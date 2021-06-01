embThis 2021 Planner is a handy practical unique Schedule & Notes Planner for everyone.bemThere are embWeeklybem embMonthlybb bemand embYearlybem layout features with embdaily bemblocks to space for writing.embPaperbackbem beautiful quote design cover with premium embglossybem finish in total emb108 pagesbem and perfect large size emb8.5" x 11bem".Great Schedule Planner to keep you organized in the coming 2021 new year!It8217s also a embperfect holiday giftbem.bGrab one for yourself and some for friends today!bbbPublished by buCool Notebooks New Yorkub 8211 Always good price and quality for everyone!Be sure to check the ubCool Notebooksbu author page for more styles designs sizes and other options.