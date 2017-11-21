Live in context-technology 2017

LIVE IN CONTEXT RESEARCH BRINGING AUTHENTIC LIVE AD EXPOSURE TO YOUR RESEARCH 1
IN CONTEXT RESEARCH Personal Newsfeed Public Newsfeed Hidden Trial + Controlled Exposure Broad Platform Support Device Agn...
PERSONAL NEWS FEED ENABLING A FULLY PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCE VIA IOS AND ANDROID APP The ad is shown in a LIVE realistic pe...
Start in mobile browser Link to App Store In app start instructions Login to live platform Test ad is injected live ENABLI...
NO APPLICATION DOWNLOAD NECESSARY Respondents do not need to download any app or extension but use their default device br...
Start in mobile browser No app download No login necessary Original look and feel Multiformat IN BROWSER EXPERIENCE - NO A...
THE SYNTHESIS OF AUTHENTICITY AND HIGH PANEL ACCEPTANCE + FULL SCREEN EXPERIENCE Full live platform experience PERSONAL NE...
MOBILE APPS IN-BROWSER REPLICATION Description The eye square mobile apps show the real live platform to the respondents a...
The new user guidance feature makes sure that respondents find and watch the ad by scrolling it into view and showing cont...
DESKTO P MOBIL E DESKTO P MOBIL E Facebook Platfor m YouTube Instagram LinkedIn Twitter PERSONAL NEWSFEED PUBLIC NEWSFEED ...
As target audiences consume digital media across all device classes, valid research needs to mirror these device choices. ...
Case Study AD Pretesting Telecommunication
Product Automated In Context Pre-tests on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter Client Telecommunications corporation Project peri...
SHORT FACTS Client background The client, a multinational telecommunications corporation is investing heavily in digital a...
Eye square works in cooperation with a Kantar research company to provide the client with a fully automated pre-tests solu...
In-context testing of Facebook ads Respondents are directed to the Facebook website. They are asked to log into their own ...
The eye square – In Context testing software allows ad testing on live websites. How it works: • The participants of an on...
Behavioral metrics and analysis RESULTS The following slides illustrate the behavioral metrics and analysis that is perfor...
The Viewer Retention represents the maintained interest of the respondents in different parts of the video ad. It is expre...
Viewer Retention Numberofviewers[%] Percent of video viewed Percentofvideoviewed[%ofvideotime] Layering the Viewer Retenti...
Viewer Retention Numberofviewers[%] Background on classification While “Percent of video viewed” is an easy to use measure...
Online ad formats typically provide several features that let users interact with the ad. Each ad feature (e.g. share, lik...
Interactivity funnel The interactivity funnel diagram in the eye square report shows 5 interactivity metrics side by side....
Than Ephraim (Jeff) Bander Chief Revenue Officer bander@eye-square.com 917.523.0007
