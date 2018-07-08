-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
For one/two-semester, undergraduate/graduate courses in Pavement Design. This up-to-date text covers both theoretical and practical aspects of pavement analysis and design. It includes some of the latest developments in the field, and some very useful computer software--developed by the author--with detailed instructions.
Author : Yang H. Huang
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Yang H. Huang ( 10✮ )
Link Download : https://lailal34d.blogspot.ru/?book=0131424734
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment