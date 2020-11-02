Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Matemática: El plano, el punto y la recta. Residente: Elizabeth Iroldi Página –13- Escuela Normal Superior Nº 7 “José Marí...
Matemática: El plano, el punto y la recta. Residente: Elizabeth Iroldi Página –13- SECUENCIA DIDÁCTICA, SÍNTESIS Y HORARIO...
Matemática: El plano, el punto y la recta. Residente: Elizabeth Iroldi Página –13- 2º CLASE: Se solicitará a los alumnos d...
Matemática: El plano, el punto y la recta. Residente: Elizabeth Iroldi Página –13- Empezamos a construir nuestra caja. Se ...
Matemática: El plano, el punto y la recta. Residente: Elizabeth Iroldi Página –13- ¿Porqué se necesitó escuadra la segunda...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

4 el plano__etc (1)

19 views

Published on

jgwfeiuguiefhireh

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

4 el plano__etc (1)

  1. 1. Matemática: El plano, el punto y la recta. Residente: Elizabeth Iroldi Página –13- Escuela Normal Superior Nº 7 “José María Torres” Profesorado del Nivel Primario Trayecto de Construcción de las Prácticas Docentes Tramo 3 - Taller 5- Residencia en el 2º ciclo Profesora de Prácticas: Susana De Marinis Residente: Elizabeth Iroldi Ciclo lectivo: 1er. cuatrimestre 2005 Escuela Nº 20 DE 2do. “ Rosario Vera Peñaloza” Grado: Cuarto “C” Docente: Mariel Piazze MATEMÁTICA, EL PLANO, EL PUNTO Y LA RECTA. Nota: Chicos, como sabrán este tema no está en el Prediseño, tómenlo como una guía, nada más, no llegué a completarlo. Es importante si tienen que darlo que dediquen una clase para que todos pasen al pizarrón y realicen las actividades, les cuesta mucho comprender, los temas son muy abstractos y no entienden el sentido como es lógico, porque no lo tiene, pero la dirección lo pide. Habría que hacer algunas modificaciones si les toca el tema y necesitan algo mándeme un mail y con gusto los ayudaré. Suerte. Índice Contenido: 1 Objetivos: 1 Secuencia didáctica, síntesis y horarios: 2 Secuencia Didáctica, desarrollo. 2 1º Clase:-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------2 2º Clase:-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------3 3º Clase: ¡Preparando la fiesta de cumpleaños, los regalos!---------------------------------------------------------------------------3 Carpeta 4 1º Clase:-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------4 2º Clase:-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------4 4º Clase:-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------5 Bibliografía 5 CONTENIDO:  Plano, punto y recta.  Semiplano, semirrecta y segmento.  Segmentos colineales y no colineales.  Rectas paralelas, perpendiculares y secantes.  Características del cubo. OBJETIVOS: Que los alumnos logren:  Nombrar el plano.  Nombrar los diferentes elementos que contiene el plano.  Utilizar las diferentes herramientas geométricas.  Dibujar rectas paralelas y secantes.  Construir un cubo.  Trabajar en un ambiente de respeto y cooperación.
  2. 2. Matemática: El plano, el punto y la recta. Residente: Elizabeth Iroldi Página –13- SECUENCIA DIDÁCTICA, SÍNTESIS Y HORARIOS: clase Tema 1ª Punto, recta y plano. (uso de la regla) 2ª Semiplano, semirrecta y segmentos: Consecutivos colineales y no colineales. (uso del compás) 3ª Rectas paralelas y secantes. Copia de figuras. (uso de la escuadra y la regla) 4ª Copia de figuras con una mayor complejidad. Construcción de un cubo. Fecha Horas Martes Miércoles Jueves Viernes 1º 13:00 a 13:40 E. F. Lengua E. F. Inglés 2º 13:40 a14:20 Lengua Lengua Biblioteca Lengua recreo 14:20 a 14:30 3º 14:30 a 15:10 Lengua Sociales Plástica Lengua 4º 15:10 a15:50 Computación Lengua Inglés Matemática recreo 15:50 a 16:00 5º 16:00 a 16:40 Matemática Matemática Tecnología Matemática 6º 16:40 a 17:10 Matemática Matemática Lengua, dic. Matemática SECUENCIA DIDÁCTICA, DESARROLLO. Cada punto comentado en esta secuencia se efectuará en el pizarrón junto con los alumnos. 1º CLASE: Se propondrá a la clase la construcción de una caja para los regalos de una fiesta de cumpleaños. La residente consultará con la clase que partes del cubo veríamos si lo colocáramos detrás del pizarrón. A partir de allí se presentará el plano, como el lugar donde podemos organizar y representar geométricamente los elementos que nos rodean para estudiar o resolver diferentes situaciones diarias. Por ejemplo una pared donde debemos poner un mueble puede ser un plano, o el mapa de las calles de la ciudad, el pizarrón o una hoja de papel. (El objetivo de esta actividad es que los alumnos comiencen a trabajar con figuras y poder plasmar en un plano bidimensional las características de los cuerpos. A partir de esta actividad se comenzará a introducir los conceptos de plano, recta, segmentos, rectas paralelas y perpendiculares. Durante la construcción del cubo se darán breves recomendaciones del uso de los instrumentos en geometría, puntualmente la regla, la escuadra y el compás) Se nombrará el plano con una letra griega y en él se dibujará una cara del cubo. A partir de sus vértices se presentará el punto, que se lo designará con una letra minúscula. Luego se trazará una recta como una sucesión infinita de puntos que se nombrará con una letra mayúscula, comenzando a utilizar la regla. A continuación la residente leerá junto con los alumnos el libro de texto, donde se comenta el tema. Con la clase en su conjunto se realizará la actividad 1 de la página 74 del libro.
  3. 3. Matemática: El plano, el punto y la recta. Residente: Elizabeth Iroldi Página –13- 2º CLASE: Se solicitará a los alumnos dibujen una recta A en el plano que llegue hasta sus extremos (al final de la hoja) y dibujen dos puntos m y n en cada lado. Se indicará que la recta divide al plano en dos semiplanos y los nombrará de la siguiente forma: Semiplano de borde A, que contiene al punto n/m. Notación: Spl [A; n], Spl [A; m] Presentación de las características de las rectas: La residente comentará a la clase: Ahora imaginemos que esta recta es una ruta, y dos autos viajan en sentido contrarios pero en la misma dirección. Qué quiere decir: que viajan por la misma ruta pero uno se dirige al este y el otro al oeste. Si se encontraran con otro auto que cruza esta ruta, entonces el último auto estaría viajando en un sentido diferente. (se dibujará en el pizarrón el esquema) Se presentará la semirrecta. Se solicitará a los alumnos dibujar una recta A en el plano  y sobre ella un punto a. Este punto corta a la recta, las dos partes resultantes son semirrectas. Ej. Se solicitará a los alumnos dibujen otro punto, para indicar su dirección y nombrarlas. Dividiendo así a la semirrecta en un segmento ab. Haciendo notar la diferencia, esta es la semirrecta continúa hacia un lado pero el segmento tiene principio y fin. Se presentarán los segmentos colineales y no colineales. Colineales son aquellos que pertenecen a la misma recta y una misma dirección. Los no colineales, comparten un lado en común pero no pertenecen a la misma recta: tienen direcciones diferentes. 3º Clase: ¡PREPARANDO LA FIESTA DE CUMPLEAÑOS, LOS REGALOS! Ahora sí estamos listos para construir nuestra caja. La residente guiará la construcción para presentar rectas paralelas y secantes, oblicuas y perpendiculares. Leerá junto con el grupo el texto de la página 78. Posiciones alternativas de dos rectas. Primero dibujamos un cuadrado, una de las caras del cubo. ¿Cómo son las rectas a las que pertenecen los segmentos? Si las continuamos infinitamente ¿se pueden cruzar?. Luego con aquellas que forman el ángulo recto se presentarán las secantes perpendiculares. Y comentará a la clase cómo se llamaría si no está perfectamente derecha, oblicua. Se comenzará la copia de un cuadrado sin el cubo presente, sino copiando de un modelo a su lado. Primero en hoja cuadriculada con regla, luego en hoja lisa con regla y escuadra para lograr el paralelismo entre sus lados. Se realizará la puesta en común. ¿Porqué se necesitó escuadra la segunda vez y no la primera? 4º CLASE: Se continuará con la actividad de copia (con regla y escuadra) pero esta vez el modelo se encontrará en el escritorio de la maestra. Puesta en común. ¿Qué pasó? ¿Cómo lo hicieron? A  a b
  4. 4. Matemática: El plano, el punto y la recta. Residente: Elizabeth Iroldi Página –13- Empezamos a construir nuestra caja. Se entregarán los cuerpos para que los alumnos puedan desarrollar sus estrategias. ¿Qué datos van a necesitar? CARPETA 1º CLASE:  El plano. El plano, el punto y la recta. La geometría nos permite organizar y representar geométricamente los elementos que nos rodean para estudiar o resolver diferentes situaciones diarias. Ej. Ubicar un mueble en una pared. El plano: Es un conjunto de puntos que se lo designa con una letra griega. El punto: Se los designa con una letra minúscula. La recta: Es un conjunto de puntos que se los designa con una letra mayúscula. 2º CLASE:  El semiplano Semirecta y segmento.: Si trazamos una recta en el plano, lo divide en dos semiplanos. Notación: Spl [A; m]: Semiplano de recta origen A que contiene al punto m. Spl [A; n]: Semiplano de recta origen A que contiene al punto n.  La semirrecta Si en una recta dibujamos un punto, la divide en dos semirectas. Las semirrectas que tienen un mismo origen pueden ser opuestas. Porque tienen la misma dirección y sentidos opuestos  Segmentos consecutivos, colineales y no colineales. Cuando los segmentos corparte uno de sus lados con otro segmento son consecutivos. Cuando dos segmentos consecutivos estan sobre la misma recta, se llaman colineales, de lo contrario se llaman no colineales. 3º CLASE:  Posiciones alternativa de dos rectas. ¡Preparando la fiesta de cumpleaños, los regalos! Ahora sí estamos listos para construir nuestra caja. Dibujamos un cuadrado, representando una de las caras del cubo. Copiá en tu carpeta esta figura en hoja cuadriculada con regla. (un cuadrado) Después copiá otra vez pero en hoja lisa con regla y escuadra. A m n  x x a b c
  5. 5. Matemática: El plano, el punto y la recta. Residente: Elizabeth Iroldi Página –13- ¿Porqué se necesitó escuadra la segunda vez y no la primera? Rectas paralelas: son aquellas que no tienen puntos en común Rectas secantes: son aquellas que tienen mas de un punto en común. Pueden ser perpendiculares: se cortan formando ángulos rectos. Pueden se oblicuas: Se cortan formando cuatro ángulos no rectos. 4º CLASE:  Empezamos a construir nuestra caja de apoco. Copiá en tu carpeta la figura que se encuentra en el escritorio de la maestra. En hoja lisa con regla y escuadra. Comenta con tus palabras: ¿Qué pasó? ¿Cómo lo hiciste?  Ya tenemos nuestra caja de regalos. Dinbujá el plano del cubo para que después puedas armar tu caja. ¿Qué datos van a necesitar?  Actividades BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Bibliografía para el docente: Bergadá, Elsa Musante, María del Pilar (1993) Así aprendemos. Matemática 4. Colección Así aprendemos. Buenos Aires, Edicial. Bergadá, Elsa Musante, María del Pilar (1991) Así aprendemos. Matemática 4. Libro del maestro. Colección Así aprendemos. Buenos Aires, Edicial. Broitman, Claudia Itzcovich, Horacio (2002) El estudio de las figuras y de los cuerpos geométricos. Actividades para los primeros años de escolaridad. Buenos Aires, Novedades educativas. G.C.B.A. Secretaría de Educación. Dirección General de Planeamiento. Dirección curricular (1998) La enseñanza de la geometría en el segundo ciclo. Documento de trabajo nº 5. Parra, Cecilia Saiz, Irma (2003) Hacer matemática 3. Primer ciclo de E.G.B. Buenos Aires, Angel Estrada (5ª ed.) Ponce, Hector (2003) Enseñar geometría en el primer y segundo ciclo. Diálogos de la capacitación. Buenos Aires, Cepa.  Bibliografía para el Alumno: Arroyo, Daniel AAVV (2003) Estudio de matemática 4. Buenos Aires. Puerto de palos. (libro de texto) Realizá las siguientes actividades en la hoja lisa: Dibujá: El Spl. [A; r, s y t]. Nombrá el plano. En otro plano dibujá:  La semirrecta de punto origen f que contiene al punto d, con dirección izquierda. Nombrá la recta.  La semirrecta jk, th, wq, yp y zx. (Recordá que siempre que dibujes en geometría los elementos deben estar en el plano.) Nombrá el plano.  Los segmentos cd, bv, ñl, gf, we, ps y hj. No consecutivos y en diferentes direcciones y sentidos.  Los segmentos yh, gj y mn consecutivos colineales y los segmentos gf, we, ps y hj consecutivos no colineales. (Utilizá el compás para que sean iguales).

×