LA BOCA! (5) LOS COLATERALES Tomarnos por sorpresa, retarnos a saber estar en ca...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La importancia del diagnóstico Hay que acelerar los procesos para diagnosticar las infeccion...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Muestreos rápidos Dado que ya se cuenta en el mundo con ensayos rápidos para el Covid-19, se...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Muestreos rápidos Pienso que de esta forma se puede mejora sensiblemente la respuesta de nue...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La generación de ideas Hay que despertar la imaginación y la creatividad. Hay que lanzar ide...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La generación de respuestas Hay que despertar la intuición y la creatividad. Hay que hacerse...
¿Cómo frenar el contagio? Lavando las vías respiratorias Avisando y advirtiendo si creo que estoy contagiado Actuando con ...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La generación de proyectos Hay que despertar la creación. Hay que proponer y desarrollar pro...
Declaraciones para estimular los proyectos creativos Lavando las vías respiratorias Soy consciente de mi cuerpo. Lo observ...
LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La observación y el desarrollo de la conciencia responsable Hay que despertar la responsabil...
El virus y el Tao En un bosque de la china, la chinita se perdió; y como yo andaba perdido, nos encontramos los dos. Así r...
MUCHAS GRACIAS POR SU AMABLE ATENCIÓN Y POR SU LECTURA, COMENTARIOS Y DIVULGACIÓN A ESTE TRABAJO Enrique Posada Restrepo e...
  1. 1. CRÓNICA DEL AVANCE DE UNA TRAGEDIA INESPERADA La Epidemia Covid-19 en Colombia…hasta ahora ENRIQUE POSADA RESTREPO Abril 30 de 2020
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN – CONTENIDO Como todo habitante de nuestro planeta estoy afectado por las situaciones asociadas con la epidemia del Covid-19. Como tantas personas y como ingeniero curioso, he venido siguiendo y estudiando la abundante información que diariamente se genera. Este análisis es la segunda versión de uno ya publicado en abril 22 y contiene lo siguiente: Una revisión de los datos de los países que muestran más infecciones reportadas que Colombia y una comparación con los datos del país. Una revisión de los datos de Colombia y de sus dos ciudades principales, Bogotá la capital y Medellín. Estos se someten a análisis mediante curvas comparativas examinando diversos factores. Una serie de reflexiones, comentarios, conclusiones y propuestas, muy basado todo en las conclusiones del análisis anterior y enfocado al trabajo creativo e inteligente, que nos permita superar la crisis y salir fortalecidos. Hay que anotar que las cifras analizada están en diaria evolución y por ello van a ir cambiando en el tiempo. Pero creo que con la información existente se pueden sacar conclusiones valiosas.
  3. 3. REVISIÓN DE LOS DATOS DE LOS PAÍSES QUE MUESTRAN MÁS INFECCIONES REPORTADAS QUE COLOMBIA Y UNA COMPARACIÓN CON LOS DATOS DEL PAÍS. El avance de la epidemia Presentación y análisis de datos, incluyendo el uso de algunos indicadores adicionales a los normalmente empleados Tablas, figuras y curvas
  4. 4. Crecimiento exponencial en el mundo Enero 14 2020 Febrero 18 2020 Marzo 9 2020 Marzo 29 2020
  5. 5. Los casos se expanden. Es una pandemia. El mundo se ha llenado de manchas oscuras en menos de tres meses. Mapa al 30 de abril de 2020
  6. 6. Evolución de los casos. Parece que se ha llegado a la máxima zona y empieza el descenso
  7. 7. Evolución de las muertes. Todo indica que Parece que se ha llegado a la máxima zona y empieza el descenso
  8. 8. Situación mundial a 19 de abril de 2020 26,1 % 6,85 %
  9. 9. Situación mundial a Mayo 1 de 2020 7,05 % 31,8 %
  10. 10. Colombia también ha estado afectada. Datos a 19 de abril de 2020 4,75 % muertes 20,2 % Recuperados
  11. 11. Colombia también ha estado afectada. Datos a mayor 1 de 2020 4,48 % muertes 22,1 % Recuperados
  12. 12. ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓN Como ingeniero curioso, tengo una tendencia natural a mirar los número y a realizar algún análisis. Estamos en la era de los datos y nuestro país no se escapa tampoco a esta realidad. Contamos con muy buena información, la cual es suministrada diariamente en la página web https://www.datos.gov.co/Salud-y-Protecci-n-Social/Casos-positivos-de-COVID-19- en-Colombia/gt2j-8ykr o en la página https://www.datos.gov.co/ y buscando en ella Covid-19
  13. 13. ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓN Presento a continuación distintas cifras. Inicio con algunas en las cuales comparo a Colombia con los países que a abril 30 presentaban más casos. La información tomada de la página web https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ He procesado los datos, para obtener algunos indicadores adicionales. Todo ello se muestra en unas tablas con 47 países, que considera aquellos que tienen mayor prevalencia de casos absolutos que Colombia y el total del mundo. Estos países incluyen el 71 % de la población mundial. En las gráficas siguientes analizo la información de las tablas. En esta tabla se han calculado los diversos indicadores según se describe a continuación
  14. 14. Casos Corresponden a los casos positivos de Covid-19 detectados a la fecha Muertes Corresponden a las muertes por efecto del Covid-19 detectadas a la fecha Casos por 1M Corresponden a los casos positivos de Covid-19 por millón de habitantes Muertes por 1M Corresponden a las muertes por efecto del Covid-19 por millón de habitantes Pruebas por 1M Corresponden a las pruebas de deteccción de Covid-19 por millón de habitantes % Positivos Porcentajes de las pruebas que resultaron positivas % muertes Porcentajes de los casos detectados que resultaron en muertes % de casos mundiales Porcentajes de los casos detectados en cada país con respecto a los casos mundiales % de muertes mundiales Porcentajes de las muertes cada país con respecto a las muertes en el mundo % de la población del mundo Porcentajes de la población en cada país con respecto a la población mundial % población a % casos Relación entre el % de la población en cada país con respecto al % de los caso en cada país Explicación de los indicadores empleados en las tablas siguientes
  15. 15. Países Casos Muertes Casos por 1M Muertes por 1M Pruebas por 1M % Positivos % muertes % de casos mundiales % de muertes mundiales % de la población del mundo % población a % casos World 3.303.921 233.824 424 30,0 7,08 100 100 100,00 USA 1.095.023 63.856 3.308 193,0 19.311 17,1 5,83 33,14 27,31 4,24 7,808 Spain 239.340 24.543 5.119 525,0 31.126 16,4 10,25 7,24 10,50 0,60 12,078 Italy 205.463 27.967 3.398 463,0 32.735 10,4 13,61 6,22 11,96 0,77 8,024 UK 171.253 26.771 2.523 394,0 13.286 19,0 15,63 5,18 11,45 0,87 5,946 France 167.178 24.376 2.561 373,0 11.101 23,1 14,58 5,06 10,42 0,84 6,035 Germany 163.009 6.623 1.946 79,0 304 6,4 4,06 4,93 2,83 1,08 4,587 Turkey 120.204 3.174 1.425 38,0 12.255 11,6 2,64 3,64 1,36 1,07 3,395 Russia 106.498 1.073 730 7,0 23.915 3,1 1,01 3,22 0,46 1,97 1,639 Iran 94.640 6.028 1.127 72,0 5.516 20,4 6,37 2,86 2,58 1,07 2,667 Brazil 85.380 5.901 402 28,0 1.597 25,1 6,91 2,58 2,52 2,70 0,956 China 82.862 4.633 58 3,0 5,59 2,51 1,98 19,81 0,127 Canada 53.236 3.184 1.411 84,0 21.367 6,6 5,98 1,61 1,36 0,49 3,313 Belgium 48.519 7.594 4.186 655,0 20.532 20,4 15,65 1,47 3,25 0,15 9,872 Netherlands 39.316 4.795 2.295 280,0 12.824 17,9 12,20 1,19 2,05 0,22 5,416 Peru 36.976 1.051 1.121 32,0 9.652 11,6 2,84 1,12 0,45 0,42 2,656 India 34.863 1.154 25 0,8 602 4,2 3,31 1,06 0,49 17,61 0,060 Switzerland 29.586 1.737 3.419 201,0 30.758 11,1 5,87 0,90 0,74 0,11 8,076 Portugal 25.045 989 2.456 97,0 38.814 6,3 3,95 0,76 0,42 0,13 5,795 Ecuador 24.934 900 1.413 51,0 3.914 36,1 3,61 0,75 0,38 0,23 3,333 Saudi Arabia 22.753 162 654 4,6 5.745 11,4 0,71 0,69 0,07 0,45 1,524 Sweden 21.092 2.586 2.088 256,0 11.833 17,7 12,26 0,64 1,11 0,13 4,926 Ireland 20.612 1.232 4.174 250,0 31.179 13,4 5,98 0,62 0,53 0,06 9,867 Colombia 6.507 293 128 5,8 2.057 6,2 4,50 0,20 0,13 0,65 0,304
  16. 16. Países Casos Muertes Casos por 1M Muertes por 1M Pruebas por 1M % Positivos % muertes % de casos mundiales % de muertes mundiales % de la población del mundo % población a % casos Mexico 17.799 1.732 138 13,4 635 21,7 9,73 0,54 0,74 1,66 0,32 Pakistan 16.473 361 75 1,6 788 9,5 2,19 0,50 0,15 2,82 0,18 Singapore 16.169 15 2.764 2,6 246 11,2 0,09 0,49 0,01 0,07 6,61 Chile 16.023 227 838 12,0 9.443 8,9 1,42 0,48 0,10 0,24 2,00 Israel 15.946 222 1.842 26,0 42.108 4,4 1,39 0,48 0,09 0,11 4,41 Austria 15.452 584 1.716 65,0 28.469 6,0 3,78 0,47 0,25 0,12 4,06 Japan 14.088 430 111 3,4 1.309 8,5 3,05 0,43 0,18 1,63 0,26 Belarus 14.027 89 1.484 9,6 18.692 7,9 0,63 0,42 0,04 0,12 3,57 Qatar 13.409 10 4.654 3,2 32.801 14,2 0,07 0,41 0,00 0,04 10,12 Poland 12.877 644 340 17,0 8.931 3,8 5,00 0,39 0,28 0,49 0,80 UAE 12.481 105 1.262 11,0 113.443 1,1 0,84 0,38 0,04 0,12 3,08 Romania 12.240 717 636 37,0 9.116 7,0 5,86 0,37 0,31 0,25 1,49 S. Korea 10.765 247 210 4,8 12.091 1,7 2,29 0,33 0,11 0,66 0,49 Ukraine 10.406 261 238 5,9 2.558 9,3 2,51 0,31 0,11 0,57 0,55 Indonesia 10.118 792 37 2,9 346 10,7 7,83 0,31 0,34 3,50 0,09 Denmark 9.158 452 1.581 78,0 33.349 4,7 4,94 0,28 0,19 0,07 3,73 Serbia 9.009 179 1.031 20,0 9.802 10,5 1,99 0,27 0,08 0,11 2,37 Philippines 8.488 568 77 5,2 950 8,2 6,69 0,26 0,24 1,42 0,18 Norway 7.738 210 1.427 39,0 31.835 4,5 2,71 0,23 0,09 0,07 3,39 Czechia 7.682 236 717 22,0 22.606 3,2 3,07 0,23 0,10 0,14 1,69 Bangladesh 7.667 168 47 1,0 393 11,9 2,19 0,23 0,07 2,10 0,11 Dom.Rep. 6.972 301 643 28,0 2.339 27,5 4,32 0,21 0,13 0,14 1,53 Australia 6.754 92 265 3,7 22.104 1,2 1,36 0,20 0,04 0,32 0,64 Colombia 6.507 293 128 5,8 2.057 6,2 4,50 0,20 0,13 0,65 0,304
  17. 17. Este indicador tiene bastante que ver con la extensión de la infección como con el nivel de muestreo. Los países europeos se distinguen claramente y son los de mayor prevalencia. Colombia es unos de los de menor prevalencia con un indicador de menos del 30 % del promedio mundial.
  18. 18. Se comparan estos dos indicadores para visualizar qué tan extendida está la infección. Los países muy poblados de Asia (China, India, Indonesia y Pakistán) muestran bajo nivel de extensión. En cambio EUA y los países europeos muestran altos niveles. Colombia muestra bajos niveles.
  19. 19. Esto también indica qué tan extendida está la infección. Algunos países (Francia, Bélgica, Ecuador, Brasil, Irán, México, Rep. Dom.) tienen niveles por encima del 20%. Ecuador es un caso preocupante. Colombia tiene un nivel bajo o moderado.
  20. 20. Los países europeos son los de muy altos indicadores de muertes con relación a su población. Colombia es de los que menor indicador muestra y está muy por debajo de la media mundial
  21. 21. Esta gráfica es similar a la de muertes por 1M de habitantes e indica qué tan extendida está la infección, en esta caso con una relación adimensional que da una perspectiva adicional comparativa. Los países europeos, EUA y Qatar claramente muestran porcentajes de casos muy superiores a los de sus porcentajes de poblaciones, en el contexto mundial. Colombia es uno de los que muestra menor relación.
  22. 22. Los países europeos son los de mayor porcentajes de muertes con relación a los casos positivos. Algunos países asiáticos y Rusia, Alemania, Suecia e Israel muestran los menores valores. Colombia está algo por debajo de la media mundial
  23. 23. Se comparan estos dos indicadores para visualizar qué tan grave es el resultado de la infección. Los países muy poblados de Asia (China, India, Indonesia y Pakistán) muestran bajo nivel de gravedad relativo. En cambio EUA y los países europeos muestran altos niveles. También Ecuador. Colombia muestra bajos niveles de gravedad.
  24. 24. Cada vez los países alcanzan nivele más altos de muestreo, con varios por encima de las 40.ooo muestras por 1 millón de habitantes y alguno con más de 100.000. Colombia tiene un nivel bajo de muestreos
  25. 25. Otra mirada es la de las correlaciones. Acá se aprecia que el porcentaje de muertes con respecto a los casos positivos aumenta con el porcentaje de casos positivos con relación al muestreo realizado. Se nota que el factor de correlación es relativamente significativo. Acá entran a jugar factores relacionados con la calidad de los datos, la calidad de la atención a los pacientes y las edades de la población contagiada.
  26. 26. Las muertes por cada millón de habitantes con respecto a los casos positivos aumentan con el porcentaje de casos positivos en los muestreos realizado. Se nota que el factor de correlación es relativamente significativo y que la tendencia parece ser exponencial. De nuevo en esto entran a jugar factores relacionados con la calidad de los datos de muestreo, la calidad de la atención a los pacientes y las edades de la población contagiada.
  27. 27. ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓN EN COLOMBIA Y LAS CIUDADES DE BOGOTÁ Y MEDELLÍN Metodología de estudio y fuente de los datos Curvas comparativas de casos y muertes Análisis del impacto de la edad de las personas contagiadas sobre los casos de contagio y de muerte
  28. 28. ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓN EN COLOMBIA Y LAS CIUDADES DE BOGOTÁ Y MEDELLÍN Presento a continuación distintas cifras y gráficos obtenidos luego de procesar la información tomada de la página web https://www.datos.gov.co/ y buscando en ella Covid-19 La información aparece en una tabla que se procesa diariamente y que está disponible para ser procesada con sistemas que se pueden llevar a tablas dinámicas de excel. Obviamente todo cambia día a día. Sin embargo ya lleva el país 60 días de registro y toma de datos y de alguna manera la información se ha ido ajustando a unos patrones que he tratado de encontrar y que les comparto. He procesado los datos, para obtener algunos indicadores adicionales a los presentados en la información nacional. Los muestro mediante gráficas y comentarios. Hice el análisis con los datos reportados hasta el día 30 de abril. En mi pasado análisis se tomaron los datos hasta el 19 de abril. Los comportamientp son en general semejantes. Decidí estudiar a Bogotá, que es la zona más poblada del país y su ciudad capital. En ella se sigue presentando el mayor foco de infección del país, a un ritmo claramente mayor que en resto del territorio. Medellín muestra niveles de mortalidad muy moderados y creo que acá encuentro posibles patrones y razones y confirmo lo ya detectado el 19 de abril.
  29. 29. En la tabla que entrega el ministerio de salud se suministra la siguiente información para cada uno de los casos estudiados. Orden Aparecen los casos ordenados con un consecutivo y con un código Fecha de diagnóstico Es la fecha que se registra como la entrada del caso al sistema. Se suministra también en los reportes oficiales una fecha llamada FIS, fecha de inicio de los síntomas, pero no la utilicé como base del análisis, dado que hay casos que no la reportan por ser asintomáticos. Ciudad Departamento Diagnóstico Indica el estado del caso en el momento de divulgación del reporte (casa, recuperado, hospital, UCI, fallecido) Edad sexo origen Indica cómo se originó el contagio (importado,relacionado, en estudio) país Indica el país de origen si es un caso importado fecha muerte Indica la fecha en la cual ocurrió la muerte si ha fallecido fecha recuperación Indica la fecha en la cual ocurrió la recuperación si esta ha sido reportada Fecha divulgación información Fecha de divulgación del reporte para cada caso
  30. 30. País de origen % casos Colombia 87,52 España 3,96 Estados Unidos 3,17 Ecuador 0,72 México 0,71 Panamá 0,52 Brasil 0,45 Turquía 0,43 Jamaica 0,25 Francia 0,23 Reino Unido 0,22 Puerto Rico 0,20 Egipto 0,17 Perú 0,17 Alemania 0,15 República Dominicana 0,15 Italia 0,14 San Martín (Francia) 0,11 Israel 0,08 Canadá 0,06 Cuba 0,06 Grecia 0,06 Otros 0,48 Origen del contagio Casos % casos En estudio 3532 54,3 Importado 818 12,6 Relacionado 2157 33,1 Total general 6507 100,0 Se aprecia que los casos se han ido convirtiendo en cada vez más en casos nacionales. Los importados aparecieron mayormente al inicio del contagio y vinieron en buena parte de España y Estados Unidos y en menor proporción de Ecuador y México y en pequeña parte de muchos otros países. En cuanto al origen del contagio, se va perdiendo el rastro y aumenta la categoría que indica que se está estudiando la situación, es decir, que no se conoce bien el origen.
  31. 31. Se aprecia que los casos importados, que fueron evidentemente el origen del problema, han ido perdiendo importancia. En cambio se han aumentado los casos relacionados y cada vez más los casos en estudio. Esto es una indicación de la forma en que se riega la infección, con la tendencia a pérdida de trazabilidad. Sin embargo, se puede considerar que todavía hay cierta capacidad de seguimiento, y por lo tanto, de contención controlada.
  32. 32. Se aprecia que la acumulación de casos importados, que fueron evidentemente el origen del problema, ya cesó y se ha estabilizado. En cambio vienen aumentando los casos relacionados y cada vez más los casos en estudio, de todas formas con tendencia a la estabilización.
  33. 33. De nuevo se aprecia que la acumulación de casos importados, que fueron evidentemente el origen del problema, ya cesó y se ha estabilizado. En cambio el porcentaje de los casos relacionados que venía aumentando se ha estabilizado y cada vez es mayor el porcentaje de casos en estudio, de todas formas con tendencia a la estabilización.
  34. 34. Se registra un aumento inicial creciente y sostenido de los casos, con una nivelación cercana a los 200 casos diarios para el país y 100 para Bogotá, una caída y otro aumento al nivel de los 220 casos nacionales, que al parecer ha cesado. Es importante anotar que acá se reportan los casos según él día de diagnóstico y no según el día de reporte, que es lo que reportan las noticias diarias. Bogotá y el país están acoplados en los cambios.
  35. 35. Se registra un aumento inicial creciente y sostenido de las muertes, con una nivelación cercana a los 15 casos diarios para el país y 5 para Bogotá. Se aprecia una caída hacia niveles de 7 casos diarios, pero debe anotarse que este gráfico variará a medida que se reporten nuevas muertes para caso ya diagnosticados, ya que acá se reportan los casos según él día de diagnóstico y no según el día de reporte, que es lo que reportan las noticias diarias. Medellín registra muy pocas muertes hasta el momento.
  36. 36. Se registra un aumento inicial creciente y sostenido de los casos, con velocidades de cambio fuertes al inicio, las cuales se han venido moderando. De nuevo es importante anotar que acá se reportan los casos según él día de diagnóstico y no según el día de reporte, que es lo que reportan las noticias diarias. Medellín registra un número de casos menor en cantidad y en crecimiento hasta el momento, con clara tendencia a la estabilidad.
  37. 37. Este es un indicador importante, que permite comparar la gravedad de las situaciones relativamente. Se observa que se registra un aumento inicial creciente y sostenido, con velocidades de cambio fuertes al inicio, las cuales se han venido moderando. Es claro que Bogotá presenta una intensidad de casos casi tres veces el promedio nacional. Medellín está por debajo de este promedio. De nuevo es importante anotar que acá se reportan los casos según él día de diagnóstico y no según el día de reporte, que es lo que reportan las noticias diarias.
  38. 38. Se registra un aumento inicial creciente y sostenido de las muertes acumuladas, el cual se ha venido moderando en su ritmo de crecimiento. Bogotá registra algo más de la tercera parte de las muertes acumuladas del país, 100 vs 293. (En abril 19, 66 vs 179). De nuevo es importante anotar que acá se reportan los casos según él día de diagnóstico y no según el día de reporte, que es lo que reportan las noticias diarias y que este gráfico se va modificando y puede empeorar. Medellín registra solo 3 muertes hasta el momento (2 en abril 19)
  39. 39. Este revelador gráfico muestra que las altas tendencias de crecimiento inicial en los casos se ha venido moderando para el país y las dos ciudades, pasando de niveles de orden del 50 % a valores menores del 5 %
  40. 40. Este gráfico todavía no es muy significativo por el número relativamente pequeño de casos. Además no incluye las muertes por ocurrir, registradas en la fecha como otros diagnósticos . Muestra de todas maneras que para el país y Bogotá las altas tendencias de crecimiento inicial en las muertes se han venido moderando. En el caso de Medellín, dado que no se han registrado sino tres casos de muerte, obviamente las tasas son altas en los tres días del registro respectivo y nulas en el resto de los días, hasta el momento.
  41. 41. Este es un gráfico importante, siempre en construcción a medida que aparezcan muertes de caso diagnosticados que no han fallecido. Muestra que los porcentajes nacionales y de Bogotá son semejantes y cercanos a los promedios mundiales que son del orden del 6,2 %. En cambio los de Medellín son muy bajos, menores inclusive que muchos de los más bajos de la lista de 48 países de alta prevalencia ya presentada.
  42. 42. Este es un gráfico importante, también todavía en construcción a medida que aparezcan muertes de casos ya diagnosticados que no han fallecido. Se aprecia que este indicador para Bogotá es casi tres veces el del país y más de 10 veces el de Medellín. De todas formas Colombia y Bogotá muestran indicadores menores al promedio mundial que es de 30 muertes por cada millón de habitantes. Igualmente se aprecia una disminución del ritmo de crecimiento.
  43. 43. EL IMPACTO DE LA EDAD DE LAS PERSONAS CONTAGIADAS SOBRE LOS CASOS DE CONTAGIO Y DE MUERTE Este es un asunto de la mayor importancia y así se desprende de los datos. Es bastante evidente que las muertes están muy relacionadas con la edad de las personas contagiadas, aumentando significativamente para las personas de más de 60 años. Esto tiene bastante que ver con la existencia de condiciones preexistentes en las personas, como es el caso de la diabetes, las enfermedades cardíacas, el asma, la alta presión arterial. Los datos que he estudiado no presentan estas variables, aunque es evidente que sí se estudian y se tienen en cuenta. Presento a continuación el análisis de los casos y de las muertes en Colombia, en Bogotá y en Medellín de acuerdo a la edad. Incluyo comparaciones con las pirámides de edades respectivas.
  44. 44. Quiero señalar en este gráfico la forma en que se ha comportado Medellín en comparación con Bogotá y el país. Se reafirma lo ya reportado en abril 19, una menor tendencia de contagio en esta ciudad en la población mayor, la de más de 60 años, que es la más vulnerable.
  45. 45. Se nota que la distribución de los casos tiende a seguir la de las pirámides poblacionales, con excepción de la cohorte de menos de 20 años, que muestra una afectación muy inferior. Puede deberse a que esta población no ha sido tan estudiada, quizás por ser menos sintomática.
  46. 46. Se nota que si bien la distribución de los casos tiende a seguir la de las pirámides poblacionales (se observa que los valores del gráfico son cercanos al 100 % en buena parte de las cohortes y lugares), es especial y muy importante y significativo el caso de Medellín para las cohortes de los adultos mayores, cuyos casos de contagio son significativamente menores que los que se esperarían según la pirámide poblacional. Igualmente, en todos los lugares la cohorte de menos de 20 años muestra una afectación muy inferior a la esperada según la pirámide poblacional.
  47. 47. Se observa la situación caso especial de Medellín para las cohortes de los adultos mayores, cuyos casos de contagio son significativamente menores que los que se esperarían según la pirámide poblacional. Lo contrario sucede en el país y especialmente en Bogotá. Esto ayuda a entender, sin duda y en muy buena parte, la menor mortalidad encontrada en Medellín. Se confirma y se reafirma lo observado en abril 19. Es hora de caer en cuenta de este efecto.
  48. 48. Es evidente que en Medellín se ha logrado mucho mejor control sobre el contagio de la población mayor. Esto es muy importante dado que las muertes y los casos de gravedad que requieren hospitalización se concentran en esta cohorte. Es extraño que Bogotá, dados los mayores recursos educativos y de atención se comporte mucho peor, inclusive peor que el país.
  49. 49. Acá se observa más claramente el caso especial de Medellín para las cohortes de los adultos mayores, cuyos casos de contagio son significativamente menores que los que se esperarían según la pirámide poblacional. Lo contrario sucede en el país y especialmente en Bogotá, donde tal relación es 2.2 veces mayor que en Medellín. Esto ayuda a entender, sin duda, la menor mortalidad encontrada en Medellín, como ya había señalado en abril 19.
  50. 50. Se observa también acá la situación caso especial de Medellín para las cohortes de los adultos mayores, cuyos casos de contagio porcentualmente son porcentualmente menores que los del resto del país y Bogotá, lo cual ayudar a entender sin duda la menor mortalidad encontrada en Medellín. Se observa que al inicio del período estudiado Medellín no presentó casos de más de 60 años
  51. 51. Se observa que las muertes son más prevalentes en las cohortes de mayor edad. Medellín registra 3 muertes, todavía ninguna para las cohortes de menos de 60 años de edad.
  52. 52. Se observa que las muertes tienden a ocurrir para las edades mayores (de más de 60 años), siendo también importante, pero en menor grado, la cohorte de 50 a 59. De ahí la importancia de evitar el contagio para los adultos mayores. Se observa que los tres casos de muerte en Medellín ocurrieron para las cohortes de más de 60 años.
  53. 53. Se observa que las muertes por millón de habitantes totales, para los adultos mayores son más prevalentes en Bogotá que en el resto del país y mucho más que en Medellín. Esto sucede en todas las cohortes. Medellín no registra todavía muertes para los menores de 60 años de edad.
  54. 54. Esta gráfico muestra la calidad relativa de la atención a los pacientes, especialmente para el caso de los adultos mayores. Se observa que en general Bogotá ha dado mejor atención que el país, pero Medellín es la que evidencia, sin duda, los mejores niveles de atención.
  55. 55. Más del 70 % de las muertes tienden a ocurrir para las edades mayores. Las muertes en Medellín han ocurrido todas en esta cohorte, hasta el momento.
  56. 56. Se observan los casos de muertes, por edades, como % de los casos contagiados totales en cada cohorte de edad. Los porcentajes son altos para las cohortes mayores y bajos para las demás
  57. 57. Se observan que las personas contagiadas que tengan más de 60 años, tienen probabilidades de morir mayores en el país que en las dos ciudades estudiadas, siendo el más favorable hasta el momento el caso de Medellín. En el país está muriendo un 19 % de los contagiados en esta cohorte de edad, 2,3 veces más que en el caso de Medellín y un 24 % más que en Bogotá. Es muy probable que esto tenga que ver con la calidad y los medios de la atención recibida.
  58. 58. Se observa que las recuperaciones reportadas toman en promedio unos 23 días, intervalo que parece mayor de lo que sería de esperar. El comportamiento es semejante para la población mayor y el resto. Es posible que esta variable tenga incertidumbres ya que es probable que las personas en cuarentena que se recuperen no siempre sean registradas como recuperadas o se haga el reporte sin mucha precisión.
  59. 59. Se observa que los días entre los síntomas y las muertes, para los que fallecen, son en promedio unos 17 para los menores de 60 años, y 15 para los mayores de 60 años. Esta variable tiene menos incertidumbres. Se observa que estos tiempos se hacen menores a medida que aumenta la edad para la cohorte de más de 60 años; siendo bastante frecuente que se den tiempos menores de 5 días. De ahí la importancia del tratamiento temprano para esta población.
  60. 60. Se observa que los días entre los diagnósticos y las muertes, para los que fallecen, son en promedio 9,2 para los menores de 60 años, y 9,9 para los mayores de 60 años. Esta variable es la que tiene la menor incertidumbres. Se observa que estos tiempos son unos 7 días menores que los contados desde los síntomas y se hacen menores a medida que aumenta la edad para la cohorte de más de 60 años; siendo bastante frecuente que se den tiempos menores de 2 días. Se resalta todavía más la importancia del tratamiento temprano para esta población.
  61. 61. Se observa que es significativa la diferencia entre los tiempos de recuperación para los pacientes de Medellín y de Bogotá, con 3 días menos de tiempo de recuperación en Medellín, comportamiento que se observa en todos los rangos de edades, siendo algo mayor la diferencia para los adultos mayores. Esto se puede interpretar como un funcionamiento de mayor calidad y mejor atención en Medellín.
  62. 62. Se observa que es significativa la diferencia entre los tiempos de recuperación y los porcentajes de casos recuperados para los pacientes de Medellín y de Bogotá. Parece evidente que esto se puede interpretar como un funcionamiento de mayor calidad y mejor atención en Medellín, que puede estar relacionado también con la gran diferencia en el porcentaje de muertes entre ambas ciudades. Bogotá Medellín Colombia Casos positivos 2633 309 6506 Casos recuperados 504 94 1367 Porcentaje de recuperados 19,1 30,4 21,0 Tiempo promedio de recuperación, días 22,8 19,9 22,1 Muertes 100 3 292 Porcentaje de muertes 3,80 0,97 4,49
  63. 63. PROPUESTAS Y CONCLUSIONES Perspectivas de la vida y de la muerte Sabiduría y negatividad en tiempo de crisis Agradecimiento a los que asumen las tareas complejas El miedo, los temores y la reactividad El encanto surrealista de la inactividad productiva La creatividad como respuesta La población más vulnerable El prudente distanciamiento La protección personal. El sentido común y la OMS Los posibles tratamientos Fortaleciendo los sistemas inmunológicos Reporte desde Hong Kong La importancia del diagnóstico La generación de ideas – La imaginación La generación de respuestas - La intuición La generación de proyectos La observación y el desarrollo de la conciencia responsable
  64. 64. PROPUESTAS Y CONCLUSIONES Un análisis como este se hace con un propósito. Toma tiempo, requiere esfuerzo. Corresponde naturalmente a los especialistas hacer este tipo de trabajo y con seguridad que lo están haciendo a un nivel mucho más profundo y concluyente que el que puedo alcanzar yo, dado los medios y el entrenamiento que ellos poseen. Por eso mis conclusiones y propuestas son las de un ingeniero que desea aportar constructivamente, desde la observación, la experiencia, el sentido común, el sentido ético y los conocimientos personales. Pienso que es importante que conversemos e intercambiemos ideas sobre las crisis que con alguna frecuencia se presentan en nuestras vidas y en nuestra sociedad. Entre todos vamos encontrando los caminos hacia la salida del túnel, que casi siempre estará donde aparezca la luz, no tanto donde se profundice la oscuridad. Entonces conversamos para iluminar las cosas, para que haya más luz, más inteligencia y más creatividad. Para ello es bueno tener la mente despierta, activa, atenta, con la mirada a largo plazo, pero con la disposición de la acción inmediata que nos ayude a salir de la encrucijada. Por ello he escrito este trabajo.
  65. 65. PERSPECTIVAS DE LA VIDA Y DE LA MUERTE (1) Como se ha visto en este análisis el virus produce muertes. Por ello es importante considerar nuestra perspectiva de la vida y de la muerte. Y no solamente de ella, sino otros asuntos estrechamente relacionados, que también aparecen como parejas de opuestos: la salud y enfermedad; pobreza y prosperidad; alegría y tristeza; solidaridad y egoísmo; atención y descuido; conocimiento e ignorancia; espiritualidad y materialismo. Cada una de estas categorías es parte de su opuesto y de la vida misma. La muerte es parte de la vida, la enfermedad y el dolor también; la alegría y la tristeza también. Está claro que el virus no va a matarnos a todos; Los estudios de anticuerpos muestran que el virus está mucho más extendido de lo que indican las cifras de contagio reportadas. Si se usa como indicador el cálculo sobre los reportes de contagio, van a morir del orden del 1 al 10 % de las personas infectadas reportadas. Pero los porcentajes serán bastante menores si se calculan con base en la personas realmente contagiadas, mucho menores del 1 % y quizás del 0,5 % . Obviamente una muerte es la muerte de un ser humano y la debemos evitar siempre que podamos. Pero puede suceder que sea inevitable y de alguna manera debemos aceptar la muerte como un visitante que no queremos recibir, pero que inevitablemente aparecerá en nuestras vidas.
  66. 66. PERSPECTIVAS DE LA VIDA Y DE LA MUERTE (2) Las muertes resultantes de estas infecciones se pueden y se deben prevenir y disminuir, pero todo indica que mientras no haya una cura, se van a producir y algunas, quizás muchas, serán inevitables. No parece razonable esperar que no haya muertes para declarar que se ha superado el problema y volver a la normalidad de la vida. Especialmente cuando ya es evidente que la mayor proporción de muertes se puede controlar, ya que ocurre ante todo para los adultos mayores. Y para lo que tienen preexistencia de salud débil. Se reporta en algunas noticias que en Europa, donde se han dado las más graves situaciones, del orden del 50 % de las muertes han ocurrido en los lugares de residencia de adultos mayores (long term care facilites). Igualmente porcentajes muy altos en Estados Unidos. Puede haber sido equivocada la decisión de hospitalizar a los adultos mayores solamente cuando mostraban síntomas de cierta gravedad, por temor a congestionar los hospitales ante las avalanchas de casos esperados.
  67. 67. PERSPECTIVAS DE LA VIDA Y DE LA MUERTE (3) Simplemente para tener perspectiva, observemos la tabla siguiente: Causas de la muerte en Colombia Total 2019 Muertes por 1M Enfermedades isquémicas del corazón 37.101 747 Agresiones (homicidio) 13.033 263 Enfermedades crónicas vías respiratorias inferiores 15.612 314 Enfermedades cerebrovasculares 15.137 305 Accidentes transporte terrestre 6.640 134 Infecciones respiratorias agudas 9.337 188 Enfermedades hipertensivas 8.569 173 Tumores malignos varios 6.162 124 Diabetes Mellitus 7.587 153 Tumor maligno digestivos 7.145 144 Otros grupos de causas 109.050 2.196 Total en Colombia (estimado a 2019 con cifras de En a Sept) 235.375 4.741 Covid-19 a abril 19 país 293 5,90 Covid-19 estimado país 2020 (autor) 561 11,3 Covid-19 estimado país máximo 2020 (autor) 1870 37,7 Covid-19 a abril 19 Bogotá 101 13,49 Covid-19 estimado Bogotá 2020 (autor) 335 45,2 Covid-19 estimado máximo Bogotá 2020 (autor) 670 90,4 Covid-19 a abril 30 Medellín 3 1,19 Covid-19 estimado Medellín 2020 (autor) 60 23,8 Covid-19 estimado máximo Medellín 2020 (autor) 180 71,4 Covid-19 muertes en Bélgica, índice más alto del mundo a mayo 1 665
  68. 68. SABIDURÍA Y NEGATIVIDAD EN TIEMPO DE CRISIS En tiempos de crisis existe la tendencia a buscar culpables. De hecho muchas personas, medios de comunicación, escritores y grupos humanos ven como su función alentar sentimientos de victimización en cualquier circunstancia y todavía más en situaciones de emergencia y de dificultad como la presente. Pienso que no deberíamos ahora declarar que las muertes que ocurran van a ser culpa del estado, o del presidente, o del alcalde, por no haber preparado a la sociedad con total acierto; o de los sistemas de salud y de manejo de riesgos por no haberse preparado para algo “que se venía venir, que había sido avisado”. Tampoco veo sabiduría en el oportunismo de los críticos agresivos del sistema económico que disfrutan viendo las ciudades vacías de actividad, las empresas paradas, el comercio azotado y que celebran la pérdida de protagonismo del ser humano como algo inevitable que afortunadamente se dio por la crisis y que nos acerca a nuestra verdadera condición. No creo que sea tiempo para profetizar el desastre, para declarar que nada será igual, que nada funcionaba bien, que estamos condenados a una situación fatal y definitiva, en la cual seremos castigados por nuestra pasada soberbia y a la cual tendremos que resignarnos y dejarnos conducir de la mano de los nuevos profetas que sí saben resolverlo todo o casi todo.
  69. 69. Las personas deben reunirse interdisciplinariamente
  70. 70. EL ENCANTO SURREALISTA DE LA INACTIVIDAD PRODUCTIVA Estamos viviendo circunstancias surreales, con los gobiernos de todo el mundo asumiendo grandes déficits y prometiendo todo tipo de subsidios, aplazamientos y rebajas para compensar las medidas que se han tomado para suspender gran parte de las actividades productivas y de transporte aéreo y urbano, para aislar a casi todos los ciudadanos en cuarentenas y en sus ciudades, por tiempos indefinidos y sin libertad efectiva de movimiento. Se habla de que los transportes masivos ya no lo serán más, sujetos a que las personas estén a dos metros de distancia las unas de las otras. ¿Puede en verdad suceder que las personas se acostumbren a esta forma de operar, en la cual no hay sistema productivo, ni movilidad, ni contactos, excepto para lo esencial y en la cual el gobierno se encarga de señalar lo que es esencial, de ser el gran proveedor y el que da las necesarias instrucciones a sus desamparados ciudadanos, siguiendo los consejos de las nuevas ciencias ambientales, de los expertos en la salud y de los científicos? Hay que advertir que en todos estos campos hay controversia y mucho impacto de las ideologías, por lo cual no va a ser tan fácil como aparenta este ilusorio mundo nuevo.
  71. 71. ACCIONES DE RESPUESTA Hay que advertir las acciones que la humanidad está emprendiendo para enfrentar la crisis. Se advierte una repuesta universal y muy contundente: las fuerzas de la inteligencia colectiva, de la investigación, de la fabricación de medicamentos; las del diseño de tratamientos; las del establecimiento de procedimientos, métodos y rutinas están en pleno apogeo; las de los sistemas de atención de salud y de emergencias están en alerta continua. La humanidad está desafiada, todos estamos desafiados. La tecnología viene en nuestra ayuda; lo hace la ciencia; lo hacen el buen liderazgo nacional e internacional. Dado lo anterior, no vamos a fracasar y la situación va a evolucionar hacia opciones mejores a medida que haya nuevos desarrollos y acciones. Podemos ser parte de estas respuestas.
  72. 72. AGRADECIMIENTO A LOS QUE ASUMEN LAS TAREAS COMPLEJAS Propondría más bien agradecer y enfocarse con energía y sabiduría en encontrar alternativas y salidas. Agradecer a tantos que le ponen el pecho a los duros vientos de esta crisis, arriesgando su salud y su vida para que tengamos un gobierno que funcione; unos servicios públicos que no fallen; unos transportes esenciales; unos servicios de salud que respondan a la emergencia; unos servicios económicos y financieros que mantengan a la economía en acción; unos responsables de la vigilancia y del control de la paz y de la seguridad para que los distintos criminales y los grupos de protesta no se aprovechen de las obvias debilidades que esta crisis genera; unos medios de comunicación que nos mantienen actualizados e informados con responsabilidad y mesura; unos servicios de internet y de celular que nos permiten desarrollar tantas actividades. Agradecer sobre todo a unos campesinos, productores, empresarios, transportadores y comerciantes que posibilitan los flujos de alimentos y productos. Agradecer a Dios que nos ha dado la vida y la capacidad para crear, para amar, para servir y para tener fe y esperanza.
  73. 73. EL MIEDO, LOS TEMORES Y LA REACTIVIDAD Ante la crisis siempre existe el riesgo de perder la capacidad de actuar con inteligencia, con sanas emociones y sensibilidad, con imaginación y con creatividad y de estar sujeto a la reactividad como mecanismo de respuesta. La reactividad nos lleva a aumentar nuestros miedos y temores; a sentir desespero, angustias y dolores; a experimentar rechazo, confusión, diferencias de opinión insalvables y a ver enemigos y amenazas por todas partes; a interpretar el pasado como una carga de culpas, de errores y de arrepentimientos, despreciando las tradiciones y lo que se ha construido con tanto esfuerzo de tanta gente. Con esta visión se ciernen oscuros nubarrones sobre el panorama, decretos y condenas para los cuales no se ve ningún remedio: Millones de muertes por la contaminación y por las pandemias como la del covid-19; continuas oleadas de ataque viral que se repetirán sin que haya esperanza de manejarlas; un planeta que apenas si tiene unos pocos años de vida por culpa de la humanidad y sus prácticas destructivas; un sistema de salud incapaz, a punto de estallar; una agricultura y una ganadería depredadoras e insostenibles; unas ciudades superpobladas y deterioradas; una desertificación inminente; el agua que se agota; hordas de migrantes y de víctimas que cruzan mares y fronteras con insufrible desespero; irreconciliables diferencias de opinión; divisiones y manipulaciones políticas y corrupción rampante.
  74. 74. No hay que dejar que el miedo atropelle nuestras vidas con confusos presentimientos
  75. 75. EL MIEDO, LOS TEMORES Y LA REACTIVIDAD Además de experimentar estas sensaciones, alentadas en mayor o menor medida por profetas del desastre, muchos periodistas, escritores, ensayistas, comentaristas y medios de comunicación, por muchos artistas y científicos, inclusive por líderes religiosos, hay que entender que en realidad estamos ante situaciones nuevas que no hemos conocido y que pueden tener consecuencias muy negativas. Una de ellas tiene que ver con experimentar, en todo el mundo, cuarentenas prolongadas y casi universales. Es curioso que al parecer de esto solamente se escaparía, quizá, hacia el futuro China. Este es el sitio donde se originó el virus y donde ya se lo tiene cada vez más controlado y experimentado, sin que el número de muertos y de afectados, a pesar de su magnitud, haya sido realmente catastrófico, por lo menos según se ha reportado. Esto considerando el tamaño enorme de este país, donde vive el 20 % de la población mundial. China ha sido un país de disciplina desde la antigüedad y, al parecer, ya va pasando airosa por su cuarentena y su crisis. Pero me temo que el resto de la humanidad no sabe vivir en cuarentenas muy extensas, casi permanente, en miedo permanente. Existen potenciales y graves consecuencias de naturaleza sicológica, emocional, personal, colectiva. Pienso que deben buscarse formas de evitar que la respuesta a la crisis sea someter al mundo entero a cuarentenas prolongadas. Hay que buscar alternativas creativas.
  76. 76. EL MIEDO, LOS TEMORES Y LA REACTIVIDAD Otra extraña situación es caída universal de la economía, de los ingresos, de los empleos, la quiebra de las empresas, la parálisis de las obras. Todo ello como resultado de la suspensión de todas las actividades por un tiempo, que puede ser excesivo y llegar a sobrepasar la capacidad de recuperación y de respuesta. Muchos generadores de opinión, incluyendo expertos en salud y científicos quieren que las medidas de choque sean definitivas y al menos para los próximos 18 meses. Esta visión parte del temor extremo, de la culpa extrema, del desencanto total, de la derrota en línea. Pienso que las medidas de choque no pueden ser continuas. Con seguridad serán muchos más los muertos si se produce una crisis catastrófica en la economía internacional. Aumentará la pobreza, aumentará la protesta, surgirá el crimen, retrocederán los nuevos empresarios, retrocederá la salud, aumentará la desnutrición; quebrarán muchos, incluyendo los estados y el sistema económico internacional.
  77. 77. EL MIEDO, LOS TEMORES Y LA REACTIVIDAD La unidad y la solidaridad como respuesta sabia Hay que enfocarse en la unidad y en la solidaridad, facilitando los procesos para minimizar los conflictos. Pienso que el conflicto baja las defensas y crea muchas dificultades, especialmente cuando estamos sometidos a restricciones en la libertad, obligados por órdenes de aislamiento, de confinamiento y sometidos miedos relacionados con la muerte y la enfermedad y con la falta de empleo y de actividad. Hay que diseñar mecanismos para que todos ayudemos a los grupos sociales menos favorecidos, que pueden ser los más expuestos también. La gente es la luz a la salida del túnel
  78. 78. EL MIEDO, LOS TEMORES Y LA REACTIVIDAD La unidad y la solidaridad como respuesta sabia Hay que pensar en diversos grupos humanos que pueden reaccionar con desespero ante las crisis, ya que la falta de actividad los va a privar de sus escasos ingresos o el miedo y la impotencia los puede acosar: los vendedores ambulantes; los taxistas; las empleados del servicio doméstico; los que dependen de las redes de mercadeo; los que venden programas de viajes; los empleados de los restaurantes; los empleados de la construcción; los que trabajan independientemente; los que viven del rebusque; los habitantes de la calle; los deportistas y los que hacen gimnasia; también los prisioneros y muchos más grupos. Cada grupo merece un diseño; cada grupo merece atención. Cada grupo es parte de la solución
  79. 79. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Pienso que las medidas de choque actuales, han sido en general adecuadas. Pero deberían terminarse. Deben diseñarse otras estrategias distintas, no sujetas solamente a lo que dictaminen los expertos en salud, sino adoptadas en forma interdisciplinarias, estructuradas con todo el talento y el cuidado, para que se pueda continuar con el funcionamiento del aparato productivo, para que se mantengan el empleo y la actividad. Siento que de esto se está dando cuenta el mundo, y que Colombia también lo va a entender rápidamente. Una de las conclusiones del estudio que acá les presento, basada en el análisis de los datos, es que Colombia está manejando su situación de buena manera y que cuenta con capacidades de respuesta ante la emergencia. Pienso que esta es manejable y mucho menos catastrófica de lo que se había anunciado. (En este sentido es bien interesante el caso de Medellín, que a 60 días del inicio de la epidemia, hoy mayo 1, mantiene su cifra de solo tres muertes que ojalá se mantenga muy baja). Por eso me atrevo a hacer proyecciones como las de la tabla que acabo de presentar al hablar de perspectivas sobre la vida y sobre la muerte. Curiosamente, China va a salir favorecida en este sentido, porque su crisis, aunque severa, no alcanzó a invadir a todo el país ni a destruir su máquina productiva y su economía y se avizora que se va a convertir, cada vez más, en fuente de productos para un mundo debilitado y hambriento de muchos bienes.
  80. 80. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Hay que evitar que el remedio sea peor que la enfermedad hasta el punto de acabar con el paciente. En concreto, hay que enfocarse en las formas en que se van a reactivar la actividad, la producción, la vida. Propongo hacer nuevos diseños, buscar nuevas respuestas. Hago mis propuestas en este sentido. La creatividad para salir del túnel Diseño activo Diseño básico Valorización Análisis numérico Simulaciones Explorar recetas Inyectar refuerzos Medir Entender los esfuerzos y daños Proyectar luces con intensidades y frecuencias variadas Prestar atención a las tradiciones Consultar con la comunidad Lanzar propuestas Cargar Descargar Estudiar las fronteras Conocer los perímetros Elaborar curvas Dar soportes Aplicar palancas y momentos Intuición aplicada. Y ahora, ¿Qué puedo hacer?
  81. 81. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La población más vulnerable Las conclusiones de mi estudio están muy claras. La población más vulnerable es la de los mayores de 60 años, con más del 70 % de las muertes. Revisando los reportes de salud diarios que se generan en Colombia, son especialmente vulnerables aquellos que tienen condiciones previas riesgosas. Mi estudio muestra que se ha llegado a niveles de infección porcentuales en las poblaciones mayores que los que indicaría su participación en la pirámide poblacional en Colombia y especialmente en Bogotá. Esto no es aceptable. Nótese que no ha sucedido en Medellín. Entonces hay mucho por mejorar en este sentido. Hay que enfocarse con toda la energía en evitar que esta población se vea afectada. Esta población sí es capaz de soportar cuarentenas, ya que muchos de ellos ya sienten la soledad y el aislamiento. Es este el momento de reforzar los programas de cuidado y de protección de este sector de la población, en todas las clases sociales. Hay que ser creativos y encontrar formas novedosas de protegerlos del contacto y de atenderlos cuando sean infectados. Hay que explicarles las cosas, hacerlos sentir fuertes y capaces de contribuir y ayudar. Para esto no hay que obligar a que se paralice la actividad de todos los habitantes, una vez que transcurran las actuales cuarentenas.
  82. 82. La población más vulnerable Hay que dar atención inmediata a la población mayor cuando se tengan indicios de que esté afectada. No dejar que entre esta cohorte en cuarentena auto-controlada En cambio, atender sus cuarentenas con cuidados médicos especiales, si es del caso en instalaciones de atención. Darle tratamiento temprano con las medicinas que se están proponiendo y que muestran cierta efectividad. No permitir que esté esta población en cuarentena en un centro de adulto mayor en cercanía con otros adultos. Acelerar las posibilidades de diagnóstico y tratamiento temprano para estas poblaciones. Esto es crítico.
  83. 83. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA El prudente distanciamiento (1) Ya se conocen muchos principios y procesos de distanciamiento social que permiten minimizar los riesgos del contagio. Se pueden diseñar formas de actividad en las cuales se restrinjan los contactos de las personas que tengan síntomas, dirigiéndolas a que estas también entren en cuarentenas para protegerlas y proteger a otras. Se pueden establecer sitios para estas cuarentenas, para los casos en que no haya forma de hacerlas en los hogares. Para el resto de las personas, se debería permitir la actividad sometida a ciertos controles, pero no a una parálisis total. Grupos de inspección pueden acompañar estos procesos en las empresas y en las instituciones. Puede que haya más contagios que si se somete la población total a cuarentena, pero no pareciera ser que sea esto tan catastrófico ya que los sectores afectados en general van a ser capaces de vencer la infección, y no habrá tan gran daño como el que implica la destrucción del sistema económico aunada a los impactos sociales y personales de las cuarentenas radicales extendidas sin límite de tiempo.
  84. 84. Cultura metro Nuestro extraordinario sistema metro, de inmediato ajustó sus espacios y procesos al distanciamiento social. Ojalá se llegue a mayores ocupaciones, ya que el sistema necesita los ingresos esperados de un transporte masivo para funcionar bien
  85. 85. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA El prudente distanciamiento (2) Se tiene creciente evidencia de que es importante para tener buena inmunidad contra el virus el estar expuesto al sol, al flujo libre de aire. Por ello es cuestionable que la cuarentena en espacios cerrados sea tan efectiva como se ha creído y menos que se la continúe indefinidamente en espera de una vacuna o de una cura. Se tiene creciente evidencia de que los niños no son un factor significativo en la transmisión y recepción del virus ni en los efectos negativos. Parece razonable cuestionar que se sigan cerrando los colegios y las escuelas. Pienso que eso estuvo bien ante las situaciones iniciales y de acuerdo con los temores y la información que se tenía. Per hay que revisar estas cosas, ya que el perjuicio es muy alto en muchos sentidos y no está claro que haya beneficio. Ante el uso de máscaras, los protocoles de bioseguridad y la mayor conciencia social, pienso que hay que flexibilizar las exigencias de distanciamiento en el transporte masivo. No veo razonable exigir ocupaciones máximas del 35 %
  86. 86. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La protección personal. El sentido común y la OMS Hace muy pocos días, en plena pandemia desbocada, la OMS advertía en su página web que no era aconsejable utilizar mascarillas o tapabocas, que no estaba comprobado que tuvieran utilidad comprobada para contener los virus emitidos al ambiente al estornudar o toser (ya se dice que simplemente al hablar se emiten) y evitar contagios. Yo naturalmente, no me tragué ese cuento “científico” de la OMS replicado también por las autoridades locales, y logreé conseguir una caja de filtros tapabocas para nuestra protección personal, si bien no del tipo N95 sofisticado que usa el personal de la salud. Tampoco se lo tragó Lucía Galeano, nuestra empleada en el hogar desde hace años, quien desarrolló en pocos días filtros caseros, pero muy bien hechos, para todos nuestros hijos y sus familias, incluyendo los nietos. Hace pocos días la OMS cambió su postura y señaló que sí era bueno usar los filtros en los países que lo consideraran justificable, ya que podrían contribuir a mitigar el contagio, si bien lo dijo señalando que todavía no era clara la evidencia científica y que lo hacía como medida de precaución (que es lo que siempre hemos pensado), lo cual me parece es un intento para justificar su posición anterior. Al fin y al cabo es la OMS, la autoridad. De inmediato las autoridades locales hicieron obligatorio el uso de estos dispositivos en el transporte público. Ya todo el mundo los usa. Nada nuevo, ya que en China y en Asia, a pesar de las dudas científicas de la OMS, se usan desde hace tiempo para mitigar la contaminación ambiental y para ayudar a controlar infecciones, como pude comprobar en un viaje a Nepal ¿Qué otros mitos y posturas científicas del Covid-19 van a caer bajo el peso del sentido común y de la experiencia?
  87. 87. Luz Alba y Enrique, los dos abuelos, nuestro hijo Rodrigo y el nietecito Juan Luis con las máscaras de Lucía Galeano. Mi hijo y yo tenemos puestas caretas plásticas fabricadas por el ingeniero Rubén Ortiz en una impresora 3D de las cuales ha vendido miles en la ciudad.
  88. 88. La protección personal Hay que desarrollar a gran velocidad los sistemas de protección personal (por ejemplo, máscaras y guantes; sistemas de limpieza y de desinfección; sistemas de medición y chequeo de parámetros; sistemas para facilitar el tratamiento y manejo de las personas contagiadas; sistemas de registro actualizado de información y de manejo en línea de datos y de atención) para disminuir el riesgo de contagios. En esta forma se puede facilitar el retorno programado a las actividades y a la recuperación de la economía y la libertad de movimientos. Acá hay amplios espacios para la creatividad personal y empresarial, como se evidencia de numerosos ejemplos que han sido compartidos en los medios.
  89. 89. Sistemas propuestos y creados por la empresa INNAHEALTH Contacto: Alejandro Vargas Gutiérrez, móvil 312 787 82 97 email: emprendedorbavaria@gmail.com
  90. 90. Iniciativa de la empresa de jóvenes ingenieros Ciclo Urbano Fábrica local dedicada a la manufactura de tapaboca y máscaras de protección. Distribuye las caretas diseñadas por el ingeniero Rubén Ortiz
  91. 91. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Los posibles tratamientos Hay que enfocarse en los sistemas de atención, en las posibles terapias y en la curación. Ya se mencionan posibles tratamientos y vacunas. Todo esto hay que activarlo y ensayarlo con la prudencia del caso, pero con la esperanza que aliente los ensayos. Ya salió la noticia (6 de abril, pero anunciada el 21 en la prensa) según la cual el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social, con el aval de Asociación Colombiana de Infectología –ACIN-, precisa que tras encontrar evidencia científica, se considera el uso de la cloroquina e hidroxicloroquina ante la posibilidad de que el personal médico considere su uso para el tratamiento de la COVID-19. Buena noticia, me parece que retrasada innecesariamente ya que desde fines de marzo la FDA había autorizado su uso bajo control médico. De todas maneras se es muy tímido al respecto. El Ministerio de Salud se cura en salud: “La evidencia para el uso de los medicamentos no es lo suficientemente fuerte, pero es algo esperado en el marco de una contingencia por lo cual, si el médico tratante considera su uso, se debe llegar a consenso al interior de la institución tratante y armonizarse con las recomendaciones de sociedades científicas nacionales”. ¿Cuántos se atreven y qué tan complejo es esto?
  92. 92. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Fortaleciendo los sistemas inmunológicos Pienso que ya se tiene certeza de que la respuesta positiva a los virus tiene que ver no solamente con lo peligroso que es el virus, sino también con las defensas de las personas (y de las sociedades) ante su ataque, con base en su fortaleza, en su estado físico, mental, espiritual e inmunológico. Hay una gran riqueza de métodos para fortalecer la salud y el sistema de respuesta propio de cada persona, con base en numerosos productos naturales y también elaborados por el hombre; con base en diversas técnicas y herramientas (la oración, la meditación, las rutinas de yoga y del chi kung, las caminatas en la naturaleza, la contemplación, la música, la lectura, las conversaciones). De esto se habla poco o no se menciona a nivel de Salud Pública, seguramente porque se considera que no se cuenta con evidencia científica. Es una lástima, pues puede tener un impacto muy significativo. Así que propongo que utilicemos todos los medio a nuestro favor.
  93. 93. El equipo de científicos, conformado por Óscar Franco, Nathalia González y Valentina González, del Instituto de Medicina Social y Preventiva de la Universidad de Berna, en Suiza, utilizó métodos matemáticos para elaborar un modelo de predicción del curso del Covid-19 en Colombia según las medidas de mitigación que se tomen, con el fin de facilitar la toma de decisiones del Gobierno y proteger al máximo a la población. En el caso más favorable se esperaban 32.140 infecciones y 1.198 muertes Acá hemos visto la realidad. Al 18 de abril tuvo el país 3.621 infectados (8,7 veces menos que la predicción favorable) y 206 muertes (7,2 veces menos). Proyecciones y realidades
  94. 94. El Ministerio de Salud a través del INS tiene proyecciones de casos, uso de hospitales y muertes para cada una de las ciudades, entre ellas Medellín. Estas han estado muy por encima de los valores reales, como se indica en la tabla. Esto indica, me parece, que el país ha respondido muy bien y que hay que migrar hacia nuevas estrategias basadas en impactos menores del contagio y sus impactos para nuestra región y para Medellín. Predicciones y realidades al día 45 desde el inicio para Medellín según modelo del INS favorable probable peor Real casos 2.616 78.868 493.057 219 muertes 30 900 5.751 2 Proyecciones y realidades
  95. 95. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Reporte desde Hong Kong Hablando de tapabocas y Asia, les comparto una preciosa crónica compartida por mi amigo de las Comunidades EAS José Carlos el pasado 25 de marzo y escrita por su esposa Marissa Reyes-Bezanilla, fenomenal y bella escritora y fotógrafa ¡ME TAPARON LA BOCA! (1) “Como te ves me vi, y como me ves, te verás” -me decía mi abuela para infinidad de situaciones de la vida, y parecería que ahora, amarrado a la estafeta del coronavirus, nos estamos pasando este refrán de país a país. Últimamente me han preguntado mucho cómo vamos en Hong Kong y qué puedo compartir con quienes están apenas empezando con este tema en otros lugares; así que desde la perspectiva de una ciudadana común y sin ningún tipo de autoridad en la materia, les cuento un poco: Cuando llegamos a vivir a HK hace 8 años, el ver a mucha gente con tapabocas nos llamaba la atención; pronto entendimos que por la exagerada densidad de población de esta ciudad, más la fuerte experiencia del SARS de hacía unos años, todo el que se siente aunque sea un poco enfermo o débil de vías respiratorias, lleva puesta la mascarilla en público; sí por protegerse, pero sobre todo por no contagiar a otros.
  96. 96. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA ¡ME TAPARON LA BOCA! (2) El hecho de que en enero anunciaran que el virus nuevo que venía de Wuhan podría llegar a HK y por tanto habría que tomar medidas, (con solo 15 casos) fue suficiente para que la gente -como si recordaran las órdenes de la maestra de primaria- tomara distancia de inmediato. Se dispuso que el asueto del año nuevo chino se extendería un par de semanas más, luego el Ministerio de Educación habló de retrasar el regreso a clases hasta mediados de febrero, y que las clases serían en línea. Se cerraron museos, centros deportivos, salas de conciertos, bibliotecas, galerías, oficinas de correo, juzgados/cortes y otras más de gobierno; muchas empresas organizaron el trabajo desde casa, se cancelaron festivales, conciertos, torneos deportivos (vaya, se cancelaron los Rugby Sevens, que aquí son casi fiesta patronal) y al día de hoy, 17 de marzo, casi a dos meses de haber iniciado, los chicos siguen con escuela en línea por lo pronto hasta el 20 de abril, picándose un poco los ojos por supuesto, pero la ciudad (de casi 8 millones de personas y siendo frontera con China continental) cuenta con 155 casos de contagios y 4 muertes, siendo casi todos adultos mayores y con enfermedades previas. LA DISCIPLINA COMO MARAVILLA HUMANA En ningún momento se ha hablado de aislamiento bajo pena de ley. De hecho, mucha gente siguió activa, saliendo con todos los cuidados. Nunca se cerraron restaurantes, bares, incluso comercios. Sin embargo, Sólo con recomendarlo, la gente lo acató, así como el frecuente lavado de manos y el uso de las mascarillas, que hace unos meses representaban militancia en las protestas pero que se volvieron obligación cívico humana, por cuidado personal y del otro.
  97. 97. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA ¡ME TAPARON LA BOCA! (3) Desde niña crecí con el tema de lavarme las manos constantemente, así que no ha sido problema aumentar la frecuencia y duración, pero confieso que a muchos (MUCHOS) extranjeros nos ha costado buen trabajo esto de usar el tapabocas y dejarnos de saludar con beso y abrazo (MUCHO TRABAJO), ¿qué no se supone que los abrazos fuertes y prolongados conectan corazones, generan endorfinas y por ende fortalecen el sistema inmune?... (¡¿cómo hacemos los kinestésicos, y latinos?!) así que al principio lo seguíamos haciendo un poco por costumbre (y necesidad) arraigada, y otro poco por considerar que quizás aquí exageraban la nota del cuidado; pero al paso de las semanas, conforme vemos cómo se ha esparcido el virus en otros lugares donde han tardado en implementar controles, ¡me han tapado la boca más que con solo una mascarilla! y ahora la llevo casi por mostrar más respeto y menos juicio proveniente de la ignorancia. Es como llegar a su casa y ver que todos se quitan los zapatos antes de entrar; no son mis costumbres de origen, pero me sumo; estoy en SU casa. EL EGOÍSMO NO ES ENDÉMICO, ES GLOBAL; PERO TIENE CURA. He hablado antes sobre lo que me molesta ver el abuso en la compra de productos, que provoca que otros no tengan ni lo elemental (papel de baño, gel antibacterial, jabones, arroz, etc); al llevar de más, simplemente me estoy llevando lo de otros, y eso no se vale. Me apena que lo vimos aquí y lejos de mostrarlo como mal ejemplo a los demás, lo vemos repetido en tantos países. Ahora los anaqueles están de nuevo llenos, la escasez la generamos con nuestro miedo y egoísmo. El abastecimiento regresa, siempre hay para todos. Llevemos lo necesario y por favor ¡COMPARTAMOS!
  98. 98. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA ¡ME TAPARON LA BOCA! (4) LO MEJOR DE NUESTROS DÍAS DE pseudo ENCIERRO Aparte del respiro que está teniendo el planeta, del desacelere de la rutina diaria (aunque mi cámara estaba a punto de salir corriendo sola a la calle si yo no salía a tomar fotos) y de la convivencia familiar, fue un regalo que no pasaba un día sin recibir una llamada o mensaje preguntando cómo estábamos o a qué dirección nos podían mandar una caja de mascarillas. La bolsa que me dió una amiga compartiéndome Kleenex, alcohol y mascarillas, lo sentí como un abrazo; la amistad y la generosidad no tienen por qué cancelarse ni posponerse. Los italianos me tienen conquistada con sus verbenas/conciertos desde sus balcones (¡qué impacto que todos tienen por lo menos tienen un acordeón o pandero en casa!), los españoles se asoman por la ventana cada noche a ovacionar en agradecimiento a los trabajadores de salud, y así cada cultura va manifestándose en su forma de conectar desde el aislamiento. Una llamada, un mensaje por whatsapp, aprovechar la salida al super para ofrecerle al vecino si necesita algo… eso a nadie le quita y a todos nos aporta. Hoy, 22 de abril, Hong Kong, que es una ciudad cosmopolita y tiene una población de 7,4 millones, registra 1.036 casos, 4 muertes (0,5 muertes por 1M) con 70 días de contagio. En Bogotá, con población similar, hay 1.836 casos, 77 muertes (10,2 muertes por 1M). Medellín, con población de 2,5 millones, presenta 232 casos, 2 muertes ( 0,8 muertes por 1M). Esto con 50 días de contagio. Algo tenemos que aprender.
  99. 99. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA ¡ME TAPARON LA BOCA! (5) LOS COLATERALES Tomarnos por sorpresa, retarnos a saber estar en casa, limpiar el cielo de contaminación, reconocernos vulnerables todos, sacudir la economía (que de por sí nuestro modelo no es sustentable para este mundo; hay millones que viven al día y no pueden darse el lujo de quedarse en casa, si es que la tienen), acercarnos a los que están lejos y cerca, preocuparnos por su bienestar y unirnos en una sola causa, ponernos creativos, terminar proyectos abandonados, contener la gratificación inmediata a la que estamos acostumbrados, desarrollar paciencia y recordar que nuestros abuelos vivieron guerras, migraciones, revoluciones (con muuuchos hijos y sin ayuda) y se volvieron medio “de hierro”, y a nosotros nos toca lidiar con ambigüedad y unas semanas en casa… VAMOS DE SALIDA Por lo menos eso parece, y las calles tienen más gente y el metro de pronto se alcanza a sentir medio lleno; aunque el mundo por su redondez, da muchas vueltas y ahora nos acaban de anunciar que todo el que llegue a HK, tendrá que aislarse en cuarentena, (cuarentena en cuaresma... curioso , ¿no?) pues irónicamente los nuevos casos han venido de fuera, “hacia China”. …pero vamos de salida, y vamos levantando la cabeza y eso siempre trae esperanza. Quiero creer que esta esperanza también va atada a la estafeta que nos seguimos pasando (con guantes, o por lo menos con las manos bien lavadas).
  100. 100. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La importancia del diagnóstico Hay que acelerar los procesos para diagnosticar las infecciones. Esto debe ser una gran prioridad. Como se desprende de los datos acá presentados, Colombia ha ido avanzando, está al 1 de mayo en 2057 muestras por 1M de habitantes, pero se está muy por debajo de los índices que se observan en muchos países, que sobrepasan los 30.000. Hay que tratar de poner en marcha los sistemas de muestreo rápido destinados al estudio estadístico de la población en general y no solamente al estudio de los casos sintomáticos y sus esferas de influencia. Al respecto les comparto un resumen de una comunicación que enviamos desde la Sociedad Antioqueña de Ingenieros y Arquitectos, que actualmente presido, a las autoridades locales, en la cual sugerimos que se dé el paso. Los índices en mayo 1 en el departamento son del orden de 2.200 muestras por 1M de habitantes, de las cuales el 3.3 % ha resultado positivo (un número bajo, afortunadamente).
  101. 101. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Muestreos rápidos Dado que ya se cuenta en el mundo con ensayos rápidos para el Covid-19, se propone: • Traer con urgencia al menos 10 muestreadores (ojalá 20 o más) similares al equipo ID NOWTM platform para realizar muestreos con el sistema ID NOW COVID-19 test de la compañía ABBOTT u otros semejantes. • Utilizar los equipos de manera ambulatoria haciendo recorridos durante 16 horas por la ciudad (metro y metroplús y sistemas asociados, supermercados, plazas de mercado, centro de la ciudad, barrios populares, algunas unidades residenciales, hospitales y centros de salud, entre otros) para tomar muestras a personas al azar, obviamente en forma voluntaria. Si cada equipo registra por ejemplo 5 muestras por hora y se cuenta con 10 equipos, se tendrían unas 800 muestras diarias. • Extender esto a los municipios del Valle de Aburrá, del oriente cercano y del Urabá, y a otros, según las posibilidades y el número de equipos disponibles. • Registrar la información básica. Sitios. Indicador de aglomeración de las personas. Resultados del test. Datos de la persona (edad, síntomas, oficio, dirección, cédula, datos de contacto, etc., para posibles seguimientos y trazabilidad si registra positivo el análisis). • Hacer análisis estadísticos diarios de la información recogido. • Utilizar la información como una de las bases para permitir activación gradual de la ciudad o para restricciones adicionales, si fuera del caso. • Compartir los datos y la metodología con otras zonas del país y del mundo. • Estos métodos de pueden utilizar en empresas y entidades que tengan la capacidad y buen número de empleados, para facilitar sus actividades y contribuir a evitar el contagio.
  102. 102. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA Muestreos rápidos Pienso que de esta forma se puede mejora sensiblemente la respuesta de nuestra región a la amenaza del Covid-19 Esta es una forma innovadora y de avanzada en la cual la ciudad (y nuestro departamento) pueden seguir marcando la pauta en innovación y progreso social en el país. Si hay limitaciones presupuestales, se puede hacer una campaña para costear el programa con gran urgencia. Si hay limitaciones de compra por restricciones del país fabricante, se pueden hacer gestiones con las embajadas como ayuda humanitaria.
  103. 103. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La generación de ideas Hay que despertar la imaginación y la creatividad. Hay que lanzar ideas. Defino a la imaginación como la capacidad que todos tenemos para traer imágenes a nuestra conciencia. Esta se estimula cuando aprendemos a sentir otras realidades, cuando nos ponemos en el lugar de personas, seres, objetos, cosas, ideas, conceptos y sentimos cómo se siente esa identificación y cómo se expanden los espacios de nuestra propia capacidad de experimentar, idear y sentir. La SAI ha lanzadop la campaña #IngenieríaViva y #ArquitecturaViva. La campaña busca difundir y multiplicar las iniciativas de personas, instituciones, empresas, universidades y gremios, dirigidas a superar el difícil momento que atraviesa la humanidad. Al mismo tiempo, destacará la historia, el saber y trabajo de la Ingeniería y la Arquitectura que, a pesar de la actual crisis, se mantienen firmes como actividades para el progreso y bienestar de la sociedad.
  104. 104. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La generación de respuestas Hay que despertar la intuición y la creatividad. Hay que hacerse preguntas fundamentales y responderlas Defino a la intuición como la capacidad que todos tenemos para hacernos y hacer preguntas fundamentales, para interrogarse sobre cuestiones esenciales y también para hacer preguntas coyunturales que se refieran a necesidades, a problemas, a emergencias y situaciones especiales. Esta capacidad se estimula cuando nos planteamos preguntas de esta naturaleza. Las podemos poner en el centro de nuestra atención por cierto tiempo. Simbólicamente, pero también prácticamente, las ponemos en el centro de una hoja en blanco, como representación de que no sabemos las respuestas. Con la intuición empezamos a generar respuestas variadas, algunas novedosas, algunas sorprendentes, algunas simples, algunas complejas. Anotamos la esencia de esas respuestas mediante frases, esquemas, dibujos, símbolos. Eso lo hacemos llenando la hoja en blanco. Para facilitar este proceso, podemos responder experimentando diversa realidades, poniéndonos en esos puntos de vista y respondiendo desde allí. Estos se puede hacer en grupo. Se abren así grandes espacios creativos.
  105. 105. ¿Cómo frenar el contagio? Lavando las vías respiratorias Avisando y advirtiendo si creo que estoy contagiado Actuando con rapidez si me doy cuentaCon sistemas de atención ambulantes separados de los hospitales Entrenando personal paramédico en los barrios y en la empresas Con tratamientos y medicina alternativa Con tratamientos en desarrollo Ejemplo de trabajo intuitivo
  106. 106. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La generación de proyectos Hay que despertar la creación. Hay que proponer y desarrollar proyectos Defino a la creación como la manifestación explícita y directa de la creatividad, que se manifiesta con nuestra capacidad de hacer declaraciones prácticas y de relacionarlas con soluciones a los problemas que deseamos resolver. Esta capacidad se estimula cuando nos atrevemos a generar frases completas expresadas en primera persona (personal o grupal), con un verbo activo conjugado ojalá en presente, apoyadas las frases con complementos que den sensación de realismo a la situación propuesta. La frase, o declaración creativa, es el inicio del proceso de la creación. Se genera con nuestras intenciones, debidamente sintonizadas con las necesidades y los problemas. Para sentir estos impulsos, es importante sentir la presencia en nosotros de diferentes puntos de vista, utilizando la imaginación y la intuición. Doy un ejemplo de ello en el siguiente esquema, que se basa, para las declaraciones que coloco, en el trabajo intuitivo que acabo de proponer.
  107. 107. Declaraciones para estimular los proyectos creativos Lavando las vías respiratorias Soy consciente de mi cuerpo. Lo observo y actúo cuando advierto evidencias de infección Actúo de inmediato. Conozco los sitios de atención y las rutinas aconsejables Escogemos posibles sitios para atención ambulante y elaboramos los diseños correspondientes y buscamos posibles ejecutores Diseñamos rutinas de entrenamiento de personal paramédico en los barrios y en la empresas y los ponemos en marcha Consulto y leo sobre terapias alternativas y las ensayo si las veo aplicables, para fortalecer mi salud y mi estado mental Conozco lo básico de los desarrollos que se están haciendo en el mundo y estoy listo para discutirlos con mis médicos en caso necesario Ejemplo de declaraciones creativas y proyectos
  108. 108. LA CREATIVIDAD COMO RESPUESTA La observación y el desarrollo de la conciencia responsable Hay que despertar la responsabilidad creativa, basada en la observación y el aprecio por las situaciones, por las personas, por la región y por el país, por nuestras familias y comunidades. Defino a la observación como la capacidad de darse cuenta, de crecer en el sentido cósmico, de desarrollar los estados de conciencia superiores y de mantener la atención alerta y despierta. La atención es la energía creativa. Se pone en riesgo cuando nos dejamos arrastrar de la reactividad y de la negatividad. Esta capacidad se estimula dándonos la oportunidad de contar con espacios de tranquilidad, de pausa, de contacto con la belleza, con la naturaleza. Esto se facilita con la meditación, la oración, la contemplación, las caminatas, la escucha activa, la música, el arte y las conversaciones en las cuales se comparten los temas con amplitud y respeto y admiración por los distintos puntos de vista, dejando de lado actitudes de recriminación y procesos de victimización y de búsqueda de culpables. Elaborar un poema es una forma de observación y de meditación. Igualmente elaborar un ensayo. O preparar una charla.
  109. 109. El virus y el Tao En un bosque de la china, la chinita se perdió; y como yo andaba perdido, nos encontramos los dos. Así reza una canción que cantan los niños. Eso era lo que sabíamos de la China en los tiempos pasados. Ahora todo nos llega de ese lejano país, realmente tan cercano hoy, hasta la moderna plaga que nos aflige, que nos tiene encerrados en prisión domiciliaria. Así pienso mientras escribo estos versos buscando inspiración que ilumine las palabras, buscando alguna luz. Entonces recuerdo a Lao Tse, contemplo el Tao, camino, la vía. Este regalo de sabiduría de la China que nos puede inspirar para resolver la nueva encrucijada. Hay que encontrar la unidad de los opuestos, seguir la marcha, con frescos alientos, encontrando en el camino la energía Así resuelvo estos versos, como en la canción infantil, y yo que sí, y ella que no,
  110. 110. MUCHAS GRACIAS POR SU AMABLE ATENCIÓN Y POR SU LECTURA, COMENTARIOS Y DIVULGACIÓN A ESTE TRABAJO Enrique Posada Restrepo eposadar@yahoo.com

×