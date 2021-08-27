Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5 Tips for Confident Public Speaking in English
Do you fear public speaking? Don't worry, a lot of people hate giving presentations in front of an audience, whether it is...
We all have a favorite movie, television show or even YouTube channel. But instead of just watching them silently, listen ...
It’s always difficult to practice by yourself, especially when it comes to improving your speaking skills. Therefore, find...
Whether you prefer a novel or a piece of non-fiction text, spend at least 30 minutes every day reading, and then another 3...
Smartphones can be a powerful tool for learning language. Use it, Download the Some English Practice app which helps you t...
Choose a word you want to learn and use exercises in different sentences. Use this word until you learn it and continue to...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 27, 2021
13 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

5 tips for confident public speaking in english

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 27, 2021
13 views

Do you fear public speaking? Don't worry, a lot of people hate giving presentations in front of an audience, whether it is just one person or an entire Mongolian horde. Unfortunately for research scientists, public speaking is part of the job and can affect how successful you are at getting your ideas heard, advancing your career and receiving more funding.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

5 tips for confident public speaking in english

  1. 1. 5 Tips for Confident Public Speaking in English
  2. 2. Do you fear public speaking? Don't worry, a lot of people hate giving presentations in front of an audience, whether it is just one person or an entire Mongolian horde. Unfortunately for research scientists, public speaking is part of the job and can affect how successful you are at getting your ideas heard, advancing your career and receiving more funding. Introduction
  3. 3. We all have a favorite movie, television show or even YouTube channel. But instead of just watching them silently, listen carefully to what the characters or hosts are saying and repeat the dialogue that interests you. Go ahead and pause, rewind and listen to the lines several times if you must. Or better yet, turn on the English subtitles setting to help you identify each word. This is a fun way of practicing both your listening and speaking skills with materials that are both enjoyable and entertaining. 1. Listen and repeat
  4. 4. It’s always difficult to practice by yourself, especially when it comes to improving your speaking skills. Therefore, find a likeminded group of friends or classmates who shares your goal of becoming more confident in using English,Even if it’s not in your circle.then download EngVarta App, EngVarta app connects you with live English experts over a Phone Call. 2. Find a friend
  5. 5. Whether you prefer a novel or a piece of non-fiction text, spend at least 30 minutes every day reading, and then another 30 minutes readingout loud. This is a great way of developing your reading skills while practicing pronunciation as well as intonation of various words and lengths of sentences. 3. Read out loud
  6. 6. Smartphones can be a powerful tool for learning language. Use it, Download the Some English Practice app which helps you to arrange your practice time and write down all the new words you have learned. 4-Use technology:-
  7. 7. Choose a word you want to learn and use exercises in different sentences. Use this word until you learn it and continue to use it. and subscribe the engvarta Vocabulary series where you find new words daily in your email box 5-Learn a new word every day:-

    Be the first to comment

Do you fear public speaking? Don't worry, a lot of people hate giving presentations in front of an audience, whether it is just one person or an entire Mongolian horde. Unfortunately for research scientists, public speaking is part of the job and can affect how successful you are at getting your ideas heard, advancing your career and receiving more funding.

Views

Total views

13

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×