Pronunciation Lesson 1 Aa and Ee
There are many different sounds in the English language, depending on a combination of vowels and consonants. Vowels are s...
‘A’ in ‘bat’ (æ) • cat • plant • man • back A short, open mouthed sound usually pronounced between or before consonants. S...
Ee /ɛ/ • internet • vet • bend • get Some example English words that have this sound: Do you know more? • send • fled • trend • website
Key terms from your field Ee /ɛ/ 'A' in 'bat' (æ) Can you think of English vocabulary words from your field of study that have these two sounds?
Pronunciation lesson /æ/ and /ɛ/
  1. 1. Pronunciation Lesson 1 Aa and Ee
  2. 2. There are many different sounds in the English language, depending on a combination of vowels and consonants. Vowels are sounds you make with your mouth somewhat open (a,e,i,o,u) Consonants are sounds that you make with your mouth closed (the rest of the alphabet). Can you recount the alphabet in English?
  3. 3. ‘A’ in ‘bat’ (æ) • cat • plant • man • back A short, open mouthed sound usually pronounced between or before consonants. Some example English words that have this sound: Do you know more? • apple • class • family • stand
  4. 4. Ee /ɛ/ • internet • vet • bend • get Some example English words that have this sound: Do you know more? • send • fled • trend • website
  5. 5. Key terms from your field Ee /ɛ/ ‘A’ in ‘bat’ (æ) Can you think of English vocabulary words from your field of study that have these two sounds?

