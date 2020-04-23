Aula 01 telefonia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Projeto Telefônico Prof. Vilmair E. Wirmond Create PDF with PDF...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba PROJETO TELEFÔNICO – PARTES CONSTITUINTES Create PDF with PDF4U...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba PROJETO TELEFÔNICO – NORMAS ABNT Create PDF with PDF4U. If you ...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Carta de pedido de aprovação Deve ser elaborada conforme o padr...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Memorial Descritivo Deverá contemplar pelo menos: a) Dados bási...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Legenda Padrão Deverá ser adotada a seguinte legenda em todas a...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Planta de Situação • Elaborada em escala 1:500 tem por finalida...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Projeto Telefônico - Simbologia Create PDF with PDF4U. If you w...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Projeto Telefônico - Simbologia Create PDF with PDF4U. If you w...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Projeto Telefônico - Simbologia Create PDF with PDF4U. If you w...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Número de pontos - ABNT Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to r...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Número de pontos - BrT Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to re...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Tomadas Telefônicas – Distribuição interna Create PDF with PDF4...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Tomadas Telefônicas – Distribuição interna Create PDF with PDF4...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações Internas - Ambientes Residenciais Create PDF with P...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Exemplo – residencial interno Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wis...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações internas – ambientes comerciais Create PDF with PDF...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações internas – ambientes comerciais – pequeno porte Cre...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações internas – ambientes comerciais – Malha de piso com...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações internas – ambientes comerciais – Malha com dutos d...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações internas – ambientes comerciais – Malha com dutos d...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações internas – ambientes comerciais – Malha com dutos d...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalação comercial – Caixa de distribuição •Prever junto a ca...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de Tubulação – Tipo Convencional • Prumadas do tipo Con...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de Tubulação – Tipo Dirigida Create PDF with PDF4U. If ...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Localização das Caixas Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to re...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de Tubulação – tipo poço de elevação Create PDF with PD...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de Tubulação – tipo poço de elevação Create PDF with PD...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de rede interna ou fiação – tipo convencional Create PD...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de rede interna ou fiação – tipo direcionada Create PDF...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de rede interna ou fiação – tipo semi-direcionada Creat...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Dimensionamento de caixas Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Tubulações primárias e secundárias Create PDF with PDF4U. If yo...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Entrada telefônica - aérea Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish t...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Entrada telefônica - subterrânea Create PDF with PDF4U. If you ...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Entrada telefônica - subterrânea Create PDF with PDF4U. If you ...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Caixas subterrâneas 1. Características a) Construída em alvenar...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Caixas subterrâneas Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remov...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Caixas subterrâneas Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remov...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Sistema de aterramento Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to re...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Sistema de aterramento • O aterramento deve ser específico para...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Dimensionamento da rede interna Create PDF with PDF4U. If you w...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Dimensionamento da rede interna Create PDF with PDF4U. If you w...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please ...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please ...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba a) Na caixa "A" a quantidade de pares a serem distribuídos é ig...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please ...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Contagem da rede primária Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Dimensionamento da rede interna Create PDF with PDF4U. If you w...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Dimensionamento da rede interna Create PDF with PDF4U. If you w...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please ...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Componentes Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this l...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Componentes 1. Anéis-guia Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Componentes – Blocos M10 2. Blocos M-10-B Create PDF with PDF4U...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Componentes - Bastidores Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to ...
UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Componentes - Abraçadeiras Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aula 01 telefonia

24 views

Published on

Aula de projeto em telefonia do prof. Vilmair E. Wirmond

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aula 01 telefonia

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Projeto Telefônico Prof. Vilmair E. Wirmond Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba PROJETO TELEFÔNICO – PARTES CONSTITUINTES Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba PROJETO TELEFÔNICO – NORMAS ABNT Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Carta de pedido de aprovação Deve ser elaborada conforme o padrão determinado pela concessionária de telefonia. Tal documento identifica a obra e os responsáveis técnicos pelo projeto. Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Memorial Descritivo Deverá contemplar pelo menos: a) Dados básicos • Endereço; • Nome do edifício; • Proprietário; • Construtora; • Engenheiro responsável; • Responsável pelo projeto; • Responsável pela instalação; • Previsão para início e término da construção da edificação. b) Informações gerais e dados estatísticos • Tipo do edifício (residencial, comercial, industrial e outros); • Número de andares; • Número total de unidades construídas com suas respectivas áreas; • Número total de pontos telefônicos previstos, por andar e para o edifício; • Previsão para instalações de CPCT, FAX, e linhas para processamento de dados. c) Documentação do projeto • Plantas dos andares; • Planta de situação; • Prumadas telefônicas; • Folha de detalhes; • Planta de cortes e de fachadas. d) Descrição geral do projeto • Canalização subterrânea; • Tubulação de entrada; • Sala de distribuição geral (se houver); • Sistema de aterramento; • Tubulação primária; • Tubulação secundária; • Prumada telefônica; • CPCT, FAX, e linha de dados; • Cabeação interna; • Rede secundária; • Outros.Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Legenda Padrão Deverá ser adotada a seguinte legenda em todas as plantas. Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Planta de Situação • Elaborada em escala 1:500 tem por finalidade identificar a edificação com relação às Redes das Concessionárias. • Deverá possuir: 1. nome das ruas, da edificação e transversais 2. número do prédio 3. Principais informações referentes à entrada telefônica do edifício 4. cotas importantes 5. localização da rede da concessionária 6. localização da caixa de energia 7. Localização do DG. Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Projeto Telefônico - Simbologia Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Projeto Telefônico - Simbologia Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Projeto Telefônico - Simbologia Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Número de pontos - ABNT Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  12. 12. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Número de pontos - BrT Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  13. 13. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Tomadas Telefônicas – Distribuição interna Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  14. 14. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Tomadas Telefônicas – Distribuição interna Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  15. 15. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações Internas - Ambientes Residenciais Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  16. 16. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Exemplo – residencial interno Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  17. 17. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações internas – ambientes comerciais Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  18. 18. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações internas – ambientes comerciais – pequeno porte Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  19. 19. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações internas – ambientes comerciais – Malha de piso com tubulações Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  20. 20. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações internas – ambientes comerciais – Malha com dutos de piso Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  21. 21. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações internas – ambientes comerciais – Malha com dutos de piso Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  22. 22. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalações internas – ambientes comerciais – Malha com dutos de piso Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  23. 23. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Instalação comercial – Caixa de distribuição •Prever junto a caixa de distribuição, ou próxima ao provável local de instalação da central telefônica, caixa de passagem com tamanho mínimo nº 2 (20x20x12cm). •As caixas de distribuição parciais deverão atender no máximo 35 pares Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  24. 24. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de Tubulação – Tipo Convencional • Prumadas do tipo Convencional estão limitadas a 280 pontos acumulados. • Utilizada com Prumada de Fiação Convencional. Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  25. 25. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de Tubulação – Tipo Dirigida Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  26. 26. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Localização das Caixas Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  27. 27. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de Tubulação – tipo poço de elevação Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  28. 28. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de Tubulação – tipo poço de elevação Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  29. 29. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de rede interna ou fiação – tipo convencional Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  30. 30. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de rede interna ou fiação – tipo direcionada Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  31. 31. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Prumada de rede interna ou fiação – tipo semi-direcionada Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  32. 32. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Dimensionamento de caixas Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  33. 33. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Tubulações primárias e secundárias Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  34. 34. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Entrada telefônica - aérea Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  35. 35. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Entrada telefônica - subterrânea Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  36. 36. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Entrada telefônica - subterrânea Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  37. 37. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Caixas subterrâneas 1. Características a) Construída em alvenaria, revestida com cimento e areia ou em concreto; b) Equipada com ferragens para sustentação dos cabos telefônicos; c) Ter furos para passagem dos cabos telefônicos; d) Devem ser construídos poços de esgotamento (drenos) para esgotamento das águas pluviais. Em locais onde haja aparecimento do lençol freático, construir a caixa sem o dreno; e) Os pisos das caixas devem ter inclinação mínima de 3 % no sentido do poço de esgotamento (dreno); f) Ter tampão de ferro. 2. Localização Deve ficar paralela ao alinhamento predial, sendo de aproximadamente 2,5 m a distância do alinhamento predial ao centro da caixa; Deve ficar afastada 1 m de outras caixas subterrâneas e de postes; Não deve ser instalada em local de acesso de veículos. Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  38. 38. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Caixas subterrâneas Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  39. 39. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Caixas subterrâneas Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  40. 40. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Sistema de aterramento Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  41. 41. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Sistema de aterramento • O aterramento deve ser específico para o sistema telefônico e estar distante pelo menos 5m de outros sistemas de aterramento. Deverão ser utilizados os seguintes materiais: • Caixas com haste de aterramento – em alvenaria, dimensões 30x30x30cm; • condutor de aterramento – em cobre rígido, isolado, bitola mínima 6mm²; • haste de aterramento tipo Copperweld, de aço cobreado, com Ø16mm e 3m de comprimento. Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  42. 42. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Dimensionamento da rede interna Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  43. 43. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Dimensionamento da rede interna Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  44. 44. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  45. 45. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  46. 46. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba a) Na caixa "A" a quantidade de pares a serem distribuídos é igual à quantidade de pares que devem alimentá-la. Isto porque a caixa "A" é a última caixa da rede primária do pavimento. Ela não alimenta nenhuma outra caixa. b) Na caixa "B" a quantidade de pares a serem nela distribuídos é zero. Isto significa que a caixa "B" será utilizada apenas como caixa de passagem para cabo. Nenhum ponto estará sendo atendido diretamente por ela. c) Na caixa "C" a quantidade de pares a serem distribuídos é igual à quantidade de pares que devem alimentá-la. Esta caixa serve também como caixa de passagem para a caixa A. Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  47. 47. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  48. 48. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Contagem da rede primária Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  49. 49. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Dimensionamento da rede interna Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  50. 50. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Dimensionamento da rede interna Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  51. 51. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  52. 52. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Componentes Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  53. 53. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Componentes 1. Anéis-guia Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  54. 54. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Componentes – Blocos M10 2. Blocos M-10-B Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  55. 55. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Componentes - Bastidores Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version
  56. 56. UNIVERSIDADE TECNOLÓGICA FEDERAL DO PARANÁ Campus Curitiba Componentes - Abraçadeiras Create PDF with PDF4U. If you wish to remove this line, please click here to purchase the full version

×