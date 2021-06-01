embTwo Year Planner January 2021 December 2022 Daily Weekly And Monthly Planner With Holidays.bemThis beautiful Two year planner for January 2021 December 2022 perfect for you to schedule your appointments and dailyactivities plan events set goals and get things done. It will also make a perfect gift for family and friends.embBook Detailsbem24Month Planner Calendar for Monthly and Weekly Action Plan.Start January 2021 to December 2022.20212022 calendar Personal Information Two Year Daily Tracker Contact Names Password Log Important datedBirthday Log Notes and holidays.One month per each two page spread with unruled daily blocks for plan ahead by monthly planner 20212022Printed on quality paper.Matte paperback cover .Large size 8.5" x 11".