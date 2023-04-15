Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Detect a Lie.pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views
How to Detect a Lie.pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views

The presentation on "How to Detect a Lie" will provide attendees with an in-depth understanding of the science behind detecting deception in human behavior.

Deception is a common aspect of human interaction, and it can have serious consequences in many contexts, from personal relationships to business dealings to legal proceedings. During the presentation, we will discuss the various techniques and strategies that experts use to identify deception in others, including body language analysis, verbal cues, and other indicators.

We will explore the psychological and physiological factors that underlie deceptive behavior, including the role of stress and emotional arousal in lying. We will also examine the limitations of lie detection methods, such as false positives and negatives, and the ethical considerations involved in using these techniques.

Attendees will come away from the presentation with a solid understanding of how to detect deception in their personal and professional lives, as well as an appreciation for the complexity of human behavior and the challenges involved in identifying deceptive conduct. This presentation will be of interest to anyone who wants to improve their ability to read people and make more informed decisions in their interactions with others.

How to Detect a Lie.pptx

  1. 1. Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University Computer Science Subject: English Teacher: Gulnara Ahmedova Student: Rasulzade Shams Group: 606.20E
  2. 2. How to Detect a Lie?
  3. 3. In a person who is lying, his or her micro-expression will be an emotion of distress, characterized by the eyebrows being drawn upwards towards the middle of the forehead, causing short lines to appear across the skin of the forehead.
  4. 4. People tend to touch the nose more when lying and less when telling the truth. This is perhaps due to a rush of adrenaline to the capillaries in the nose, causing the nose to itch. A lying person is more likely to cover his or her mouth with a hand or to place the hands near the mouth as if to cover the lies coming out.
  5. 5. You can usually tell if a person is remembering something or making something up based on eye movements. If they are right-handed when they remember details, their eyes move to the left and when they make something up, their eyes move to the right. The reverse is true of left-handed people. People also tend to blink more rapidly as they're telling a lie. More common in men than in women, another tell of a lie can be rubbing the eyes. Rubbing the eye
  6. 6. People tend to sweat more when they lie. Actually, measuring sweat is one of the ways that the polygraph test ("lie detector" ) determines a lie. But this is not always a reliable indication of lying. Some people may sweat a lot more just because of nervousness, shyness, or a condition that causes the person to sweat more than normal.
  7. 7. A sign that someone is lying is that they fidget, either with their own body or with random things around them. Fidgeting results from nervous energy produced by a fear of being found out. In order to release the nervous energy, liars often fidget with a chair, a handkerchief, or a part of their body.
  8. 8. A person's voice can be a good lie indicator. He or she may suddenly start talking faster or slower than normal, or the tension may result in a higher-pitched or wavering tone.
  9. 9. Pay close attention to the person's reaction to your questions. Someone who has told the truth doesn't feel much need to defend themselves, well, because they're telling the truth. Someone who hasn't told the truth needs to compensate for their lie by perhaps going on the offensive, deflecting, or another stalling tactic.
  10. 10. Notice when the person repeats sentences. If the suspect uses almost the exact same words over and over, then it's probably a lie. When a person makes up a lie, he or she often tries to remember a certain phrase or sentence that sounds convincing. When asked to explain the situation again, the liar will use the very same "convincing" sentence again.
  11. 11. Look at the big picture.
  12. 12. Stare at the liar with a look of disbelief. If the person is lying, he or she will soon become uncomfortable. If the person is telling the truth, he or she will often become angry or just frustrated (lips pressed together, brows down, upper eyelid tensed and pulled down to glare).
  13. 13. Body Gestures that spot a Liar Closed Hands Locked Ankles Create a barrier Covering Mouth Rubbing lower eyelid
  14. 14. Remember, it’s never one gesture that detects a lie, some of these gestures however can have multiple meanings such as doubt, uncertainty therefore make sure you detect multiple body language gestures.
  15. 15. Detect a Fake Smile Test
  16. 16. 1 2 3 4 5 6
  17. 17. 1 2 3 4 5 6
  18. 18. True Fake
  19. 19. True Fake
  20. 20. True Fake
  21. 21. True Fake
  22. 22. True Fake
  23. 23. True Fake
  24. 24. Dictionary capillaries- any of the fine branching blood vessels that form a network between the arterioles and venules deflect- cause (something) to change direction by interposing something stalling-stop or cause to stop making progress
  25. 25. Thank you for attention

