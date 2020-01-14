Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Підсумки роботи ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» за 2019 рік (оперативні дані) У ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» у звітному періоді в експлуа...
2 Коефіцієнт використання встановленої потужності за 2019 рік склав 68,5%, що на 1,1 відсоткових пункти менше, ніж за 2018...
3  п’ять поточних позапланових ремонтів (енергоблоки: № 3 РАЕС – три ремонти, № 3 ЗАЕС, № 1 ЗАЕС). Загальна тривалість пе...
4 6. Стан розрахунків за відпущену електроенергію 6.1Розрахунки ДП «Енергоринок» з ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» за електроенергію...
5 Крім того, при митному оформленні поставок СЯП сплачено ПДВ – 2 118,7 млн грн, що на 769,3 млн грн менше, ніж за 2018 рі...
6 9. Чисельність штатних працівників та ліцензованого персоналу ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» Чисельність штатних працівників Комп...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Підсумки роботи НАЕК «Енергоатом» за 2019 рік

35 views

Published on

Підсумки роботи НАЕК «Енергоатом» за 2019 рік (оперативні дані)

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Підсумки роботи НАЕК «Енергоатом» за 2019 рік

  1. 1. 1 Підсумки роботи ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» за 2019 рік (оперативні дані) У ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» у звітному періоді в експлуатації перебувало:  15 енергоблоків АЕС встановленою потужністю 13 835 МВт;  2 гідроагрегати ТГАЕС встановленою потужністю 302 МВт;  2 гідроагрегати ОлГЕС встановленою потужністю 11,5 МВт. За 2019 рік частка електроенергії ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» від загального обсягу виробництва електроенергії в Україні становила 54,1%, що на 1 відсотковий пункт більше, ніж за 2018 рік (53,1%). 1. Виробничі показники За 2019 рік вироблено 83 228,4 млн кВтгод електроенергії, що більше планового показника на 1 453,7 млн кВтгод (план – 81 774,7 млн кВтгод). Планове завдання з виробництва електроенергії виконано на 101,8%. Довідково: Виробництво е/е за 2019 рік: АЕС – 83 002,7 млн кВтгод (101,8% від плану), ОлГЕС – 31,1 млн кВтгод (139,6% від плану), ТГАЕС – 194,6 млн кВтгод (103,3% від плану). Рис.1. Виробництво електроенергії ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» За 2019 рік відпущено 78 198,6 млн кВтгод електроенергії, що більше планового завдання на 1 616,6 млн кВтгод (план – 76 582,0 млн кВтгод). Планове завдання з відпуску електроенергії виконано на 102,1%. Рис.2. Відпуск електроенергії ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» 81 774,7 83 228,4 план 2019 факт 2019 млн кВт·год План виконано на 101,8% 76 582,0 78 198,6 план 2019 факт 2019 млн кВт·год План виконано на 102,1%
  2. 2. 2 Коефіцієнт використання встановленої потужності за 2019 рік склав 68,5%, що на 1,1 відсоткових пункти менше, ніж за 2018 рік (69,6%). Рис.3. Коефіцієнт використання встановленої потужності енергоблоків АЕС Коефіцієнт готовності несення номінального електричного навантаження за 2019 рік склав 69,8%, що на 0,4 відсоткових пункти менше, ніж за 2018 рік (70,2%). Рис.4. Коефіцієнт готовності несення номінального електричного навантаження АЕС 2. Ремонтна кампанія За 2019 рік виконано:  чотирнадцять планово-попереджувальних ремонтів, з них: - капітальних – 5 (ЗАЕС № 1, 2; РАЕС № 1, 2; ЮУАЕС № 3); - середніх – 9 (ЗАЕС № 3, 4, 5, 6; РАЕС № 3, 4; ЮУАЕС № 1, 2; ХАЕС № 2). Довідково: Станом на 31.12.2019 виконувалося три планово-попереджувальних ремонти, із яких два середніх ремонти на енергоблоках № 1 ХАЕС, № 6 ЗАЕС і один капітальний ремонт на енергоблоці № 3 ЗАЕС. Загальна тривалість перебування енергоблоків у планово-попереджувальних ремонтах – 1 528,98 діб, у т.ч. закінчених – 1 142,98 діб;  один поточний плановий ремонт (енергоблок №1 ЮУАЕС). Тривалість перебування енергоблока у поточному плановому ремонті – 0,91 доби. 68,4% 73,6% 74,5% 74,2% 68,7% 72,9% 72,3% 66,6% 70,6% 69,6% 68,5% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 76,8% 78,7% 78,2% 77,5% 78,0% 79,4% 78,2% 71,8% 76,1% 70,2% 69,8% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
  3. 3. 3  п’ять поточних позапланових ремонтів (енергоблоки: № 3 РАЕС – три ремонти, № 3 ЗАЕС, № 1 ЗАЕС). Загальна тривалість перебування енергоблоків у поточних позапланових ремонтах – 25,80 доби (усі ремонти закінчені). Простій енергоблоків у позапланових ремонтах призвів до недовиробництва 638,6 млн кВт·год електроенергії. За 2019 рік загальна тривалість перебування енергоблоків у ремонтах становила 1 555,69 доби, у т.ч. закінчених – 1 169,69 діб. Довідково: За 2018 рік загальна тривалість перебування енергоблоків у ремонтах становила 1 501,53 доби. Фактичне скорочення термінів проведення планово-попереджувальних ремонтів енергоблоків за 2019 рік склало 97,39 доби, що дозволило додатково виробити майже 2 млрд 200 млн кВт·год електроенергії. Рис.5. Тривалість перебування енергоблоків АЕС у ремонтах 3. Порушення у роботі АЕС За 2019 рік сталося 13 порушень у роботі АЕС, що на 9 порушень менше, ніж за 2018 рік (22 порушення). 4. Охорона праці та пожежна безпека За 2019 рік в ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» сталося 7 нещасних випадків. За 2019 рік сталася 1 пожежа. 5. Стан радіаційної безпеки Радіаційні параметри, що характеризують роботу АЕС ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» за звітний період, не перевищували нормативних значень, а радіаційний захист персоналу та населення забезпечувались на достатньому рівні. Експлуатація атомних електростанцій у звітному періоді не викликала жодних екологічних змін, які б свідчили про погіршення стану навколишнього середовища в районі їх розташування. Рівень безпеки АЕС України відповідає вимогам національного законодавства та міжнародним рекомендаціям. 1 425,47 5,95 70,11 1 528,98 0,91 25,80 планово-попереджувальні ремонти поточні планові ремонти поточні позапланові ремонти кількістьдіб 2018 2019 Загальна тривалість перебування енергоблоків у ремонтах: 2019 р. - 1 555,69 діб 2018 р. - 1 501,53 діб
  4. 4. 4 6. Стан розрахунків за відпущену електроенергію 6.1Розрахунки ДП «Енергоринок» з ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» за електроенергію у І-му півріччі 2019 року За І-е півріччя 2019 року до ОРЕ відпущено електроенергії на суму 27 834,8 млн грн (з ПДВ), що на 3 033,1 млн грн, або на 12,2% більше, ніж за І-е півріччя 2018 року (24 801,7 млн грн (з ПДВ)). Розрахунки ДП «Енергоринок» за відпущену електроенергію в І-му півріччі 2019 року склали 24 300,8 млн грн (з ПДВ), або 87,3% від ТП І-го півріччя 2019 року. Недоплата (станом на 15.07.2019) за відпущену в І-му півріччі 2019 року електроенергію склала 3 534,0 млн грн. 6.2. Розрахунки з ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» за електроенергію на новому ринку електроенергії у ІІ-му півріччі 2019 року (з 01.07.2019 по 31.12.2019)*  відпущено електроенергії – 37 957,5 млн кВт·год;  всього продано електроенергії – 37 843,0 млн кВт·год;  реалізовано електроенергії (з ПДВ) – 31 514,9 млн грн;  надходження грошових коштів – 30 125,7 млн грн. Недоплата (станом на 31.12.2019) за відпущену електроенергію у ІІ-му півріччі (липень - грудень) 2019 року склала 1 389,2 млн грн. Станом на 13.01.2020 дебіторська заборгованість за електроенергію, відпущену на новому ринку – 248,3 млн грн. Загальна заборгованість ДП «Енергоринок» перед ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» (станом на 13.01.2020), з урахуванням відпущеної в попередні періоди електроенергії, склала 11 689,0 млн грн. * Інформація станом на 13.01.2020.овідко 7. Сплата податків Нараховано за 2019 рік податків до бюджетів усіх рівнів 14 152,8 млн грн, розрахунків зі страхування – 2 648,6 млн грн. Загальна сума нарахувань податків до бюджетів усіх рівнів та розрахунків зі страхування склала 16 801,5 млн грн. За 2019 рік сплачено податків до бюджетів усіх рівнів 16 705,7 млн грн, розрахунків зі страхування – 2 591,8 млн грн. Загальна сума сплати податків до бюджетів усіх рівнів та розрахунків зі страхування склала 19 297,5 млн грн. Рис.6. Сплата податків до бюджетів усіх рівнів та розрахунків зі страхування 14 311,7 10 692,6 16 801,5 19 297,5 Нараховано Сплачено 2018 2019
  5. 5. 5 Крім того, при митному оформленні поставок СЯП сплачено ПДВ – 2 118,7 млн грн, що на 769,3 млн грн менше, ніж за 2018 рік (2 888,0 млн грн). Довідково: За 2018 рік було сплачено податків до бюджетів усіх рівнів 8 598,0 млн грн, а загальна сума, враховуючи розрахунки зі страхування, – 10 692,6 млн грн. Заборгованість (станом на 31.12.2019) по податках до бюджетів усіх рівнів становила 399,5 млн грн, із розрахунків зі страхування – 177,8 млн грн. Загальна заборгованість ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» по податках до бюджетів усіх рівнів та розрахунків зі страхування – 577,2 млн грн. 8. Капітальне будівництво* Обсяг освоєння капітальних вкладень за 2019 рік склав 14 083,4 млн грн, що на 2 769,4 млн грн більше, ніж за 2018 рік (11 314,0 млн грн). Рис.7. Обсяг освоєння капітальних вкладень ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» За 2019 рік профінансовано капітальних вкладень на суму 14 258,3 млн грн, що на 2 521,6 млн грн більше, ніж за 2018 рік (11 736,7 млн грн). Рис.8. Фінансування капітальних вкладень ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» 11 314,0 14 083,4 0,0 15 300,0 2018 2019 млнгрн 11 736,7 14 258,3 0,0 15 400,0 2018 2019 млнгрн
  6. 6. 6 9. Чисельність штатних працівників та ліцензованого персоналу ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» Чисельність штатних працівників Компанії за 2019 рік становила 33 953 працівники, що на 215 працівників більше, ніж за 2018 рік (33 738 працівників). Чисельність ліцензованого персоналу за 2019 рік становила 411 спеціалістів, що на 6 спеціалістів більше, ніж за аналогічний період 2018 року (405 спеціалістів). Рис.9. Чисельність ліцензованого персоналу ДП «НАЕК «Енергоатом» 401 396 409 425 428 434 419 423 411 405 411 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 осіб

×