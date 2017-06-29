A A BB CC 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 A B ...
ANALISIS DE DISEÑO COLOMBIA CASANARE AGUAZUL ASOLEACION BIOCLIMÁTICALOCALIZACION
CASA DE LA CULTURA

  1. 1. A A BB CC 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 A B C A B C 13.09 13.25 25.77 60.84 43.17 0.21 2.74 0.55 2.52 2.81 0.850.200.20 1.94 18.09 22.32 12.65 26.1722.32 5.20 6.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 5.20 3.00 12.00 12.00 TEA TR O ESC EN A R IO BAÑO HOMBRE GALERÍA SALÓN DE ENSAYO MUSICAL SALA DE ESPERACAMERINO LOGÍSTICA ENSAYOS SALÓN DANZAS DANZAS SALÓN DE BODEGA VESTIDOR ADMINISTRACIÓN TALLERESGALERÍA GALERÍA MAQUILLAJE SECRETARIA INFORMACIÓN ENFERMERÍA SALA DE ESPERA S. ESPERA TALLERES DANZAS DANZAS DANZAS PASILLO PASILLO PASILLO PASILLO PASILLO EXPOSICIONESEXPOSICIONES MÁQUINAS MÁQUINAS SALIDA EMERGENCIA MÁQUINAS SALIDA EMERGENCIA TALLERES PRIVADO DESCANSO BAÑO DAMA BAÑO BAÑO 1 2 3 3 2 1 ba B A A B 1 2 3 4 4 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 4 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 A B C A B C 16.09 13.5713.2522.12 16.09 43.426.1922.32 16.09 13.57 15.99 16.4022.32 5.07 5.21 5.53 13.25 13.09 16.09 ZONA DE LECTURAS ZONA DE LECTURAS ADULTO CAFETERÍA BAÑO D. BODEGA COCINA BEBIDAS BAÑO H. ASEO SALÓN DE ENSAYO MUSICAL SALÓN DANZAS PRIMER PLANTA ARQUITECTÓNICA SEGUNDA PLANTA ARQUITECTÓNICA CONTIENE: PLANTA ARQUITECTONICA PLANTA ARQUITECTONICA DOCENTE: MAURICIO GOMEZ ESTUDIANTE: ENRIQUE ISAAC VILLAGRAN CACHIMUEL cod. 2012051038 ESCALA 1:200 PANEL
  2. 2. 89.64 17.00 10.00 11.80 0.4012.60 0.4067.86 68.26 0.404.00 12.85 10.00 4.00 6.32 4.00 5.80 4.00 5.80 4.00 3.60 3.23 1.60 7.00 0.20 0.80 0.200.60 13.25 0.20 0.80 0.80 12.20 11.00 0.8040.92 6.82 12.00 16.00 22.1214.40 16.00 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0.20 1.80 1.802.40 CAFETERÍA PASILLO ZONA DE LECTURA SALÓN DE ENSAYOS INFORMACIÓNENTRADA TALLERES TALLERES TALLERES CAFETERÍAPUNTO FIJOLECTURAS LECTURAS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 GALERÍA ESCENARIOTEATRO 1 1 1 1 1111 1 1 1 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 a b b c d a b b c d SALA DE ESPERA BAÑO D. BAÑO H.VETIDOR VERTIDOR PASILLO GALERÍAS SALÓN DE DESCANSO BODEGA BAÑO D. BAÑO H.PASILLO SALA DE ESPERA PASILLO 7.00 0.302.171.610.390.391.610.393.14 17.59 21.09 9.50 3.89 7.10 3.00 17.00 10.00 7.00 4.504.00 13.00 17.00 21.00 5.50 4.50 6.32 2.00 5.31 2.83 0.10 0.10 5.21 4.22 2.50 5.00 16151413121110987654321 16151413121110987654321 F D C B A F D C B A MÁQUINAS SERVICIOS PUNTO FIJO MÁQUINAS 7.00 61.65 9.04 16.40 9.04 2.70 4.81 PARQUEADERO SUBTERRÁNEO CORTE A-A CORTE B-BCORTE C-C CONTIENE: CORTES Y PLANTA SUBTERRÁNEO CORTES Y PLANTA SUBTERRÁNEO DOCENTE: MAURICIO GOMEZ ESTUDIANTE: ENRIQUE ISAAC VILLAGRAN CACHIMUEL cod. 2012051038 ESCALA 1:200 PANEL l
  3. 3. 13,00m ~ 68,26 m ~ 89,64 m~ 0,11 m 17,00m 16,94m ~ 89,64 m ~ 84,66 m 13,00m ~ 21,09 m ~ 21,09 m 7,00m ~9,94m ~ 21,09 m 17,00m 17,00m CONTIENE: FACHADAS ARQUITECTONICAS FACHADAS Y RENDER NOCTURNO DOCENTE: MAURICIO GOMEZ ESTUDIANTE: ENRIQUE ISAAC VILLAGRAN CACHIMUEL cod. 2012051038 ESCALA 1:200 FACHADA POSTERIOR CALLE 9 FACHADA CALLE 3FACHADA CALLE 6 FACHADA FRONTAL CALLE 8 PANEL DIURNO
  4. 4. ANALISIS DE DISEÑO COLOMBIA CASANARE AGUAZUL ASOLEACION BIOCLIMÁTICALOCALIZACION CONTIENE: ANALISIS DE DISEÑO DOCENTE: MAURICIO GOMEZ ESTUDIANTE: ENRIQUE ISAAC VILLAGRAN CACHIMUEL cod. 2012051038 ESCALA 1:200 PANEL DETERMINANTES DE VÍAS DETERMINANTES DE VÍAS COMPOSICIÓN IMPLANTACION PLAZA DE TORO DENTRO DEL MUNDO DE LA ECOLOGÍA, LA ENERGÍA EÓLICA ES UNA DE LAS FUEN- TES DE ENERGÍAS ALTERNATI- VAS A LOS COMBUSTIBLES FÓSILES MÁS FAVORABLES AL MEDIO AMBIENTE. TURBINA EÓLICA QUE APROVECHA EL VIENTO EN TODAS DIRECCIONES AEROGENERADORES ROSA DEL VIENTO BIOCLIMÁTICA ORGANIGRAMA SALA DE ESPERA PLAZOLETA GALERÍAS TEATRO ENSAYOS SALÓN DE DESCANSO INFORMACIÓN ENFERMERÍA TALLER ENSAYOS ENSAYOS TALLER TALLER CAFETERÍA ZONAS DE LECTURAZONAS DE LECTURA PAQUEADERO SUBTERRÁNEO VESTIDOR VESTIDOR ADMINISTRACIÓN ENTRA PRINCIPAL SEGUNDO PISO DANZAS DANZAS CAFETERIA DANZAS PROPUESTA DE AGUA PARA MINIMIZAR CALOR PARQUEADERO SUBTERRÁNEO VIENTO DE NORESTE APROVECHAMIENTO DE LOS VIÉNTOS DE NORESTE Y NOROESTE. TEATRO CAMERINO GALERIA PASILLO ADMINISTACION TALLERES ENSAYOS CAFETERIA SONA DE LECTURA DETERMINANTE DE DISEÑO La Plaza De Toro Como Un Determi- nante Principal Para La Implantacion El Proyecto Los deternimantes iniciales son la plaza de toro, las vías, y la forma del lote que es alargado. DETERMINANTES DE VÍAS PLAZA DE TORO. VOLUMETRIA ZONIFICACION ESTRUCTURA METALICA Estas estructuras cumplen con los mismos condicionan- tes que las estructuras de  hormigón, es decir, que deben estar diseñadas para resistir acciones verticales y horizon- tales. Pero si se trata de estructuras articuladas, tal el caso normal en estructuras metáli- cas, se hace necesario rigidi- zar la estructura a través de  triangulaciones (llamadas cruces de San Andrés), o em- pleando pantallas adiciona- les de hormigón armado. Las barras de las estructuras metálicas trabajan a diferen- tes esfuerzos de  compresión  y flexión.

