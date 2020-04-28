Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Everafter Song (The Evermore Chronicles Book 3) #POPULARBOOK, #KINDLE, #BESTBOOK2020
Book Details Title : Everafter Song (The Evermore Chronicles Book 3) Author : Support in : Android, Mac, Windows, IOS, PC ...
Descriptions There?s a price on Everley Donovan?s head. Fleeing from the queen?s false accusation of murder and sorcery, t...
the Time Bearer. This
Link For Download Book Available Formats : PDF/EPUB/MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD BOOK
MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to rea...
(Get) Books Everafter Song (The Evermore Chronicles Book 3) *by
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

(Get) Books Everafter Song (The Evermore Chronicles Book 3) *by

35 views

Published on

There?s a price on Everley Donovan?s head. Fleeing from the queen?s false accusation of murder and sorcery, the girl with the clock heart knows there?s only one way to prove her innocence. Everley must catch Killian Markham, the fugitive prince guilty of the crimes for which she?s been condemned. To do that, Everley must follow him into the towering realm of the Silver-Clouded Plain. It?s where flesh-eating Behemoths thrive, long-lost gods hide, and an artifact of destructive force awaits the death grip of the immortal prince.Haunted by visions of burning Everwoods and bloody battlefields, Everley?s fears are rising. Because the elusive relic threatens more than the very power that drives her clock heart. In Killian?s hands, it can lead to the dismantling of the seven worlds. With everything?and everyone?Everley loves at stake, she must depend on Killian?s one weakness to outwit him: in his mad ambitions, Killian has underestimated her once again. For Everley is the Time Bearer. This

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(Get) Books Everafter Song (The Evermore Chronicles Book 3) *by

  1. 1. Everafter Song (The Evermore Chronicles Book 3) #POPULARBOOK, #KINDLE, #BESTBOOK2020
  2. 2. Book Details Title : Everafter Song (The Evermore Chronicles Book 3) Author : Support in : Android, Mac, Windows, IOS, PC Screen Reader : Support Format Covers : Kindle, Hardcover, Paperback
  3. 3. Descriptions There?s a price on Everley Donovan?s head. Fleeing from the queen?s false accusation of murder and sorcery, the girl with the clock heart knows there?s only one way to prove her innocence. Everley must catch Killian Markham, the fugitive prince guilty of the crimes for which she?s been condemned. To do that, Everley must follow him into the towering realm of the Silver-Clouded Plain. It?s where flesh-eating Behemoths thrive, long-lost gods hide, and an artifact of destructive force awaits the death grip of the immortal prince.Haunted by visions of burning Everwoods and bloody battlefields, Everley?s fears are rising. Because the elusive relic threatens more than the very power that drives her clock heart. In Killian?s hands, it can lead to the dismantling of the seven worlds. With everything?and everyone?Everley loves at stake, she must depend on Killian?s one weakness to outwit him: in his mad ambitions, Killian has underestimated her once again. For Everley is
  4. 4. the Time Bearer. This
  5. 5. Link For Download Book Available Formats : PDF/EPUB/MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  6. 6. MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to read this month and beyond. Read anytime, anywhere with Booktorrent. SIGN UP NOW AND START READING RIGHT AWAY Thanks for joining us !

×