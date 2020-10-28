Cryptocurrencies have marked its position in the trading market with its clear-cut features. It is important to keep the transactions in any business highly secured so that to avoid any kind of fraudster activities. Cryptocurrencies are highly secured as it runs in a decentralized system, i.e. It outshines the role of third parties and allow the customers a medium for the transactions between two parties. Nowadays, most businesses rely on the digital currency because of its ease of use, high security etc. In the network marketing industry, the use of the digital currency plays a vital role. Cryptocurrency in direct selling program has eventually modified the trading market by reducing the financial issues occurring in an MLM industry.

Epixel Cryptocurrency MLM Software introduces with advanced business intelligent tools to market your crypto coin in the trading market. It offers a customized platform and automated tools to reach out more customers by creating a distributor network all over the world and also give a value to crypto coin by providing payout with the same digital currency. Along with that Epixel also provides additional features such as Live cryptocurrency price analysis, Payout compression, Internationalization tools, Sales trackers, Spilling preference tools, Multi-wallet integration etc.