The Core of Microservice Architecture(First Approach)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Core of Microservice Architecture Our first approach
Agenda The Core of Microservice Architectue? Microservices 101! N-th time! Snack(Coffee please!) Docker 101. Basic Princip...
¿The Core of Microservice Architecture? Our group • Shared knowledge + Logic • Curiosity • Colleages with passion and time...
¿The Core of Microservice Architecture? Brian Torres • Developer • Boss monster player(He is really bad with this one) • C...
¿The Core of Microservice Architecture? What are we looking for? • Learning about new technologies • Share our (working &&...
¿The Core of Microservice Architecture? Searching for the core… What is this? • Core? • Guidelines + Best practices • Tech...
Microservices 101! N-th time! Monoliths! A Little bit of history
Why break the MONOLITH? The application increases, the code increases Only a specific stack Something fails, Everything fa...
What is a MICROSERVICE? • API web • Little code • Connection Enterprise bus • SOAP • Configuration within the code • Proce...
Browsers Apache NGINX Tomcat Application UI Layer Business Layer Database Layer Databases
“¿Y quien podra defendernos?”
Advantages Application UI Layer Booking Service Payment Service Application UI Layer Booking Service Payment Service Fall ...
Advantages API Gateway Payment Service Booking Service API Gateway Payment Service Booking Service
Advantages Application – Java Monolithic UI Layer Booking Service Payment Service What do you think about develop this ser...
API Gateway Payment Service – NodeJS Booking Service - Python Advantages
Application – Java Monolithic UI Layer Booking Service Payment Service Update the booking service Advantages
Disadvantages Handle request between your modules
Disadvantages Multiple databases and transaction management
Testing a microservices-based application can be cumbersome. Disadvantages
Ready micro-services!!! Lily NOW?? Remember.. - Patterns - Several Languages - Pros / Cons
User Manager Image Recognition Mail Management User Manager Image Recognition Mail Management Java Python Kotlin The strat...
Lily User Manager Java Lily User Manager Java Image Manager Python Image Manager Python Mail Manager Kotlin User Manager J...
What is python?
Guido Van Rossum
Why Python? Easy to use Rapid prototyping Great libraries for image processing Create almost anything
Why Python? public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("hello world"); } } print(‘hel...
KOTLIN and MICROSERVICES Open Source, JVM Spring Framework 5.0 support + Spring Boot Interoperability with libraries writt...
Who officially using Kotlin?
Why? • Maturity. • Updates • CPU Business: • Specialists search • The big proyects are written in java Java.. Micro-servic...
Why there are many companies that change to java?
Coincidence?????
The Core of Microservice Architecture(First Approach)
The Core of Microservice Architecture(First Approach)
The Core of Microservice Architecture(First Approach)
The Core of Microservice Architecture(First Approach)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Core of Microservice Architecture(First Approach)

97 views

Published on

This slide set represents an introduction to our meetup group called "The Core of Microservice Architecture"

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Core of Microservice Architecture(First Approach)

  1. 1. The Core of Microservice Architecture Our first approach
  2. 2. Agenda The Core of Microservice Architectue? Microservices 101! N-th time! Snack(Coffee please!) Docker 101. Basic Principles Lily!  Evolution to microservices Python and microservices - Doing Image Recognition ! Kotlin o.O and microservicios – Sending an email and building a batch process! Java and microservices – Dealing with the business and building a profile!
  3. 3. ¿The Core of Microservice Architecture? Our group • Shared knowledge + Logic • Curiosity • Colleages with passion and time to discover new stuff
  4. 4. ¿The Core of Microservice Architecture? Brian Torres • Developer • Boss monster player(He is really bad with this one) • Chamo #1 Manuel Puicon • Developer • Big fan of DB(Not databases.. Dragon Ball) Edith Puclla • DevOps Expert • The only member of the team that is not damaged(But be careful…) German Sanchez • Our Frontend Geek • For a strange reason everybody focus fire him when we are playing any game! xD • Chamo #2 Enyert Viñas • Developer... In love with FP! • Board game and MMORPG big fan • Chamo #3
  5. 5. ¿The Core of Microservice Architecture? What are we looking for? • Learning about new technologies • Share our (working && researching) experience • Build core concepts about microservice architecture • Create a wonderful community
  6. 6. ¿The Core of Microservice Architecture? Searching for the core… What is this? • Core? • Guidelines + Best practices • Tech Tools • Culture(Like always… This is the critical factor
  7. 7. Microservices 101! N-th time! Monoliths! A Little bit of history
  8. 8. Why break the MONOLITH? The application increases, the code increases Only a specific stack Something fails, Everything fail Obligatory escalate everything A development impacts other developments
  9. 9. What is a MICROSERVICE? • API web • Little code • Connection Enterprise bus • SOAP • Configuration within the code • Process Waterfall NOT a microservice • Independent functional component • Independent deploy • Independent scalability • Decentralized management YES a microservice
  10. 10. Browsers Apache NGINX Tomcat Application UI Layer Business Layer Database Layer Databases
  11. 11. “¿Y quien podra defendernos?”
  12. 12. Advantages Application UI Layer Booking Service Payment Service Application UI Layer Booking Service Payment Service Fall Down
  13. 13. Advantages API Gateway Payment Service Booking Service API Gateway Payment Service Booking Service
  14. 14. Advantages Application – Java Monolithic UI Layer Booking Service Payment Service What do you think about develop this service in NodeJS? What do you think about develop this service in Python?
  15. 15. API Gateway Payment Service – NodeJS Booking Service - Python Advantages
  16. 16. Application – Java Monolithic UI Layer Booking Service Payment Service Update the booking service Advantages
  17. 17. Disadvantages Handle request between your modules
  18. 18. Disadvantages Multiple databases and transaction management
  19. 19. Testing a microservices-based application can be cumbersome. Disadvantages
  20. 20. Ready micro-services!!! Lily NOW?? Remember.. - Patterns - Several Languages - Pros / Cons
  21. 21. User Manager Image Recognition Mail Management User Manager Image Recognition Mail Management Java Python Kotlin The strategy
  22. 22. Lily User Manager Java Lily User Manager Java Image Manager Python Image Manager Python Mail Manager Kotlin User Manager Java The reality
  23. 23. What is python?
  24. 24. Guido Van Rossum
  25. 25. Why Python? Easy to use Rapid prototyping Great libraries for image processing Create almost anything
  26. 26. Why Python? public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("hello world"); } } print(‘hello world’)
  27. 27. KOTLIN and MICROSERVICES Open Source, JVM Spring Framework 5.0 support + Spring Boot Interoperability with libraries written in Java
  28. 28. Who officially using Kotlin?
  29. 29. Why? • Maturity. • Updates • CPU Business: • Specialists search • The big proyects are written in java Java.. Micro-services.. Why?
  30. 30. Why there are many companies that change to java?
  31. 31. Coincidence?????

×