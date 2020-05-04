Selected by Kathy Fagan as a winner of the 2018 National Poetry Series, Eyes Bottle Dark with a Mouthful of Flowers is a debut collection of poems by a dazzling geologist of queer eros.Drunktown, New Mexico, is a place where men ?only touch when they fuck in a backseat.? Its landscape is scarred by violence: done to it, done on it, done for it. Under the cover of deepest night, sleeping men are run over by trucks. Navajo bodies are deserted in fields. Resources are extracted. Lines are crossed. Men communicate through beatings, and football, and sex. In this place, ?the closest men become is when they are covered in blood / or nothing at all.?But if Jake Skeets?s collection is an unflinching portrait of the actual west, it is also a fierce reclamation of a living place?full of beauty as well as brutality, whose shadows are equally capable of protecting encounters between boys learning to become, and to love, men. Its landscapes are ravaged, but they are also startlingly lush with



