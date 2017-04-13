Artforgallery

            Galería de arte online especializada en escultura, pintura y fotografía. Lugar de encuentro par...
  1. 1.             Galería de arte online especializada en escultura, pintura y fotografía. Lugar de encuentro para artistas.
  2. 2. N º - 10 Serigrafía Gustavo Vázquez King Maestro de expresión artística     Colección Sensuality. Gustavo Vázquez King.
  3. 3. Casi… Javier Di Mayo. Dibujante, creador de situaciones. Elegance Denis Palbiani.
  4. 4. Pierro del guante. Cristina Pérez Gabrielli. Si hubiese que definir el universo plástico de Cristina, tendría que referirlo al mejor de los campos poéticos. Una poesía dibujada en la que es palpable una fina tristeza inmediata…
  5. 5. Pictures from the childhood Alexander Aizenshtat. . Alexander Aizenshtat was born in 1951 and grew up in Moscow. Here he learned painting in the studio of S.P. Skulsky at the end of 60s. In 1974 he left USSR. Aizenshtat is a French citizen and he is living in Israel. He paints in Jerusalem and locality near Moscow.
  6. 6. Sinfonía de espejos y mármol. Juan Aguirre.                
  7. 7. Nómada. Enrique Crusellas
  8. 8. Chouara – Fez. Enrique Crusellas.
  9. 9. Fútbol, fútbol, fútbol. Enrique Crusellas.
  10. 10. Fifth Avenue - New York. Enrique Crusellas.
  11. 11. Louis Amstrong – Dibujos – Rápidografos Jean García – Colombia.
  12. 12. Barcelona. Cristofol Almirall – Toful –
  13. 13. As crianças de amanha . Nuno Gandra – Portugal.
  14. 14. Noir sous sol. Angel Hisado – Madrid.
  15. 15. G Gabriela Kerstin Belz. Alemania.
  16. 16. Rino. Pablo Schugurensky. – Madrid -
  17. 17. Art for Gallery . Escultura, Pintura, Fotografía. Gracias por su visita.

