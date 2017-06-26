Raj tema 2.1.2

UNIDAD II
2.1.2 La teoría escéptica de la interpretación. TEORÍAS DE LA INTERPRETACIÓN JURÍDICA
  1. 1. UNIDAD II
  2. 2. 2.1.2 La teoría escéptica de la interpretación. TEORÍAS DE LA INTERPRETACIÓN JURÍDICA
  3. 3. LA INTERPRETACIÓN JURÍDICA TEORÍAS DE LA INTERPRETACIÓN JURÍDICA DOS TIPOS FUNDAMENTALES DE INTERPRETACIÓN DEFINICIÓN AUTORES ETIMOLO GÍA DEFINICIÓN EMILIO BETTI GARCÍA MAYNEZ TRES TEORÍAS DE LA INTERPRETACIÓN T. COGNITIVA DEFINICIONES T. ESCÉPTICA SOSTIENE. SOSTIENE INTERPRETAC IÓN DECLARATIVA INTERPRETACIÓN CORRECTORA GRAL RESTRICTIVA DEF SOLUCI ÓN SISTEMATICA ADECUADORA T. INTERMEDI A SOSTIENE OTRAS TECNICAS DE INTERPRETACIÓN HISTÓRICA EVOLUTIVA
  4. 4. UNIDAD II. LA INTERPRETACIÓN DEL DERECHO TEORÍAS DE LA INTERPRETAC IÓN JURÍDICA T. Escéptica. La teoría escéptica de la interpretación sostiene que la interpretación es una actividad no de conocimiento, sino de valoración y de decisión. Todo texto, según esta teoría, puede ser entendido en una pluralidad de modos diversos, y las diversas interpretaciones dependen de las distintas posturas valorativas de los intérpretes. De lo anterior se sigue que los enunciados interpretativos (el texto “T” significa S) no son ni verdaderos ni falsos.

