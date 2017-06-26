Raj tema 1.4.4

UNIDAD I
  1. 1. UNIDAD I
  2. 2. EL SISTEMA JURÍDICO Y SU APLICACIÓN EL PRINCIPIO DE COMPATIBILIDAD Y LAS ANTINOMIAS
  3. 3. EL SISTEMA JURÍDICO Y SU APLICACIÓN. DISTINCIÓN ENTRE ORDENAMIEN TO JURÍDICO Y SISTEMA JURÍDICO EL PRINCIPIO DE COMPATIBILID AD Y LAS ANTINOMIAS LA PLENITUD DEL SISTEMA JURÍDICO Y SUS LAGUNAS LA FUNCIÓN JURISDICCIONAL Sistema jurídico Ordenami ento jurídico DEF EJEMP DEF EJEMP Principio de compatibili dad DEF Técnicas antinomia DEF T. PREVENIR. T. RESOLVER JERAR. ESPE. I. ADECUADORA I. RESTRICTIVA DEF PLENITUD CRITICA LAGUNA DEF SOLUCIÓN HETERO AUTO DEF FORMAL MATERIAL
  4. 4. EL SISTEMA JURÍDICO Y SU APLICACIÓN. LA FUNCIÓN JURISDICCIONAL DEFINICIÓN Algunas definiciones La Función Jurisdiccional desde el punto de vista formal, alude a la organización constitucional que asigna a la tarea de ejercer dicha función al poder judicial de la federación fundamentalmente para preservar al derecho En primer lugar, la determinación del hecho es la hipótesis prevista por la norma. En segundo lugar la Subsunción del hecho en el supuesto normativo, es decir, la acción u omisión de un sujeto es adecuada a una conducta tipificada o regulada por “X” o “Y” norma jurídica En tercer lugar, la determinación del sujeto. Es decir, el papel que juega el individuo en la hipótesis jurídica. Determinación de las consecuencias. La determinación de las consecuencias corre a cargo del juzgador

