UNIDAD I
EL SISTEMA JURÍDICO Y SU APLICACIÓN EL PRINCIPIO DE COMPATIBILIDAD Y LAS ANTINOMIAS
EL SISTEMA JURÍDICO Y SU APLICACIÓN. DISTINCIÓN ENTRE ORDENAMIENT O JURÍDICO Y SISTEMA JURÍDICO EL PRINCIPIO DE COMPATIBIL...
EL SISTEMA JURÍDICO Y SU APLICACIÓN. LA FUNCIÓN JURISDICCIONAL DEFINICIÓN La función jurisdiccional desde el punto de vist...
Raj tema 1.4.3

Raj tema 1.4.3

  1. 1. UNIDAD I
  2. 2. EL SISTEMA JURÍDICO Y SU APLICACIÓN EL PRINCIPIO DE COMPATIBILIDAD Y LAS ANTINOMIAS
  3. 3. EL SISTEMA JURÍDICO Y SU APLICACIÓN. DISTINCIÓN ENTRE ORDENAMIENT O JURÍDICO Y SISTEMA JURÍDICO EL PRINCIPIO DE COMPATIBILIDA D Y LAS ANTINOMIAS LA PLENITUD DEL SISTEMA JURÍDICO Y SUS LAGUNAS LA FUNCIÓN JURISDICCIONAL Sistema jurídico Ordenami ento jurídico DEF EJEMP DEF EJEMP Principio de compatibili dad DEF Técnicas antinomia DEF T. PREVENIR. T. RESOLVER JERAR. ESPE. I. ADECUADORA I. RESTRICTIVA DEF PLENITUD CRITICA LAGUNA DEF SOLUCIÓN HETERO AUTO DEF FORMAL MATERIAL
  4. 4. EL SISTEMA JURÍDICO Y SU APLICACIÓN. LA FUNCIÓN JURISDICCIONAL DEFINICIÓN La función jurisdiccional desde el punto de vista material Diferencias La Función Jurisdiccional desde el punto de vista formal, alude a la organización constitucional que asigna a la tarea de ejercer dicha función al poder judicial de la federación fundamentalmente para preservar al derecho La finalidad del acto jurisdiccional es declarar imparcialmente el derecho en los casos controvertidos o de conflictos que son de su competencia. Es una actividad de ejecución de la ley hecha por el poder judicial, pero que responde a motivos, efectos y fines diversos de los fines administrativos. La importancia de las formas contenciosas del proceso, es manifiesta, en todo acto jurisdiccional estamos en presencia de un conflicto de intereses, que amerita la intervención judicial para mantener o declarar el derecho o naturaleza del derecho controvertido Acto Administrativo Acto jurisdiccional

