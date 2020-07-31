Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reactive Programming
Say, it’s Friday and You want to spend this evening with your spouse, scarfing pizza and watching one of the Star Wars epi...
Finish Work Get Movie Get Pizza Pick Up Wife Watch Movie Arrive Home Sequential way of doing things
Finish Work Get Movie Order Pizza Call Wife Arrive Home Start Watching Movie Parallel way of doing things
Finish Work Get Movie Get Pizza Arrive Home Watch Movie Wife arrives Reactive way of doing things
Is it(Reactive Programming) something new? - Brings 4 existing principles with greater emphasis.
4 Principles - Event/Message Driven - Scalable/Elastic - Resilient - Responsive
Why? - Huge number of Internet Enabled Devices - Change in Usage Pattern - Amount of Data
Is reactive really practical? - MS Excel - Google Docs
Why not use what we already have? - Multithreading - futures - Callbacks - CRUD
Being Reactive - Observable - flow of data - push instead of pull - signals end - deals with error - synchronous, asynchro...
Who all are migrating to Reactive - Spring 5 - Hibernate - CPP - JS - Java - Android - .NET - iOS - Scala - Microservices
Reactive Programming

Introduction to Reactive Programming

Reactive Programming

