Covers engine technology, electronic engine management, biodiesel fuels, and emissions controls. This title features: material on biodiesel and straight vegetable oil fuels; intensive reviews of troubleshooting procedures; engine repair procedures and tools; turbocharger techniques; and more. It presents advances in diesel technology.
Author : Paul Dempsey
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Paul Dempsey ( 7✮ )
