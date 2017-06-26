I 1.4.4 LA DETERMINACIÓN DEL HECHO, SUBSUNCIÓN DEL HECHO EN EL SUPUESTO NORMATIVO; DETERMINACIÓN DEL SUJETO, DETERMINACIÓN...
I familiar quien abandone sin causa justificada a cualquier persona respecto de quien tenga la obligación de suministrar a...
I CONCLUSIONES Todo el entramado de lo anteriormente expuesto (Tema 1.1 y Tema 1.2) parte de la función material y formal ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Raj tema 1.4.4 complementaria

34 views

Published on

RAJ

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Raj tema 1.4.4 complementaria

  1. 1. I 1.4.4 LA DETERMINACIÓN DEL HECHO, SUBSUNCIÓN DEL HECHO EN EL SUPUESTO NORMATIVO; DETERMINACIÓN DEL SUJETO, DETERMINACIÓN DE LAS CONSECUENCIAS. Hablar de la determinación del hecho, subsunción del hecho en el supuesto normativo; determinación del sujeto y la determinación de las consecuencias es hablar de diferentes aspectos de una misma cosa. Para exponer esto nos valdremos de simples definiciones y luego pasaremos a una ejemplificación. En primer lugar, la determinación del hecho es la hipótesis prevista por la norma. En segundo lugar la Subsunción del hecho en el supuesto normativo, es decir, la acción u omisión de un sujeto es adecuada a una conducta tipificada o regulada por “X” o “Y” norma jurídica. De tal manera que dicha adecuación resulta del análisis del método deductivo llamado silogismo jurídico. En tercer lugar, la determinación del sujeto. Es decir, el papel que juega el individuo en la hipótesis jurídica. Por ejemplo, en el derecho penal existen dos clases de sujeto, por un lado está el sujeto activo del delito y, por el otro, el sujeto pasivo del delito. El primero es quien comete el delito y, el segundo, es a quien le cometen el delito. Determinación de las consecuencias. La determinación de las consecuencias corre a cargo del juzgador y están de conformidad a la norma jurídica aplicable al caso concreto. Ejemplo1 : PREMISA MAYOR. El Código Penal para el Estado de Chiapas señala que: “Artículo 191.- Comete el delito de incumplimiento de obligaciones de asistencia 1 Simplificación del silogismo jurídico anterior. Es delito incumplir con las obligaciones de asistencia familiar; Juan Carlos incumplió con dichas obligaciones de asistencia familiar. Por lo tanto, juan Carlos cometió un delito.
  2. 2. I familiar quien abandone sin causa justificada a cualquier persona respecto de quien tenga la obligación de suministrar alimentos, sin recursos para atender sus necesidades de subsistencia, aun cuando cuente con el apoyo de familiares o terceros.” Y, seguidamente: “Artículo 192.- Al responsable del delito de incumplimiento de obligaciones de asistencia familiar se le impondrán de dos a seis años de prisión y suspensión o privación de los derechos de familia hasta por el término de la sanción que se le imponga y, como reparación del daño, el pago de las cantidades no suministradas oportunamente.” PREMISA MENOR. Juan Carlos incumplió e incumple con sus obligaciones de asistencia familiar, es decir, sin proporcionar alimentos a su hija. Además dicho incumplimiento es sin motivo alguno. CONLUSIÓN. Juan Carlos cometió un delito y se le impondrá una pena de dos a seis años de prisión, por privar de alimentos a su hija. Como se puede observar en el ejemplo anterior se observa en el silogismo jurídico la presencia de todos los elementos que intervienen, tanto en los sujetos que intervienen en el delito, el hecho y supuesto del delito, así como la subsunción, es decir, adecuar o incluir dicha conducta tipificada en la materia de derecho del que se trata, así como en la norma jurídica especifica.
  3. 3. I CONCLUSIONES Todo el entramado de lo anteriormente expuesto (Tema 1.1 y Tema 1.2) parte de la función material y formal del órgano jurisdiccional y, pasa necesariamente, sobre la naturaleza de la interpretación y argumentación jurídica tal y como se vio en la parte correspondiente a la determinación del hecho. De esta forma se puede afirmar que el argumento deductivo será aquel por virtud del cual se infieren de forma lógica y necesaria las conclusiones a partir de sus premisas. Esto significa, que a través de un razonamiento lógico es posible establecer claramente la premisa mayor, la premisa menor y de ahí concluir en forma necesaria en un silogismo puro. En el ámbito jurídico se puede establecer esta forma de razonamiento si se parte de la idea de que la norma general y abstracta constituye la premisa mayor, el caso concreto controvertido la premisa menor y el sentido de la decisión es la conclusión que se obtiene mediante una simple subsunción. En este orden de ideas y tomando como base el punto de partida de Wróblewski, se puede decir que la Argumentación Jurídica no se agota con la argumentación interpretativa. Porque como bien dice Ezquiaga Ganuzas "la argumentación jurídica estaría presente (o, al menos, debería estar) en todas las fases en las que se descompone dicho modelo: elección de la norma aplicable, determinación de su significado, prueba de los hechos, subsunción de los hechos en la norma y determinación de las consecuencias jurídicas de esos hechos para la norma elegida”. Es decir, la Argumentación Jurídica implica como parte de un todo la interpretación, pero esta última no agota dicha actividad argumentativa pues la justificación es de más amplias dimensiones.

×