Authenticity and Metacognition

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
VIRTUAL LABORATORY ON COGNITIVE APPROACHES TO L2 INSTRUCTION: BRIDGING THEORY, RESEARCHES AND PRACTICE AUTHENTICITY AND ME...
All about me… Pinner, R. S. (2014). The authenticity continuum: Towards a definition incorporating international voices. E...
Overview Authenticity as a problematic concept Definition of Authenticity in Language Learning Discussion of Metacognition...
Authenticity comes from the Greek word authenteo which meant ‘to have full power’. The word is made of two parts; auto- me...
Fake
Mona Lisa Artist Leonardo da Vinci Year c. 1503–06 (?) Medium Oil on poplar panel Subject Lisa Gherardini Dimensions 77 cm...
L.H.O.O.Q. Artist Marcel Duchamp Year 1919 Medium Postcard and Pencil Subject Lisa Gherardini Dimensions 77 cm × 53 cm Loc...
Versions • 1919 – Private collection, Paris, on loan to the Musée National d'Art Moderne, Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris. ...
The Ship of Theseus Problem
Charlie Chaplin came 3rd in a Charlie Chaplin lookalike contest
What is authenticity in language teaching and learning?
Gilmore’s (2007) 8 ‘inter-related’ definitions 1 •“the language produced by native speakers for native speakers in a parti...
What is authenticity? Native Real Self Classroom Task Social Assessment Culture Gilmore, A. (2007). Authentic materials an...
Will, L. (2018). Authenticity in English language teaching: An analysis of academic discourse. Münster, New York: Waxmann.
Will (2018) 1.Textual authenticity Authentic text, according to many definitions, is any text which is not produced for th...
Two Basics Strands existential • interactions practical • materials Pinner, R. S. (2016). The nature of authenticity in En...
4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 2 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 Native Real Self Classroom Task Social Assessments Culture Stude...
The “native speaker” Myth Davies, A. (2003). The Native Speaker: Myth and reality (2nd ed.). Clevedon: Multilingual Matter...
Native-speakerism Holliday, A. (2005). The struggle to teach English as an international language. Cambridge: Cambridge Un...
Native speakers may feel the language 'belongs' to them, but it will be those who speak English as a second or foreign lan...
The Hierarchy of Authenticity
Name Nationality Average St. Dev. Ban Ki-moon Korean 4.40 3.00 14th Dalai Lama China (Tibet) 4.74 1.81 Edwin Thumboo Singa...
6.20 9.00 0.00 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 6.00 7.00 8.00 9.00 10.00 EL2 EL1 AVERAGE EL1 OR EL2
Self-discrimination Reves, T., & Medgyes, P. (1994). The non-native English speaking EFL/ESL teacher's self-image: An inte...
Perceived Social Capital of the “native speaker” Lowe, R. J., & Pinner, R. (2016). Finding the connections between native-...
All Englishes are equal, but some varieties are more equal than others Pinner, R. S. (2016). Reconceptualising Authenticit...
Authenticity is… the degree of congruence between one’s actions and one’s core self- conceptions – consisting of fundament...
Materials and Authenticity
authentic materials are “not originally developed for pedagogical purposes, such as the use of magazines, newspapers, adve...
‘Classic’ Definition
Useful Definition Authentic materials are ‘designed not to transmit declarative knowledge about the target language but ra...
Authenticity Continuum social/contextual Pinner, R. S. (2016). Reconceptualising Authenticity for English as a Global Lang...
What does this have to do with English Language Teaching?
Metacognition
Metacognition Students Teachers
The Language Impetus Triad authenticity autonomymotivation Pinner (2019)
Authenticity is… the degree of congruence between one’s actions and one’s core self- conceptions – consisting of fundament...
Motivation, Metacognition and Immunity • Ushioda, E. (2014). Motivation, autonomy and metacognition: Exploring their inter...
Self Assessment
Assessments • Attendance 10% • Class participation 30% • Presentations (I & G) 60%
Further Reading on Self-assessment • Pinner, R. S. (2014). Trouble in paradise: Self-assessment and the Tao. Language Teac...
Opinion Which do you find more motivating – materials from a course book or materials you have selected or created yoursel...
The relationship between student and teacher motivation can be either positively or negatively synergistic. Deci et al (19...
Authenticity is… the degree of congruence between one’s actions and one’s core self- conceptions – consisting of fundament...
Authenticity a sense of congruence between action and belief, with both social and individual levels
Master Motive Authenticity is a ‘master motive’ for social interactions. Weigert, A. J. (2009). Self Authenticity as Maste...
There is a strong theoretical link Social Authentication Motivation
The relationship between student and teacher motivation can be either positively or negatively synergistic. Deci et al (19...
Convergence Teacher Motivation Student Motivation
Divergence Teacher Motivation Student Motivation
Motivational Synergy
There is a strong theoretical link Authenticity Motivation
Authenticity as a Gap
Authenticity as a Bridge
Do you get back what you put in?
Looking at the dynamic link between teacher and student
ERI Energy Return on Investment
Energy Return on Investment (ERI) • This is a term taken from physics and ecology, often used to explain the efficiency of...
Energy Return on Investment (ERI) I hypothesise this to be the way that social authentication is forged. If there is a hig...
Looking at the dynamic link between teacher and student
Reflection
Thanks for your attention See you later! www.uniliterate.com @uniliterate rpinner@sophia.ac.jp
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Authenticity and Metacognition
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Authenticity and Metacognition

45 views

Published on

Short talk

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Authenticity and Metacognition

  1. 1. VIRTUAL LABORATORY ON COGNITIVE APPROACHES TO L2 INSTRUCTION: BRIDGING THEORY, RESEARCHES AND PRACTICE AUTHENTICITY AND METACOGNITION IN L2 LEARNING Dr Richard Pinner rpinner@sophia.ac.jp @uniliterate
  2. 2. All about me… Pinner, R. S. (2014). The authenticity continuum: Towards a definition incorporating international voices. English Today, 30(4), 22-27. doi:10.1017/S0266078414000364 Pinner, R. S. (2016a). The nature of authenticity in English as a foreign language: a comparison of eight inter- related definitions. ELTWO Journal, 9(1), 78-93. Pinner, R. S. (2016b). Reconceptualising Authenticity for English as a Global Language. Bristol: Multilingual Matters. Pinner, R. S. (2019). Social Authentication and Teacher-Student Motivational Synergy. London: Routledge. =
  3. 3. Overview Authenticity as a problematic concept Definition of Authenticity in Language Learning Discussion of Metacognition and Authenticity A look at Students and Teachers Metacognition Conclusion and Summary
  4. 4. Authenticity comes from the Greek word authenteo which meant ‘to have full power’. The word is made of two parts; auto- means ‘self’ and hentes refers to the doer or being, and thus has etymological roots with autonomy (self and nomos as in law, self-governing).
  5. 5. Fake
  6. 6. Mona Lisa Artist Leonardo da Vinci Year c. 1503–06 (?) Medium Oil on poplar panel Subject Lisa Gherardini Dimensions 77 cm × 53 cm Location Musée du Louvre, Paris
  7. 7. L.H.O.O.Q. Artist Marcel Duchamp Year 1919 Medium Postcard and Pencil Subject Lisa Gherardini Dimensions 77 cm × 53 cm Location Musée du Louvre, Paris
  8. 8. Versions • 1919 – Private collection, Paris, on loan to the Musée National d'Art Moderne, Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris. • 1920 – Present location unknown. • 1930 – Large scale replica, private collection, Paris • 1940 – A color reproduction made from the original. It was stolen in 1981 and has not been recovered. • 1958 – Collection of Antoni Tàpies, Barcelona. • 1960 – Oil on wood. In the collection of Dorothea Tanning, New York. • 1964 – Thirty-eight replicas made to be inserted into a limited edition of Pierre de Massot's Marcel Duchamp, propos et souvenirs. Collection of Arturo Schwarz, Milan. • 1965 – L.H.O.O.Q. Shaved is a playing card reproduction of the Mona Lisa mounted on paper. The Mona Lisa painting is unmodified but for the inscription LHOOQ rasée.
  9. 9. The Ship of Theseus Problem
  10. 10. Charlie Chaplin came 3rd in a Charlie Chaplin lookalike contest
  11. 11. What is authenticity in language teaching and learning?
  12. 12. Gilmore’s (2007) 8 ‘inter-related’ definitions 1 •“the language produced by native speakers for native speakers in a particular language community 2 •the language produced by a real speaker/writer for a real audience, conveying a real message 3 •the qualities bestowed on a text by the receiver, in that it is not seen as something inherent in a text itself, but is imparted on it by the reader/listener) 4 •the interaction between students and teachers and is a ‘personal process of engagement’ 5 •the types of task chosen 6 •the social situation of the classroom 7 •assessment 8 •culture, and the ability to behave or think like a target language group in order to be recognized and validated by them” Gilmore, A. (2007). Authentic materials and authenticity in foreign language learning. Language Teaching, 40(02), 97-118.
  13. 13. What is authenticity? Native Real Self Classroom Task Social Assessment Culture Gilmore, A. (2007). Authentic materials and authenticity in foreign language learning. Language Teaching, 40(02), 97-118.
  14. 14. Will, L. (2018). Authenticity in English language teaching: An analysis of academic discourse. Münster, New York: Waxmann.
  15. 15. Will (2018) 1.Textual authenticity Authentic text, according to many definitions, is any text which is not produced for the purpose of language learning. 1.Authenticity of text reception A given text cannot be judged as authentic or inauthentic per se, but any reader or listener will engage in an individual process of authentication, which may be more or less successful based on a multitude of factors. 1.Real-world authenticity Activities are authentic when they resemble everyday communicative activities without focusing on language analysis and manipulation. 1.Classroom authenticity Activities are authentic when they remain true to the classroom setting, which likely includes form-focused procedures. 1.Authenticity of individual behaviour A person is authentic when their actions are an expression of their true self without being overly influenced by contextual factors such as other people’s behaviour. 1.Cultural authenticity Individuals, activities and artefacts are authentic when they hail from the so-called target culture, which is the perceived culture of the people who speak the target language as their mother tongue.
  16. 16. Two Basics Strands existential • interactions practical • materials Pinner, R. S. (2016). The nature of authenticity in English as a foreign language: a comparison of eight inter-related definitions. ELTWO Journal, 9(1), 78-93.
  17. 17. 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 2 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 Native Real Self Classroom Task Social Assessments Culture Students Teachers Pinner, R. S. (2016). The nature of authenticity in English as a foreign language: a comparison of eight inter-related definitions. ELTWO Journal, 9(1), 78-93.
  18. 18. The “native speaker” Myth Davies, A. (2003). The Native Speaker: Myth and reality (2nd ed.). Clevedon: Multilingual Matters.
  19. 19. Native-speakerism Holliday, A. (2005). The struggle to teach English as an international language. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.
  20. 20. Native speakers may feel the language 'belongs' to them, but it will be those who speak English as a second or foreign language who will determine its world future. David Graddol, The Future of English 1997
  21. 21. The Hierarchy of Authenticity
  22. 22. Name Nationality Average St. Dev. Ban Ki-moon Korean 4.40 3.00 14th Dalai Lama China (Tibet) 4.74 1.81 Edwin Thumboo Singaporean 5.54 2.83 Shinzo Abe Japanese 5.75 1.33 Dynamo British (Northern) 6.30 1.65 Naomi Watts British/Australian 7.88 2.45 Arnold Schwarzenegger Austrian 8.51 1.49 Barack Obama North American 8.65 2.83 Queen Elizabeth II British (RP) 9.07 1.48 N= 41
  23. 23. 6.20 9.00 0.00 1.00 2.00 3.00 4.00 5.00 6.00 7.00 8.00 9.00 10.00 EL2 EL1 AVERAGE EL1 OR EL2
  24. 24. Self-discrimination Reves, T., & Medgyes, P. (1994). The non-native English speaking EFL/ESL teacher's self-image: An international survey. System, 22(3), 353-367.
  25. 25. Perceived Social Capital of the “native speaker” Lowe, R. J., & Pinner, R. (2016). Finding the connections between native-speakerism and authenticity. Applied Linguistics Review, 7(1), 27-52. doi:10.1515/applirev-2016- 0002
  26. 26. All Englishes are equal, but some varieties are more equal than others Pinner, R. S. (2016). Reconceptualising Authenticity for English as a Global Language. Bristol: Multilingual Matters.
  27. 27. Authenticity is… the degree of congruence between one’s actions and one’s core self- conceptions – consisting of fundamental values, beliefs, and identities (Vannini & Burgess, 2009, p. 104) “
  28. 28. Materials and Authenticity
  29. 29. authentic materials are “not originally developed for pedagogical purposes, such as the use of magazines, newspapers, advertisements, news reports or songs” REALLLLLLLL (Richards & Schmidt, 2013: 43). Richards, J. C., & Schmidt, R. W. (2013). Longman dictionary of language teaching and applied linguistics. Harlow: Routledge.
  30. 30. ‘Classic’ Definition
  31. 31. Useful Definition Authentic materials are ‘designed not to transmit declarative knowledge about the target language but rather to provide an experience of the language in use.’ (Tomlinson & Masuhara, 2010: 400) “ Tomlinson, B., & Masuhara, H. (2010). Applications of the research results for second language acquisition theory and research. In B. Tomlinson & H. Masuhara (Eds.), Research for materials development in language learning : evidence for best practice (pp. 399-409). London: Continuum.
  32. 32. Authenticity Continuum social/contextual Pinner, R. S. (2016). Reconceptualising Authenticity for English as a Global Language. Bristol: Multilingual Matters.
  33. 33. What does this have to do with English Language Teaching?
  34. 34. Metacognition
  35. 35. Metacognition Students Teachers
  36. 36. The Language Impetus Triad authenticity autonomymotivation Pinner (2019)
  37. 37. Authenticity is… the degree of congruence between one’s actions and one’s core self- conceptions – consisting of fundamental values, beliefs, and identities (Vannini & Burgess, 2009, p. 104) “ Vannini, P., & Burgess, S. (2009). Authenticity as motivation and aesthetic experience. In P. Vannini & J. P. Williams (Eds.), Authenticity in culture, self, and society (pp. 103-120). Surrey: Ashgate Publishing.
  38. 38. Motivation, Metacognition and Immunity • Ushioda, E. (2014). Motivation, autonomy and metacognition: Exploring their interactions. In D. Lasagabaster, A. Doiz, & J. M. Sierra (Eds.), Motivation and Foreign Language Learning: From theory to practice (pp. 31-49). Amsterdam: John Benjamins. • Hiver, P., & Dörnyei, Z. (2015). Language Teacher Immunity: A Double- Edged Sword. Applied Linguistics, 38(3), 405-423. doi:10.1093/applin/amv034
  39. 39. Self Assessment
  40. 40. Assessments • Attendance 10% • Class participation 30% • Presentations (I & G) 60%
  41. 41. Further Reading on Self-assessment • Pinner, R. S. (2014). Trouble in paradise: Self-assessment and the Tao. Language Teaching Research, 20(2), 181-195. doi:10.1177/1362168814562015 • Pinner, R. S. (2016). Using self-assessment to maintain motivation in a dynamic classroom environment: An exploratory practice inquiry of one Japanese university speaking course. Asian Journal of Applied Linguistics, 3(1), 27- 40.
  42. 42. Opinion Which do you find more motivating – materials from a course book or materials you have selected or created yourself?
  43. 43. The relationship between student and teacher motivation can be either positively or negatively synergistic. Deci et al (1997: 68) Deci, E. L., Kasser, T., & Ryan, R. M. (1997). Self- determined teaching: Opportunities and obstacles. In J. L. Bess (Ed.), Teaching well and liking it: Motivating faculty to teach effectively (pp. 57-71). Baltimore: Johns Hopkins University Press. “
  44. 44. Authenticity is… the degree of congruence between one’s actions and one’s core self- conceptions – consisting of fundamental values, beliefs, and identities (Vannini & Burgess, 2009, p. 104) “ Vannini, P., & Burgess, S. (2009). Authenticity as motivation and aesthetic experience. In P. Vannini & J. P. Williams (Eds.), Authenticity in culture, self, and society (pp. 103-120). Surrey: Ashgate Publishing.
  45. 45. Authenticity a sense of congruence between action and belief, with both social and individual levels
  46. 46. Master Motive Authenticity is a ‘master motive’ for social interactions. Weigert, A. J. (2009). Self Authenticity as Master Motive. In P. Vannini & J. P. Williams (Eds.), Authenticity in culture, self, and society (pp. 37-50). Surrey: Ashgate Publishing.
  47. 47. There is a strong theoretical link Social Authentication Motivation
  48. 48. The relationship between student and teacher motivation can be either positively or negatively synergistic. Deci et al (1997: 68) “
  49. 49. Convergence Teacher Motivation Student Motivation
  50. 50. Divergence Teacher Motivation Student Motivation
  51. 51. Motivational Synergy
  52. 52. There is a strong theoretical link Authenticity Motivation
  53. 53. Authenticity as a Gap
  54. 54. Authenticity as a Bridge
  55. 55. Do you get back what you put in?
  56. 56. Looking at the dynamic link between teacher and student
  57. 57. ERI Energy Return on Investment
  58. 58. Energy Return on Investment (ERI) • This is a term taken from physics and ecology, often used to explain the efficiency of fuels. • Energy is fundamentally defined as the ability to do work, and ERI is very basically the payback received • In terms of teaching, I apply ERI to refer to the amount of energy a teacher invests in the class, and how much energy (work) is returned by the students.
  59. 59. Energy Return on Investment (ERI) I hypothesise this to be the way that social authentication is forged. If there is a high congruence between teacher and learners, this creates a close synergy with reciprocal and mutually beneficial energy flow. At other times, unresponsive learners mean that a teacher will naturally reduce the amount of energy they expend on a class, which in turn has a knock-on effect for motivation.
  60. 60. Looking at the dynamic link between teacher and student
  61. 61. Reflection
  62. 62. Thanks for your attention See you later! www.uniliterate.com @uniliterate rpinner@sophia.ac.jp

×