how can waste be managed sustainably.pdf

Jan. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views
how can waste be managed sustainably.pdf

Jan. 17, 2023
Healthcare

It's important to note that a sustainable waste management system is one that is integrated, inclusive, and adaptable, and it's based on the principle of the 3R's (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) plus the other methods mentioned above.

It's important to note that a sustainable waste management system is one that is integrated, inclusive, and adaptable, and it's based on the principle of the 3R's (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) plus the other methods mentioned above.

how can waste be managed sustainably.pdf

  1. 1. HOW CAN WASTE BE MANAGED SUSTAINABLY Reduce The most sustainable way to manage waste is to reduce the amount that is produced in the first place 01 Reuse Items that are still in good condition can be reused instead of being thrown away. 02 Recycle Many materials, including paper, metal, plastic, and glass, can be recycled. Recycling conserves natural resources, reduces pollution, and saves energy. 03 Compost Organic waste such as food scraps and yard waste can be composted. 04 Landfill When all the above methods have been exhausted, waste can be sent to a landfill 05 www.enviroproductdestruction.com.au

