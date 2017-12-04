-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Read Read Creative Quilting with Beads: 20+ Projects with Dimension, Sparkle Shine (Valerie Van Arsdale Shrader ) PDF Free PDF Free
Donwload Here http://elibs.softebooklibrary.website/?book= 1454703369
Quilters have expanded the traditional boundaries of their art, embellishing their work with beads, embroidery, and surface design. They, as well as other fiber artists and sewers, will warmly welcome this idea-packed resource that opens up a new realm of creative potential. An illustrated basics section and quilting primer, fun techniques to experiment with, and 24 unique projects created by well-known designers--including a retro-chic throw pillow, miniature wall quilt, and fabric greeting card--will provide quilters with hours of enjoyment, instruction, and inspiration.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment