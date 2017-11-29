Download Download Dr. Atkins New Diet Revolution (Robert C., M.D. Atkins ) Ebook Free Ebook Free

Designed to catapult your body into a state of fat meltdown, Dr Atkins New Diet Revolution (and the accompanying Dr Atkins Quick & Easy New Diet Cookbook has taken America by storm. It targets insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. The bodies of most overeaters are continually in a state of hyperinsulinism; their bodies are so adept at releasing insulin to help convert excess carbohydrates to fat that there s always too much of the hormone circulating through the body. This puts the body into a bind; it always wants to store fat. Even when people with hyperinsulinism try to lose weight--especially when they cut fat but increase carbohydrate consumption--their efforts will fail. This is why Dr Atkins refers to insulin as "the fat-producing hormone". Dr Atkins diet is extremely low in carbohydrates, which helps to regulate insulin production and decrease circulating insulin; less insulin soon results in less fat storage and fewer food cravings. The diet is far from torturous, though--those who ve tried it attest that hunger is not a part of this plan. Ninety per cent of Dr Atkins patients--more than 25,000 of them--have experienced dramatic weight loss. --Karim Nanji, Amazon.com

