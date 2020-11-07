Successfully reported this slideshow.
unir.n et Transformación digital educativa Noviembre 2020 @mjgsm #MicrosoftEduLAB_UNIR
Pilares 01 Liderazgo y gobernanza 04 Prácticas de evaluación 02 Prácticas de enseñanza y aprendizaje 05 Contenido y curríc...
Pilares 07Infraestructuras Equipos y conectividad 08Referencia Marco Europeo DigCompOrg. Fuente: https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/...
Liderazgo y Gobernanza Resumen Papel del equipo directivo en la integración y uso eficaz de las tecnologías digitales por ...
Enseñanza y Aprendizaje Resumen Las prácticas de enseñanza-aprendizaje asumen fundamentalmente dos roles importantes que a...
Desarrollo Profesional Resumen La tecnología educativa influye en una doble vertiente: • Organización digitalmente compete...
Evaluación Resumen Tres niveles principales en lo referente a cómo la tecnología afecta institucionalmente a la evaluación...
Contenido y Currículo Resumen Un centro digitalmente competente tiene que articular dinámicas y mecanismos que incluyan la...
Colaboración y Networking Resumen La competencia digital promueve y, al mismo tiempo, se basa en la construcción de conoci...
Infraestructuras Resumen La infraestructura tecnológica ha de definirse de manera coherente con el marco pedagógico y el p...
¿Cómo contribuye un ecosistema educativo digital a que un centro se convierta en una organización digitalmente competente?...
Holístico Aborda los 7 pilares de un plan digital de centro Tiene en cuenta a la comunidad educativa al completo Ofrece op...
muchas gracias.
Transformación digital educativa

Presentación de apoyo para charla en el evento de inauguración de la academia de Microsoft en UNIR, #MicrosoftEduLAB_UNIR, del 5 de noviembre de 2020.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
Transformación digital educativa

  1. 1. unir.n et Transformación digital educativa Noviembre 2020 @mjgsm #MicrosoftEduLAB_UNIR
  2. 2. Pilares 01 Liderazgo y gobernanza 04 Prácticas de evaluación 02 Prácticas de enseñanza y aprendizaje 05 Contenido y currículo 03 Desarrollo profesional 06 Colaboración y networking pág. 01
  3. 3. Pilares 07Infraestructuras Equipos y conectividad 08Referencia Marco Europeo DigCompOrg. Fuente: https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/digcomporg /framework pág. 02
  4. 4. Liderazgo y Gobernanza Resumen Papel del equipo directivo en la integración y uso eficaz de las tecnologías digitales por toda la organización con respecto a su misión y a sus actividades de enseñanza/aprendizaje. ¿El centro educativo tiene una estrategia digital? ¿Se revisan los resultados del uso de la tecnología digital en el centro? ¿Son los beneficios y desafíos de dicho uso comentados abiertamente? ¿Las tecnologías educativas se utilizan para hacer que el aprendizaje sea más efectivo? Preguntas pág. 03
  5. 5. Enseñanza y Aprendizaje Resumen Las prácticas de enseñanza-aprendizaje asumen fundamentalmente dos roles importantes que afectan a las prácticas de las personas que enseñan y aprenden en nuestras instituciones educativas: • Son parte de las herramientas y del entorno tecnológico del que deberían aprovecharse los miembros de nuestra comunidad. • Ayudan a expandir las posibilidades de las estrategias didácticas que ponemos en marcha. ¿Están los docentes del centro implicados en el desarrollo de la estrategia digital? ¿El alumnado aprende a utilizar la información digital de forma crítica? ¿Se utilizan las tecnologías digitales para probar nuevas formas de enseñanza-aprendizaje, implicar activamente al alumnado, favorecer la inclusión y afrontar las necesidades individuales del alumnado, promover la creatividad del alumnado y la colaboración entre el alumnado? Preguntas pág. 04
  6. 6. Desarrollo Profesional Resumen La tecnología educativa influye en una doble vertiente: • Organización digitalmente competente con miembros más competentes digitalmente a todos los niveles, tanto para usar tecnología como para enseñar con tecnología, y para ello es fundamental su desarrollo profesional. • Escuelas que aprenden a través del desarrollo de sus ecologías de aprendizaje, materializadas en sus Entornos Personales de Aprendizaje (PLE) y sus Entornos Organizacionales de Aprendizaje (OLE). ¿Existen posibilidades de desarrollo profesional en el propio centro? ¿Existen posibilidades de desarrollo profesional fuera del propio centro? Preguntas pág. 05
  7. 7. Evaluación Resumen Tres niveles principales en lo referente a cómo la tecnología afecta institucionalmente a la evaluación: • La evaluación y la certificación de los aprendizajes de los estudiantes. • La evaluación de los programas y procesos de enseñanza que llevamos a cabo dentro de las instituciones a través de analíticas de aprendizaje. ¿La evaluación se lleva a cabo desde un enfoque competencial? ¿Las tecnologías digitales son utilizadas para la autoevaluación y la evaluación entre pares? ¿El alumnado utiliza las tecnologías digitales para documentar su aprendizaje? ¿Se valora la competencia digital que el alumnado adquiere fuera del propio centro? Preguntas pág. 06
  8. 8. Contenido y Currículo Resumen Un centro digitalmente competente tiene que articular dinámicas y mecanismos que incluyan la producción y utilización de contenidos en red, preferiblemente abiertos; la creación de espacios para visualizar esos contenidos, acciones para promover su uso y la acción de compartirlos dentro y fuera del centro. Se trata de poner en valor los productos desarrollados en el centro educativo, tanto los analógicos (por ejemplo, murales) como los digitales que hacen uso de las herramientas y servicios digitales. ¿Los docentes crean contenido digital? ¿Se tienen en cuenta las licencias de uso y, en la medida de lo posible, se utiliza contenido digital libre, con licencias abiertas? ¿El alumnado aprende aspectos relativos al uso adecuado de las fuentes (evitando plagio)? ¿Las tecnologías digitales se utilizan teniendo en cuenta su carácter transversal e integral? ¿Crea el alumnado contenido digital? ¿El alumnado desarrolla su competencia digital desde todas las áreas o materias? Preguntas pág. 07
  9. 9. Colaboración y Networking Resumen La competencia digital promueve y, al mismo tiempo, se basa en la construcción de conocimiento común dentro de la organización y la apertura a las aportaciones que otros agentes externos pueden hacer a la competencia de la institución educativa. ¿Hay intercambio de información sobre el uso de las tecnologías digitales dentro de la propia organización? ¿El profesorado participa en redes de desarrollo profesional? ¿Se utilizan diversas herramientas de comunicación dentro y más allá de la propia comunidad educativa? Preguntas pág. 08
  10. 10. Infraestructuras Resumen La infraestructura tecnológica ha de definirse de manera coherente con el marco pedagógico y el proyecto educativo del centro. Solo esta subordinación de la tecnología a la pedagogía garantiza una integración sostenible que promueva el aprendizaje. ¿El alumnado utiliza dispositivos digitales personales durante las clases? ¿Se utilizan entornos de aprendizaje digitales? ¿Hay disponibilidad de tecnologías de soporte? ¿El alumnado aprende a comportarse de forma saludable y responsable en su vida digital? ¿La información digital del centro educativo está protegida? Preguntas pág. 09
  11. 11. ¿Cómo contribuye un ecosistema educativo digital a que un centro se convierta en una organización digitalmente competente? Contribución pág. 10
  12. 12. Holístico Aborda los 7 pilares de un plan digital de centro Tiene en cuenta a la comunidad educativa al completo Ofrece oportunidades de desarrollo profesional continuo pág. 11
  13. 13. muchas gracias.

