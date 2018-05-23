Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Recursos Digitales de Información y comunicación para la educación a distancia Unidad 2 Actividad 5: Herramientas Web 2.0 ...
Recursos Web 2.0  Se conoce como Web 2.0 a la segunda fase de Internet, caracterizada por proporcionar servicios interact...
Las Wikis  Uno de los recursos de la Web 2.0 destacan las wikis: plataformas colaborativas de contenidos generados por co...
Las Wikis Usos educativos: *Desarrollan las habilidades de colaboración. *Motivan a los participantes. *Propician solucion...
Los blogs  Los blogs son bitácoras en red.  Sus características principales son: Facilidad de publicación: Permite a los...
Los blogs Usos educativos: *Colaboración real. *Aprendizaje activo. *Respuesta rápida. *Organización. Estilos de aprendiza...
Las Redes Sociales  Son plataformas digitales de socialización en línea.  Sus características principales son: Fomentan ...
Las Redes Sociales Usos educativos: *Fomentan el trabajo en red. *Propician comunidades de aprendizaje. *Permiten el uso d...
Las nubes  Son servicios de almacenamiento de datos en la Web.  Sus usos educativos son:  Fomentar el trabajo en red. ...
Las app  Son programas diseñados para ser ejecutados en dispositivos móviles.  Sus usos educativos son:  Fomentan el tr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Herramientas Web 2.0 y su uso educativo

53 views

Published on

Presentación acerca de las herramientas Web 2.0 incorporando su descripción, función y uso educativo.

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Herramientas Web 2.0 y su uso educativo

  1. 1. Recursos Digitales de Información y comunicación para la educación a distancia Unidad 2 Actividad 5: Herramientas Web 2.0 y su uso educativo Asesor: Flor Bereneice Gómez Córdoba. Presenta: Enrique iturralde Chaparro.
  2. 2. Recursos Web 2.0  Se conoce como Web 2.0 a la segunda fase de Internet, caracterizada por proporcionar servicios interactivos y de generación de contenidos por parte del usuario.  En el campo de la educación, un recurso es cualquier material al que se le da una finalidad didáctica o que sirva para hacer más fácil la realización de las actividades formativas.  En el caso de la Web 2.0 ofrece un gran oferta de herramientas colaborativas en el ámbito educativo que potencian de manera sustancial tanto la practica docente de profesores e investigadores, como de los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje.
  3. 3. Las Wikis  Uno de los recursos de la Web 2.0 destacan las wikis: plataformas colaborativas de contenidos generados por comunidades de usuarios.  Sus principales características son: Creación colaborativa Facilidad de participación Inmediatez Recurso abierto Ambiente Web (hipermediá- tico) Facilidad de edición
  4. 4. Las Wikis Usos educativos: *Desarrollan las habilidades de colaboración. *Motivan a los participantes. *Propician soluciones dinámicas. *Fomentan visualización de logros. *Experiencias enriquecidas e hipermediáticas. Aplicación docente: *Como entorno de aprendizaje. * Desarrollo de proyectos. Instrumento de evaluación. *Construcción de documentos y repertorios colaborativos.
  5. 5. Los blogs  Los blogs son bitácoras en red.  Sus características principales son: Facilidad de publicación: Permite a los usuarios publicar entradas en una página web. Ambiente Web: permiten integrar componentes multimedia. Recursos enriquecidos: integra herramientas como los gadgets, que enriquecen la experiencia de visita. Forman comunidades: posibilitan la interacción de comunidades en secciones como los comentarios. Blogósfera y difusión: puede vincularse con más blogs e integra contenidos sindicados.
  6. 6. Los blogs Usos educativos: *Colaboración real. *Aprendizaje activo. *Respuesta rápida. *Organización. Estilos de aprendizaje. *Comunicación efectiva. Aplicación docente: *Como entorno colaborativo. * Como método de aprendizaje activo. *Construcción de entorno de conocimiento. *Motivación al estudiante.
  7. 7. Las Redes Sociales  Son plataformas digitales de socialización en línea.  Sus características principales son: Fomentan las relaciones entre personas. Proporcionan diversidad de servicios. Permiten publicar mensajes, fotografías o platicar por chat. Eliminan las barreras espacio temporales.
  8. 8. Las Redes Sociales Usos educativos: *Fomentan el trabajo en red. *Propician comunidades de aprendizaje. *Permiten el uso de recursos hipermediáticos. Aplicación docente: *Como foros de discusión sobre la clase. *Para desarrollar la capacidad de síntesis de ideas. *Construcción de espacios colaborativos. *Para realizar sesiones virtuales. *Como espacio de compartición de datos y archivos.
  9. 9. Las nubes  Son servicios de almacenamiento de datos en la Web.  Sus usos educativos son:  Fomentar el trabajo en red.  Permiten compartir archivos.  En la actividad docente posibilitan:  La colaboración.  La construcción colectiva de conocimiento.
  10. 10. Las app  Son programas diseñados para ser ejecutados en dispositivos móviles.  Sus usos educativos son:  Fomentan el trabajo en red.  Propician las comunidades de aprendizaje.  Sus aplicaciones docentes son:  Foros de discusión sobre la clase.  Construcción de espacios colaborativos.  Permiten el uso y compartición de recursos hipermediáticos.  Posiblitan la realización de sesiones virtuales.

×