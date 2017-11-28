Download Download Notes on Hospitals (Florence Nightingale ) PDF Online Ebook Free

Donwload Here http://bit.ly/2k9oPx5

This historic book may have numerous typos and missing text. Purchasers can usually download a free scanned copy of the original book (without typos) from the publisher. Not indexed. Not illustrated. 1863 edition. Excerpt: ...the centre; and the board-room may be under it. It is not uncommon, in small country hospitals, to have a recess or small room leading from the operating theatre, in which the patients remain until they have recovered, or at least recovered the immediate effects of the operation. But it is more and more becoming the practice of the best London hospitals to carry such patients back to their own ward, where it is believed (a belief in which I entirely concur) they have, if the ward is what it should be, better advantages, better chances, better care, nursing, and supervision. Of course there are exceptional cases, as in ovariotomy, trephining, &c., which may require to be by themselves. But this is for the surgeon to decide upon. Operating theatres are best lighted by a good large skylight and a steady northern light from one large window, quite up to the ceiling. There must be no conflicting lights from different windows, and no southern aspect. Now, as the operating theatre is the only room in the hospital which ought to have one sole north light, this is very convenient, because it may occupy a situation which would not do for a ward. We will next consider the application of these principles to the improvement of hospital plans. IV. IMPROVED HOSPITAL PLANS. W1th1n the last few years very considerable advances have been made in hospital architecture in this country. A number of hospitals have been improved and added to on correct principles. Several new hospitals embodying these principles have been built, and the plans of many more are at present under discussion. The subject has also awakened renewed attention abroad; and quite recently two works of great importance have appeared on the subject in Paris. One of these is the...

