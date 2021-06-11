Successfully reported this slideshow.
Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability Corporate Overview
America's Oldest, a History of Innovation
Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability 3 Custom Battery Packs Flex & Rigid-Flex PCBs High Reliability S...
Global Operations
Our Customers - The Top Global OEMs in Growth Industries
Who Are We?
How We Get You to Market Faster!
We Manage All of the Pieces of the Puzzle.
Design Centers & Technical Support
Inventory Management
The Numbers Tell Our Story...
The Difference is Measureable
Thank You
Epec Corporate Overview – 2021

Epec Engineered Technologies is the ideal choice for an OEM seeking customized product solutions from a focused and agile partner having supported over 5,000 customers across all sectors of the electronics industry. By providing highly experienced technical resources, a proven manufacturing platform and the fastest delivery in the industry, we are able to provide cost effective and innovative solutions that deliver the highest reliability products to the market faster.

  1. 1. Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability Corporate Overview Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability March 2021
  2. 2. Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability 2 America's Oldest, a History of Innovation  Privately held company, established in 1952.  Estimated 2021: Sales: US$60 Million ($46M in 2020)  167 employees worldwide (134 – North America, 30 – Asia, 3 – Europe)  Design and manufacture customized, build-to-print, performance-critical products for all sectors of the electronics industry.  Leading provider of printed circuit boards, custom battery packs, energy efficient fans & motors, cable assemblies, RF/Microwave filter products, flexible heaters and high reliability SMART user interfaces.  Integrated supply chain management solutions to handle the complexity of today’s global marketplace while making sure that every order is being manufactured at the “right” factory.
  3. 3. Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability 3 Custom Battery Packs Flex & Rigid-Flex PCBs High Reliability SMART User Interfaces Flexible Heaters Energy Efficient Fans & Motors Printed Circuit Boards Cable Assemblies RF/Microwave Filter Products Our Products
  4. 4. Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability 4 Global Operations New Bedford, MA  Corporate HQ  US Warehousing  Battery Production  Test and Inspection Lab  Quality Management  User Interface/Cable Mfg  Product Management  CAD/CAM Engineering  RF Development Lab  HALT/HASS Testing Dallas, TX  PCB Manufacturing  ITAR & Military  Rigid, Flex and Rigid-Flex Southbridge, MA Machining Center  Milling  Turning  High Speed Drilling  Boring  CNC and Manual Ops Toronto, Canada  Flex PCB Engineering  Sales Office Shenzhen, China  Logistics Center  Production for: • Battery Packs • PCBs – Flex & Rigid • Cable Assemblies • User Interfaces • Flexible Heaters • Fans & Motors  Quality Management  CAD/CAM Engineering  Asia Sales Office and Warehousing Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, UK  Fan Development Lab  EU Warehousing  Motor Test Facility Taoyuan, Taiwan  PCB Production  Quality Management Hong Kong  Shipping Consolidation Operations Center
  5. 5. Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability 5 Our Customers - The Top Global OEMs in Growth Industries
  6. 6. Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability 6 Who Are We? Epec Engineered Technologies designs and manufactures custom build-to-print electronics. Our solutions provide a cost savings, technical resource or delivery advantage for our customers.
  7. 7. Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability 7 How We Get You to Market Faster! Price and Schedule Concept/Design Development Complete Document Package OEM Approval BID Traditional Design-Bid-Production Process Production Potential mismatch between product features and production costs RESULTS IN Time Delays and Higher Costs OEM Design Manufacturing EPEC Design-Production Process Production Concept/Design Development Complete Document Package OEM Approval PROJECT TIMELINE Price and Schedule OEM EPEC Design Products quickly to market at the right price before your competition.
  8. 8. Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability 8 We Manage All of the Pieces of the Puzzle. Utilizing our in-house technical teams, we manage all of the details to help our customers get to market faster. Certifications UN 38.3/DOT UL/IEC ITAR FDA Many Others Supply Chain Approved Factories Investment in Asia Supplier Management Component Mgmt. ERP/Inventory Planning Cost Leverage Software/Firmware Updates Design Mechanical/Electrical PCB Layout Enclosures Hard & Soft Tooling Production Fixtures Software/Firmware Functional Test Programs DFM Manufacturing Domestic Facilities Asia Manufacturing Work Instructions Test Protocols & Fixtures Prototypes/Pre-Production Cost Control Product Lifecycle Mgmt.(PLM)
  9. 9. Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability 9 Design Centers & Technical Support  Battery Pack & Power Management – New Bedford, MA  SMART User Interfaces – New Bedford, MA  Fans & Motors – Wales, UK  PCBs – New Bedford, MA & Shenzhen, China  Flex & Rigid-Flex – Toronto, Canada  Cable Assemblies – New Bedford, MA  RF/Microwave Filter Products – New Bedford, MA  Flexible Heaters – New Bedford, MA  PCB Manufacturing – Dallas, TX  CNC Machining – Southbridge, MA Our engineering and design teams are ready to help our customers create world-class and cost-effective product solutions.
  10. 10. Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability 10 Inventory Management  Customer requirements are always unique and customized; therefore, our inventory management system must accommodate for this type of environment.  We Offer: – Kanban – Consignment – JIT Programs – Blanket Orders – Customer Fulfillment – Bonded Warehousing – Kitting – Safety Stock – Other Flexible Solutions
  11. 11. Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability 11 The Numbers Tell Our Story... 2,500 Active Customers Produce Over 20,000 Part Numbers/Year 24/7 Engineering & Technical Assistance Real-Time Access for Customers Manage Over 500 NPI Projects Every Year State-of-the-Art DFARS Compliant IT Infrastructure Technical Team with over 30 Years of Product Experience
  12. 12. Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability 12 The Difference is Measureable 1. Quicker Delivery - Epec's technology infrastructure and people, including the Asian and US based operations, manufacturing, quality and engineering teams, enable jobs to get started the same day the order is received with no delays due to 24/7 coverage. 2. World-Class Designs – With industry leading technical resources for all of our product groups, our design and engineering group works with customers to help minimize unit production costs of finished products, reduce project risks and speed time to market. 3. Better Quality - Epec ensures higher levels of quality through actual investment in all of our processes. Whether it is our 10+ people strong quality organization in Asia equipping our tech centers with the latest tech gear to test parts, or our continuous improvement auditing process, real investment is made to ensure quality. 4. Flexibility - Each of our manufacturing facilities has been selected for their best-in-class niche product, delivery and technology solutions ensuring our optimal facility is building every order.
  13. 13. Manufacturing That Eliminates Risk & Improves Reliability 13 Thank You Check out our website at www.epectec.com. For more information email sales@epectec.com. Stay Connected with Epec Engineered Technologies Follow us on our social media sites for continuous technical updates and information:

