Perfluoroalkyl Substances in the Environment: Theory, Practice, and Innovation by David M Kempisty
Title: Perfluoroalkyl Substances in the Environment: Theory, Practice, and Innovation
Author: David M Kempisty
Publisher: David M Kempisty
Description
Perfluoroalkyl Substances in the Environment: Theory, Practice, and Innovation by David M Kempisty Perfluoroalkyl substances are compounds that have been around since the 1950s. Only recently has their adverse human health and ecological consequences become known. There are books that either investigate the chemistry or explore the toxicity of these compounds. This is the only book that will provide a holistic look at this very complex problem and will cover the toxicology, analytical, remediation, and regulatory perspectives, and how it affects everyone personally. The book will serve as a reference for practicing environmental engineers, regulators, toxicologist, researchers, and concerned members of the public.
