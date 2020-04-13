Successfully reported this slideshow.
MY EASTER HOLIDAYS
  1. 1. MY EASTER HOLIDAYS
  2. 2. WHAT DID WE DO? • As this Easter vacation we could not go out I decided to prepare some special Easter games in secret and already on the 11th I made them. Between my mother and I we prepared some puzzles, a maze, a game of hands and feet, an egg hunt, a PIN PON competition, we took some freshly made French toast and we also made a game that involved an Easter bunny.
  3. 3. • To make the puzzles we printed 5 photos related to Easter, colored them in, glued them on eva rubber of different colors and then cut them into several pieces forming a rather difficult puzzle. They had 5 minutes to make all of them and if they finished them we gave t • hem lacquers as a reward. ``THE PUZZLES´´
  4. 4. • To make the maze I first made an eva rubber cap. Then I made the maze on a dirty sheet of paper so that it would be clean and more beautiful. Then they had 15 seconds to do it. Only my mother and father could do it. IT WAS GREAT! ``THE MAZE´´
  5. 5. • I got the idea for this game from the scouts. I just had to draw and trace my two hands and feet and then color them with shapes or fillings. I put them on the floor of my basement without any order in the placement and I glued them with string so that they would not move. They had 15 seconds to do it, but the tape came off while my brother was doing it and almost fell off. ``THE GAME OF HANDS AND FEET´´
  6. 6. ``AN EGGS HUNT´´ It occurred to us that for the scavenger hunt we could lay chocolate eggs as well as paper eggs. To make the paper ones we watched a few videos and that's how we managed to do it. Then I went to buy the eggs (as we are in crisis there was not much left) and I hid them all over the basement. Some in a jacket, some in the car, some in the fridge... We all found them and ate them, except for the clear paper ones. WE HAD A GREAT TIME!!!
  7. 7. • Since I had a PIN PON table, I had some lacquer left over and my family likes to play PIN PON, I decided to have a competition to see who could get what was left. My two brothers played against my two parents and in the end my brothers won. Then my brother played against my sister to see who would win and my brother won. It was a lot of fun to watch the game. ``PIN PON COMPETITION´´
  8. 8. ``FRENCH TOAST´´ • To make the French toast we use bread, milk, sugar, cinnamon, cinnamon sticks, lemon rind and eggs. Cousin we put the bread in the milk and then in the eggs. Then we put them in the frying pan with oil so that they would be well toasted. Finally we took them out in the frying pan, mixed the cinnamon and sugar and put the French toast in the mixture. Then we ate them and they were delicious!
  9. 9. ``EASTER BUNNY´´ • To win this game they had to make an Easter bunny out of all the materials in the basement in just 7 minutes. My brother won, secondly my sister, thirdly my father and lastly my mother. MUM SISTER DAD BROTHER

