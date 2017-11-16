הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז

1 ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫שבתוך‬ 25‫מרץ‬2016 ‫מוגש‬‫בהתנדבות‬:‫מטעם‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫כשירות‬ ‫החופים‬ ‫על‬ ‫לשמירה‬ ‫הישראלי‬ ‫הפורום‬...
2 "‫והגז‬ ‫"הנפט‬ ‫מאגרי‬ ‫תמונה‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫מוצגת‬ ‫שנים‬ ‫שבמשך‬ ‫בעוד‬"‫טבעי‬ ‫"גז‬ ‫רק‬ ‫התגלה‬ ‫ישראל‬ ‫לחופי‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫...
3 ‫ישרא‬‫הנה‬ ‫ל‬‫ב‬ ‫הנמצאת‬ ‫וצפופה‬ ‫קטנה‬ ‫מדינה‬‫מתמשך‬ ‫בטחוני‬ ‫איום‬ ‫של‬ ‫מצב‬-‫זו‬ ‫בסוגיה‬ ‫ההכרעה‬ ‫לכן‬ ‫בייש...
4 "‫הדו‬ ‫עיקרי‬‫הגז‬ ‫שבתוך‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ :‫ח‬ ‫ה‬ ‫בתמצית‬,‫דברים‬‫שלושה‬ ‫יפרוש‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מסמך‬‫טיע‬‫שבתוך‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫בנוש...
5 ‫פרק‬1-‫פג‬‫הציבור‬ ‫וביטחון‬ ‫בבריאות‬ ‫יעה‬ ‫מצויות‬ ‫המאגרים‬ ‫בתוך‬ ."‫"גז‬ ‫תעשיית‬ ‫רק‬ ‫אינה‬ ,‫ישראל‬ ‫מדינת‬ ‫ל...
6 ‫העולים‬ ‫הנתונים‬ ‫לימוד‬‫וב‬ ‫הישראלית‬ ‫בתקשורת‬ ‫בפרסומים‬,"‫דלק‬ ‫"קבוצת‬ ‫מסמכי‬‫מביא‬ ,‫למסקנה‬‫כי‬,‫לאחרונה‬ ‫עד...
7 ,‫כלומר‬( ‫מתקנים‬ ‫שני‬ ‫בעבור‬"‫חגית‬"‫בתמ"א‬ ‫שנבחרו‬ ‫חפר‬ ‫ועמק‬37‫בכ‬ ‫מדובר‬ ,)'‫ח‬-15,260‫ביום‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫כ‬ ‫הם‬...
8 '‫מס‬ ‫תמונה‬1:" ‫באתר‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫מכירות‬ ‫היקפי‬ ‫פרסום‬PR NEWSWIRE‫עבור‬ " "‫"תמר‬ ‫במאגר‬ ‫קונדנסטים‬ ‫מכירת‬ ‫של‬ ...
9 ‫בשנת‬2015‫בת‬ ,‫לשנת‬ "‫דלק‬ ‫"קבוצת‬ ‫דו"ח‬ ‫וך‬2014[3].–‫היו‬ ‫שהנתונים‬ ‫למרות‬ ‫זאת‬ ‫בשנת‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫ידועים‬2012. '‫מ...
10 ‫ה"חו‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫שכמות‬ ‫הדבר‬ ‫משמעות‬‫בדו"ח‬ "‫ב"לוויתן‬ ‫המנובאת‬ "‫פשי‬NSAI‫בשנת‬ 2012‫כ‬ ‫בין‬ ‫נעה‬-100‫כ‬ ‫לבי...
11 ‫מכל‬ ‫בו‬ ‫המופקת‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫שכמות‬ ,"‫"תמר‬1BCM-‫כ‬-45.5‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬-‫צפוי‬‫ה‬ ‫במאגרים‬ ‫גם‬ ‫להתקבל‬‫אלו‬-‫ו‬...
12 :‫לסיכום‬ ‫נפל‬‫של‬ ‫התכנוני‬ ‫בהליך‬ ‫משמעותי‬ ‫פגם‬‫המתאר‬ ‫תכניות‬‫ל‬‫ל‬ ‫יבשתיים‬ ‫מתקנים‬ ‫הקמת‬‫קליטת‬ ‫הגז‬‫הק‬ ...
13 1.2‫הציבור‬ ‫ובטיחות‬ ‫בריאות‬ ‫נזקי‬ ‫מבחינת‬ ‫משמעויות‬ ‫לכמויות‬‫העצומות‬‫המתוכננות‬ ‫הקונדנסטים‬ ‫של‬‫לה‬‫י‬‫ישראל‬...
14 ‫אש‬ ‫בכדור‬ ‫הפיצוץ‬ ‫אפקט‬-‫מצורפים‬,‫כאשר‬‫אחד‬‫של‬ ‫דומינו‬ ‫אפקט‬ ‫ספציפית‬ ‫מתאר‬‫פיצוץ‬ ‫ב‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫מיכלי‬‫למ...
15 ‫יאושר‬ ‫חלילה‬ ‫אם‬‫ו‬‫סופית‬‫המתאר‬ ‫תכניות‬‫סופית‬ ‫ויאושר‬"‫הגז‬ ‫מתווה‬"‫במתכונתו‬ ‫הנוכחית‬‫הרי‬ ,‫שכמויות‬‫אלו‬,...
16 '‫מס‬ ‫תמונה‬5‫מתארת‬ ,‫להלן‬‫ה‬ ‫את‬‫תוצאות‬‫הקטלניות‬‫פיצוץ‬ ‫תרחיש‬ ‫של‬‫בו‬ ‫דומינו‬ ‫שיאוחסנו‬ ‫וגפ"ם‬ ‫קונדנסטים‬...
17 ‫ו‬.‫תכנית‬‫הגפ"ם‬‫הארצית‬‫תמ"א‬32/1‫מאגרי‬ ‫להגדלת‬ ‫כתכנית‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫הוצגה‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫לג‬ ‫האחסון‬‫מעובה‬ ‫פחמימני‬ ‫ז‬...
18 1.2.2:‫אוויר‬ ‫מזהמי‬ ‫של‬ ‫משמעותי‬ ‫כפולט‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ . ‫הבינלאומי‬ ‫בספרות‬ ‫רב‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫קיים‬ ,‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫תעשיית‬ ...
19 1.2.2.3.‫הנפט‬ ‫מתווה‬–‫הסרטן‬ ‫מתווה‬:‫חישוב‬:‫תאורטי‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫שהמדי‬ ‫ומשום‬ ,‫הערר‬ ‫ועדות‬ ‫אל‬ ‫בנושא‬ ‫הראשונות...
20 ‫המחברת‬ ‫סיכמה‬:"‫הרקע‬ ‫תמונת‬ ‫את‬ ‫משנים‬ ‫חיפה‬ ‫למפרץ‬ ‫יוכנסו‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫הקונדנסטים‬ ‫לגרום‬ ‫בכדי‬ ‫בכך‬ ‫ויש‬ ,‫ח...
21 '‫מס‬ ‫טבלה‬6:‫גס‬ ‫אומדן‬‫אחסון‬ ‫עקב‬ ‫צפויות‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫של‬46‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארד‬ :‫ישראל‬ ‫אל‬ ‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תר...
22 1.2.2.5.1.‫תהום‬ ‫מי‬ ‫זיהום‬–‫סתירה‬‫העם‬ ‫בריאות‬ ‫לתקנות‬:‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫צנרת‬ ‫תמ"א‬ ‫בתכנית‬ ‫שנקבעה‬37/2-‫עובר‬‫ת‬‫ש...
23 1.2.2.5.4.‫במתכות‬ ‫התהום‬ ‫מי‬ ‫זיהום‬‫כבדות‬: ‫ארסן‬ ‫כדוגמת‬ ‫מתכות‬‫וכספית‬,‫מצוי‬‫ות‬‫ב‬.‫קונדנסט‬‫ודאי‬ ‫מסרטן‬ ‫...
24 ‫הסביבתי‬ ‫הנזק‬ :‫לסיכום‬‫בפני‬ ‫כלל‬ ‫הובא‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫תעשייה‬ ‫של‬ ‫האדיר‬ ‫והבריאותי‬ ‫הוצגו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫גם‬ ,‫כך‬...
25 ‫תמונה‬6-‫א‬‫כ‬ ‫מצויים‬ ‫המתקנים‬ :-7.5[ ‫וגיאולוגיות‬ ‫ססמיות‬ ‫מסיבות‬ ‫מהחוף‬ ‫ק"מ‬45.] ‫למיקום‬ ‫והסיסמי‬ ‫הגיאולו...
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז

31 views

Published on

דו"ח על תגליות הנפט מסוג קונדנסט שישראל מצאה

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

הקונדנסט שבתוך הגז

  1. 1. 1 ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫שבתוך‬ 25‫מרץ‬2016 ‫מוגש‬‫בהתנדבות‬:‫מטעם‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫כשירות‬ ‫החופים‬ ‫על‬ ‫לשמירה‬ ‫הישראלי‬ ‫הפורום‬ ,‫קופרמן‬ ‫חנה‬ "‫והקריות‬ ‫חיפה‬ ‫את‬ ‫מצילים‬ ‫ואבות‬ ‫"אמהות‬ ,‫נווה‬ ‫אלה‬
  2. 2. 2 "‫והגז‬ ‫"הנפט‬ ‫מאגרי‬ ‫תמונה‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫מוצגת‬ ‫שנים‬ ‫שבמשך‬ ‫בעוד‬"‫טבעי‬ ‫"גז‬ ‫רק‬ ‫התגלה‬ ‫ישראל‬ ‫לחופי‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫שבמאגרי‬-‫מוצר‬ ‫מסוג‬ ‫נפט‬ ‫גם‬ ‫נמצא‬ ,‫הגז‬ ‫מאגרי‬ ‫בתוך‬ ‫כי‬ , ‫מסתבר‬ ,‫לסביבה‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫לידידותי‬ ‫הנחשב‬ ,‫למשק‬ ‫רצוי‬ ‫אנרגיה‬ :‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארדי‬ ‫עשרות‬ ‫של‬ ‫גודל‬ ‫בסדרי‬ ,‫מסחריות‬ ‫בכמויות‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫לקלוט‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫מקדמת‬ ‫אותן‬ ‫המתאר‬ ‫ותכניות‬ "‫הגז‬ ‫"מתווה‬‫נמצאות‬ ‫והקונדנסט‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫תעשיית‬ ‫את‬ ‫שייכנסו‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫לגבי‬ ‫שהנתונים‬ ‫מבלי‬ ‫סופיים‬ ‫ואישור‬ ‫תכנון‬ ‫בהליכי‬‫והשפעותיה‬‫על‬ ‫ם‬ ‫והסביבה‬ ‫בטחונו‬ ,‫הציבור‬ ‫בריאות‬-.‫הרחב‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫ויוצגו‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫מקבלי‬ ‫שולחן‬ ‫על‬ ‫יונחו‬ ‫לתמ"א‬ ‫בהתאם‬ .‫ומסוכן‬ ‫במיוחד‬ ‫ונפיץ‬ ‫מזהם‬ ‫חומר‬ ‫הנו‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬37/‫ח‬‫המצורפים‬ ‫נוספים‬ ‫ומסמכים‬ ‫בין‬ ,‫אוכלוסיה‬ ‫מרכזי‬ ‫בקרבת‬ ‫ולזקקו‬ ‫ולאחסנו‬ ‫ביבשה‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫לקלוט‬ ‫היא‬ ‫הכוונה‬ ,‫זו‬ ‫דעתנו‬ ‫לחוות‬ ‫יקנעם‬ ‫באזור‬ ,‫חדרה‬ ,‫חפר‬ ‫עמק‬ ,‫חיפה‬ ‫במפרץ‬ ‫השאר‬-.‫ועוד‬ ‫מנשה‬ ‫ממאגרי‬ ‫מופקות‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫הצפויות‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫כי‬ ‫דלק‬ ‫קבוצת‬ ‫של‬ ‫מפרסומים‬ ‫התברר‬ ,‫לאחרונה‬ ‫הגז‬‫כיום‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫וקונדנסט‬ ‫גז‬ ‫מופקים‬ ‫ממנו‬ "‫"תמר‬ ‫(מאגר‬ ‫ישראל‬ ‫של‬ ‫הכלכליים‬ ‫במימיה‬ ‫הטבעי‬ ‫מהכמות‬ ‫לחלוטין‬ ‫שונה‬ )"‫"תנין‬ ‫ומאגר‬ "‫"כריש‬ ‫מאגר‬ ,"‫"לוויתן‬ ‫מאגר‬ ‫לרבות‬ ,‫הנוספים‬ ‫והמאגרים‬ ‫תמ"א‬ ‫שבבסיס‬ ‫הסביבה‬ ‫על‬ ‫ההשפעה‬ ‫תסקיר‬ ‫שנערך‬ ‫בעת‬ ‫שהוערכה‬37/‫המסדירה‬ ‫המתאר‬ ‫(תכנית‬ ‫ח‬ ‫הק‬ ‫מתקני‬ ‫הקמת‬ ‫את‬.)‫בהם‬ ‫הטיפול‬ ‫ומתקני‬ ‫והקונדנסט‬ ‫הטבעי‬ ‫לגז‬ ‫ליטה‬ "‫"תמר‬ ‫ממאגר‬ ‫שנמכרה‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫כמות‬ ‫על‬ ‫דלק‬ ‫קבוצת‬ ‫פרסומי‬ ‫על‬ ‫המבוססת‬ ,‫הערכתנו‬ ‫לפי‬ ‫בשנים‬2013-2014‫שתופק‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫כמות‬ ,‫אלו‬ ‫בשנים‬ ‫שנמכרה‬ ‫הטבעי‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫לכמות‬ ‫בינה‬ ‫והיחס‬ ‫ב‬ ‫שתוארה‬ ‫מהכמות‬ ‫מונים‬ ‫עשרות‬ ‫פי‬ ‫שונה‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫ממאגרי‬‫והיא‬ ‫הסביבה‬ ‫על‬ ‫ההשפעה‬ ‫תסקיר‬‫על‬ ‫עומדת‬ ‫כ‬-46‫כ‬ ‫לעומת‬ ,‫המאגרים‬ ‫בכלל‬ ‫נפט‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארד‬-60.‫לציבור‬ ‫שפורסמו‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫לקליטת‬ ‫הקבלה‬ ‫מתקני‬ ‫בהקמת‬ ‫תומכים‬ ‫הישראלי‬ ‫במשק‬ ‫החזקים‬ ‫הכוחות‬ ‫ורוב‬ ‫היזמים‬ ‫"ע‬ ‫בשם‬ ,‫המדינה‬ ‫מקדמת‬ ‫אותם‬ ‫יבשתיים‬ ‫במתקנים‬ ‫נוספים‬ ‫ומאגרים‬ "‫מ"לוויתן‬"‫התחרות‬ ‫ידוד‬ ‫נשאלת‬ ,‫והשלכותיהם‬ ‫שנחשפים‬ ‫הגודל‬ ‫סדרי‬ ‫לאור‬ ‫אבל‬ ,‫הישראלית‬ ‫הפטרוכימית‬ ‫התעשייה‬ ‫ופיתוח‬ ‫השאלה‬-?‫מחיר‬ ‫בכל‬ "‫הישראלית‬ ‫"התעשייה‬ ‫את‬ ‫לפתח‬ ‫מוצדק‬ ‫האם‬ ‫ו‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫של‬ ‫נדיפותו‬ ‫בשל‬ ,‫הציבור‬ ‫בריאות‬ ‫על‬ ‫חמורות‬ ‫השלכות‬ ‫בעלת‬ ‫היא‬ ‫זו‬ ‫החלטה‬‫המזהמים‬ ‫אחסונ‬ ‫במהלך‬ ‫הנפלטים‬‫לאוכלוסיה‬ ‫הסיכונים‬ ‫הגדלת‬ ‫ועל‬ ‫וזיקוקו‬ ‫ו‬–‫שישלמו‬ ‫שהמחיר‬ ‫וברור‬ ‫בדו"ח‬ ‫שיוצג‬ ‫כפי‬ ‫האזרחים‬-.‫ביותר‬ ‫כבד‬ ‫יהיה‬
  3. 3. 3 ‫ישרא‬‫הנה‬ ‫ל‬‫ב‬ ‫הנמצאת‬ ‫וצפופה‬ ‫קטנה‬ ‫מדינה‬‫מתמשך‬ ‫בטחוני‬ ‫איום‬ ‫של‬ ‫מצב‬-‫זו‬ ‫בסוגיה‬ ‫ההכרעה‬ ‫לכן‬ ‫בייש‬ ‫והזיהום‬ ‫המסוכנים‬ ‫החומרים‬ ‫כמות‬ ‫היום‬ ‫כבר‬ .‫עתידה‬ ‫לגבי‬ ‫גורל‬ ‫הרת‬ ‫היא‬‫ברחבי‬ ‫רבים‬ ‫ובים‬ ,‫חיפה‬ ‫במפרץ‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫כמו‬ , ‫הארץ‬,‫ואשקלון‬ ‫אשדוד‬‫שכל‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫האוכלוסייה‬ ‫את‬ ‫ומסכנים‬ ‫פוגעים‬ .‫וסביבתי‬ ‫בריאותי‬ ‫לאסון‬ ‫להביא‬ ‫עלולה‬ ‫תוספת‬ ‫המיותרים‬ ‫הסיכונים‬ ‫את‬ ‫למנוע‬ ‫שבכוחה‬ ‫חלופה‬ ‫קיימת‬-,‫הבאר‬ ‫פי‬ ‫על‬ ,‫יותר‬ ‫ובטוחה‬ ‫מרוחקת‬ ‫חלופה‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫בה‬ ,‫מהחוף‬ ‫קילומטרים‬ ‫עשרות‬‫גז‬ ‫רק‬ ‫ישראל‬ ‫למדינת‬ ‫להכניס‬ ,)‫(הקונדנסט‬ ‫והנפט‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫את‬ ‫להפיק‬ ‫הייחודי‬ ‫הנפט‬ ‫את‬ ‫ולייצא‬ ‫טבעי‬-‫פגיעה‬ ‫מזעור‬ ‫תוך‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫בריאות‬ ‫את‬ ‫לסכן‬ ‫מבלי‬ ,‫הים‬ ‫מלב‬ .‫סביבתית‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫מתווה‬ ‫אישור‬ ‫לפני‬ ‫נובל‬ ‫שהגישה‬ ‫ההצעה‬–‫נדחתה‬ ‫ביבש‬ ‫קבלה‬ ‫מתקני‬ ‫להקים‬ ‫החליטה‬ ‫המדינה‬"‫התחרות‬ ‫"עידוד‬ ‫למען‬ ‫ובחופים‬ ‫ה‬-‫את‬ ‫לתמרץ‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫במ‬ ‫יקרים‬ ‫ייצוא‬ ‫מתקני‬ ‫להקים‬ ‫מסוגלות‬ ‫אינן‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫והבינוניות‬ ‫הקטנות‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫חברות‬‫העמוקים‬ ‫ים‬ ‫תשתיות‬ ‫עבורן‬ ‫ולהקים‬‫האוכלוסייה‬ ‫שתשלם‬ ‫המחיר‬ ‫את‬ ‫לבחון‬ ‫בלי‬ ‫ביבשה‬ ‫ולקונדנסט‬ ‫לגז‬ ‫ייצוא‬
  4. 4. 4 "‫הדו‬ ‫עיקרי‬‫הגז‬ ‫שבתוך‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ :‫ח‬ ‫ה‬ ‫בתמצית‬,‫דברים‬‫שלושה‬ ‫יפרוש‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מסמך‬‫טיע‬‫שבתוך‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫בנושא‬ ‫העוסקים‬ ‫עיקריים‬ ‫ונים‬ :‫שלם‬ ‫פרק‬ ‫מוקדש‬ ‫טיעון‬ ‫לכל‬ .‫הגז‬ 1‫הציבור‬ ‫וביטחון‬ ‫בבריאות‬ ‫פגיעה‬‫לפחות‬ :46‫קונדנס‬ ‫מסוג‬ ‫נפט‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארד‬‫ט‬‫צפויים‬ ‫להפקה‬‫הגז‬ ‫עיבוד‬ ‫במתקני‬,‫מתוכן‬‫מתוכננות‬‫להגיע‬‫לאחס‬‫לייצוא‬ ‫גם‬ ‫וכן‬ ‫וזיקוק‬ ‫ון‬ ‫מישראל‬‫בשנה‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארדי‬(‫מ‬"‫לוויתן+תמר+כריש‬‫ו‬.)‫עתידיים‬ ‫מאגרים‬ ,‫אלו‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫לקלוט‬ ‫כדי‬‫המדינה‬‫מתמר‬‫צת‬‫זיקוק‬ ‫של‬ ‫יבשתיות‬ ‫תשתיות‬ ‫הקמת‬ ‫ופטרו‬‫אוכלוסייה‬ ‫מוקדי‬ ‫בלב‬ ‫כימיה‬,,‫לייצוא‬ ‫מיועדות‬ ‫רובן‬‫מדינת‬ ‫שטח‬ ‫מסירת‬ ‫תוך‬ ‫ישראל‬‫וחופיה‬‫לטובת‬‫מייצרת‬ ‫זו‬ ‫תעשייה‬ .‫הגז‬ ‫חברות‬‫סיכוני‬‫ם‬‫חמורים‬‫הציבור‬ ‫לבריאות‬ ‫שי‬ ‫הכבד‬ ‫הזיהום‬ ‫בשל‬‫י‬‫וכן‬ ‫ווצר‬‫וב‬ ‫שלומם‬ ‫את‬ ‫מסכנת‬‫י‬‫המדינה‬ ‫אזרחי‬ ‫מיליוני‬ ‫של‬ ‫טחונם‬ ‫המים‬ ‫ומקורות‬ ‫הקרקע‬ ,‫החופים‬ ‫של‬ ‫נרחב‬ ‫סיכון‬ ‫תוך‬(‫ראו‬'‫מס‬ ‫פרק‬1.) 2‫מס‬ ‫הפסדי‬ :‫לציבור‬ ‫כלכלי‬ ‫נזק‬‫ונפיצות‬ ‫זיהום‬ ‫ונזקי‬ ‫לש‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫לחברות‬ ‫מאפשרת‬ ‫המדינה‬ :‫מס‬ ‫הפסדי‬‫לפחות‬ ‫של‬ ‫ממכירות‬ ‫מס‬ ‫לם‬46 ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫מסוג‬ ‫נפט‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארד‬‫שיופקו‬‫הגז‬ ‫עיבוד‬ ‫במתקני‬‫צפויות‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫כמויות‬ , ‫לפחות‬ ‫שנע‬ ‫ברווח‬ ‫להימכר‬‫בין‬7-18‫שקלים‬ ‫טריליוני‬‫מבטי‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫מתווה‬ .‫"סביבה‬ ‫ליזמים‬ ‫ח‬ ‫ממשלה‬ ‫בהחלטת‬ ‫כמובא‬ "‫יציבה‬ ‫רגולטורית‬476‫המתקיים‬ ‫תקין‬ ‫לא‬ ‫מצב‬ ‫משמר‬ ‫ובכך‬ ‫כיום‬ ‫כבר‬‫י‬ ‫ובעתיד‬ ,"‫"תמר‬ ‫ממאגר‬ ‫המכירות‬ ‫במיסוי‬‫האחרים‬ ‫במאגרים‬ ‫גם‬ ‫תקיים‬ ‫שיפותחו‬'‫מס‬ ‫פרק‬ ‫(ראו‬2.) ‫ב‬‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫תעשיית‬ ‫של‬ ‫הכלכליים‬ ‫הנזקים‬ ‫עניין‬-‫הכ‬ ‫נבחנה‬ ‫לא‬‫של‬ ‫הכלכלית‬ ‫דאיות‬ ‫זו‬ ‫תעשייה‬‫צפויים‬ ‫אשר‬ ,‫בברי‬ ‫(פגיעה‬ ‫זיהום‬ ‫של‬ ‫בהיבט‬ ‫משמעותיים‬ ‫נזקים‬ ‫לה‬‫אות‬ ‫בש‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫חיי‬ ‫ואובדן‬ )‫ובסביבה‬‫ל‬‫חומ"ס‬ ‫אירועי‬.‫צפוי‬ ‫זו‬ ‫תעשייה‬ ‫של‬ ‫הזיהום‬‫בהערכות‬ ‫ראשוניות‬‫וחלקיות‬-‫לעלות‬‫מיליארדי‬ ‫מאות‬ ‫עד‬ ‫עשרות‬ ‫ישראל‬ ‫למדינת‬‫בשנה‬ ‫שקלים‬- ‫ולבריאות‬ ‫לסביבה‬ ‫בנזק‬‫לפי‬ ,‫הסביבה‬ ‫להגנת‬ ‫המשרד‬ ‫של‬ ‫ערכים‬‫פרק‬ ‫(ראו‬2‫ונספחיו‬)‫יש‬ . ‫ל‬‫את‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫חשוף‬‫ה‬‫ב‬ ‫גם‬ ‫שייגרמו‬ ‫עלויות‬‫בחי‬ ‫פגיעה‬ ‫תרחישי‬ ‫של‬‫תקלות‬ ‫עקב‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫י‬ ‫ה‬ ‫במתקני‬ ‫ופיצוצים‬‫וה‬ ‫גז‬‫קונדנסט‬‫המתוכננים‬–‫משמעותית‬ ‫כלכלית‬ ‫עלות‬ ‫להם‬ ‫שגם‬ ‫במיליוני‬ ‫הנאמדת‬-‫מיליארד‬ ‫עד‬‫שקלים‬ ‫י‬–.‫והמתים‬ ‫הנפגעים‬ ‫בכמות‬ ‫כתלות‬ 3‫הקיימת‬ ‫המדיניות‬-‫ק‬:‫מחיר‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫התעשייה‬ ‫ידום‬‫החדשה‬ ‫התעשייה‬ ‫לקליטת‬ ‫התכניות‬ ‫בחינת‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫מתקדמות‬‫הסיכונים‬‫לבריאות‬ ‫הנשקפים‬.‫ולסביבה‬ ‫הציבור‬
  5. 5. 5 ‫פרק‬1-‫פג‬‫הציבור‬ ‫וביטחון‬ ‫בבריאות‬ ‫יעה‬ ‫מצויות‬ ‫המאגרים‬ ‫בתוך‬ ."‫"גז‬ ‫תעשיית‬ ‫רק‬ ‫אינה‬ ,‫ישראל‬ ‫מדינת‬ ‫לחופי‬ ‫במאגרים‬ ‫שהתגלה‬ ,‫הגז‬ ‫תעשיית‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫מסוג‬ ‫נפט‬ ‫של‬ ‫גדולות‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫גם‬1‫בדו"ח‬ .‫במיוחד‬ ‫ונפיץ‬ ‫מזהם‬ ‫חומר‬ ‫זהו‬ .‫כי‬ ,‫להלן‬ ‫נחשוף‬ ‫הקו‬‫נדנסט‬‫אדירות‬ ‫בכמויות‬ ‫במאגרים‬ ‫מצוי‬‫בק‬ ‫וזיקוק‬ ‫הובלה‬ ‫לאחסון‬ ‫שיגיעו‬‫יש‬ ‫ולכן‬ ‫תושבים‬ ‫בתי‬ ‫רבת‬ ‫ישובים‬ ‫קרבת‬ ‫אל‬ ‫הכנסתו‬ ‫של‬ ‫הכבד‬ ‫למחיר‬ ‫להתייחס‬–‫וליידע‬ ,‫סביבתיים‬ ‫ונזקים‬ ,‫בריאות‬ ,‫אדם‬ ‫בחיי‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫מקבלי‬ ‫ואת‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫את‬–.‫אלו‬ ‫נרחבים‬ ‫בסיכונים‬ 1.1‫ה‬ ‫במאגרי‬ ‫נמצא‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫כמה‬‫ופתרונה‬ ‫הסתירה‬ ?‫גז‬ ‫הסותרים‬ ‫הנתונים‬ ‫להבנת‬ ‫המפתח‬ ‫נקודת‬‫המתפרסמים‬‫של‬ ‫האמיתיות‬ ‫הכמויות‬ ‫לגבי‬‫נפט‬‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫במאגרים‬,‫טמונות‬‫בהגדרות‬ ‫שנעשה‬ ‫ולשימוש‬ "‫"קונדנסט‬ ‫למושג‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫חברות‬ ‫שהציגו‬ ‫השונות‬ ‫בהגדרות‬ ‫של‬ ‫רשמיים‬ ‫ובמסמכים‬ ‫החברות‬ ‫של‬ ‫הכלכליים‬ ‫בדוחות‬ ‫אלו‬‫המדינה‬-‫בתכני‬‫ה‬ ‫ות‬‫השונות‬ ‫מתאר‬ ‫בעני‬ ‫הממשלה‬ ‫ובהחלטת‬‫י‬‫ן‬"‫הגז‬ ‫"מתווה‬[1.] 1.1.1.""‫הקונדנסטים‬-: ‫הגדרות‬ ‫מוגד‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫בעוד‬"‫כ"נפט‬ ‫הנפט‬ ‫בחוק‬ ‫ר‬[2]‫ח‬ ‫של‬ ‫הפרסומים‬ ,‫אזי‬ ,‫את‬ ‫פיצלו‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫ברות‬ ‫הגדרתו‬‫בד‬‫הכלכליים‬ ‫וחות‬-‫שונים‬ ‫סוגים‬ ‫לשני‬[3]: .‫א‬"‫"חופשי‬ ‫קונדנסט‬-‫האדמה‬ ‫מבטן‬ ‫המופק‬ ‫קונדנסט‬.‫נוזלי‬ ‫צבירה‬ ‫במצב‬ .‫ב‬"‫"בתערובת‬ ‫קונדנסט‬–‫גזי‬ ‫צבירה‬ ‫במצב‬ ‫האדמה‬ ‫מבטן‬ ‫הנשאב‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫ומופרד‬ ‫הטבעי‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫עם‬ ‫יחד‬"‫גז‬ ‫ל"נוזלי‬‫מ‬.‫הטבעי‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫לצד‬ ‫העיבוד‬ ‫במתקני‬ ‫מופק‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫הם‬ ‫בהגדרות‬ ‫הפיצול‬‫מוגדר‬ "‫שה"קונדנסט‬ ‫העובדה‬ ‫וטשטוש‬‫בחוק‬,"‫כ"נפט‬‫מאפשר‬‫ים‬‫לחברות‬ ‫בדיו‬ ‫להשתמש‬ ‫הגז‬‫במונחים‬ ‫הכלכליים‬ ‫וחים‬-"‫גולמי‬ ‫ו"נפט‬ "‫"נפט‬ ,"‫"קונדנסט‬–‫באופן‬ ‫ש‬ ‫כך‬ ,‫מניפולטיבי‬‫הציבור‬‫ההחלטות‬ ‫ומקבלי‬‫יכול‬ ‫לא‬‫ים‬‫מתייחסים‬ ‫חומר‬ ‫של‬ ‫סוג‬ ‫לאיזה‬ ‫לדעת‬ ‫הנתונים‬,‫ש‬ ‫דבר‬‫עתק‬ ‫רווחי‬ ‫לגרוף‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫לחברות‬ ‫מאפשר‬‫הציבורי‬ ‫באינטרס‬ ‫פגיעה‬ ‫תוך‬– ‫והסביבתי‬ ‫הבריאותי‬ ,‫הכלכלי‬‫(להרחבה‬‫בנושא‬‫ההגדרות‬–'‫א‬ ‫בנספח‬-1). 1 ‫בהרכב‬ ‫בעיקר‬ ‫השחור‬ ‫מהנפט‬ ‫שונה‬ ‫הוא‬ .‫הפטרוכימית‬ ‫לתעשייה‬ ‫גלם‬ ‫וחומרי‬ ‫דלק‬ ‫למוצרי‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫לזקק‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫אשר‬ ,"‫לבן‬ ‫"נפט‬ ‫בכינוי‬ ‫הידוע‬ ‫נפט‬ .‫יותר‬ ‫ונפיץ‬ ‫נדיף‬ ‫הוא‬ ,‫כן‬ ‫על‬ .‫יותר‬ ‫קצרות‬ ‫שרשראות‬ ‫שלהם‬ ‫הפחמימנים‬
  6. 6. 6 ‫העולים‬ ‫הנתונים‬ ‫לימוד‬‫וב‬ ‫הישראלית‬ ‫בתקשורת‬ ‫בפרסומים‬,"‫דלק‬ ‫"קבוצת‬ ‫מסמכי‬‫מביא‬ ,‫למסקנה‬‫כי‬,‫לאחרונה‬ ‫עד‬‫ורק‬ ‫אך‬ ‫עסקו‬ ‫הישראלי‬ ‫ולציבור‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫למקבלי‬ ‫שהוצגו‬ ‫הנתונים‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫בכמויות‬"‫ה"חופשי‬‫כוללת‬ ‫בכמות‬‫במאגר‬‫י‬,"‫"תמר‬"‫"לוויתן‬‫ו‬"‫"כריש‬‫סה‬ ‫סביב‬‫"כ‬ ‫כ‬-60‫מיליון‬‫ח‬‫המאגרים‬ ‫חיי‬ ‫כל‬ ‫לאורך‬ ‫ביות‬‫בסעיף‬ ‫(ראו‬1.1.2). ‫קט‬ ‫כמות‬ ‫לעומת‬‫ה‬ ‫בכלל‬ ‫עתק‬ ‫בכמויות‬ ‫מצוי‬ "‫"בתערובת‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ,‫זו‬ ‫יחסית‬ ‫נה‬:‫מאגרים‬‫הוא‬ ‫מצוי‬"‫"לוויתן‬ ‫במאגר‬‫לפי‬ ,‫למשל‬‫ל‬ ‫שהוצגו‬ ‫הערכות‬"‫דלק‬ ‫"קבוצת‬‫בשנת‬ ‫עוד‬2012‫כוללת‬ ‫בכמות‬ ‫של‬‫לפחות‬‫כ‬-2.5‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארד‬–‫פורסם‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫נתון‬‫לציב‬‫ור‬‫ב‬ ‫(ראו‬‫סעיף‬1.1.4.4.). 1.1.2‫כמויות‬ ‫פרסום‬‫הקונדנסט‬-:‫הכלכלית‬ ‫בתקשורת‬ ‫נתונים‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫פורסמו‬ ,‫הכלכלית‬ ‫בעיתונות‬‫המאגרים‬ ‫בכלל‬ ‫צנועות‬ ‫קונדנסטים‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫על‬: "‫"גלובס‬ ‫של‬ ‫בכתבה‬ ,‫למשל‬2‫מיום‬14.7.2013‫כי‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫פורסם‬"‫"דלק‬ ‫שהפיצו‬ ‫דו"חות‬ ‫לפי‬ "‫ו"נובל‬–‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫"סה"כ‬‫כ‬ :‫הוא‬-60‫מיליון‬‫בכל‬ ‫חביות‬,"‫"לוויתן‬ ,"‫"תמר‬ ‫מאגרי‬ ‫ל‬ ‫ו"כריש‬"[4].,‫זו‬ ‫כמות‬ ‫משמעות‬ ‫המחשת‬ ‫לצורך‬‫ישרא‬ ‫במדינת‬‫ל‬‫בשנת‬2014‫ז‬‫יקקו‬‫כמות‬‫כ‬ ‫של‬-80 ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬‫נפט‬‫בשנה‬‫בלבד‬ ‫אחת‬3[5],‫ראו‬‫ב‬ ‫בנספח‬-2‫למ"ס‬.‫תגלית‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫הוצגה‬ ,‫כלומר‬ ‫קטנה‬‫נפט‬ ‫משאבי‬ ‫של‬‫לצריכת‬ ‫תספיק‬ ‫שבקושי‬ ‫כזו‬ ,‫שנה‬.‫אחת‬ ‫גם‬‫אחרים‬ ‫כלכליים‬ ‫מגזינים‬‫ב‬ ‫הכמויות‬ ‫סה"כ‬ ‫כי‬ ‫פרסמו‬‫עומדות‬ ‫מאגרים‬‫כ‬ ‫על‬-60‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬ ‫בלבד‬[6-7].‫בכתבות‬‫המתייח‬‫ספציפית‬ ‫סות‬-‫אל‬" ‫מאגר‬"‫תמר‬‫שם‬ ‫החביות‬ ‫כמות‬ ‫כי‬ ‫נמסר‬ ,– ‫כ‬ ‫על‬ ‫עומדת‬-13‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬[8]. 1.1.3‫כמוי‬‫לפי‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫ות‬:‫המתאר‬ ‫תכניות‬,‫השונות‬ ‫המתאר‬ ‫תכניות‬ ‫במסגרת‬‫מוצגות‬ ‫קטנות‬ ‫כמויות‬‫קונדנסט‬ ‫של‬‫ש‬,‫למשל‬ .‫למדינה‬ ‫נכנס‬‫תמ"א‬ ‫המתאר‬ ‫בתכנית‬37'‫ח‬4–‫כי‬ ‫נכתב‬ ‫ל‬ ‫שתיכנס‬ ‫היומית‬ ‫הכמות‬‫אחד‬ ‫מתקן‬,‫עומד‬‫כ‬ ‫על‬ ‫ת‬-7,630‫ביום‬ ‫חביות‬‫מקסימום‬"‫"חגית‬ ‫באתר‬ ‫י‬ ‫(אזור‬)‫קנעם‬[9'‫עמ‬ ,54]: 2 http://www.globes.co.il/news/article.aspx?did=1000861694‫גלובס‬–14.07.2013 3 11,234‫לשנת‬ ‫הלמ"ס‬ ‫של‬ ‫האנרגיה‬ ‫מאזן‬ ‫טבלת‬ ‫לפי‬ ,‫גולמי‬ ‫נפט‬ ‫שעט"ן‬ ‫אלפי‬2014‫נפט‬ ‫לחביות‬ ‫בהמרה‬ ‫הם‬ ,-*7.14=80.2‫מיליון‬ ‫אתר‬ ‫לפי‬ ‫(המרה‬ ‫נפט‬ ‫חביות‬boe.html-to-toe-from-energy-https://www.unitjuggler.com/convert 4 ‫תמ"א‬37‫היא‬ '‫ח‬.‫בים‬ ‫מתגליות‬ ‫טבעי‬ ‫בגז‬ ‫וטיפול‬ ‫קבלה‬ ‫מתקני‬ ‫מיקום‬ ‫לבחירת‬ ‫הארצית‬ ‫המתאר‬ ‫תכנית‬
  7. 7. 7 ,‫כלומר‬( ‫מתקנים‬ ‫שני‬ ‫בעבור‬"‫חגית‬"‫בתמ"א‬ ‫שנבחרו‬ ‫חפר‬ ‫ועמק‬37‫בכ‬ ‫מדובר‬ ,)'‫ח‬-15,260‫ביום‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫כ‬ ‫הם‬ ‫ואלו‬ ,‫מקסימום‬-5.6‫בשנה‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬–‫לכל‬‫הי‬‫ותר‬.‫להלן‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫(ראו‬‫בסעיף‬1.2.3.1‫אודות‬ ‫על‬ . -‫תמ"א‬37/‫ח‬).‫אלו‬ ‫כמויות‬‫ה‬‫יוו‬‫מתאר‬ ‫תכניות‬ ‫לאישור‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫לקבלת‬ ‫הבסיס‬‫לקליטת‬‫הגז‬ ‫מהמאגרים‬ ‫והקונדנסט‬.‫קונדנסט‬ ‫של‬ ,‫לכאורה‬ ‫קטנות‬ ‫בכמויות‬ ‫מדובר‬ ‫כאשר‬–‫הצפויים‬ ‫הסיכונים‬ .‫מוקטנים‬‫אכן‬ ‫והינם‬ ‫המציאות‬ ‫במבחן‬ ‫עומדים‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫נתונים‬ ‫האם‬ ‫אך‬-‫מ‬?‫הימנים‬‫והפער‬ ,‫שלא‬ ‫מתברר‬ :‫משמעותי‬ 1.1.4‫חביות‬ ‫מיליוני‬ ‫מאות‬ :‫תמר‬ ‫במאגר‬ ‫האמיתיות‬ ‫הכמויות‬‫בשנה‬: ‫כי‬ ‫מתברר‬‫בפו‬‫על‬–"‫"תמר‬ ‫במאגר‬ ‫מופקות‬ ‫כיום‬‫מאות‬‫קונדנסט‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליוני‬‫שנה‬ ‫מדי‬–‫מאז‬ ‫תחילת‬‫המאגר‬ ‫הפקת‬‫בשנת‬2013.‫כל‬ ‫כי‬ ‫מעידות‬ ,‫להלן‬ ‫בסעיפים‬ ‫המובאות‬ ‫למשקיעים‬ ‫ההודעות‬ ‫ההשקעות‬ ‫עולם‬‫הכלכלית‬ ‫והתקשורת‬-‫בתפוקת‬ ‫מיודע‬‫נפ‬‫ט‬‫הקונדנסט‬,"‫"תמר‬ ‫של‬ ‫הפורייה‬ ,‫אבל‬‫ישראל‬ ‫במדינת‬–‫ההחל‬ ‫מקבלי‬‫ו‬ ‫טות‬‫הציבור‬‫אינם‬‫מיודע‬‫ים‬‫העצומות‬ ‫הכמויות‬ ‫בדבר‬ ‫כלל‬ ‫שמופקות‬.‫האוכלוסייה‬ ‫בקרבת‬ ‫ומאוחסנות‬ 1.1.4.1:"‫"דלק‬ ‫קבוצת‬ ‫דיווחי‬‫המכירה‬ ‫נתוני‬ ‫לפי‬"‫מ"תמר‬‫אשר‬ ‫למשקיעים‬ ‫בהודעה‬ ‫בשנת‬ ‫דלק‬ ‫קבוצת‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫נשלחה‬-2014‫מס‬ ‫ואשר‬‫הנפט‬ ‫הפקת‬ ‫תוצאות‬ ‫את‬ ‫כמת‬ ‫מדווחות‬ ,"‫"תמר‬ ‫מהמאגר‬ ‫והגז‬‫מכירת‬‫קונדנסט‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליוני‬ ‫מאות‬,‫הכוונה‬ . ‫לקונדנסטים‬‫עיבוד‬ ‫במתקני‬ ‫המופקים‬ ,"‫"בתערובת‬ ‫מסוג‬‫שם‬ ‫ומופרדים‬ ,‫הגז‬ [ ‫הטבעי‬ ‫מהגז‬10-11.] 1.1.4.2‫דיווח‬:‫משקיעים‬ ‫באתרי‬‫ב‬ ‫מתפרסמת‬ ‫למשקיעים‬ ‫ההודעה‬‫תקשורת‬ ‫כלי‬,‫שונים‬ ‫באתר‬ :‫למשל‬‫הבורסה‬‫האמריקני‬‫חברות‬ ‫עבור‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫בהפצת‬ ‫המתמחה‬-PR Newswire,5 ‫ההודעה‬ ‫נמצאת‬‫של‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫על‬348‫בשנת‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליוני‬2014–‫ו‬– 246‫חביות‬ ‫מיליוני‬‫בשנת‬2013[ .12.] :‫מהותי‬ ‫דבר‬ ‫להבין‬ ‫חשוב‬‫ז‬ ‫אתר‬‫ה‬‫מספק‬‫לבדה‬ ‫בארה"ב‬ ‫מידע‬-‫כ‬ ‫עבור‬-4,000 ‫ו‬ ‫אתרים‬–6,000,‫המודפסת‬ ‫בתקשורת‬ ‫גופים‬‫ל‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫ומפיץ‬-135‫מדינו‬,‫ת‬‫למעל‬ 600‫ט‬ ‫תחנות‬‫ולכ‬ ,‫לויזיה‬-90,000‫עיתונאים‬.‫הפחות‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫אליו‬ ‫מחוברים‬ ,‫בנוסף‬‫כ‬- 1.4‫אנליסטים‬ ‫מיליון‬‫לשנה‬ ‫משנה‬ ‫גדלים‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫מספרים‬[13]. 5 -2014-results-year-full-consolidated-announces-group-releases/delek-http://www.prnewswire.com/news html.300057775
  8. 8. 8 '‫מס‬ ‫תמונה‬1:" ‫באתר‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫מכירות‬ ‫היקפי‬ ‫פרסום‬PR NEWSWIRE‫עבור‬ " "‫"תמר‬ ‫במאגר‬ ‫קונדנסטים‬ ‫מכירת‬ ‫של‬ ‫השנתיות‬ ‫ההפקה‬ ‫תוצאות‬ ‫על‬ ‫דיווח‬ :‫המשקיעים‬ [12]. '‫מס‬ ‫תמונה‬2:‫פרטי‬‫באתר‬ "‫דלק‬ ‫"קבוצת‬ ‫של‬ ‫למשקיעים‬ ‫ההודעה‬‫זה‬. 1.1.4.3.‫מגזינים‬:‫מקצועיים‬Offshore-‫של‬ ‫הגדולות‬ ‫הכמויות‬ ‫בדבר‬ ‫הודעה‬ ‫שמ‬ ‫מקצועי‬ ‫במגזין‬ ‫גם‬ ‫התפרסמה‬ ‫בתמר‬ ‫שנמכר‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬‫תמחה‬-‫בחדשות‬ [ ‫וגז‬ ‫נפט‬ ‫תשתיות‬14].‫בא‬ ‫שמקורן‬ ‫ואחרות‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫הודעות‬"‫דלק‬ ‫"קבוצת‬ ‫תר‬‫ואתרי‬ ‫אחרים‬ ‫אינטרנט‬-‫מצורפות‬‫להלן‬‫בנספח‬‫א‬'-2. 1.1.4.4.‫מעל‬2.5:"‫"לוויתן‬ ‫במאגר‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארדי‬ ‫בטבלה‬ ‫להלן‬'‫מס‬1,‫לראות‬ ‫ניתן‬‫ש‬‫ב‬ ‫כבר‬-2012,‫פורסמו‬‫חברת‬ ‫של‬ ‫בדו"ח‬NSAI, ‫במאגר‬ ‫שנמצאו‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫מסוג‬ ‫הנפט‬ ‫כמויות‬‫הגז‬ ‫שכמויות‬ ‫בעוד‬ ‫אבל‬ ,‫הט‬‫בעי‬ ‫המנובאות‬‫לציבור‬ ‫פורסמו‬‫אזי‬ ,‫גלי‬ ‫בריש‬‫הנפט‬ ‫כמויות‬‫הגדולות‬‫קונדנסט‬ ‫מסוג‬ ‫הסתברות‬ ‫רמת‬ ‫באותה‬ ‫וצפויות‬ ‫במאגר‬ ‫המצויות‬-‫פורסמו‬ ‫לא‬‫פורסמה‬ ‫זו‬ ‫טבלה‬ .‫רק‬
  9. 9. 9 ‫בשנת‬2015‫בת‬ ,‫לשנת‬ "‫דלק‬ ‫"קבוצת‬ ‫דו"ח‬ ‫וך‬2014[3].–‫היו‬ ‫שהנתונים‬ ‫למרות‬ ‫זאת‬ ‫בשנת‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫ידועים‬2012. '‫מס‬ ‫טבלה‬1‫משא‬ :‫בי‬‫מקור‬ [ ‫לוויתן‬ ‫בחזקות‬ ‫מנובאים‬ ‫ם‬3‫א‬ '‫עמ‬ ,-77.] ‫הסבר‬:‫ב‬‫סעיף‬‫ה‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫ליד‬ ‫קטן‬"‫"נפט‬‫בטבלה‬6‫כי‬ ‫מתברר‬ ,‫של‬ ‫נתונים‬ ‫הן‬ ‫מכילה‬ ‫הטבלה‬ ‫קונדנסט‬"‫גולמי‬ ‫"נפט‬ ‫של‬ ‫והן‬*.‫שטר‬ ‫לפי‬‫י‬‫וקונדנסט‬ ‫גז‬ ‫רק‬ ‫במאגר‬ ‫יש‬ "‫"לוויתן‬ ‫של‬ ‫החזקה‬ ‫אזי‬-‫כל‬‫מה‬"‫כ"נפט‬ ‫בטבלה‬ ‫שמופיע‬*–‫משמעו‬‫קונדנסט‬[15-16]..]‫כי‬ ,‫לב‬ ‫לשים‬ ‫יש‬ ‫היחידה‬MMBO( ‫נפט‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬ ‫מסמלת‬acronymfinder.) ‫זאת‬ ‫לאור‬-‫מס‬ ‫טבלה‬1‫לעיל‬:‫קונדנסט‬ ‫של‬ ‫סוגים‬ ‫שני‬ ‫מכילה‬‫עוד‬ ‫(ראו‬‫בסעיף‬1.1.1). ‫א‬.‫קונדנסט‬"‫"חופשי‬(‫מדווחות‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫כמויות‬"‫הנמוך‬ ‫ב"אומדן‬"‫ו‬‫באומדן‬‫ביותר‬ ‫הטוב‬") :‫כלומר‬:‫בטבלה‬ ‫המופיעות‬ ‫הגיאולוגיות‬ ‫השכבות‬ ‫בשתי‬ "‫ה"חופשי‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫של‬ ‫הכמויות‬ ‫עומדות‬‫סה"כ‬ ‫על‬94.8‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬‫מחיבור‬ ‫שמתקבלות‬45.2‫באומדן‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬ + "‫תיכון‬ ‫"קרטיקון‬ ‫בשכבת‬ ‫הנמוך‬49.6."‫תחתון‬ ‫ב"קרטיקון‬ ‫הנמוך‬ ‫באומדן‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬ ‫הק‬ ‫כמויות‬ ,‫בנוסף‬‫ה‬ ‫ונדנסט‬"‫חופשי‬"‫עוד‬ ‫גם‬ ‫כוללות‬559.7‫קונדנסט‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬, "‫ה"חופשי‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫של‬ ‫הכמויות‬ ‫של‬ ‫מחיבור‬ ‫שמתקבלות‬-277.5‫ב"אומ‬"‫ביותר‬ ‫הטוב‬ ‫דן‬ ‫ו‬ "‫תיכון‬ ‫"קרטיקון‬ ‫בשכבת‬-282.2."‫תחתון‬ ‫"קרטיקון‬ ‫בשכבת‬ 6
  10. 10. 10 ‫ה"חו‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫שכמות‬ ‫הדבר‬ ‫משמעות‬‫בדו"ח‬ "‫ב"לוויתן‬ ‫המנובאת‬ "‫פשי‬NSAI‫בשנת‬ 2012‫כ‬ ‫בין‬ ‫נעה‬-100‫כ‬ ‫לבין‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬-600.‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬ .‫ב‬‫קונדנסט‬"‫"בתערובת‬-‫ה‬.‫הגולמי‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫בתוך‬ ‫מצוי‬‫של‬ ‫הארי‬ ‫החלק‬ ‫את‬ ‫מהווה‬ ‫זה‬ ‫סוג‬ ."‫ה"חופשי‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מאשר‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫גדולות‬ ‫בכמויות‬ ‫ומצוי‬ ‫במאגר‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬‫הוא‬‫מוגדר‬ "‫גולמי‬ ‫כ"נפט‬ ‫בטבלה‬‫כ‬ ‫בכמות‬-1,298.8‫מליון‬*‫נפט‬ ‫חביות‬‫ב‬"‫הגבוה‬ ‫"אומדן‬‫ב‬"‫קר‬‫טיקון‬ ‫תיכון‬"‫ו‬-1,204.4‫מליון‬*‫נפט‬ ‫חביות‬. ‫תחתון‬ ‫בקרטיקון‬‫סה"כ‬2,513.2‫מליון‬‫חביות‬ ,‫דהיינו‬‫כ‬-2.5‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארדי‬‫מסו‬ ‫נפט‬‫ג‬‫קונדנסט‬"‫"בתערובת‬. ‫איזה‬ ‫וראו‬‫שפורסמה‬ ‫בכתבה‬ .‫פלא‬‫ב‬"‫כלכ‬‫ליסט‬"7‫מיום‬9.12.2013‫צ‬ ‫מופיע‬‫למציאת‬ ‫פי‬ ‫"נפט‬""‫הגז‬ ‫מאגר‬ ‫בתוך‬-‫של‬ ‫בכמות‬‫כ‬-200-600‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬[17].‫את‬ ‫שהולמות‬ ‫כמויות‬ '‫מס‬ ‫בטבלה‬ ‫שהובאו‬ "‫ה"חופשי‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫עבור‬ ‫שלעיל‬ ‫הכמויות‬1-‫חברת‬ ‫של‬ ‫דו"ח‬ ‫סמך‬ ‫על‬ NSAI‫משנת‬2012[3].‫ש‬ ‫להדגיש‬ ‫חשוב‬‫לוויתן‬ ‫מאגר‬‫מכיל‬‫על‬ ‫בתוכו‬‫בשטר‬ ‫המדווח‬ ‫פי‬ ‫החזקה‬-‫טבעי‬ ‫גז‬ ‫רק‬‫וקונדנסט‬,‫כלומר‬ .‫טבלה‬1‫ורק‬ ‫אך‬ ‫שמתייחס‬ ‫דו"ח‬ ‫מציגה‬ ‫לעיל‬ ‫המאגר‬ ‫בתוך‬ ‫המצוי‬ "‫ל"נפט‬‫נתוני‬ ‫הם‬ ‫בטבלה‬ "‫הגולמי‬ ‫ו"הנפט‬ "‫ה"נפט‬ ‫שנתוני‬ ‫ברור‬ ‫ומכאן‬ ‫נפרדים‬ ‫חזקה‬ ‫שטרי‬ ‫דורש‬ "‫"שחור‬ ‫נפט‬ ‫ומאגר‬ ‫היות‬ "‫"שחור‬ ‫נפט‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫מסוג‬ ‫נפט‬. "‫"לוויתן‬‫לפ‬‫מאגר‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫החזקה‬ ‫שטר‬ ‫י‬‫בכתבה‬ "‫ה"נפט‬ ‫נתוני‬ ,‫ולכן‬ ."‫נפט‬ ‫"שדה‬ ‫ולא‬ "‫"גז‬ ‫ל‬ ‫ורק‬ ‫אך‬ ‫מתייחסים‬‫ה‬ ‫נפט‬.‫א‬ ‫בסעיף‬ ‫כמתואר‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ 1.1.4.5.‫הנתונים‬ ‫טשטוש‬:‫הכתבה‬‫לעיל‬‫של‬ ‫השונות‬ ‫בהגדרות‬ ‫השימוש‬ ‫את‬ ‫משקפת‬ " ‫על‬ ‫מדווחות‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫שחברות‬ ‫כך‬ "‫ה"קונדנסט‬"‫הגז‬ ‫מאגר‬ ‫בתוך‬ ‫נפט‬ ‫גילוי‬‫באופן‬ ‫שמ‬‫נפט‬ ‫במאגר‬ ‫מדובר‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫העובדה‬ ‫את‬ ‫טשטש‬‫"נפט‬ ,‫יותר‬ ‫לנו‬ ‫המוכר‬ ‫מהסוג‬ "‫שחור‬-‫ש‬‫הגז‬ ‫למאגר‬ ‫מתחת‬ ‫התגלה‬-‫א‬‫שנמצא‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫מסוג‬ ‫לנפט‬ ‫לא‬ "‫ב"תערובת‬,"‫"חופשי‬ ‫או‬-‫במאגר‬‫הגז‬. 1.1.4.6.‫לפחות‬46‫קונדנסט‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארדי‬-‫ב‬‫ישראל‬ ‫שבשטחי‬ ‫המאגרים‬ ‫כלל‬ ,‫בפועל‬‫שופעי‬ ‫הינם‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫שדות‬‫מהסוג‬ ‫קונדנסטים‬ ‫תפוקת‬ ‫עבור‬ ‫במיוחד‬ ‫ם‬ ‫האומדן‬ ‫לפי‬ :‫הגז‬ ‫עם‬ "‫ה"מעורבב‬‫בכ‬ ‫מדובר‬ ,—46‫קונדנסט‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארד‬– ‫לפחות‬?‫הנתון‬ ‫חושב‬ ‫כיצד‬ .‫מפורט‬ ‫(חישוב‬‫ב‬‫טבלה‬'‫א‬ ‫בנספח‬-3): ‫השכבות‬ ‫באותן‬ ‫נמצאים‬ ‫נוספים‬ ‫ומאגרים‬ "‫"כריש‬ ,"‫ש"לוויתן‬ ‫העובדה‬ ‫לאור‬ ‫מ"תמר‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫מופק‬ ‫בהן‬ ‫הגיאולוגיות‬'‫מס‬ ‫תמונה‬ ‫(ראו‬ "3),‫מאגר‬ ‫מנתוני‬ ‫להסיק‬ ‫ניתן‬ 7 3618919,00.html-http://www.calcalist.co.il/markets/articles/0,7340,L‫כלכליסט‬–09.12.2013
  11. 11. 11 ‫מכל‬ ‫בו‬ ‫המופקת‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫שכמות‬ ,"‫"תמר‬1BCM-‫כ‬-45.5‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬-‫צפוי‬‫ה‬ ‫במאגרים‬ ‫גם‬ ‫להתקבל‬‫אלו‬-‫ו‬‫כ‬ ‫שהם‬ ,‫לוויתן‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההפקה‬ ‫צפי‬ ‫עבור‬-BCM1013‫ניתן‬ , ‫שמדובר‬ ‫להסיק‬‫ב‬‫שנה‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליוני‬ ‫מאות‬‫(ראו‬‫עוד‬‫בנספח‬'‫א‬-4). ‫כ‬‫בנספחים‬ ‫מפורט‬‫לעיל‬,‫ה‬ ‫אומדן‬-46,‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארדי‬‫מתקבל‬‫מ‬‫חישוב‬‫כמות‬ ‫מ‬ ‫המופקות‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫חביות‬-1BCM‫טבעי‬ ‫גז‬–‫כ‬ ‫שהנה‬-45.5‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬‫כפו‬ ,‫ל‬ 1013- BCM‫סה"כ‬‫ב‬ ‫הצפוי‬ ‫הגז‬"‫לוויתן‬","‫תמר‬"‫ו‬"‫כריש‬".‫מדובר‬‫ב‬‫פחת‬ ‫הערכת‬, ‫משו‬‫ה‬ ‫מנובאים‬ ‫מאגרים‬ ‫שוקללו‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫ם‬‫צפויי‬‫מ‬ ‫להפיק‬ ‫ם‬‫קונדנסט‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫יליארדי‬ ‫נוספ‬‫באזור‬ ‫ות‬‫שנמצא‬‫ה‬ ‫כה‬ ‫עד‬ ‫התגלו‬ ‫שבה‬ ‫הגיאולוגית‬ ‫השכבה‬ ‫באותה‬‫כמויות‬ ‫ב‬ ‫האדירות‬"‫תמר‬"‫ו‬"‫לוויתן‬"8[18.] '‫מס‬ ‫תמונה‬3:‫באותן‬ ‫קדוחים‬ "‫ו"לוויתן‬ "‫"תמר‬ :‫הגז‬ ‫מאגרי‬ ‫של‬ ‫גיאולוגי‬ ‫חתך‬ ‫גיאולוגיות‬ ‫שכבות‬[19.] 1.1.4.7.‫המאגרים‬ ‫בתוך‬ ‫הנפט‬–:‫קונדנסט‬ ‫מסוג‬‫אינו‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מידע‬ ,‫בתחום‬ ‫לעוסקים‬ :‫חדש‬‫כ‬‫ב‬ ‫בר‬-2012‫זה‬ ‫בעניין‬ ‫נתונים‬ ‫הובאו‬‫של‬ ‫מצגת‬ ‫במסגרת‬ ‫למשל‬ ,‫שותפות‬ ( "‫ישראלית‬ ‫"הזדמנות‬'‫א‬ ‫בנספח‬ ‫ראו‬-5)‫הוצג‬ ‫שם‬ ,‫משאבים‬ ‫דו"ח‬‫של‬ ‫מתוקן‬ ‫רשיונות‬"‫פלאג'יק‬"‫ובו‬ ,‫מיליארדי‬ ‫על‬ ‫בפירוש‬ ‫נכתב‬‫חביות‬‫מסוג‬ ‫נפט‬‫קונדנסט‬ ‫ב‬‫מאגר‬‫לוו‬‫יתן‬[20].‫שהנפט‬ ‫ממחיש‬ ‫זה‬ ‫נתון‬‫הצפוי‬‫בניגוד‬ ,‫קונדנסט‬ ‫מסוג‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫לערפול‬‫שבטבלה‬'‫מס‬1‫בסעיף‬ ‫להלן‬ ‫(ראו‬1.1.4.4).–‫אפשרות‬ ‫וקיימת‬ ‫כאילו‬ ‫ש‬"‫ב"נפט‬ ‫מדובר‬.‫השחור‬ ‫מהסוג‬ 8 3574321,00.html-rkets/articles/0,7340,Lhttp://www.calcalist.co.il/ma‫כלכליסט‬–17.06.12
  12. 12. 12 :‫לסיכום‬ ‫נפל‬‫של‬ ‫התכנוני‬ ‫בהליך‬ ‫משמעותי‬ ‫פגם‬‫המתאר‬ ‫תכניות‬‫ל‬‫ל‬ ‫יבשתיים‬ ‫מתקנים‬ ‫הקמת‬‫קליטת‬ ‫הגז‬‫הק‬ ‫ונפט‬‫ונדנסט‬‫מ‬‫ו‬ ‫המאגרים‬‫כן‬"‫הגז‬ ‫ב"מתווה‬‫לא‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫הערכת‬ ‫בסיס‬ ‫על‬ ‫נערכו‬ ‫אשר‬ , ‫נכונה‬‫ו‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫ממקבלי‬ ‫שנמנע‬ ‫לכך‬ ‫הביאה‬ ‫האמת‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫פרסום‬ ‫אי‬ .‫קונדנסט‬ ‫של‬‫מהציבור‬ ‫לגבי‬ ‫המידע‬‫המצוי‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫כמויות‬‫ות‬‫במאגרים‬‫כן‬ ‫ועל‬ ‫בפועל‬,‫המתאר‬ ‫תכניות‬ ‫קידום‬ ‫הליך‬ ‫שגויה‬ ‫עובדתית‬ ‫תשתית‬ ‫על‬ ‫התבסס‬.‫נפגם‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫גם‬ ,‫בהליך‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫ושיתוף‬ ,‫שגויה‬ ‫תשתית‬ ‫בסיס‬ ‫על‬ ‫תכנון‬ ‫הליכי‬‫להתנגד‬ ‫מהציבור‬ ‫מנעו‬‫בזמן‬‫האדירים‬ ‫לסיכונים‬ ‫מכמויות‬ ‫הצפויים‬,‫(כלכליים‬ ‫הצפויים‬ ‫הנזקים‬ ‫את‬ ‫להבין‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫ממקבלי‬ ‫ומנעו‬ ,‫אלו‬ ‫וכן‬ ,)‫בטיחותיים‬ ,‫סביבתיים‬ ,‫בריאותיים‬‫ל‬‫מבוססות‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫קבל‬‫אמת‬ ‫נתוני‬‫ב‬‫או‬ ‫לאשר‬ ‫אם‬ .‫התכניות‬ ‫את‬ ‫לא‬ .‫א‬‫ההחלטות‬ ‫ולמקבלי‬ ‫לציבור‬‫הועבר‬‫ממאגר‬ ‫היום‬ ‫שמגיעות‬ ‫הכמויות‬ ‫לגבי‬ ‫וחלקי‬ ‫שגוי‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫ובעתיד‬ "‫"תמר‬–.‫המדינה‬ ‫שטח‬ ‫אל‬ ‫נוספים‬ ‫ומאגרים‬ "‫מ"לוויתן‬ ‫יגיעו‬‫שפ‬ ‫בעת‬‫ו‬‫רסמו‬9‫נתונים‬ ‫כ‬ ‫על‬-60‫כ‬ ‫(מתוכם‬ ,‫המאגרים‬ ‫בכלל‬ "‫"חופשי‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫של‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬-40‫מ‬‫חבי‬ ‫יליון‬‫ות‬ ,)"‫ב"לוויתן‬‫דלק‬ ‫לקבוצת‬‫על‬ ‫ידוע‬ ‫היה‬ ‫כבר‬‫כ‬ ‫של‬ ‫אדירות‬ ‫כמויות‬-2.5‫של‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארד‬ ‫פורסמו‬ ‫האלו‬ ‫האדירות‬ ‫הכמויות‬ ."‫ב"תערובת‬ ‫שמצוי‬ ‫מהסוג‬ ‫קונדנסט‬‫לציבור‬‫בשנת‬ ‫רק‬2015. ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫ולמקבלי‬ ‫לציבור‬–‫נמסר‬‫אל‬ ‫מאות‬ "‫"רק‬ ‫קיימות‬ ‫כאילו‬ ‫מידע‬‫שנכנסות‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫פי‬ ‫ממאגר‬"‫"תמר‬.‫לישראל‬ ‫שנה‬ ‫מדי‬ .‫ב‬‫נמכרו‬ ,‫בפועל‬‫מאז‬2013,‫אחסונם‬ ‫לגבי‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫אשר‬ ,‫שנה‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליוני‬ ‫מאות‬ ‫מיוצא‬ ‫כמה‬ ,‫ליבשה‬ ‫המגיעה‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫כמות‬-‫מזוקק‬ ‫וכמה‬-‫אינו‬‫לציבור‬ ‫חשוף‬,‫בנוסף‬ . ‫הסביבה‬ ‫להגנת‬ ‫המשרד‬‫בחן‬ ‫לא‬‫מדי‬ ‫בתוך‬ ‫פולטת‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫זו‬ ‫שתעשייה‬ ‫הזיהום‬ ‫כמות‬ ‫מה‬‫נת‬ ‫ישראל‬–‫ב‬‫בעתיד‬ ‫שיגיעו‬ ‫הכמויות‬ ‫לגבי‬ ‫גם‬ ‫כך‬ ,‫ואשקלון‬ ‫אשדוד‬ ‫אזור‬–‫ל‬‫הארץ‬ ‫צפון‬–‫מפ‬‫רץ‬ ,‫חדרה‬ ,‫חפר‬ ‫עמק‬ ,‫חיפה‬‫אזור‬‫י‬.‫ועוד‬ ‫קנעם‬ ‫ר‬‫בפרק‬ , ‫עוד‬ ‫או‬1.2.‫להלן‬ 9 ‫משנים‬ ‫לעיל‬ ‫שהוצגו‬ ‫בכתבות‬2013-2012
  13. 13. 13 1.2‫הציבור‬ ‫ובטיחות‬ ‫בריאות‬ ‫נזקי‬ ‫מבחינת‬ ‫משמעויות‬ ‫לכמויות‬‫העצומות‬‫המתוכננות‬ ‫הקונדנסטים‬ ‫של‬‫לה‬‫י‬‫ישראל‬ ‫מדינת‬ ‫לשטח‬ ‫כנס‬,‫אדירות‬ ‫השלכות‬ ‫יש‬ ‫מבחינה‬.‫וסביבתית‬ ‫בריאותית‬‫הינם‬ ‫הקונדנסטים‬‫גם‬ ‫וכן‬ ,‫ורעילים‬ ‫נפיצים‬–‫פולטים‬ ‫אחסונם‬ ‫בעת‬ ‫באו‬ ‫מזהמים‬‫יותר‬ ‫שיש‬ ‫ככל‬ .‫משמעותי‬ ‫פן‬‫קונדנסטים‬–‫צפוי‬‫בריאו‬ ‫נזק‬ ‫יותר‬‫לציבור‬ ‫וסביבתי‬ ‫תי‬ ‫ל‬ ‫סיכון‬ ‫ויותר‬ ,‫למתקנים‬ ‫בסמוך‬‫בטיחות‬.‫אוכלוסייה‬ 1.2.1‫סיכון‬‫האוכלוסיה‬‫נפיץ‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ : ‫בתקופת‬‫ל‬ ‫ההפקדה‬‫ו‬ ‫הערות‬‫הציבור‬ ‫השגות‬‫לתמ"א‬37,'‫ח‬‫הוגשו‬6711[ ‫השגות‬62'‫..עמ‬6]‫אשר‬ ‫התריעו‬‫כנגד‬‫מ‬ ‫הקמת‬‫יבשתיים‬ ‫גז‬ ‫תקני‬‫ו‬‫לי‬ ‫הסיכונים‬‫ייבנו‬ ‫אליהם‬ ‫בסמיכות‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫שובים‬ [21-23.]‫י‬ ‫המאבק‬ ‫מטה‬‫קנעם‬-,‫מנשה‬ ‫רמות‬‫ב‬‫פרש‬ ,‫ברזילי‬ ‫ישראל‬ ‫ד"ר‬ ‫המומחה‬ ‫אמצעות‬ ‫הקונדנס‬ ‫תעשיית‬ ‫של‬ ‫הסיכונים‬ ‫את‬‫ההשגה‬ ‫במסגרת‬ .‫נפיצות‬ ‫של‬ ‫בהקשר‬ ‫ט‬‫תאונות‬ ‫תוארו‬ ‫ג‬ ‫נוזלי‬ ‫פיצוץ‬ ‫של‬ ‫שונות‬‫קונדנסטים‬ ‫של‬ ‫וספציפית‬ ,‫טבעי‬ ‫ז‬[27-24.] ( ‫כאמור‬‫בסעיף‬1.1.3,)‫לציבור‬ ‫הוצגו‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫הכמויות‬‫בתסקיר‬,‫מזעריות‬ ‫היו‬‫הע‬ ,‫כן‬ ‫ועל‬‫רכו‬‫ת‬ ‫הנפיצות‬‫ההשגות‬ ‫במהלך‬ ‫שהוצגו‬-‫בפועל‬ ‫הן‬‫פחת‬ ‫הערכות‬‫היה‬ ,‫שהובאו‬ ‫הסיכונים‬ ‫בין‬ . "‫רותח‬ ‫נוזל‬ ‫של‬ ‫מתפשט‬ ‫אד‬ ‫"פיצוץ‬,(BLEVE)‫גם‬ ‫לפיצוץ‬ ‫שיביאו‬ ‫בצנרת‬ ‫פיצוצים‬ ‫גם‬ ‫כמו‬ ‫דוגמ‬ ‫הובאו‬ ‫ההשגות‬ ‫במהלך‬ .‫הסמוכה‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫בצנרת‬‫א‬‫ונפגעו‬ ‫נהרגו‬ ‫בהן‬ ,‫מהעולם‬ ‫קשות‬ ‫ות‬ .‫שקרו‬ ‫ותקלות‬ ‫פיצוצים‬ ‫בשל‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫סטטי‬ ‫בחשמל‬ ‫עצמו‬ ‫להצית‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫מוזרם‬ ‫שקונדנסט‬ ‫מובהר‬ ,‫קונדנסט‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבטיחות‬ ‫בדף‬[25.] ‫האדים‬‫הא‬ ‫מן‬ ‫כבדים‬ ‫שלו‬‫ו‬‫עלולים‬ ,‫הצתה‬ ‫למקור‬ ‫יגיעו‬ ‫ואם‬ ,‫ויר‬‫ל‬‫יכול‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫כי‬ ‫מובהר‬ .‫הידלק‬ ‫לייצר‬‫נפיצות‬ ‫תערובות‬‫הא‬ ‫עם‬‫ו‬‫ויר‬‫מסוג‬ ‫פיצוץ‬ ‫אירועי‬ ‫גם‬ .BLEVE‫ל‬ ‫יכולים‬‫התרחש‬10‫דפי‬ . ‫ע‬ ‫בנקל‬ ‫מוצת‬ ,‫קיצוני‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫דליק‬ ‫בחומר‬ ‫מדובר‬ ‫כי‬ ‫מלמדים‬ ‫שנסקרו‬ ‫השונים‬ ‫הבטיחות‬‫ידי‬ ‫ל‬ ‫ניצוצו‬ ‫או‬ ‫להבות‬ ,‫חום‬‫ו‬ ,‫ת‬‫אחרים‬ ‫הצתה‬ ‫מקורות‬‫חומרת‬ ‫את‬ ‫המבהירים‬ ‫סרטונים‬ ‫כמה‬ . 10 BLEVE= '"‫רותח‬ ‫נוזל‬ ‫של‬ ‫מתפשט‬ ‫אד‬ ‫פיצוץ‬ =‫פיצוץ‬‫תהליכי‬ ‫בעקבות‬ ‫הניגרם‬‫של‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫מהירים‬ ‫ם‬‫רתיחת‬‫מהירה‬ ‫והתפשטות‬ ‫נוזל‬ "‫פיזיקלי‬ ‫"פיצוץ‬ ‫למעשה‬ ‫הינה‬ ‫זו‬ ‫תופעה‬ ."‫בלחץ‬ ‫ה"מונזלים‬ ‫חומרים‬ ‫בהם‬ ‫במתקנים‬ ‫חמור‬ ‫סיכון‬ ‫מהווה‬ ‫זו‬ ‫תופעה‬ .‫הנוצרים‬ ‫האדים‬ ‫של‬ ‫עקב‬‫פאזה‬ ‫מעבר‬.‫החומר‬ ‫בהרכב‬ ‫שינוי‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫אדים‬ ‫ויצירת‬ ‫מהיר‬‫בערה‬ ‫ולנוכחות‬ ,‫דליקים‬ ‫לחומרים‬ ‫מוגבל‬ ‫אינו‬ ‫זה‬ ‫פיצוץ‬ ‫יצירת‬ ‫תרחיש‬ ‫לחומ‬ ‫בעבר‬ ‫יוחס‬ ‫זה‬ ‫תרחיש‬ ‫כי‬ ‫אף‬ ,‫זאת‬ .‫בפריצה‬‫ליצירת‬ ‫מוצת‬ ‫הדליק‬ ‫הנוזל‬ ‫המקרים‬ ‫ברוב‬ ‫בהם‬ ,‫דליקים‬ ‫רים‬‫"כדור‬-‫אש‬" (Fireball).
  14. 14. 14 ‫אש‬ ‫בכדור‬ ‫הפיצוץ‬ ‫אפקט‬-‫מצורפים‬,‫כאשר‬‫אחד‬‫של‬ ‫דומינו‬ ‫אפקט‬ ‫ספציפית‬ ‫מתאר‬‫פיצוץ‬ ‫ב‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫מיכלי‬‫למסה‬(Lamesa‫מערב‬ )‫טקסס‬[26-7.] '‫מס‬ ‫תמונה‬4:‫קונדנסט‬ ‫של‬ ‫הסיכונים‬ ‫אודות‬ ‫המפרט‬ ‫הבטיחות‬ ‫דף‬[25.] .2.1.11.‫קונדנסט‬ ‫הרבה‬–‫נפיצות‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫ש‬ ‫בעובדה‬ ‫מיודע‬ ‫אינו‬ ‫הציבור‬‫האחס‬ ‫כמויות‬‫ש‬ ‫והזיקוק‬ ‫ון‬‫הארץ‬ ‫לדרום‬ ‫נכנסו‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫ו‬‫ייכנסו‬‫גם‬ ‫בעתיד‬‫אל‬‫ישראל‬ ‫מדינת‬ ‫שטח‬‫בצפון‬-‫אד‬.‫ירות‬‫ראשוניות‬ ‫הערכות‬ ‫נחשפו‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫מטעם‬‫ב‬‫מסגרת‬‫מיום‬ "‫קונדנסטים‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫ניתוח‬ ‫"דו"ח‬13.08.15 ‫(מצ"ב‬‫נספח‬‫א‬'-6)‫הדו"ח‬ .‫מומחים‬ ‫מאמר‬ ‫על‬ ‫התבסס‬[27'‫א‬]‫המ‬ ‫גודל‬ ‫ועל‬‫י‬‫כלים‬ ‫בהורא‬ ‫המפורט‬‫תמ"א‬ ‫תכנית‬ ‫ות‬37/.‫ח‬,‫דאז‬‫ה‬‫כמות‬‫הוערכה‬‫בכ‬-195‫מיליון‬‫ח‬‫ביות‬ ‫קונדנסט‬‫שנה‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫שייכנסו‬‫פח‬ ‫(הערכת‬)‫בהמשך‬ ‫שהתגלו‬ ‫לנתונים‬ ‫בהשוואה‬ ‫ת‬. ,‫אחסון‬ ‫מיכלי‬ ‫בתוך‬ , ‫לאחסון‬ ‫ידרשו‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫חביות‬‫אחסו‬ ‫תשתיות‬ ‫ויצריכו‬‫והובלה‬ ‫ן‬ ‫אשר‬‫לקום‬ ‫מתוכננים‬‫י‬ ‫כדוגמת‬ ‫מיושבים‬ ‫לאזורים‬ ‫בסמוך‬‫מפרץ‬ ,‫חפר‬ ‫עמק‬ ,‫קנעם‬ ,‫חדרה‬ ,‫חיפה‬,,‫אתא‬ ‫קריית‬ ,‫נשר‬ ,‫חיים‬ ‫קריית‬ ,‫טבעון‬.‫ואשקלון‬ ‫אשדוד‬ ‫דליקים‬ ‫חומרים‬ ‫של‬ ‫בעיה‬ ‫מוכרת‬ ‫כבר‬ ,‫חיפה‬ ‫במפרץ‬‫כנסת‬ ‫ועדות‬ ‫ואינספור‬ ,‫ונפיצים‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫מבקר‬ ‫של‬ ‫דו"חות‬ ‫וכן‬ ,‫רשמיות‬–‫התרי‬‫הסכנה‬ ‫מפני‬ ‫עו‬[28-32].‫אחסון‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬‫המתוכנן‬‫וודאי‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫חיפה‬ ‫בנפת‬-‫לועדת‬ ‫התשתיות‬ ‫משרד‬ ‫בעמדת‬ ‫שכן‬ ‫של‬ ‫הערר‬""‫הצפון‬ ‫קרקעות‬(‫סעיף‬ ‫להלן‬ ‫ראה‬1.2.1.2‫ד‬,)‫המדינה‬ ‫כוונת‬ ‫נמסרה‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫חיפה‬ ‫במפרץ‬ ‫לאחסן‬‫ממנו‬ ‫לייצוא‬ ‫גדולות‬11[33].,‫בפועל‬‫שהו‬ ‫הכמויות‬‫צגו‬‫הן‬ ,‫פחת‬ ‫הערכות‬‫משום‬‫בסעיף‬ ‫שכאמור‬1.1.4,‫ב‬ ‫המצויות‬ ‫הכמויות‬‫מאגרים‬‫עומדות‬‫ע‬‫ל‬ ‫כ‬-46‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארד‬‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארדי‬ ‫שנה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫צפויות‬ ‫מתוכן‬ ,‫ויותר‬ ‫לכניסת‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫הצפי‬ ‫בצפון‬ ‫רק‬ :‫וייצוא‬ ‫זיקוק‬ ‫לאחסון‬‫כ‬-1.6.‫בשנה‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארד‬ 11 ‫בסעיף‬ ‫להלן‬ ‫בהרחבה‬ ‫ראו‬1.2.3.2‫תמ"א‬ ‫תכנית‬ ‫על‬ .37'‫ח‬
  15. 15. 15 ‫יאושר‬ ‫חלילה‬ ‫אם‬‫ו‬‫סופית‬‫המתאר‬ ‫תכניות‬‫סופית‬ ‫ויאושר‬"‫הגז‬ ‫מתווה‬"‫במתכונתו‬ ‫הנוכחית‬‫הרי‬ ,‫שכמויות‬‫אלו‬,-‫המלך‬ ‫בדרך‬ ‫יגיעו‬‫לתשתיות‬‫המתוכננות‬‫לקליטתן‬ ‫ב‬‫מדי‬ ‫שטח‬‫ישראל‬ ‫נת‬-‫בהן‬‫יסכנו‬‫אלפי‬ ‫ומאות‬ ‫עשרות‬ ‫על‬ ‫שלמים‬ ‫ויישובים‬ ‫ערים‬ ‫יושביהם‬. 1.2.1.2.‫אמת‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫בסיס‬ ‫על‬ ‫מצרפי‬ ‫סיכונים‬ ‫סקר‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫התכניות‬ ‫את‬ ‫לקדם‬ ‫אין‬: ‫התכנון‬ ‫הליכי‬‫לא‬ ‫הקונדנסטים‬ ‫תעשיית‬ ‫את‬ ‫המקדמות‬ ‫השונות‬ ‫המתאר‬ ‫תכניות‬ ‫של‬ ‫כללו‬‫סיכונים‬ ‫סקר‬‫מצרפי‬,‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫לעניין‬‫ה‬ ‫של‬ ‫השלכותיהן‬ ‫את‬ ‫הצופה‬‫תכניות‬ ‫השונות‬ ‫הססטוטוריות‬‫של‬ ‫והזיקוק‬ ‫האחסון‬ ‫ומתקני‬ ‫הצנרת‬ ,‫הקליטה‬ ‫למתקני‬ ‫קונדנסט‬,‫ביבשה‬‫ישיר‬ ‫פגיעות‬ ‫בעקבות‬ ‫פיצוץ‬ ‫לתרחישי‬ ‫האפשרות‬ ‫למרות‬ ‫זאת‬‫ות‬ .‫ועוד‬ ,‫תקלות‬ ,‫במלחמה‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫הוצגו‬ ‫ולו‬ ,‫נעשו‬ ‫לו‬-‫העצומות‬ ‫הכמויות‬ ‫לציון‬ ‫משמעות‬ ‫שהייתה‬ ‫הרי‬ ‫בפועל‬ ‫שתיכנסנה‬ ‫האמיתיות‬‫קונדנסט‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫על‬ ‫התבססו‬ ‫התכנון‬ ‫הליכי‬ ,‫כאמור‬ . ‫מכירת‬ ‫על‬ ‫האמת‬ ‫לנתוני‬ ‫בהתאם‬ ‫המוערכות‬ ‫מהכמויות‬ ‫מונים‬ ‫עשרות‬ ‫פי‬ ‫קטנות‬ ."‫"תמר‬ ‫ממאגר‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫חביות‬ 1.2.1.3‫לקידום‬ ‫לשמש‬ ‫עשויות‬ ‫או‬ ‫המקדמות‬ ‫השונות‬ ‫הסטטוטוריות‬ ‫התכניות‬ :‫אלו‬ ‫תכניות‬ ,‫השאר‬ ‫בין‬ ,‫הן‬ ‫הקונדנסטים‬ ‫תעשיית‬ .‫א‬‫ובצפון‬ ‫בדרום‬ ‫החדשים‬ ‫הנמלים‬-"‫המפרץ‬ ‫ו"נמל‬ "‫אשדוד‬ ‫"נמל‬ .‫ב‬‫תמ"א‬37/‫ח‬:‫תכנית‬‫הקבלה‬ ‫מתקני‬ ‫מיקום‬ ‫לבחירת‬‫וההולכה‬.‫מהמאגרים‬ ‫לגז‬ .‫ג‬‫תמ"א‬37-2:‫ת‬‫כנית‬‫מתמ"א‬ ‫שנגזרה‬37/‫בנפרד‬ ‫וקודמה‬ ‫ח‬–‫צנרת‬ ‫הקמת‬ ‫ותוצריו‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫להולכת‬–‫ותזקיקים‬ ‫אחרים‬ ‫דלקים‬ ,‫גפ"ם‬-‫כ‬ ‫במרחק‬-3'‫מ‬ .‫סיכונים‬ ‫סקר‬ ‫עריכת‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫זאת‬ ,‫המדינה‬ ‫ורוחב‬ ‫לאורך‬ ,‫הטבעי‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫צנרת‬ ‫לצד‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫הופקדה‬ ‫התכנית‬‫הציבור‬ ‫ידיעת‬.‫לראשונה‬ ‫נחשפה‬‫הרחב‬ ‫לציבור‬‫בכתבה‬ ‫ב"פורט‬‫ב‬ " ‫הכרמל‬ ‫ל‬-18.12.2013[34.] .‫ד‬""‫הצפון‬ ‫קרקעות‬–‫חפא"ג‬1139/‫א‬–‫חוות‬ ‫שלוש‬ ‫להעתקת‬ ‫כתכנית‬ ‫קודמה‬ ‫א‬ ‫חיפה‬ ‫במפרץ‬ ‫ישנות‬ ‫מכלים‬‫ב‬ ‫הוכח‬ ‫בפועל‬ ‫ך‬‫מהלך‬‫ב‬ ‫הדיונים‬"‫ע‬ ‫שהוגש‬ ‫ערר‬‫י‬ ‫הד‬ ‫על‬ ‫החתומים‬‫ו‬,‫"ח‬‫במתחם‬ ‫להקים‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫החוות‬ ‫את‬ ‫להעתיק‬ ‫כוונה‬ ‫אין‬ ‫שלמדינה‬ ‫זיקוק‬ ‫בית‬‫חדש‬‫כ‬ ‫שטח‬ ‫על‬-1200‫את‬ ‫שיקלוט‬ ‫דונם‬‫תעשיית‬‫מהמאגרים‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ [35-36.]
  16. 16. 16 '‫מס‬ ‫תמונה‬5‫מתארת‬ ,‫להלן‬‫ה‬ ‫את‬‫תוצאות‬‫הקטלניות‬‫פיצוץ‬ ‫תרחיש‬ ‫של‬‫בו‬ ‫דומינו‬ ‫שיאוחסנו‬ ‫וגפ"ם‬ ‫קונדנסטים‬ ‫שריפת‬ ‫נוצרת‬‫ב‬."‫הצפון‬ ‫"קרקעות‬ ‫מתחם‬‫התמונה‬ ‫במהלך‬ ,‫והתשתיות‬ ‫הסביבה‬ ‫הגנת‬ ‫משרדי‬ ‫לרבות‬ ,‫ההחלטות‬ ‫מקבלי‬ ‫בפני‬ ‫הוצגה‬ ‫וע‬‫על‬ ‫הערר‬ ‫דת‬‫התכנית‬-‫ב‬‫יום‬24.3.2015‫זה‬ ‫כל‬ .-‫ב‬‫חיפה‬ ‫מפרץ‬ ‫של‬ ‫ליבו‬ ‫לב‬[85]. ‫כזה‬ ‫אירוע‬ ‫תוצאת‬–‫גרעיני‬ ‫לפיצוץ‬ ‫בעוצמתו‬ ‫השקול‬ ‫בפיצוץ‬‫אשר‬ ,‫לגרום‬ ‫עלול‬ .‫המוני‬ ‫לאסון‬‫באוגוסט‬ :‫דמיון‬ ‫פרי‬ ‫אינו‬ ‫כזה‬ ‫אירוע‬ ,‫אגב‬2015‫התרחש‬‫רב‬ ‫פיצוץ‬ ‫ב‬ ‫עוצמה‬‫אירוע‬ ‫של‬‫חומ"ס‬,‫הנמל‬ ‫בעיר‬‫הסינית‬‫טיא‬‫נג'ין‬.‫כפי‬ ‫בדיוק‬ ‫פטרייה‬ ‫נוצרה‬ ‫גרעיני‬ ‫פיצוץ‬ ‫בעת‬ ‫שנוצר‬[39.] ‫לקרות‬ ‫עלול‬ ‫מה‬ ‫מתארת‬ ‫זו‬ ‫תמונה‬‫בכל‬ ‫יקרה‬ ‫מה‬ ‫להזכיר‬ ‫מבלי‬ ,‫חיפה‬ ‫במפרץ‬ ,‫חדרה‬ ,‫חפר‬ ‫עמק‬ ‫באזור‬ ‫כמו‬ ,‫להתפוצץ‬ ‫עלול‬ ‫החומר‬ ‫בהם‬ ‫האחרים‬ ‫המקומות‬ ‫ובדרום‬ ,‫יוקנעם‬-‫ב‬‫למש‬ ‫(ראו‬ ‫ואשקלון‬ ‫אשדוד‬‫מ‬ ‫בתמונה‬ ‫ל‬'‫ס‬6.)‫בסיכון‬ ‫אזורים‬ ‫ה‬.‫"הרחבת‬,‫הזיקוק‬ ‫בתי‬"‫בז"ן‬–‫חפא"ג‬1200/‫ב‬–‫המצב‬ ‫להסדרת‬ ‫כתכנית‬ ‫קודמה‬ ‫הסטטוטורי‬‫של‬‫בז"ן‬,‫הבנוי‬ ‫השטח‬ ‫הגדלת‬ ‫תוך‬‫פי‬3‫לפרט‬ ‫מבלי‬ ‫זאת‬ ,‫איזו‬ ‫לצורך‬ ‫מטרה‬‫הגבלה‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫הייצור‬ ‫שטח‬ ‫את‬ ‫להגדיל‬ ‫התכנית‬ ‫שמטרת‬ ‫הוכח‬ ‫העררים‬ ‫במהלך‬ . ‫בפרק‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫(ראו‬3‫בסעיף‬-3.5.4).
  17. 17. 17 ‫ו‬.‫תכנית‬‫הגפ"ם‬‫הארצית‬‫תמ"א‬32/1‫מאגרי‬ ‫להגדלת‬ ‫כתכנית‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫הוצגה‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫לג‬ ‫האחסון‬‫מעובה‬ ‫פחמימני‬ ‫ז‬12‫חירום‬ ‫לשעת‬‫ב‬-6‫מחוזות‬,‫הארץ‬ ‫ברחבי‬‫בפ‬ ‫אבל‬‫ועל‬ ‫קודמו‬‫רק‬‫אחסון‬ ‫מאגרי‬‫הנמלים‬ ‫ליד‬,‫בחיפה‬‫לאחסן‬ ‫במטרה‬ ‫ואשקלון‬ ‫אשדוד‬‫את‬ ‫האדי‬ ‫הגפ"ם‬ ‫כמויות‬‫להפק‬ ‫המתוכננות‬ ‫רות‬‫ל‬ ‫שייכנס‬ ‫מהקונדנסט‬ ‫וייצוא‬ ‫ה‬‫בתי‬ ‫בפרק‬ ‫בהרחבה‬ ‫(ראו‬ ‫הזיקוק‬3‫בסעיף‬-3.5.5)[37]. 12 ‫גפ"ם‬–,‫לבישול‬ ‫היתר‬ ‫בין‬ ‫משמש‬ ,‫מעובה‬ ‫פחמימני‬ ‫גז‬ ‫הינו‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫נפיץ‬ ‫חומר‬ .‫לתחבורה‬ ‫וכדלק‬ ‫הסקה‬ '‫מס‬ ‫תמונה‬6:‫מאוימים‬ ‫ישובים‬ ‫טווח‬ ‫עקב‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫תעשיית‬ ‫בשל‬ ‫בפיצוץ‬ [ ‫מסוכנים‬ ‫חומרים‬ ‫ארועי‬38‫המפה‬ .] ‫מדינת‬ ‫בעבור‬ ‫הנפיץ‬ ‫הסיכון‬ ‫את‬ ‫מתכללת‬ ‫כי‬ ‫ממנה‬ ‫ועולה‬ ,‫בכללה‬ ‫ישראל‬‫ישובים‬ ‫נרחבים‬‫אירועי‬ ‫איום‬ ‫תחת‬ ‫מצויים‬ ,‫חומ"ס‬‫הקונדנסטים‬ ‫הכנסת‬ ‫בשל‬ .‫המתוכננות‬ ‫האדירות‬ ‫בכמויות‬‫העיגולים‬ ‫של‬ ‫השפעה‬ ‫טווחי‬ ‫מסמנים‬ ‫האדומים‬5 ,‫ק"מ‬10‫אנשים‬ ‫חיים‬ ‫בהם‬ ‫רדיוסים‬ ,‫ק"מ‬ ‫פ‬ ,‫בתקלות‬ ‫שייפגעו‬‫או‬ ‫טרור‬ ‫יגועי‬ .‫מלחמות‬‫אנשים‬ ‫אלפי‬ ‫מאות‬‫במדינת‬ ‫יימצאו‬ ‫ישראל‬‫אש‬ ‫בטווח‬[38].
  18. 18. 18 1.2.2:‫אוויר‬ ‫מזהמי‬ ‫של‬ ‫משמעותי‬ ‫כפולט‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ . ‫הבינלאומי‬ ‫בספרות‬ ‫רב‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫קיים‬ ,‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫תעשיית‬ ‫של‬ ‫החריג‬ ‫הזיהום‬ ‫לעניין‬‫ממנו‬ ‫ת‬ ‫וברא‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫מקבלי‬ ‫התעלמו‬:‫הסביבה‬ ‫להגנת‬ ‫המשרד‬ ‫שם‬‫היא‬ ‫זו‬ ‫תעשייה‬‫פולטת‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫של‬ ‫משמעותית‬.‫נדיפות‬‫הוצעו‬ ‫וגם‬ ,‫נבדקו‬ ,‫נוטרו‬ ,‫הבינלאומית‬ ‫בספרות‬ ‫ב‬ ‫פליטה‬ ‫פקטורי‬‫ש‬ ‫מחקרים‬ ‫כמה‬,‫הכלל‬ ‫מן‬ ‫יוצא‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫כולם‬ .‫ונים‬‫חומרת‬ ‫על‬ ‫מעידים‬ [ ‫זו‬ ‫מתעשייה‬ ‫הפליטות‬40-46.] 1.2.2.1:‫מתעשי‬ ‫הפליטות‬ ‫צפי‬ ‫בדיקת‬:‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫ית‬ ‫ה‬ ‫על‬‫להגנת‬ ‫משרד‬‫יעד‬ ‫בערכי‬ ‫ועמידה‬ ‫האוויר‬ ‫זיהום‬ ‫על‬ ‫ההשפעות‬ ‫את‬ ‫לבחון‬ ‫הסביבה‬ ‫לצפי‬ ‫גם‬ ‫מתייחסים‬ ‫הסביבה‬ ‫תסקירי‬ ‫שכן‬ ,‫סביבתי‬ ‫תסקיר‬ ‫במסגרת‬ ,‫זו‬ ‫תעשייה‬ ‫של‬ ‫עד‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫הציג‬ ‫לא‬ ‫המשרד‬ ,‫זאת‬ ‫עם‬ .‫הרלוונטיות‬ ‫המתאר‬ ‫מתכניות‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫של‬ ‫ל‬ ,‫שכזו‬ ‫בדיקה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫שורות‬ ‫לכתיבת‬‫בעניין‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫חסר‬ ‫כי‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫את‬ ‫יידע‬ ‫א‬ ‫בסביבה‬ ‫שיהיו‬ ‫המתקנים‬ ‫של‬ ‫בתסקיר‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫אחסון‬ ‫מיכלי‬ ‫של‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫הערכות‬ ‫היבשתית‬‫[אודותם‬]‫לעיל‬ ‫פורט‬,‫הציג‬ ‫ולא‬ ,‫מוסדרת‬ ‫דעת‬ ‫בחוות‬ ‫לכך‬ ‫התייחס‬ ‫לא‬ ‫מתעשייה‬ ‫שינבעו‬ ‫לפליטות‬ ‫משלו‬ ‫הערכות‬ ‫לציבור‬[ ‫זו‬47.] 1.2.2.2.‫פי‬21‫פ‬ :‫יותר‬‫הק‬ ‫ליטות‬‫משל‬ ‫גרועות‬ ‫ונדנסט‬‫נפט‬[ ‫שחור‬46]. ‫כי‬ ‫להדגיש‬ ‫חשוב‬‫הקונדנס‬‫מ‬ ‫הכימיות‬ ‫בתכונותיו‬ ‫שונה‬ ‫ט‬‫ה‬‫נפט‬‫השחור‬,‫דבר‬ ‫בארה"ב‬ ‫שנערך‬ ‫ניטור‬ ‫מחקר‬ ‫לפי‬ .‫הסביבה‬ ‫על‬ ‫המגנה‬ ‫בתקינה‬ ‫הולם‬ ‫מענה‬ ‫המצריך‬ ,‫(הנדלר‬2009‫הינם‬ ‫הטבעי‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫דלקי‬ ‫כי‬ ‫מתברר‬ ,)‫יותר‬ ‫נדיפים‬-‫קונדנסט‬ ‫של‬ ‫חבית‬ ‫פולטת‬ ‫באחסונה‬‫ב‬‫אחסונה‬‫פי‬21‫נפט‬ ‫חבית‬ ‫מאשר‬ ‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫שחור‬‫סולר‬ ‫או‬[46]. '‫מס‬ ‫טבלה‬2‫אחסון‬ ‫במיכלי‬ ‫שנמדדו‬ ‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫פקטורי‬ : ‫יולי‬ ‫עד‬ ‫במאי‬ ‫שנמדד‬ ‫כפי‬ ,‫וקונדנסט‬ ‫נפט‬ ‫של‬2006‫(הנתונים‬, ‫לקילוגרמים‬ ‫הוסבו‬ ‫טבלה‬1-ES[ ‫הנדלר‬ ‫בדו"ח‬46]] :‫הטבלה‬ ‫משמעות‬‫פי‬ ‫פלטו‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫מיכלי‬21‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫ע‬ ,‫הנפט‬ ‫מיכלי‬ ‫מאשר‬‫מחקר‬ ‫לפי‬ ,‫מאוחסנת‬ ‫חבית‬ ‫כל‬ ‫בור‬‫ניטור‬‫הנושא‬ ‫את‬ ‫שבחן‬.
  19. 19. 19 1.2.2.3.‫הנפט‬ ‫מתווה‬–‫הסרטן‬ ‫מתווה‬:‫חישוב‬:‫תאורטי‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫שהמדי‬ ‫ומשום‬ ,‫הערר‬ ‫ועדות‬ ‫אל‬ ‫בנושא‬ ‫הראשונות‬ ‫הדעת‬ ‫חוות‬ ‫הוגשו‬ ‫עת‬‫לא‬ ‫נה‬ ‫את‬ ‫מטה‬ ‫החתומות‬ ‫העריכו‬ ,‫אמיתיות‬ ‫כמויות‬ ‫סיפקה‬‫ה‬ ‫צפי‬‫כמויות‬‫ה‬‫תאורטיות‬‫של‬ ‫מומחים‬ ‫מחקרי‬ ‫סמך‬ ‫על‬ ,‫חיפה‬ ‫מפרץ‬ ‫אל‬ ‫להיכנס‬ ‫צפויות‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫קונדנסטים‬ .‫בינלאומיים‬‫לו‬ ‫נווה‬ ‫אלה‬ '‫הגב‬ ‫של‬ ‫דעתה‬ ‫בחוות‬‫ו‬‫הרחבת‬ ‫לעניין‬ ‫הנוגעת‬ ‫הערר‬ ‫עדת‬ ‫הפליטות‬ ‫הערכת‬ ‫את‬ ‫המסכמת‬ ,‫טבלה‬ ‫הובאה‬ ,‫הזיקוק‬ ‫בתי‬‫המסרטן‬ ‫החומר‬ ‫של‬ ‫הקונדנסטים‬ ‫אחסון‬ ‫הגדלת‬ ‫בעקבות‬ ,‫בנזן‬–‫של‬ ‫אחסון‬ ‫בעבור‬195,000,000‫חביות‬ ‫קונדנסט‬‫הבנזן‬ ‫נתוני‬ ‫להלן‬ ‫(ראו‬ ‫שנה‬ ‫בכל‬.)‫כמה‬ ‫להלן‬:‫זו‬ ‫בטבלה‬ ‫שהובאו‬ ‫נתונים‬ ‫מ'ס‬ ‫טבלה‬3:‫בשנת‬ ‫מדווחות‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫השוואת‬2013‫המפל"ס‬ ‫(לפי‬2013‫במתחם‬ ) ‫בז"ן‬13‫לשנה‬ ‫בטון‬ ‫(נמדדות‬‫מאחסון‬ )‫שמרני‬ ‫(ברף‬ ‫עתידיות‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫צפי‬ ‫אל‬ ) [ ‫הקונדנסייט‬49:] ‫גדיב‬‫חיפה‬ ‫כימיקלים‬ ‫כאו"ל‬‫בז"ן‬‫סה"כ‬‫רף‬‫שמרני‬ ‫אומדן‬ ‫של‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫יחסי‬ ‫הפליטות‬ 14 VOC's )‫מתאן‬ ‫(בלי‬ 41.2576456174.62327.8279,014 975,575 ‫פי‬120 ‫פי‬419 ‫בנזן‬6.3-2.60.2959.1954,866‫פי‬529 VOC's‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ = ‫טבלה‬'‫מס‬4:‫של‬ ‫בכמות‬ ‫קונדנסטים‬ ‫אחסון‬ ‫בעבור‬ ‫בנזן‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫לצפי‬ ‫אומדן‬195 [ ‫בשנה‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬49:] ‫פליטות‬VOC's‫שנתיות‬‫מזהם‬ ‫בטונות‬ ‫שנתיות‬ ‫פליטות‬195,115,084‫חביות‬‫מינימאלי‬ ‫אומדן‬‫מקסימאלי‬ ‫אומדן‬ *‫בנזן‬4,8667,804 ‫זה‬ ‫בהקשר‬'‫א‬ ‫בנספח‬ ‫ראו‬ ,-7‫המלאים‬ ‫הפליטות‬ ‫חישובי‬ ‫את‬ ‫בהערכות‬‫ראשונות‬‫אלו‬‫ה‬ ‫כי‬ ‫התברר‬ ,‫כמות‬‫להגיע‬ ‫המוערכת‬‫פליטות‬ ‫את‬ ‫תגדיל‬ ‫מדרג‬ ‫לאדם‬ ‫ודאי‬ ‫מסרטן‬ ,‫הבנזן‬1‫א‬-‫כ‬ ‫פי‬-530‫במפרץ‬ ‫הקיים‬ ‫למצב‬ ‫בהשוואה‬ ‫חיפה‬.‫בתחלואה‬ ‫והן‬ ‫בזיהום‬ ‫הן‬ ,‫כיום‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫לשמצה‬ ‫הידוע‬ ,‫אבסולוטיות‬ ‫בכמויות‬ ‫א‬ ‫ההערכות‬‫כ‬ ‫בלפחות‬ ‫הבנזן‬ ‫פליטת‬ ‫תוספת‬ ‫את‬ ‫מדו‬-4800[ ‫בשנה‬ ‫בנזן‬ ‫טון‬49‫וכך‬ .] 13 ‫נתוני‬ ‫על‬ ‫מסתמכות‬ ‫התוצאות‬‫הפלי‬ ‫מירשם‬‫הסביבה‬ ‫להגנת‬ ‫המשרד‬ ‫של‬ ‫לסביבה‬ ‫טות‬‫משנת‬2013 14 ‫המתחם‬ ‫ממפעלי‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫לסה"כ‬ ‫לחלק‬ ‫מינימלי‬ ‫אומדן‬ :‫החישוב‬ ‫אופי‬
  20. 20. 20 ‫המחברת‬ ‫סיכמה‬:"‫הרקע‬ ‫תמונת‬ ‫את‬ ‫משנים‬ ‫חיפה‬ ‫למפרץ‬ ‫יוכנסו‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫הקונדנסטים‬ ‫לגרום‬ ‫בכדי‬ ‫בכך‬ ‫ויש‬ ,‫חיפה‬ ‫במפרץ‬ ‫הזיהום‬ ‫של‬‫מערכי‬ ‫לריפוי‬ ‫ניתנות‬ ‫בלתי‬ ‫לחריגות‬ ‫היעד‬–‫הסביבה‬ ‫ואף‬–‫נקי‬ ‫אוויר‬ ‫חוק‬ ‫של‬–‫לג‬ ‫כך‬ ‫ותוך‬‫רום‬‫סרטן‬ ‫תחלואת‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫במדינה‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫החולה‬ ‫בנפה‬".,‫החישוב‬ ‫אופן‬ ‫על‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫ראו‬'‫א‬ ‫בנספח‬-7. 1.2.2.4‫הנפט‬ ‫מתווה‬–‫כמויות‬ ‫לפי‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫חישוב‬[ ‫אמיתיות‬50:] ‫ואלו‬ "‫"תמר‬ ‫ממאגר‬ ‫מופקות‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫האמיתיות‬ ‫הכמויות‬ ‫התבררו‬ ,‫מכן‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫מאוחר‬ ‫עמדו‬‫כ‬ ‫על‬-348,000,000.‫בשנה‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬‫צפי‬ ‫מעודכן‬ ‫כן‬ ‫על‬‫ה‬‫בכמה‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫זו‬ ‫בתעשייה‬ ‫במחקרים‬ ‫שנמצאו‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫מקדמי‬ ‫על‬ ‫המבוססים‬ ‫שונים‬ ‫אומדנים‬ :‫בארה"ב‬ '‫מס‬ ‫טבלה‬5:‫ג‬ ‫אומדן‬‫אחסון‬ ‫עקב‬ ‫צפויות‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫של‬ ‫ס‬348‫בשנה‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬ ‫ב‬‫ישראל‬[50]:15 ‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫פליטות‬ )‫מזהם‬ ‫(בטון‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫אורגני‬‫נדיפות‬ ‫ות‬ ‫הקיים‬ ‫מהמצב‬ ‫כמה‬ ‫פי‬ ‫בז"ן‬ ‫במתחם‬ *1.5‫לחבית‬ ‫קילוגרם‬522,000‫טון‬‫פי‬224‫הקיים‬ ‫מהמצב‬ **5‫לחבית‬ ‫קילוגרם‬1,740,000‫טון‬‫פי‬748‫הקיים‬ ‫מהמצב‬ ***6.2‫לחבית‬ ‫קילוגרם‬2,157,600‫טון‬‫פי‬927‫הקיים‬ ‫מהמצב‬ ****55‫לחבית‬ ‫קילוגרם‬19,140,000‫טון‬‫פי‬8,222‫הקיים‬ ‫מהמצב‬ "‫לק‬ ‫הומרו‬ ‫הנתונים‬‫בשנת‬ ‫בתמר‬ ‫שנמכרו‬ ‫הכמויות‬ ‫לפי‬ ‫הוכפלו‬ ‫וכן‬ ‫ג‬2014 (348,000,000:)‫בשנה‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫פליטות‬VOC's‫שנתיות‬‫מזהם‬ ‫בטונות‬‫לשנה‬ ‫שנתיות‬ ‫פליטות‬348,000,000‫חביות‬‫מינימאלי‬ ‫אומדן‬‫מקסימאלי‬ ‫אומדן‬ *‫בנזן‬8,67813,919 15 ‫פליטות‬ ‫לטווח‬ ‫אומדן‬ ‫לייצר‬ ‫בכדי‬-‫על‬ ‫בארה"ב‬ ‫ממחקרים‬ ‫שנלמדו‬ ‫שונים‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫מקדמי‬ ‫ארבעה‬ ‫לפי‬ ‫חישוב‬ ‫נעשה‬ .,‫קונדנסטים‬ ‫מיכלי‬ ‫של‬ ‫פליטה‬ ‫פקטורי‬ ‫הפליטה‬ ‫ממקדם‬ *‫מטקסס‬ ‫במחקר‬ ‫שנמצא‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫הנמוך‬15 ‫של‬ ‫בטווח‬ ‫התחתון‬ ‫הפליטה‬ ‫מקדם‬ **5-15‫פליטה‬ ‫ק"ג‬‫במחקר‬ ‫שנמצא‬ ‫אחת‬ ‫לחבית‬ ‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫של‬ [ ‫הנדלר‬46.] ‫האופטימאלי‬ ‫הפליטה‬ ‫פקטור‬ ‫מהו‬ ‫ששערך‬ ‫במחקר‬ ‫שנמצא‬ ‫פליטה‬ ‫פקטור‬ *** ( ‫בטקסס‬ ‫במחקר‬ ‫שנמצא‬ ‫המקסימלי‬ ‫הפליטה‬ ‫מקדם‬ ****)‫אחת‬ * ‫של‬ ‫בהערה‬ 2327.8‫מיפל"ס‬ ‫נתוני‬ ‫לפי‬ ‫בז"ן‬ ‫מתחם‬ ‫בקומפלקס‬ ‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫טון‬2013‫להגנ"ס‬ ‫המשרד‬
  21. 21. 21 '‫מס‬ ‫טבלה‬6:‫גס‬ ‫אומדן‬‫אחסון‬ ‫עקב‬ ‫צפויות‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫של‬46‫חביות‬ ‫מיליארד‬ :‫ישראל‬ ‫אל‬ ‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫פליטות‬ )‫מזהם‬ ‫(בטון‬ ‫חייהם‬ ‫לאורך‬ ‫המאגרים‬ ‫עבור‬ 1.5‫לחבית‬ ‫קילוגרם‬69‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫טון‬ ‫מיליון‬ 5‫לחבית‬ ‫קילוגרם‬230‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫טון‬ ‫מיליון‬ 6.2‫קילוגרם‬‫לחבית‬285‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫טון‬ ‫מיליון‬ 55‫לחבית‬ ‫קילוגרם‬1.5‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫טון‬ ‫מיליארד‬ ‫רק‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ישראל‬ ‫במדינת‬ ‫יטופלו‬ ,‫המתוכנן‬ ‫שבמצב‬ ,‫לזכור‬ ‫יש‬348,‫בשנה‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬ ‫כלומר‬ .‫חביות‬ ‫יטופלו‬ ‫בצפון‬ ‫גם‬ ‫שכן‬ ,‫מכך‬ ‫כפול‬ ‫לפחות‬ ‫אלא‬–‫להיות‬ ‫צפוי‬ ‫הזיהום‬ ‫כ‬ ‫בעבור‬ ‫לפחות‬ ,‫מהמחושב‬ ‫גדול‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫עוד‬-700!‫שנה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫חביות‬ ‫מיליון‬ ‫בכך‬ ‫בהתחשב‬‫לשיטת‬ ‫כיום‬ ‫נפלטים‬ ‫חיפה‬ ‫בנפת‬ ,‫בישראל‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫המזוהם‬ ‫שבאזור‬ ‫כ‬ ‫הסביבה‬ ‫להגנת‬ ‫המשרד‬–4000‫הכמויות‬ ,‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫תרכובות‬ ‫טון‬‫שמצויות‬ ‫על‬ ‫מעידות‬ ,‫הקודם‬ ‫בעמוד‬‫מא‬ ‫פי‬ ‫וגדול‬ ‫עצום‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫היקפי‬‫מהמצב‬ ‫אלפים‬ ‫עד‬ ‫ות‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫מזהמים‬ ‫שכן‬ ,‫למדינה‬ ‫חיצונית‬ ‫עלות‬ ‫ישנה‬ ‫מזהם‬ ‫טון‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫כאשר‬ ,‫הקיים‬ ‫לנזקים‬ ‫גורמים‬‫לאוכלוסייה‬.‫ועוד‬ ‫לחקלאות‬ ,‫לסביבה‬ , ‫דו"ח‬ ‫כתיבת‬ ‫לסיום‬ ‫עד‬‫ג‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫הוצגו‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫הוצעו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫זה‬‫המשרד‬ ‫מטעם‬ ‫רסאות‬ ‫מתקיים‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫שחלקה‬ ,‫זו‬ ‫מתעשייה‬ ‫הפליטות‬ ‫להערכת‬ ‫הסביבה‬ ‫להגנת‬,‫כאמור‬ , ‫הארץ‬ ‫בדרום‬[47].‫לסיום‬ ‫עד‬‫לציבור‬ ‫הוצגו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫זה‬ ‫דו"ח‬ ‫כתיבת‬‫עלויות‬‫הנזקים‬‫של‬ .‫אדם‬ ‫בחיי‬ ‫והן‬ ,‫בכסף‬ ‫הן‬ ,‫הישראלי‬ ‫למשק‬ ‫זו‬ ‫תעשייה‬ ,‫בארה"ב‬ ‫זו‬ ‫תעשייה‬ ‫של‬ ‫הזיהום‬ ‫מימדי‬ ‫פלצות‬ ‫שהתבררה‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫כי‬ ,‫לציין‬ ‫יש‬ :‫הערה‬ .‫הפליטות‬ ‫הערכות‬ ‫את‬ ‫להפחית‬ ‫התעשייה‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫לחצים‬ ‫הופעלו‬‫בדו"חות‬ ‫בהם‬ ‫שמעורבים‬ ‫לזכור‬ ‫יש‬ ‫אך‬ ,‫יותר‬ ‫נמוכות‬ ‫הפליטות‬ ‫הערכות‬ ,‫יותר‬ ‫המאוחרים‬ ‫זה‬ ‫בפרק‬ .‫אינטרס‬ ‫בעלי‬‫הובאו‬‫נתונים‬‫השונים‬ ‫מהמחקרים‬-‫הנמוכים‬ ‫אפילו‬ ‫אך‬ .‫מפלצתיים‬ ‫פליטות‬ ‫היקפי‬ ‫על‬ ‫מלמדים‬ ,‫בהם‬ 1.2.2.5.‫תהום‬ ‫למי‬ ‫רעילות‬ ,‫רעיל‬ ‫לחומר‬ ‫נחשב‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬‫שלו‬ ‫קטנות‬ ‫וכמויות‬.‫תהום‬ ‫מי‬ ‫מזהמות‬‫בענ‬‫י‬‫זה‬ ‫ין‬ ‫תמ"א‬ ‫על‬ ‫הדיונים‬ ‫במסגרת‬ ,‫זה‬ ‫דו"ח‬ ‫מחברי‬ ‫של‬ ‫השגות‬ ‫הוגשו‬37‫ותמ"א‬ ,'‫ח‬37/2 [‫למשל‬51-52,21-22.‫ועוד‬ ]‫דליפת‬ ‫של‬ ‫הסיכונים‬ ‫פירוט‬ ‫מובא‬ ‫להלן‬ ‫בסעיפים‬ ‫לקרקע‬ ‫קונדנסט‬‫המים‬ ‫ולמקורות‬[52: ]
  22. 22. 22 1.2.2.5.1.‫תהום‬ ‫מי‬ ‫זיהום‬–‫סתירה‬‫העם‬ ‫בריאות‬ ‫לתקנות‬:‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫צנרת‬ ‫תמ"א‬ ‫בתכנית‬ ‫שנקבעה‬37/2-‫עובר‬‫ת‬‫שונים‬ ‫מים‬ ‫לקידוחי‬ ‫בסמיכות‬‫בטווח‬ ‫עליהם‬ ‫השפעה‬‫ש‬ ‫פעילות‬ ‫על‬ ‫אוסר‬ ‫הישראלי‬ ‫החוק‬ .‫לזיהום‬ ‫לגרום‬ ‫עשויה‬ ‫בקידוח‬ ‫חמור‬.‫עשויה‬ ,‫יותר‬ ‫קטן‬ ‫או‬ ‫כזה‬ ‫בקוטר‬ ‫מצינור‬ ‫תקלה‬ ‫בעת‬ ‫דליפה‬ ‫ל‬‫זהם‬‫התהום‬ ‫מי‬ ‫את‬,‫באקוויפר‬ ‫לנדוד‬ ,‫ישראל‬ ‫של‬‫ול‬‫ב‬ ‫הוות‬‫לדורו‬ ‫כייה‬.‫ת‬ ,‫ספציפי‬ ‫באופן‬‫הגז‬ ‫בנגזרות‬ ‫נפוצות‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫וקסילן‬ ,‫טולואן‬ ,‫בנזן‬ ‫התרכובות‬ ‫מסווגות‬ ‫הטבעי‬‫המים‬ ‫למקורות‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫המסוכנת‬ ‫הפחמימנים‬ ‫כקבוצת‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫להם‬ ‫ויש‬ ‫מאחר‬‫רעילות‬ ‫והם‬ ‫גבוהות‬ ‫נדידה‬ ‫ות‬: ‫מדרג‬ ‫לאדם‬ ‫ודאי‬ ‫מסרטן‬ ‫הינו‬ ,‫בנזן‬1‫קסילן‬ ,‫א‬‫למע‬ ‫נזק‬ ‫כגורם‬ ‫נודע‬‫רכת‬ ‫העצבים‬‫כרונית‬ ‫בחשיפה‬.‫לעתים‬ ‫גם‬ ‫למצוא‬ ‫ניתן‬ ,‫כאלו‬ ‫בדלקים‬PAH's, ‫שנ‬ ‫כמה‬ ‫גם‬ ‫ביניהן‬ ,‫טבעתיים‬ ‫רב‬ ‫ארומטיים‬ ‫פחמימנים‬ ‫של‬ ‫משפחה‬‫חשבים‬ ‫לאדם‬ ‫ודאיים‬ ‫למסרטנים‬. 1.2.2.5.2.‫מהעולם‬ ‫לזיהום‬ ‫דוגמאות‬:‫הצינו‬ ‫קוטר‬‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫של‬ ‫ר‬‫בתכנית‬ ‫תמ"א‬37/2-‫על‬ ‫לעמוד‬ ‫צפוי‬20‫ס"מ‬.‫בשנת‬2013‫קרת‬‫קטן‬ ‫בצינור‬ ‫דליפה‬ ‫ה‬ ‫של‬ ‫בקוטר‬ ‫צינור‬ ,‫זה‬ ‫מגודל‬ ‫יותר‬10‫ס"מ‬–‫דלפו‬ ‫ובמהלכה‬184,000‫של‬ ‫ליטר‬ .‫לקרקע‬ ‫טבעי‬ ‫גז‬ ‫נוזלי‬80,‫שנותרו‬ ‫אחוז‬ ‫העשרים‬ ‫אבל‬ ,‫התאדו‬ ‫מהם‬ ‫אחוז‬ ‫במרחק‬ ‫היו‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫תהום‬ ‫מי‬ ‫זיהמו‬457‫הזו‬ ‫הדליפה‬ .‫הדליפה‬ ‫מאתר‬ ‫מטר‬ ‫של‬ ‫בשטח‬ ‫לזיהום‬ ‫הביאה‬43‫דונם‬‫הת‬ ‫מי‬ .‫התהום‬ ‫במי‬‫בבנזן‬ ‫זוהמו‬ ‫הום‬, .‫לאדם‬ ‫וודאי‬ ‫כמסרטן‬ ‫שמוכר‬ ‫חומר‬ ,‫טבעי‬ ‫גז‬ ‫נוזלי‬ ‫של‬ ‫דליפה‬ ‫של‬ ‫התיאורטיות‬ ‫ההשלכות‬ ‫את‬ ‫בדקו‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫במחקר‬ ‫של‬ ‫ריכוז‬ ‫יש‬ ‫שבהם‬0.12%.‫בנזן‬‫כי‬ ‫התברר‬‫רק‬ ‫של‬ ‫דליפה‬1%‫צינור‬ ‫מתכולת‬ –.‫השתייה‬ ‫מי‬ ‫של‬ ‫מהתקן‬ ‫שחורגים‬ ‫בנזן‬ ‫לריכוזי‬ ‫גרמה‬‫נושא‬ ‫רגישות‬ ‫לאור‬ ‫נ‬ ,‫בישראל‬ ‫המים‬‫בחומרה‬ ‫להילקח‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫זה‬ ‫ושא‬. 1.2.2.5.3.:‫המים‬ ‫איכות‬ ‫מתקני‬ ‫חריגה‬‫הכבד‬ ‫הבריאותי‬ ‫המחיר‬ ‫מי‬ ‫איכות‬ ‫מתקני‬ ‫לחריגה‬ ‫ולגרום‬ ,‫תהום‬ ‫מי‬ ‫לזהם‬ ‫עשויות‬ ‫כאלו‬ ‫דליפות‬ ‫השתייה‬,‫למשל‬ ‫בנזן‬ ‫של‬ ‫התקן‬ .‫על‬ ‫עומד‬2‫לליטר‬ ‫מק"ג‬.‫הארוך‬ ‫בטווח‬ ‫בסרטן‬ ‫לחלות‬ ‫מוגבר‬ ‫לסיכון‬ ‫לגרום‬ ‫עלולה‬ ‫לבנזן‬ ‫חשיפה‬,‫לתמותה‬ ‫ואפילו‬ ,‫העצם‬ ‫במח‬ ‫בעיות‬ , ‫ראש‬ ‫כאבי‬ ,‫לבחילות‬ ‫לגרום‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫בנזן‬ ,‫הקצר‬ ‫ובטווח‬ ‫ועוד‬ ‫החיסון‬ ‫במערכת‬ ‫פגיעה‬.‫טיהור‬‫מזהמים‬‫תהליך‬ ‫הוא‬‫וא‬ ‫יקר‬‫שנים‬ ‫רוך‬ ‫ו‬‫חלק‬‫מהשיטות‬‫נוסף‬ ‫זיהום‬ ‫מייצרות‬ ‫אף‬‫מי‬ ‫מזיהום‬ ‫להימנע‬ ‫חשוב‬ ‫כן‬ ‫ועל‬ ,.‫ם‬
  23. 23. 23 1.2.2.5.4.‫במתכות‬ ‫התהום‬ ‫מי‬ ‫זיהום‬‫כבדות‬: ‫ארסן‬ ‫כדוגמת‬ ‫מתכות‬‫וכספית‬,‫מצוי‬‫ות‬‫ב‬.‫קונדנסט‬‫ודאי‬ ‫מסרטן‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫ארסן‬ ‫נמצאו‬ ,‫באסיה‬ .‫שתייה‬ ‫במי‬ ‫מצוי‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫כאשר‬ ‫גם‬ ‫רעיל‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫כי‬ ‫וידוע‬ ,‫לאדם‬ ‫לאוכלוסיות‬ ‫גרמו‬ ‫ואלו‬ ,‫בארות‬ ‫במי‬ ‫טבעי‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫שלו‬ ‫גבוהים‬ ‫ריכוזים‬ ‫שלפוחית‬ ‫סרטן‬ ,‫עור‬ ‫סרטן‬ ,‫עור‬ ‫מחלות‬ ‫כגון‬ ,‫שונות‬ ‫למחלות‬ ‫המקומיות‬ ‫השתן‬‫בפוריות‬ ‫בעיות‬ ,‫ברגליים‬ ‫דם‬ ‫כלי‬ ‫של‬ ‫מחלות‬ ,‫והריאות‬ ‫הכליות‬ ‫סרטן‬ ,, ‫סכרת‬ ‫ואף‬ ‫ויתכן‬.‫השתי‬ ‫במי‬ ‫ארסן‬ ‫של‬ ‫מזעריים‬ ‫ריכוזים‬ ‫אפילו‬‫י‬‫גורמים‬ ‫ה‬ ‫וא‬ ,‫סכרת‬ ,‫לב‬ ‫מחלות‬ ‫כמו‬ ,‫שונות‬ ‫לתחלואות‬‫הריאות‬ ‫בתפקודי‬ ‫פגיעה‬ ‫פילו‬ ‫קונדנסטים‬ ‫מצינור‬ ‫דליפות‬ ‫ויחולו‬ ‫במידה‬,‫להג‬ ‫מכך‬ ‫כתוצאה‬ ‫שיכולות‬ ‫הרי‬‫יע‬ ‫התהום‬ ‫מי‬ ‫אל‬ ‫בהן‬ ‫המצויות‬ ‫מתכות‬,‫שלה‬ ‫שונות‬ ‫בנגזרות‬ ‫כספית‬ ‫גם‬ ,‫בנוסף‬ . ‫בשנת‬ .‫רעילה‬ ‫מתכת‬ ‫הינה‬ ‫כספית‬ ,‫וכידוע‬ ,‫התהום‬ ‫מי‬ ‫אל‬ ‫לדלוף‬ ‫יכולה‬1956, ‫לאוכלוסייה‬ ‫גרם‬ ‫כספית‬ ‫במתיל‬ ‫ביפן‬ ‫מינמטה‬ ‫במפרץ‬ ‫מים‬ ‫של‬ ‫זיהום‬ ,‫כספית‬ ‫להרעלת‬ ‫המקומית‬‫מוחיות‬ ‫לפגיעות‬ ‫כלומר‬–‫גם‬ ‫וכן‬‫לה‬‫י‬‫וולדות‬‫של‬ .‫מומים‬ ‫עם‬ ‫תינוקות‬ 1.2.2.5.4.‫זיהום‬:‫ומגורים‬ ‫תעסוקה‬ ‫למבני‬ ‫ודליפה‬ ‫קרקעות‬ ‫אוכלוסין‬ ‫ריכוזי‬ ‫מצויים‬ ‫בהם‬ ‫אזורים‬ ‫בקרבת‬ ‫להזדהם‬ ‫עשויה‬ ‫קרקע‬. ‫זמן‬ ‫להימשך‬ ‫יכולה‬ ‫והיא‬ ,‫הדליפה‬ ‫את‬ ‫לראות‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫תמיד‬ ‫לא‬ ,‫כאלו‬ ‫במקרים‬ ‫תרכוב‬ ,‫זה‬ ‫במצב‬ .‫רב‬‫נדיפות‬ ‫אורגניות‬ ‫ות‬‫(למשל‬‫בנזן‬)‫שמת‬‫נ‬‫ד‬‫פ‬‫מקרקע‬ ‫ות‬ ‫מזוהמים‬ ‫מים‬ ‫ממקורות‬ ‫או‬ ‫מזוהמת‬‫יכול‬‫ות‬‫לה‬‫אל‬ ‫ולחדור‬ ‫מהקרקע‬ ‫תנדף‬ ‫מבנים‬.‫את‬ ‫יביאו‬ ‫לחץ‬ ‫תתי‬ ,‫המבנים‬ ‫ביסודות‬ ‫סדקים‬ ‫קיימים‬ ‫באם‬ ‫האלו‬ ‫החומרים‬‫למעלה‬‫ל‬‫רמות‬ ‫להצטבר‬ ‫אף‬ ‫יכולות‬ ‫נדירים‬ ‫במקרים‬ .‫מבנים‬ ‫המבנה‬ ‫שאותו‬ ‫הוא‬ ,‫יותר‬ ‫השכיח‬ ‫המצב‬ ,‫בד"כ‬ .‫לפיצוצים‬ ‫לגרום‬ ‫שעשויות‬ ‫יכי‬‫הארוך‬ ‫לטווח‬ ‫אליהם‬ ‫חשיפה‬ ‫אשר‬ ,‫רעילים‬ ‫חומרים‬ ‫של‬ ‫נמוכים‬ ‫ריכוזים‬ ‫ל‬ ‫ומ‬ ‫למחלות‬ ‫הסיכון‬ ‫את‬ ‫תעלה‬‫מדאיג‬ ‫זה‬ ‫בהקשר‬ .‫כרוניים‬ ‫צבים‬‫גם‬ ‫במיוחד‬ ‫המזהם‬H2S,‫גופרתי‬ ‫מימן‬.‫בישראל‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫כמה‬ ‫הרג‬ ‫שכבר‬‫דליפות‬ ‫לעתים‬ .‫ניצתות‬ ‫הן‬ ‫כאשר‬ ‫רק‬ ,‫מדי‬ ‫מאוחר‬ ‫מתגלות‬ ‫אפשריות‬
  24. 24. 24 ‫הסביבתי‬ ‫הנזק‬ :‫לסיכום‬‫בפני‬ ‫כלל‬ ‫הובא‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫תעשייה‬ ‫של‬ ‫האדיר‬ ‫והבריאותי‬ ‫הוצגו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫גם‬ ,‫כך‬ ‫בשל‬ .‫הציבור‬‫התשתיות‬ ‫משרד‬ ‫שלשיטת‬ ‫משום‬ ,‫למניעתו‬ ‫אמצעים‬ ‫שום‬ ‫ו‬‫להגנת‬ ‫המשרד‬‫הסביבה‬–‫התייחסות‬ ‫דורש‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הוא‬.‫הבריאות‬ ‫משרד‬ ‫כי‬ ,‫יצוין‬‫התייחס‬ ‫כן‬ ‫ל‬‫בפר‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫ראו‬ ‫זה‬ ‫(בהקשר‬ ‫ביבשה‬ ‫בהיותה‬ ‫זו‬ ‫בתעשייה‬ ‫סיכונים‬‫ק‬3.4.) 1.2.3.‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫תעשיית‬ ‫תשתיות‬–‫אוכלוסייה‬ ‫ריכוזי‬ ‫בתוך‬ ,‫יוסבר‬ ‫להלן‬‫מתמרץ‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫מתווה‬ ‫איך‬‫הגיון‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫בניגוד‬‫דווקא‬ ,‫יבשתיות‬ ‫תשתיות‬ ‫הקמת‬ .‫ובחופים‬ ‫אוכלוסייה‬ ‫מוקדי‬ ‫בתוך‬‫תשת‬ ‫פיתוח‬ ‫של‬ ‫עלויות‬ ‫להוזיל‬ ‫במטרה‬ ‫זאת‬‫ייצוא‬ ‫יות‬ ‫בעבור‬ ‫יקרות‬ ‫הינן‬ ‫אשר‬‫חברות‬‫הגז‬‫הקטנות‬‫וה‬‫בינוניות‬‫הדבר‬ ."‫התחרות‬ ‫"עידוד‬ ‫בשם‬ ‫נעשה‬ .‫בארץ‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫מחירי‬ ‫להורדת‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫לייצוא‬ ‫מיועד‬ ‫וכריש‬ ‫מלוויתן‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫רוב‬ ‫שכן‬ ,‫המדומה‬ ‫כפה‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫מתווה‬‫בפועל‬‫בהחלטת‬ :‫המדינה‬ ‫בתוך‬ ‫מאוכלסים‬ ‫לאזורים‬ ‫קרובה‬ ‫חלופה‬ ‫הממשלה‬476‫הגז‬ ‫מתווה‬ ‫בעניין‬16‫כי‬ ‫נקבע‬ ‫ובו‬ ,‫מקומי‬ ‫תוכן‬ ‫להעדפת‬ ‫התייחסות‬ ‫חלה‬ ‫ה‬‫מבכרת‬ ‫מדינה‬‫המדינה‬ ‫בשטחי‬ ‫שירותים‬ ‫רכש‬[1.] ‫של‬ ‫סכום‬ ‫מקומי‬ ‫בתוכן‬ ‫ישקיעו‬ ‫הזכויות‬ ‫בעלי‬ ‫כי‬ ,‫שם‬ ‫נטען‬500‫דולר‬ ‫מיליון‬‫מקומ‬ ‫כשתוכן‬ ,‫י‬ .‫שירותים‬ ‫רכש‬ ‫גם‬ ‫נחשב‬,‫לפיכך‬‫התשתיות‬ ‫את‬ ‫להקים‬ ‫אנרג'י‬ ‫ולנובל‬ "‫ל"דלק‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫משתלם‬ ‫הגז‬ ‫לעיבוד‬ ‫המתקנים‬ ‫של‬‫הקרוב‬ ‫ובחוף‬ ‫ביבשה‬‫ליי‬ ‫יוכלו‬ ‫כי‬ ,‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫נפט‬ ‫את‬ ‫צא‬ ‫כהוצאה‬ ‫להם‬ ‫שייחשבו‬ ‫זיקוק‬ ‫שירותי‬ ‫קבלת‬ ‫באמצעות‬-‫שה‬ ‫מתשתיות‬‫עבורן‬ ‫תקים‬ ‫מדינה‬ .‫ביבשה‬ ‫ענק‬ ‫תעשיית‬ ‫מקודמת‬ ‫כך‬‫שמתאפשרת‬,‫לבריאות‬ ‫אדירים‬ ‫סיכונים‬ ‫עם‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫ידיעת‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫הציבור‬‫הציבור‬ ‫לבטיחות‬ ,‫ולסביבה‬‫למשק‬ ‫וההשלכות‬ ‫הכלכליים‬ ‫ההפסדים‬ ‫על‬ ‫לדבר‬ ‫שלא‬ , ‫הישרא‬‫שותפות‬ ‫ע"י‬ ‫שהוגשה‬ ‫החדשה‬ ‫החלופה‬ .‫לי‬"‫לוויתן‬"‫ישראל‬ ‫למדינת‬‫חלופה‬ ‫היא‬ ‫יבשתית‬-‫משולבת‬ ‫ימית‬‫ל‬"‫בים‬ ‫מרבי‬ ‫טיפול‬"[59‫נס‬‫פח‬2'‫עמ‬6]–‫המומלצת‬ ‫החלופה‬‫עליה‬ ‫בג"ץ‬ ‫להחלטת‬ ‫בהתאם‬ ‫ובנייה‬ ‫לתכנון‬ ‫הארצית‬ ‫המועצה‬ ‫החליטה‬[57,]‫א‬‫הימי‬ ‫כשהמתקן‬ ‫מתוכנן‬‫כ‬ ‫במרחק‬-7‫ק"מ‬‫מהחוף‬ ‫בלבד‬.‫ב‬ ‫זאת‬,‫המתווה‬ ‫עידוד‬‫בפועל‬ ‫אשר‬–‫כ‬‫ופה‬‫על‬ ‫זו‬ ‫חלופה‬ ‫להקים‬ ‫לוויתן‬ ‫שותפות‬.‫כלכליים‬ ‫מטעמים‬ ‫זאת‬‫בנספח‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫ראה‬8-‫א‬ ‫מיום‬ ,‫בכתבה‬25.2.2016‫מובאת‬‫הגז‬ ‫מתווה‬ ‫אישור‬ ‫אחרי‬ ,‫נובל‬ ‫שהגישה‬ ‫החדשה‬ ‫החלופה‬- ‫קבועה‬ ‫פלטפורמה‬ ‫אסדת‬‫אשר‬‫תמ"א‬ ‫לפי‬37/‫ח‬‫תוקם‬‫כ‬ ‫במרחק‬-7‫ק"מ‬,‫בלבד‬ ‫מהחוף‬ ‫מג‬ ‫עקב‬‫ס‬ ‫בלות‬‫י‬‫נמצאת‬ ,‫השוואה‬ ‫לצורך‬ "‫"תמר‬ ‫אסדת‬ .‫וגיאולוגיות‬ ‫סמיות‬‫כ‬ ‫במרחק‬-30 ‫ק"מ‬‫מהחוף‬[53]17‫תגרום‬ ‫שהיא‬ ‫הנזקים‬ ‫ובמשמעויות‬ ‫זו‬ ‫בעובדה‬ ‫מיודע‬ ‫אינו‬ ‫הציבור‬ . .‫ביבשה‬ ‫ולסביבתם‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫לאזרחי‬ ,‫לחופים‬ 16 '‫בעמ‬11"‫מקומי‬ ‫"תוכן‬ ,'‫ט‬ ‫בסעיף‬ ,‫א‬ ‫סעיף‬–‫בחלק‬2-‫א‬ 17 63171http://www.themarker.com/markets/1.28
  25. 25. 25 ‫תמונה‬6-‫א‬‫כ‬ ‫מצויים‬ ‫המתקנים‬ :-7.5[ ‫וגיאולוגיות‬ ‫ססמיות‬ ‫מסיבות‬ ‫מהחוף‬ ‫ק"מ‬45.] ‫למיקום‬ ‫והסיסמי‬ ‫הגיאולוגי‬ ‫ההסבר‬‫מצוי‬ ,‫החוף‬ ‫אל‬ ‫בקרבה‬ ‫המתקנים‬‫במקור‬54. 1.2.3.1‫ולסביבה‬ ‫לאוכלוסייה‬ ‫ובטוחה‬ ‫רחוקה‬ ‫חלופה‬ ‫קיימת‬–:‫ים‬ ‫בלב‬ ‫הרחק‬ ‫המתווה‬ ‫אישור‬ ‫בטרם‬-‫תמ"א‬ ‫המתאר‬ ‫תכנית‬37/‫א‬ ‫ח‬‫להקים‬ ‫אנרג'י‬ ‫לנובל‬ ‫פשרה‬ ‫לגז‬ ‫מלא‬ ‫טיפול‬ ‫אסדת‬‫הרחק‬ ‫הטבעי‬‫ב‬ :‫הים‬ ‫בלב‬-04‫לחודש‬‫מרץ‬2014‫חברת‬ ‫הגישה‬ "Noble Energy"‫חוקר‬ ‫בפני‬ ‫ההשגות‬ ‫מהליך‬ ‫כחלק‬ ‫ובנייה‬ ‫לתכנון‬ ‫הארצית‬ ‫למועצה‬ ‫במרחק‬ ‫שתוכננה‬ ,‫מלא‬ ‫לטיפול‬ ‫צפה‬ ‫לאסדה‬ ‫חלופה‬ ,‫ויתקון‬ ‫גדעון‬ ‫עו"ד‬ ‫ההתנגדויות‬ ‫כ‬-120‫מהחוף‬ ‫ק"מ‬[55-56.]‫בעת‬ ‫בג"ץ‬ ‫שופטי‬ ‫בפני‬ ‫גם‬ ‫רשמית‬ ‫הוצגה‬ ‫זו‬ ‫חלופה‬ ‫תכ‬ ‫כנגד‬ ‫הדיונים‬‫תמ"א‬ ‫מתאר‬ ‫נית‬37/‫ח‬‫בעתירות‬‫עמק‬ ,‫כרמל‬ ‫חוף‬ ‫רשויות‬ ‫שהגישו‬ ‫ויקנעם‬ ‫חפר‬-‫(בג"ץ‬7737/14,8077/14,8079/14‫ו‬ )‫גם‬‫יקנעם‬ ‫מטה‬ ‫בפגישת‬ ‫הוצגה‬ ‫והקיבוצים‬ ‫הפורום‬ ‫בהשגת‬ ‫כמדווח‬ ‫אנרג'י‬ ‫נובל‬ ‫במשרדי‬18,‫שהוגשה‬ ‫"התכנית‬ : ‫(במרחק‬ ‫שם‬ ‫מפרידים‬ ‫שאנחנו‬120‫וז‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫את‬ ).‫ע.ב‬ ‫מהחוף‬ ‫ק"מ‬‫מאוחסן‬ ‫ה‬ ‫ש‬ ‫מכליות‬ ‫יבואו‬ ‫ומשם‬ ‫הספינה‬ ‫על‬ ‫שם‬‫י‬‫לשווק‬ ‫אפשר‬ .‫הזיקוק‬ ‫לבתי‬ ‫זה‬ ‫את‬ ‫יקחו‬ ‫את‬."‫ליבשה‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫אמור‬ ‫בהכרח‬ ‫לא‬ ‫זה‬ , ‫העולם‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫זה‬[106‫עמ‬'12‫סעיף‬68] ‫הגז‬ ‫מתווה‬ ‫אישור‬ ‫בעקבות‬-–‫ב‬‫אוקטובר‬2015‫לווי‬ ‫שותפות‬ ,‫נטשו‬ ‫תן‬‫החלופה‬ ‫את‬ ‫החוף‬ ‫בקרבת‬ ‫חלופות‬ ‫בוחנות‬ ‫והחלו‬ ‫המרוחקת‬-‫כ‬‫שמעידה‬ ‫פי‬"‫"דלק‬ ‫של‬ ‫מצגת‬ ‫ו‬‫בנ‬ ‫(ראו‬ ."‫אבנר‬‫ספח‬‫א‬-8‫תרשימים‬)‫אלו‬ ‫חלופות‬ ‫של‬. ‫הסביבה‬ ‫על‬ ‫ההשפעה‬ ‫תסקיר‬[59‫א‬]‫מציע‬‫ביבשה‬ ‫הקונדנסט‬ ‫את‬ ‫לאחסן‬‫תרחיש‬ ‫עקב‬ ‫א‬ ‫של‬‫כ‬ ‫במרחק‬ ,‫הקרובה‬ ‫הימית‬ ‫בחלופה‬ ‫קונדנסט‬ ‫שפיכת‬ ‫ירוע‬-7,‫מהחוף‬ ‫ק"מ‬‫אבל‬ ‫נמנעת‬‫זה‬ ‫תרחיש‬ ‫מלהשוות‬‫המרוחקת‬ ‫בחלופה‬‫עשר‬‫למרות‬ ‫מהחוף‬ ‫ק"מ‬ ‫ות‬ ‫המרוחק‬ ‫שהפתרון‬‫מ‬‫לחלוטין‬ ‫ייתר‬‫את‬‫ב‬ ‫הפגיעה‬‫אוכלוסייה‬‫הנזק‬ ‫את‬ ‫וימזער‬ ‫לחופים‬.‫איר‬ ‫של‬ ‫השוואתי‬ ‫תרחיש‬ ‫על‬ ‫(מידע‬‫ב‬ ‫דליפה‬ ‫וע‬‫מתקן‬‫הימי‬‫המרוחק‬‫בנספח‬ ‫א‬-10). 18 http://energy.gov.il/Subjects/NG/Documents/%D7%9E%D7%AA%D7%95%D7%95%D7%94%20%D7%92%D7%96/hafor ira%20al%20hahofim.pdfom%20leshm

×